UV LEDs Market Size, Growth Factor,Analysis And Forecast By 2027Nichia, Philips Lumileds, Seoul Viosys

Light Emitting Diode (LED) is a solid-state semiconductor devices, which can convert the energy from an electric current into light. UV-LED is a kind of LED. Below the visible spectrum lies a band of wavelengths called ultraviolet (UV). Ranging from 100 to 400 nm, the radiation can effectively be used to sterilization, perform forensic analysis, cure materials and disinfect water, among many other applications. Ultraviolet LED light source industry is an emerging high-tech industry.Today, ultraviolet leds are just beginning to replace traditional ultraviolet light sources in many highly alienated markets.The ultraviolet LED market is a fraction of the multi-billion dollar visible LED lighting market.This market belongs to sunrise industry, it is the best time for high-tech enterprises to enter.Currently, Japan is the world’s largest producer of UV LED chips, with a market share of 26%.Mainstream manufacturers in Japan include Japan chemical, Stanley, NIKKISO, etc.However, the ultraviolet LED products in other developed countries are generally at a relatively advanced level, and the world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in North America, South Korea, Japan and so on.Currently, major global manufacturers include LG Innotek (Korea), Nichia (Japan), SEOUL VIOSYS (Korea), SETi (North America), HexaTech (North America), SemiLED (SemiLED radio bay) and Chinese enterprises:Qingdao Jason electric (China), zhejiang province wei lang photoelectric (China), in xi ‘an for photoelectric (China). The LG Innotek global uv LED output and daily chemical nearly more than 15% of the share, Chinese enterprises with less than 10% of the GDP share. The main reason is that the upstream raw materials and production equipment are foreign monopoly, China through independent research and development production uv LED products manufacturer is still less than 10.UV LED has the characteristics of high technology content, high product competition threshold, easy to differentiate, and the customer base is relatively dispersed, high customization degree, is a niche market worthy of the layout of LED industry in Taiwan.With the rapid development of LED technology and price driving force, the original widely used in a variety of traditional industries and science and technology in the general traditional UV light source, the introduction of energy saving, long life, small size, fast point out speed, environmental protection without mercury and other advantages of UVLED light source, has gradually had the advantages and market feasibility.There is a huge opportunity in the current market for ultraviolet LED light sources.We believe that in the next five years, high-efficiency ultraviolet LED light source will be the key development direction of the ultraviolet light source market, and uvled-based ultraviolet light source product market will usher in a rapid growth period.

Market Analysis and Insights:

Global UV LEDs Market The global UV LEDs market size is projected to reach US$ 6969.4 million by 2026, from US$ 617.8 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 40.9% during 2021-2026.

Global UV LEDs Scope and Segment UV LEDs market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global UV LEDs market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:, LG Innotek, Nichia, Philips Lumileds, Seoul Viosys, Stanley, Honle Group, Crystal IS, NIKKISO, Honglitronic, HonleTech, High Power Lighting Corp, SemiLEDS Corporation, DOWA Electronics, Lextar, InvenLux Optoelectronics, High Power Lighting Corp

UV LEDs Breakdown Data by Type

UV-A LED, UV-B LED, UV-C LED, UV-A LED accounts for 73% of the largest segment of applications.

UV LEDs Breakdown Data by Application

Curing, Analytic Tools, Sterilization and Disinfection, Others, Sterilization and Disinfection to occupy the largest market share reached 54% Regional and Country-level Analysis The UV LEDs market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The key regions covered in the UV LEDs market report are United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and South Korea. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc. The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2016-2027. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2016-2027. Competitive Landscape and UV LEDs Market Share Analysis

About Us