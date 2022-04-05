UV Tanning Booths Market Size 2022, Global Industry Analysis, Segments, Top Key Players, Drivers and Trends to 2028 | Ultrasun International, JK-International, Tansun Leisure

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “UV Tanning Booths Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the UV Tanning Booths report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global UV Tanning Booths market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global UV Tanning Booths market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global UV Tanning Booths market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global UV Tanning Booths market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global UV Tanning Booths market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Ultrasun International, JK-International, Tansun Leisure, ULTRATAN, Hapro, Soltron, KBL GmbH, Bronze Italia, Smart Solarium, Sunfire, Sunvision (Stay Tan), Wolff Tanning Beds, ISO Italia, Dr. Honle Medizintechnik, ESBtans, Holl’s, Tecnosole, Eurosun, Lumagen, Schulze & Böhm, Sunalparts

Market Segmentation by Product:

Vertical Type

Horizontal Type



Market Segmentation by Application:

Tanning Salons

Gyms

Spas

Hotels

Others



The UV Tanning Booths Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global UV Tanning Booths market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global UV Tanning Booths market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 UV Tanning Booths Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global UV Tanning Booths Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Vertical Type

1.2.3 Horizontal Type

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global UV Tanning Booths Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Tanning Salons

1.3.3 Gyms

1.3.4 Spas

1.3.5 Hotels

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global UV Tanning Booths Production

2.1 Global UV Tanning Booths Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global UV Tanning Booths Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global UV Tanning Booths Production by Region

2.3.1 Global UV Tanning Booths Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global UV Tanning Booths Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global UV Tanning Booths Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global UV Tanning Booths Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global UV Tanning Booths Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global UV Tanning Booths Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global UV Tanning Booths Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global UV Tanning Booths Sales by Region (2017-2022)

3.4.2 Global Sales UV Tanning Booths by Region (2023-2028)

3.5 Global UV Tanning Booths Revenue by Region

3.5.1 Global UV Tanning Booths Revenue by Region (2017-2022)

3.5.2 Global UV Tanning Booths Revenue by Region (2023-2028)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global UV Tanning Booths Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global UV Tanning Booths Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global UV Tanning Booths Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global UV Tanning Booths Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Largest Manufacturers of UV Tanning Booths in 2021

4.3 Global UV Tanning Booths Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global UV Tanning Booths Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

4.3.2 Global UV Tanning Booths Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by UV Tanning Booths Revenue in 2021

4.4 Global UV Tanning Booths Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global UV Tanning Booths Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global UV Tanning Booths Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global UV Tanning Booths Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global UV Tanning Booths Historical Sales by Type (2017-2022)

5.1.2 Global UV Tanning Booths Forecasted Sales by Type (2023-2028)

5.1.3 Global UV Tanning Booths Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

5.2 Global UV Tanning Booths Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global UV Tanning Booths Historical Revenue by Type (2017-2022)

5.2.2 Global UV Tanning Booths Forecasted Revenue by Type (2023-2028)

5.2.3 Global UV Tanning Booths Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

5.3 Global UV Tanning Booths Price by Type

5.3.1 Global UV Tanning Booths Price by Type (2017-2022)

5.3.2 Global UV Tanning Booths Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global UV Tanning Booths Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global UV Tanning Booths Historical Sales by Application (2017-2022)

6.1.2 Global UV Tanning Booths Forecasted Sales by Application (2023-2028)

6.1.3 Global UV Tanning Booths Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

6.2 Global UV Tanning Booths Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global UV Tanning Booths Historical Revenue by Application (2017-2022)

6.2.2 Global UV Tanning Booths Forecasted Revenue by Application (2023-2028)

6.2.3 Global UV Tanning Booths Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

6.3 Global UV Tanning Booths Price by Application

6.3.1 Global UV Tanning Booths Price by Application (2017-2022)

6.3.2 Global UV Tanning Booths Price Forecast by Application (2023-2028)

7 North America

7.1 North America UV Tanning Booths Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America UV Tanning Booths Sales by Type (2017-2028)

7.1.2 North America UV Tanning Booths Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

7.2 North America UV Tanning Booths Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America UV Tanning Booths Sales by Application (2017-2028)

7.2.2 North America UV Tanning Booths Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

7.3 North America UV Tanning Booths Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America UV Tanning Booths Sales by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.2 North America UV Tanning Booths Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.3 United States

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe UV Tanning Booths Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe UV Tanning Booths Sales by Type (2017-2028)

8.1.2 Europe UV Tanning Booths Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

8.2 Europe UV Tanning Booths Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe UV Tanning Booths Sales by Application (2017-2028)

8.2.2 Europe UV Tanning Booths Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

8.3 Europe UV Tanning Booths Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe UV Tanning Booths Sales by Country (2017-2028)

8.3.2 Europe UV Tanning Booths Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific UV Tanning Booths Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific UV Tanning Booths Sales by Type (2017-2028)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific UV Tanning Booths Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

9.2 Asia Pacific UV Tanning Booths Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific UV Tanning Booths Sales by Application (2017-2028)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific UV Tanning Booths Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

9.3 Asia Pacific UV Tanning Booths Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific UV Tanning Booths Sales by Region (2017-2028)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific UV Tanning Booths Revenue by Region (2017-2028)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America UV Tanning Booths Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America UV Tanning Booths Sales by Type (2017-2028)

10.1.2 Latin America UV Tanning Booths Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

10.2 Latin America UV Tanning Booths Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America UV Tanning Booths Sales by Application (2017-2028)

10.2.2 Latin America UV Tanning Booths Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

10.3 Latin America UV Tanning Booths Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America UV Tanning Booths Sales by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.2 Latin America UV Tanning Booths Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa UV Tanning Booths Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa UV Tanning Booths Sales by Type (2017-2028)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa UV Tanning Booths Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

11.2 Middle East and Africa UV Tanning Booths Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa UV Tanning Booths Sales by Application (2017-2028)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa UV Tanning Booths Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

11.3 Middle East and Africa UV Tanning Booths Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa UV Tanning Booths Sales by Country (2017-2028)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa UV Tanning Booths Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 UAE

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 Ultrasun International

12.1.1 Ultrasun International Corporation Information

12.1.2 Ultrasun International Overview

12.1.3 Ultrasun International UV Tanning Booths Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.1.4 Ultrasun International UV Tanning Booths Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.1.5 Ultrasun International Recent Developments

12.2 JK-International

12.2.1 JK-International Corporation Information

12.2.2 JK-International Overview

12.2.3 JK-International UV Tanning Booths Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.2.4 JK-International UV Tanning Booths Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.2.5 JK-International Recent Developments

12.3 Tansun Leisure

12.3.1 Tansun Leisure Corporation Information

12.3.2 Tansun Leisure Overview

12.3.3 Tansun Leisure UV Tanning Booths Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.3.4 Tansun Leisure UV Tanning Booths Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.3.5 Tansun Leisure Recent Developments

12.4 ULTRATAN

12.4.1 ULTRATAN Corporation Information

12.4.2 ULTRATAN Overview

12.4.3 ULTRATAN UV Tanning Booths Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.4.4 ULTRATAN UV Tanning Booths Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.4.5 ULTRATAN Recent Developments

12.5 Hapro

12.5.1 Hapro Corporation Information

12.5.2 Hapro Overview

12.5.3 Hapro UV Tanning Booths Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.5.4 Hapro UV Tanning Booths Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.5.5 Hapro Recent Developments

12.6 Soltron

12.6.1 Soltron Corporation Information

12.6.2 Soltron Overview

12.6.3 Soltron UV Tanning Booths Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.6.4 Soltron UV Tanning Booths Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.6.5 Soltron Recent Developments

12.7 KBL GmbH

12.7.1 KBL GmbH Corporation Information

12.7.2 KBL GmbH Overview

12.7.3 KBL GmbH UV Tanning Booths Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.7.4 KBL GmbH UV Tanning Booths Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.7.5 KBL GmbH Recent Developments

12.8 Bronze Italia

12.8.1 Bronze Italia Corporation Information

12.8.2 Bronze Italia Overview

12.8.3 Bronze Italia UV Tanning Booths Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.8.4 Bronze Italia UV Tanning Booths Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.8.5 Bronze Italia Recent Developments

12.9 Smart Solarium

12.9.1 Smart Solarium Corporation Information

12.9.2 Smart Solarium Overview

12.9.3 Smart Solarium UV Tanning Booths Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.9.4 Smart Solarium UV Tanning Booths Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.9.5 Smart Solarium Recent Developments

12.10 Sunfire

12.10.1 Sunfire Corporation Information

12.10.2 Sunfire Overview

12.10.3 Sunfire UV Tanning Booths Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.10.4 Sunfire UV Tanning Booths Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.10.5 Sunfire Recent Developments

12.11 Sunvision (Stay Tan)

12.11.1 Sunvision (Stay Tan) Corporation Information

12.11.2 Sunvision (Stay Tan) Overview

12.11.3 Sunvision (Stay Tan) UV Tanning Booths Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.11.4 Sunvision (Stay Tan) UV Tanning Booths Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.11.5 Sunvision (Stay Tan) Recent Developments

12.12 Wolff Tanning Beds

12.12.1 Wolff Tanning Beds Corporation Information

12.12.2 Wolff Tanning Beds Overview

12.12.3 Wolff Tanning Beds UV Tanning Booths Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.12.4 Wolff Tanning Beds UV Tanning Booths Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.12.5 Wolff Tanning Beds Recent Developments

12.13 ISO Italia

12.13.1 ISO Italia Corporation Information

12.13.2 ISO Italia Overview

12.13.3 ISO Italia UV Tanning Booths Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.13.4 ISO Italia UV Tanning Booths Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.13.5 ISO Italia Recent Developments

12.14 Dr. Honle Medizintechnik

12.14.1 Dr. Honle Medizintechnik Corporation Information

12.14.2 Dr. Honle Medizintechnik Overview

12.14.3 Dr. Honle Medizintechnik UV Tanning Booths Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.14.4 Dr. Honle Medizintechnik UV Tanning Booths Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.14.5 Dr. Honle Medizintechnik Recent Developments

12.15 ESBtans

12.15.1 ESBtans Corporation Information

12.15.2 ESBtans Overview

12.15.3 ESBtans UV Tanning Booths Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.15.4 ESBtans UV Tanning Booths Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.15.5 ESBtans Recent Developments

12.16 Holl’s

12.16.1 Holl’s Corporation Information

12.16.2 Holl’s Overview

12.16.3 Holl’s UV Tanning Booths Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.16.4 Holl’s UV Tanning Booths Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.16.5 Holl’s Recent Developments

12.17 Tecnosole

12.17.1 Tecnosole Corporation Information

12.17.2 Tecnosole Overview

12.17.3 Tecnosole UV Tanning Booths Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.17.4 Tecnosole UV Tanning Booths Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.17.5 Tecnosole Recent Developments

12.18 Eurosun

12.18.1 Eurosun Corporation Information

12.18.2 Eurosun Overview

12.18.3 Eurosun UV Tanning Booths Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.18.4 Eurosun UV Tanning Booths Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.18.5 Eurosun Recent Developments

12.19 Lumagen

12.19.1 Lumagen Corporation Information

12.19.2 Lumagen Overview

12.19.3 Lumagen UV Tanning Booths Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.19.4 Lumagen UV Tanning Booths Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.19.5 Lumagen Recent Developments

12.20 Schulze & Böhm

12.20.1 Schulze & Böhm Corporation Information

12.20.2 Schulze & Böhm Overview

12.20.3 Schulze & Böhm UV Tanning Booths Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.20.4 Schulze & Böhm UV Tanning Booths Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.20.5 Schulze & Böhm Recent Developments

12.21 Sunalparts

12.21.1 Sunalparts Corporation Information

12.21.2 Sunalparts Overview

12.21.3 Sunalparts UV Tanning Booths Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.21.4 Sunalparts UV Tanning Booths Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.21.5 Sunalparts Recent Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 UV Tanning Booths Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 UV Tanning Booths Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 UV Tanning Booths Production Mode & Process

13.4 UV Tanning Booths Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 UV Tanning Booths Sales Channels

13.4.2 UV Tanning Booths Distributors

13.5 UV Tanning Booths Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 UV Tanning Booths Industry Trends

14.2 UV Tanning Booths Market Drivers

14.3 UV Tanning Booths Market Challenges

14.4 UV Tanning Booths Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global UV Tanning Booths Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”