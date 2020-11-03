UV LEDs Market Growth Rate,Size,Share and Trend by 2026 | Stanley, Philips Lumileds, Seoul Viosys

“

The report titled Global UV LEDs Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global UV LEDs market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global UV LEDs market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global UV LEDs market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global UV LEDs market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The UV LEDs report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the UV LEDs report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global UV LEDs market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global UV LEDs market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global UV LEDs market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global UV LEDs market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global UV LEDs market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Report Are: Stanley, Philips Lumileds, Seoul Viosys, Honlitronics, Nichia, LG Innotek, Crystal IS, NIKKISO, DOWA Electronics, Lextar, San’an, Nitride, Lite-on, Qingdao Jason, NationStar, High Power Lighting Corp

Market Segmentation by Product: UV-A LED, UV-B LED, UV-C LED, UV-A LED accounts for 73% of the largest segment of applications.

Market Segmentation by Application: , Curing, Analytic Tools, Sterilization and Disinfection, Others, Sterilization and Disinfection to occupy the largest market share reached 54%

The UV LEDs Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global UV LEDs market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global UV LEDs market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the UV LEDs market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in UV LEDs industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global UV LEDs market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global UV LEDs market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global UV LEDs market?

Table of Contents:

1 UV LEDs Market Overview

1.1 UV LEDs Product Overview

1.2 UV LEDs Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 UV-A LED

1.2.2 UV-B LED

1.2.3 UV-C LED

1.3 Global UV LEDs Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global UV LEDs Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global UV LEDs Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global UV LEDs Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global UV LEDs Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global UV LEDs Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global UV LEDs Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global UV LEDs Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global UV LEDs Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global UV LEDs Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America UV LEDs Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe UV LEDs Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific UV LEDs Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America UV LEDs Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa UV LEDs Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): UV LEDs Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the UV LEDs Industry

1.5.1.1 UV LEDs Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and UV LEDs Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for UV LEDs Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact 2 Global UV LEDs Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by UV LEDs Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by UV LEDs Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players UV LEDs Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers UV LEDs Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 UV LEDs Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 UV LEDs Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by UV LEDs Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in UV LEDs as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into UV LEDs Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers UV LEDs Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global UV LEDs Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global UV LEDs Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global UV LEDs Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global UV LEDs Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global UV LEDs Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global UV LEDs Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global UV LEDs Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global UV LEDs Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global UV LEDs Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global UV LEDs Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America UV LEDs Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America UV LEDs Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America UV LEDs Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific UV LEDs Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific UV LEDs Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific UV LEDs Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe UV LEDs Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe UV LEDs Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe UV LEDs Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America UV LEDs Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America UV LEDs Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America UV LEDs Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa UV LEDs Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa UV LEDs Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa UV LEDs Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global UV LEDs by Application

4.1 UV LEDs Segment by Application

4.1.1 Curing

4.1.2 Analytic Tools

4.1.3 Sterilization and Disinfection

4.1.4 Others

4.2 Global UV LEDs Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global UV LEDs Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global UV LEDs Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions UV LEDs Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America UV LEDs by Application

4.5.2 Europe UV LEDs by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific UV LEDs by Application

4.5.4 Latin America UV LEDs by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa UV LEDs by Application 5 North America UV LEDs Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America UV LEDs Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America UV LEDs Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America UV LEDs Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America UV LEDs Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. UV LEDs Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada UV LEDs Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe UV LEDs Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe UV LEDs Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe UV LEDs Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe UV LEDs Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe UV LEDs Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany UV LEDs Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France UV LEDs Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. UV LEDs Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy UV LEDs Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia UV LEDs Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific UV LEDs Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific UV LEDs Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific UV LEDs Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific UV LEDs Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific UV LEDs Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China UV LEDs Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan UV LEDs Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea UV LEDs Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India UV LEDs Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia UV LEDs Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan UV LEDs Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia UV LEDs Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand UV LEDs Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia UV LEDs Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines UV LEDs Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam UV LEDs Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America UV LEDs Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America UV LEDs Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America UV LEDs Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America UV LEDs Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America UV LEDs Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico UV LEDs Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil UV LEDs Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina UV LEDs Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa UV LEDs Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa UV LEDs Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa UV LEDs Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa UV LEDs Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa UV LEDs Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey UV LEDs Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia UV LEDs Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE UV LEDs Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in UV LEDs Business

10.1 Stanley

10.1.1 Stanley Corporation Information

10.1.2 Stanley Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Stanley UV LEDs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Stanley UV LEDs Products Offered

10.1.5 Stanley Recent Development

10.2 Philips Lumileds

10.2.1 Philips Lumileds Corporation Information

10.2.2 Philips Lumileds Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Philips Lumileds UV LEDs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Stanley UV LEDs Products Offered

10.2.5 Philips Lumileds Recent Development

10.3 Seoul Viosys

10.3.1 Seoul Viosys Corporation Information

10.3.2 Seoul Viosys Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Seoul Viosys UV LEDs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Seoul Viosys UV LEDs Products Offered

10.3.5 Seoul Viosys Recent Development

10.4 Honlitronics

10.4.1 Honlitronics Corporation Information

10.4.2 Honlitronics Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Honlitronics UV LEDs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Honlitronics UV LEDs Products Offered

10.4.5 Honlitronics Recent Development

10.5 Nichia

10.5.1 Nichia Corporation Information

10.5.2 Nichia Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Nichia UV LEDs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Nichia UV LEDs Products Offered

10.5.5 Nichia Recent Development

10.6 LG Innotek

10.6.1 LG Innotek Corporation Information

10.6.2 LG Innotek Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 LG Innotek UV LEDs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 LG Innotek UV LEDs Products Offered

10.6.5 LG Innotek Recent Development

10.7 Crystal IS

10.7.1 Crystal IS Corporation Information

10.7.2 Crystal IS Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Crystal IS UV LEDs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Crystal IS UV LEDs Products Offered

10.7.5 Crystal IS Recent Development

10.8 NIKKISO

10.8.1 NIKKISO Corporation Information

10.8.2 NIKKISO Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 NIKKISO UV LEDs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 NIKKISO UV LEDs Products Offered

10.8.5 NIKKISO Recent Development

10.9 DOWA Electronics

10.9.1 DOWA Electronics Corporation Information

10.9.2 DOWA Electronics Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 DOWA Electronics UV LEDs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 DOWA Electronics UV LEDs Products Offered

10.9.5 DOWA Electronics Recent Development

10.10 Lextar

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 UV LEDs Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Lextar UV LEDs Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Lextar Recent Development

10.11 San’an

10.11.1 San’an Corporation Information

10.11.2 San’an Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 San’an UV LEDs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 San’an UV LEDs Products Offered

10.11.5 San’an Recent Development

10.12 Nitride

10.12.1 Nitride Corporation Information

10.12.2 Nitride Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Nitride UV LEDs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Nitride UV LEDs Products Offered

10.12.5 Nitride Recent Development

10.13 Lite-on

10.13.1 Lite-on Corporation Information

10.13.2 Lite-on Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Lite-on UV LEDs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Lite-on UV LEDs Products Offered

10.13.5 Lite-on Recent Development

10.14 Qingdao Jason

10.14.1 Qingdao Jason Corporation Information

10.14.2 Qingdao Jason Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 Qingdao Jason UV LEDs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Qingdao Jason UV LEDs Products Offered

10.14.5 Qingdao Jason Recent Development

10.15 NationStar

10.15.1 NationStar Corporation Information

10.15.2 NationStar Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 NationStar UV LEDs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 NationStar UV LEDs Products Offered

10.15.5 NationStar Recent Development

10.16 High Power Lighting Corp

10.16.1 High Power Lighting Corp Corporation Information

10.16.2 High Power Lighting Corp Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.16.3 High Power Lighting Corp UV LEDs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 High Power Lighting Corp UV LEDs Products Offered

10.16.5 High Power Lighting Corp Recent Development 11 UV LEDs Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 UV LEDs Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 UV LEDs Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

