UVC LED Modules Market Research Report (2021-2027): Key Trends and Opportunities | Irtronix, Philips, SETi

Los Angeles, United State, February 2021, – – QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on the global UVC LED Modules market, covering growth prospects, market development potential, profitability, supply and demand, and other important subjects. The report presented here comes out as a highly reliable source of information and data on the global UVC LED Modules market. The researchers and analysts who have prepared the report used an advanced research methodology and authentic primary and secondary sources of market information and data. Readers are provided with clear understanding on the current and future situations of the global UVC LED Modules market based on revenue, volume, production, trends, technology, innovation, and other critical factors.

Major Key Manufacturers of UVC LED Modules Market are: Irtronix, Philips, SETi, Seoul Viosys, LG Innotek, Lumitronix, Toyoda Gosei Co, OSA Opto Light, UnilumenLED Co, Nitride Semiconductors Co, Wicked Engineering, Hergy International Corp, Lanics Co, HPL, Klaran (Crystal IS), Qingdao Jason

The report offers an in-depth assessment of key market dynamics, the competitive landscape, segments, and regions in order to help readers to become better familiar with the global UVC LED Modules market. It particularly sheds light on market fluctuations, pricing structure, uncertainties, potential risks, and growth prospects to help players to plan effective strategies for gaining successful in the global UVC LED Modules market. Importantly, it allows players to gain deep insights into the business development and market growth of leading companies operating in the global UVC LED Modules market. Players will also be able to know about future market challenges, distribution scenarios, product pricing changes, and other related factors beforehand.

Global UVC LED Modules Market by Type Segments:

< 10mW, < 100mW, ≥ 100mW

Global UVC LED Modules Market by Application Segments:

Water/Air Disinfection, Sensing( Bioagents, DNA), Medical, Others

Table of Contents

1 UVC LED Modules Market Overview

1.1 UVC LED Modules Product Overview

1.2 UVC LED Modules Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 < 10mW

1.2.2 < 100mW

1.2.3 ≥ 100mW

1.3 Global UVC LED Modules Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global UVC LED Modules Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global UVC LED Modules Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global UVC LED Modules Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global UVC LED Modules Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global UVC LED Modules Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global UVC LED Modules Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global UVC LED Modules Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global UVC LED Modules Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global UVC LED Modules Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America UVC LED Modules Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe UVC LED Modules Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific UVC LED Modules Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America UVC LED Modules Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa UVC LED Modules Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global UVC LED Modules Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by UVC LED Modules Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by UVC LED Modules Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players UVC LED Modules Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers UVC LED Modules Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 UVC LED Modules Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 UVC LED Modules Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by UVC LED Modules Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in UVC LED Modules as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into UVC LED Modules Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers UVC LED Modules Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 UVC LED Modules Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global UVC LED Modules Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global UVC LED Modules Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global UVC LED Modules Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global UVC LED Modules Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global UVC LED Modules Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global UVC LED Modules Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global UVC LED Modules Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global UVC LED Modules Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global UVC LED Modules Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global UVC LED Modules by Application

4.1 UVC LED Modules Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Water/Air Disinfection

4.1.2 Sensing( Bioagents, DNA)

4.1.3 Medical

4.1.4 Others

4.2 Global UVC LED Modules Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global UVC LED Modules Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global UVC LED Modules Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global UVC LED Modules Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global UVC LED Modules Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global UVC LED Modules Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global UVC LED Modules Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global UVC LED Modules Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global UVC LED Modules Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global UVC LED Modules Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America UVC LED Modules Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe UVC LED Modules Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific UVC LED Modules Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America UVC LED Modules Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa UVC LED Modules Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America UVC LED Modules by Country

5.1 North America UVC LED Modules Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America UVC LED Modules Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America UVC LED Modules Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America UVC LED Modules Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America UVC LED Modules Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America UVC LED Modules Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe UVC LED Modules by Country

6.1 Europe UVC LED Modules Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe UVC LED Modules Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe UVC LED Modules Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe UVC LED Modules Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe UVC LED Modules Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe UVC LED Modules Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific UVC LED Modules by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific UVC LED Modules Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific UVC LED Modules Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific UVC LED Modules Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific UVC LED Modules Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific UVC LED Modules Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific UVC LED Modules Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America UVC LED Modules by Country

8.1 Latin America UVC LED Modules Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America UVC LED Modules Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America UVC LED Modules Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America UVC LED Modules Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America UVC LED Modules Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America UVC LED Modules Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa UVC LED Modules by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa UVC LED Modules Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa UVC LED Modules Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa UVC LED Modules Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa UVC LED Modules Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa UVC LED Modules Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa UVC LED Modules Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in UVC LED Modules Business

10.1 Irtronix

10.1.1 Irtronix Corporation Information

10.1.2 Irtronix Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Irtronix UVC LED Modules Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Irtronix UVC LED Modules Products Offered

10.1.5 Irtronix Recent Development

10.2 Philips

10.2.1 Philips Corporation Information

10.2.2 Philips Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Philips UVC LED Modules Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Irtronix UVC LED Modules Products Offered

10.2.5 Philips Recent Development

10.3 SETi

10.3.1 SETi Corporation Information

10.3.2 SETi Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 SETi UVC LED Modules Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 SETi UVC LED Modules Products Offered

10.3.5 SETi Recent Development

10.4 Seoul Viosys

10.4.1 Seoul Viosys Corporation Information

10.4.2 Seoul Viosys Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Seoul Viosys UVC LED Modules Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Seoul Viosys UVC LED Modules Products Offered

10.4.5 Seoul Viosys Recent Development

10.5 LG Innotek

10.5.1 LG Innotek Corporation Information

10.5.2 LG Innotek Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 LG Innotek UVC LED Modules Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 LG Innotek UVC LED Modules Products Offered

10.5.5 LG Innotek Recent Development

10.6 Lumitronix

10.6.1 Lumitronix Corporation Information

10.6.2 Lumitronix Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Lumitronix UVC LED Modules Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Lumitronix UVC LED Modules Products Offered

10.6.5 Lumitronix Recent Development

10.7 Toyoda Gosei Co

10.7.1 Toyoda Gosei Co Corporation Information

10.7.2 Toyoda Gosei Co Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Toyoda Gosei Co UVC LED Modules Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Toyoda Gosei Co UVC LED Modules Products Offered

10.7.5 Toyoda Gosei Co Recent Development

10.8 OSA Opto Light

10.8.1 OSA Opto Light Corporation Information

10.8.2 OSA Opto Light Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 OSA Opto Light UVC LED Modules Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 OSA Opto Light UVC LED Modules Products Offered

10.8.5 OSA Opto Light Recent Development

10.9 UnilumenLED Co

10.9.1 UnilumenLED Co Corporation Information

10.9.2 UnilumenLED Co Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 UnilumenLED Co UVC LED Modules Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 UnilumenLED Co UVC LED Modules Products Offered

10.9.5 UnilumenLED Co Recent Development

10.10 Nitride Semiconductors Co

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 UVC LED Modules Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Nitride Semiconductors Co UVC LED Modules Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Nitride Semiconductors Co Recent Development

10.11 Wicked Engineering

10.11.1 Wicked Engineering Corporation Information

10.11.2 Wicked Engineering Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Wicked Engineering UVC LED Modules Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Wicked Engineering UVC LED Modules Products Offered

10.11.5 Wicked Engineering Recent Development

10.12 Hergy International Corp

10.12.1 Hergy International Corp Corporation Information

10.12.2 Hergy International Corp Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Hergy International Corp UVC LED Modules Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Hergy International Corp UVC LED Modules Products Offered

10.12.5 Hergy International Corp Recent Development

10.13 Lanics Co

10.13.1 Lanics Co Corporation Information

10.13.2 Lanics Co Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Lanics Co UVC LED Modules Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Lanics Co UVC LED Modules Products Offered

10.13.5 Lanics Co Recent Development

10.14 HPL

10.14.1 HPL Corporation Information

10.14.2 HPL Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 HPL UVC LED Modules Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 HPL UVC LED Modules Products Offered

10.14.5 HPL Recent Development

10.15 Klaran (Crystal IS)

10.15.1 Klaran (Crystal IS) Corporation Information

10.15.2 Klaran (Crystal IS) Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Klaran (Crystal IS) UVC LED Modules Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Klaran (Crystal IS) UVC LED Modules Products Offered

10.15.5 Klaran (Crystal IS) Recent Development

10.16 Qingdao Jason

10.16.1 Qingdao Jason Corporation Information

10.16.2 Qingdao Jason Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Qingdao Jason UVC LED Modules Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Qingdao Jason UVC LED Modules Products Offered

10.16.5 Qingdao Jason Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 UVC LED Modules Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 UVC LED Modules Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 UVC LED Modules Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 UVC LED Modules Distributors

12.3 UVC LED Modules Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

