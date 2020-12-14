UVGI Market Trend, Future Demand, Analysis by Top Leading Player and Forecast Till 2026 | Lumalier, Gibbons Group, Ensavior

“

The report titled Global UVGI Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global UVGI market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global UVGI market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global UVGI market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global UVGI market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The UVGI report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the UVGI report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global UVGI market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global UVGI market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global UVGI market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global UVGI market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global UVGI market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Lumalier, Gibbons Group, Ensavior, OZ-AIR, Aeropure UV Systems Pvt, Magneto CleanTech, Alfaa UV

Market Segmentation by Product: Air Sanitation

Surface Sanitation

Water Sanitation



Market Segmentation by Application: Hospital

School & Library

Laboratory

Food Manufacturing Plant

Transportation Hub

Pharmaceutical Production

Water & Sewage Treatment

Others



The UVGI Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global UVGI market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global UVGI market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the UVGI market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in UVGI industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global UVGI market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global UVGI market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global UVGI market?

Table of Contents:

1 UVGI Market Overview

1.1 UVGI Product Overview

1.2 UVGI Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Air Sanitation

1.2.2 Surface Sanitation

1.2.3 Water Sanitation

1.3 Global UVGI Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global UVGI Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global UVGI Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global UVGI Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.2 Global UVGI Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.3 Global UVGI Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global UVGI Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global UVGI Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global UVGI Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global UVGI Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America UVGI Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.2 Europe UVGI Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific UVGI Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.4 Latin America UVGI Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa UVGI Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

2 Global UVGI Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by UVGI Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by UVGI Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players UVGI Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers UVGI Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 UVGI Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 UVGI Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by UVGI Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in UVGI as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into UVGI Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers UVGI Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global UVGI by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global UVGI Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global UVGI Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global UVGI Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global UVGI Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global UVGI Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global UVGI Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global UVGI Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global UVGI Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global UVGI Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

4 Global UVGI by Application

4.1 UVGI Segment by Application

4.1.1 Hospital

4.1.2 School & Library

4.1.3 Laboratory

4.1.4 Food Manufacturing Plant

4.1.5 Transportation Hub

4.1.6 Pharmaceutical Production

4.1.7 Water & Sewage Treatment

4.1.8 Others

4.2 Global UVGI Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global UVGI Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global UVGI Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions UVGI Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America UVGI by Application

4.5.2 Europe UVGI by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific UVGI by Application

4.5.4 Latin America UVGI by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa UVGI by Application

5 North America UVGI Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America UVGI Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America UVGI Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America UVGI Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America UVGI Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6 Europe UVGI Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe UVGI Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe UVGI Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe UVGI Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe UVGI Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific UVGI Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific UVGI Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific UVGI Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific UVGI Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific UVGI Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

8 Latin America UVGI Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America UVGI Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America UVGI Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America UVGI Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America UVGI Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa UVGI Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa UVGI Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa UVGI Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa UVGI Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa UVGI Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in UVGI Business

10.1 Lumalier

10.1.1 Lumalier Corporation Information

10.1.2 Lumalier Description, Business Overview

10.1.3 Lumalier UVGI Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Lumalier UVGI Products Offered

10.1.5 Lumalier Recent Developments

10.2 Gibbons Group

10.2.1 Gibbons Group Corporation Information

10.2.2 Gibbons Group Description, Business Overview

10.2.3 Gibbons Group UVGI Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Lumalier UVGI Products Offered

10.2.5 Gibbons Group Recent Developments

10.3 Ensavior

10.3.1 Ensavior Corporation Information

10.3.2 Ensavior Description, Business Overview

10.3.3 Ensavior UVGI Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Ensavior UVGI Products Offered

10.3.5 Ensavior Recent Developments

10.4 OZ-AIR

10.4.1 OZ-AIR Corporation Information

10.4.2 OZ-AIR Description, Business Overview

10.4.3 OZ-AIR UVGI Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 OZ-AIR UVGI Products Offered

10.4.5 OZ-AIR Recent Developments

10.5 Aeropure UV Systems Pvt

10.5.1 Aeropure UV Systems Pvt Corporation Information

10.5.2 Aeropure UV Systems Pvt Description, Business Overview

10.5.3 Aeropure UV Systems Pvt UVGI Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Aeropure UV Systems Pvt UVGI Products Offered

10.5.5 Aeropure UV Systems Pvt Recent Developments

10.6 Magneto CleanTech

10.6.1 Magneto CleanTech Corporation Information

10.6.2 Magneto CleanTech Description, Business Overview

10.6.3 Magneto CleanTech UVGI Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Magneto CleanTech UVGI Products Offered

10.6.5 Magneto CleanTech Recent Developments

10.7 Alfaa UV

10.7.1 Alfaa UV Corporation Information

10.7.2 Alfaa UV Description, Business Overview

10.7.3 Alfaa UV UVGI Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Alfaa UV UVGI Products Offered

10.7.5 Alfaa UV Recent Developments

11 UVGI Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 UVGI Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 UVGI Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 UVGI Industry Trends

11.4.2 UVGI Market Drivers

11.4.3 UVGI Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

