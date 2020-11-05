UV LEDs Sales Market size to reach US$ 6969.4 million by 2026, from US$ 890.7 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 40.9% during 2021-2026

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global UV LEDs Sales Market Report 2020“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global UV LEDs Sales market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global UV LEDs Sales market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global UV LEDs Sales market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

LG Innotek, Nichia, Philips Lumileds, Seoul Viosys, Stanley, Honle Group, Crystal IS, NIKKISO, Honglitronic, HonleTech, High Power Lighting Corp, SemiLEDS Corporation, DOWA Electronics, Lextar, InvenLux Optoelectronics Market Segment by Product Type: UV-A LED, UV-B LED, UV-C LED, UV-A LED accounts for 73% of the largest segment of applications. Market Segment by Application: Curing, Analytic Tools, Sterilization and Disinfection, Others, Sterilization and Disinfection to occupy the largest market share reached 54%

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global UV LEDs Sales market.

TOC

1 UV LEDs Market Overview

1.1 UV LEDs Product Scope

1.2 UV LEDs Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global UV LEDs Sales by Type (2020-2026)

1.2.2 UV-A LED

1.2.3 UV-B LED

1.2.4 UV-C LED

1.3 UV LEDs Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global UV LEDs Sales Comparison by Application (2020-2026)

1.3.2 Curing

1.3.3 Analytic Tools

1.3.4 Sterilization and Disinfection

1.3.5 Others

1.4 UV LEDs Market Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.1 Global UV LEDs Sales Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Global UV LEDs Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Global UV LEDs Price Trends (2015-2026) 2 UV LEDs Estimate and Forecast by Region

2.1 Global UV LEDs Market Size by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global UV LEDs Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.1 Global UV LEDs Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global UV LEDs Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3 Global UV LEDs Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.1 Global UV LEDs Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.2 Global UV LEDs Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 United States UV LEDs Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.2 Europe UV LEDs Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.3 China UV LEDs Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.4 Japan UV LEDs Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia UV LEDs Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.6 India UV LEDs Estimates and Projections (2015-2026) 3 Global UV LEDs Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top UV LEDs Players by Sales (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Top UV LEDs Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.3 Global UV LEDs Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in UV LEDs as of 2019)

3.4 Global UV LEDs Average Price by Company (2015-2020)

3.5 Manufacturers UV LEDs Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3.7 Primary Interviews with Key UV LEDs Players (Opinion Leaders) 4 Global UV LEDs Market Size by Type

4.1 Global UV LEDs Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global UV LEDs Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global UV LEDs Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global UV LEDs Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global UV LEDs Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global UV LEDs Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global UV LEDs Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global UV LEDs Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026) 5 Global UV LEDs Market Size by Application

5.1 Global UV LEDs Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global UV LEDs Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global UV LEDs Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global UV LEDs Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global UV LEDs Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global UV LEDs Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global UV LEDs Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global UV LEDs Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 United States UV LEDs Market Facts & Figures

6.1 United States UV LEDs Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

6.2 United States UV LEDs Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 United States UV LEDs Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe UV LEDs Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe UV LEDs Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe UV LEDs Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe UV LEDs Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 8 China UV LEDs Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China UV LEDs Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

8.2 China UV LEDs Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China UV LEDs Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 9 Japan UV LEDs Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan UV LEDs Sales Market Share by Company (3015-3030)

9.2 Japan UV LEDs Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan UV LEDs Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 10 Southeast Asia UV LEDs Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia UV LEDs Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

10.2 Southeast Asia UV LEDs Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia UV LEDs Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 11 India UV LEDs Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India UV LEDs Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

11.2 India UV LEDs Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

11.3 India UV LEDs Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in UV LEDs Business

12.1 LG Innotek

12.1.1 LG Innotek Corporation Information

12.1.2 LG Innotek Business Overview

12.1.3 LG Innotek UV LEDs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 LG Innotek UV LEDs Products Offered

12.1.5 LG Innotek Recent Development

12.2 Nichia

12.2.1 Nichia Corporation Information

12.2.2 Nichia Business Overview

12.2.3 Nichia UV LEDs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Nichia UV LEDs Products Offered

12.2.5 Nichia Recent Development

12.3 Philips Lumileds

12.3.1 Philips Lumileds Corporation Information

12.3.2 Philips Lumileds Business Overview

12.3.3 Philips Lumileds UV LEDs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Philips Lumileds UV LEDs Products Offered

12.3.5 Philips Lumileds Recent Development

12.4 Seoul Viosys

12.4.1 Seoul Viosys Corporation Information

12.4.2 Seoul Viosys Business Overview

12.4.3 Seoul Viosys UV LEDs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Seoul Viosys UV LEDs Products Offered

12.4.5 Seoul Viosys Recent Development

12.5 Stanley

12.5.1 Stanley Corporation Information

12.5.2 Stanley Business Overview

12.5.3 Stanley UV LEDs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Stanley UV LEDs Products Offered

12.5.5 Stanley Recent Development

12.6 Honle Group

12.6.1 Honle Group Corporation Information

12.6.2 Honle Group Business Overview

12.6.3 Honle Group UV LEDs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Honle Group UV LEDs Products Offered

12.6.5 Honle Group Recent Development

12.7 Crystal IS

12.7.1 Crystal IS Corporation Information

12.7.2 Crystal IS Business Overview

12.7.3 Crystal IS UV LEDs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Crystal IS UV LEDs Products Offered

12.7.5 Crystal IS Recent Development

12.8 NIKKISO

12.8.1 NIKKISO Corporation Information

12.8.2 NIKKISO Business Overview

12.8.3 NIKKISO UV LEDs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 NIKKISO UV LEDs Products Offered

12.8.5 NIKKISO Recent Development

12.9 Honglitronic

12.9.1 Honglitronic Corporation Information

12.9.2 Honglitronic Business Overview

12.9.3 Honglitronic UV LEDs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Honglitronic UV LEDs Products Offered

12.9.5 Honglitronic Recent Development

12.10 HonleTech

12.10.1 HonleTech Corporation Information

12.10.2 HonleTech Business Overview

12.10.3 HonleTech UV LEDs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 HonleTech UV LEDs Products Offered

12.10.5 HonleTech Recent Development

12.11 High Power Lighting Corp

12.11.1 High Power Lighting Corp Corporation Information

12.11.2 High Power Lighting Corp Business Overview

12.11.3 High Power Lighting Corp UV LEDs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.11.4 High Power Lighting Corp UV LEDs Products Offered

12.11.5 High Power Lighting Corp Recent Development

12.12 SemiLEDS Corporation

12.12.1 SemiLEDS Corporation Corporation Information

12.12.2 SemiLEDS Corporation Business Overview

12.12.3 SemiLEDS Corporation UV LEDs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 SemiLEDS Corporation UV LEDs Products Offered

12.12.5 SemiLEDS Corporation Recent Development

12.13 DOWA Electronics

12.13.1 DOWA Electronics Corporation Information

12.13.2 DOWA Electronics Business Overview

12.13.3 DOWA Electronics UV LEDs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 DOWA Electronics UV LEDs Products Offered

12.13.5 DOWA Electronics Recent Development

12.14 Lextar

12.14.1 Lextar Corporation Information

12.14.2 Lextar Business Overview

12.14.3 Lextar UV LEDs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 Lextar UV LEDs Products Offered

12.14.5 Lextar Recent Development

12.15 InvenLux Optoelectronics

12.15.1 InvenLux Optoelectronics Corporation Information

12.15.2 InvenLux Optoelectronics Business Overview

12.15.3 InvenLux Optoelectronics UV LEDs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.15.4 InvenLux Optoelectronics UV LEDs Products Offered

12.15.5 InvenLux Optoelectronics Recent Development

12.16 High Power Lighting Corp

12.16.1 High Power Lighting Corp Corporation Information

12.16.2 High Power Lighting Corp Business Overview

12.16.3 High Power Lighting Corp UV LEDs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.16.4 High Power Lighting Corp UV LEDs Products Offered

12.16.5 High Power Lighting Corp Recent Development 13 UV LEDs Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 UV LEDs Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of UV LEDs

13.4 UV LEDs Industrial Chain Analysis 14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 UV LEDs Distributors List

14.3 UV LEDs Customers 15 Market Dynamics

15.1 UV LEDs Market Trends

15.2 UV LEDs Opportunities and Drivers

15.3 UV LEDs Market Challenges

15.4 UV LEDs Market Restraints

15.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 16 Research Findings and Conclusion 17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

