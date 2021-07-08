V-belts Market Is Thriving Worldwide with the Outstanding Key players by 2021 | N.K. Enterprises, Dharamshila Belting, Navyug

“

The report titled Global V-belts Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global V-belts market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global V-belts market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global V-belts market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global V-belts market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The V-belts report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the V-belts report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global V-belts market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global V-belts market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global V-belts market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global V-belts market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global V-belts market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: N.K. Enterprises, Dharamshila Belting, Navyug, Flexer Rubbers, Mitsuboshi, Gates, Fenner Drives, Continental Corporation, Beha, Optibelt, Sanlux, Sanwei

Market Segmentation by Product: A Type

B Type

C Type

D Type

E Type

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Automotive

Industrial

Agricultural

Others



The V-belts Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global V-belts market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global V-belts market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the V-belts market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in V-belts industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global V-belts market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global V-belts market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global V-belts market?

Table of Contents:

1 V-belts Market Overview

1.1 V-belts Product Overview

1.2 V-belts Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 A Type

1.2.2 B Type

1.2.3 C Type

1.2.4 D Type

1.2.5 E Type

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Global V-belts Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global V-belts Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global V-belts Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global V-belts Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global V-belts Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global V-belts Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global V-belts Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global V-belts Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global V-belts Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global V-belts Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America V-belts Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe V-belts Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific V-belts Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America V-belts Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa V-belts Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global V-belts Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by V-belts Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by V-belts Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players V-belts Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers V-belts Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 V-belts Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 V-belts Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by V-belts Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in V-belts as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into V-belts Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers V-belts Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 V-belts Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global V-belts Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global V-belts Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global V-belts Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global V-belts Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global V-belts Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global V-belts Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global V-belts Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global V-belts Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global V-belts Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global V-belts by Application

4.1 V-belts Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Automotive

4.1.2 Industrial

4.1.3 Agricultural

4.1.4 Others

4.2 Global V-belts Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global V-belts Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global V-belts Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global V-belts Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global V-belts Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global V-belts Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global V-belts Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global V-belts Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global V-belts Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global V-belts Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America V-belts Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe V-belts Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific V-belts Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America V-belts Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa V-belts Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America V-belts by Country

5.1 North America V-belts Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America V-belts Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America V-belts Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America V-belts Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America V-belts Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America V-belts Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe V-belts by Country

6.1 Europe V-belts Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe V-belts Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe V-belts Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe V-belts Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe V-belts Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe V-belts Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific V-belts by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific V-belts Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific V-belts Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific V-belts Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific V-belts Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific V-belts Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific V-belts Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America V-belts by Country

8.1 Latin America V-belts Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America V-belts Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America V-belts Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America V-belts Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America V-belts Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America V-belts Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa V-belts by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa V-belts Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa V-belts Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa V-belts Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa V-belts Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa V-belts Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa V-belts Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in V-belts Business

10.1 N.K. Enterprises

10.1.1 N.K. Enterprises Corporation Information

10.1.2 N.K. Enterprises Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 N.K. Enterprises V-belts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 N.K. Enterprises V-belts Products Offered

10.1.5 N.K. Enterprises Recent Development

10.2 Dharamshila Belting

10.2.1 Dharamshila Belting Corporation Information

10.2.2 Dharamshila Belting Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Dharamshila Belting V-belts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Dharamshila Belting V-belts Products Offered

10.2.5 Dharamshila Belting Recent Development

10.3 Navyug

10.3.1 Navyug Corporation Information

10.3.2 Navyug Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Navyug V-belts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Navyug V-belts Products Offered

10.3.5 Navyug Recent Development

10.4 Flexer Rubbers

10.4.1 Flexer Rubbers Corporation Information

10.4.2 Flexer Rubbers Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Flexer Rubbers V-belts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Flexer Rubbers V-belts Products Offered

10.4.5 Flexer Rubbers Recent Development

10.5 Mitsuboshi

10.5.1 Mitsuboshi Corporation Information

10.5.2 Mitsuboshi Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Mitsuboshi V-belts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Mitsuboshi V-belts Products Offered

10.5.5 Mitsuboshi Recent Development

10.6 Gates

10.6.1 Gates Corporation Information

10.6.2 Gates Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Gates V-belts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Gates V-belts Products Offered

10.6.5 Gates Recent Development

10.7 Fenner Drives

10.7.1 Fenner Drives Corporation Information

10.7.2 Fenner Drives Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Fenner Drives V-belts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Fenner Drives V-belts Products Offered

10.7.5 Fenner Drives Recent Development

10.8 Continental Corporation

10.8.1 Continental Corporation Corporation Information

10.8.2 Continental Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Continental Corporation V-belts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Continental Corporation V-belts Products Offered

10.8.5 Continental Corporation Recent Development

10.9 Beha

10.9.1 Beha Corporation Information

10.9.2 Beha Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Beha V-belts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Beha V-belts Products Offered

10.9.5 Beha Recent Development

10.10 Optibelt

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 V-belts Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Optibelt V-belts Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Optibelt Recent Development

10.11 Sanlux

10.11.1 Sanlux Corporation Information

10.11.2 Sanlux Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Sanlux V-belts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Sanlux V-belts Products Offered

10.11.5 Sanlux Recent Development

10.12 Sanwei

10.12.1 Sanwei Corporation Information

10.12.2 Sanwei Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Sanwei V-belts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Sanwei V-belts Products Offered

10.12.5 Sanwei Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 V-belts Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 V-belts Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 V-belts Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 V-belts Distributors

12.3 V-belts Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

