UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Market 2021 Growth Forecast Analysis by Manufacturers, Size, Historic Growth, Trends, Strategies and Key Competitor | Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd, Nitto Denko Corporation, Mitsui Chemicals

The report titled Global UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd, Nitto Denko Corporation, Mitsui Chemicals, Lintec Corporation, Sumitomo Bakelite, Denka Company Limited

Market Segmentation by Product:

Polyolefin (PO)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET))



Market Segmentation by Application:

Wafer Dicing

Back Grinding



The UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes market?

Table of Contents:

1 UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes

1.2 UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Polyolefin (PO)

1.2.3 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

1.2.4 Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET))

1.3 UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Wafer Dicing

1.3.3 Back Grinding

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Production

3.4.1 North America UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Production

3.5.1 Europe UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Production

3.6.1 China UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Production

3.7.1 Japan UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Consumption by Region

4.1 Global UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd

7.1.1 Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Corporation Information

7.1.2 Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Nitto Denko Corporation

7.2.1 Nitto Denko Corporation UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Corporation Information

7.2.2 Nitto Denko Corporation UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Nitto Denko Corporation UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Nitto Denko Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Nitto Denko Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Mitsui Chemicals

7.3.1 Mitsui Chemicals UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Corporation Information

7.3.2 Mitsui Chemicals UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Mitsui Chemicals UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Mitsui Chemicals Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Mitsui Chemicals Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Lintec Corporation

7.4.1 Lintec Corporation UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Corporation Information

7.4.2 Lintec Corporation UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Lintec Corporation UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Lintec Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Lintec Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Sumitomo Bakelite

7.5.1 Sumitomo Bakelite UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Corporation Information

7.5.2 Sumitomo Bakelite UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Sumitomo Bakelite UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Sumitomo Bakelite Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Sumitomo Bakelite Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Denka Company Limited

7.6.1 Denka Company Limited UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Corporation Information

7.6.2 Denka Company Limited UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Denka Company Limited UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Denka Company Limited Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Denka Company Limited Recent Developments/Updates

8 UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes

8.4 UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Distributors List

9.3 UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Industry Trends

10.2 UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Growth Drivers

10.3 UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Market Challenges

10.4 UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

