UV LED Market Size, Discovered in Latest Report and Forecast by 2027|Koninklijke Philips, Honle Group, Nordson Corporation

Published 26 April 2021
Complete study of the global UV LED market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global UV LED industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on UV LED production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.
Key companies operating in the global UV LED market include _, LG Electronics, Koninklijke Philips, Honle Group, Nordson Corporation, SemiLEDs Corporation, Halma, Heraeus Holding GmbH, Crystal IS, Seoul Viosys, Sensor Electronics Technology, Nichia Corporation
The report has classified the global UV LED industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the UV LED manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall UV LED industry.
Global UV LED Market Segment By Type:
UVA, UVB, UVC
Industrial, Medical & Scientific, Sterilization, Security
It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global UV LED industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.
TOC
Table of Contents
Table of Contents 1 UV LED Market Overview
1.1 UV LED Product Overview
1.2 UV LED Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 UVA
1.2.2 UVB
1.2.3 UVC
1.3 Global UV LED Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.1 Global UV LED Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2 Global UV LED Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.1 Global UV LED Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2.2 Global UV LED Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2.3 Global UV LED Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.3 Global UV LED Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.1 Global UV LED Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)
1.3.3.2 Global UV LED Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)
1.3.3.3 Global UV LED Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.1 North America UV LED Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.2 Europe UV LED Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific UV LED Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.4 Latin America UV LED Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa UV LED Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026) 2 Global UV LED Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by UV LED Sales (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Top Players by UV LED Revenue (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Top Players UV LED Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers UV LED Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 UV LED Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 UV LED Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by UV LED Sales and Revenue in 2019
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in UV LED as of 2019)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into UV LED Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers UV LED Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global UV LED Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)
3.1 Global UV LED Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
3.2 Global UV LED Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.1 Global UV LED Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global UV LED Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global UV LED Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
3.3 Global UV LED Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.1 Global UV LED Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.2 Global UV LED Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.3 Global UV LED Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)
3.4 North America UV LED Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.4.1 North America UV LED Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.4.2 North America UV LED Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5 Asia-Pacific UV LED Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5.1 Asia-Pacific UV LED Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5.2 Asia-Pacific UV LED Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6 Europe UV LED Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6.1 Europe UV LED Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6.2 Europe UV LED Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7 Latin America UV LED Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7.1 Latin America UV LED Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7.2 Latin America UV LED Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8 Middle East and Africa UV LED Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8.1 Middle East and Africa UV LED Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8.2 Middle East and Africa UV LED Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global UV LED by Application
4.1 UV LED Segment by Application
4.1.1 Industrial
4.1.2 Medical & Scientific
4.1.3 Sterilization
4.1.4 Security
4.2 Global UV LED Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
4.3 Global UV LED Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)
4.4 Global UV LED Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)
4.5 Key Regions UV LED Market Size by Application
4.5.1 North America UV LED by Application
4.5.2 Europe UV LED by Application
4.5.3 Asia-Pacific UV LED by Application
4.5.4 Latin America UV LED by Application
4.5.5 Middle East and Africa UV LED by Application 5 North America UV LED Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.1 North America UV LED Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.2 North America UV LED Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.1 North America UV LED Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.2 North America UV LED Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country
5.3.1 U.S. UV LED Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
5.3.2 Canada UV LED Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe UV LED Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.1 Europe UV LED Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.2 Europe UV LED Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.1 Europe UV LED Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.2 Europe UV LED Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country
6.3.1 Germany UV LED Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.2 France UV LED Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.3 U.K. UV LED Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.4 Italy UV LED Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.5 Russia UV LED Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific UV LED Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific UV LED Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific UV LED Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific UV LED Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific UV LED Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country
7.3.1 China UV LED Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.2 Japan UV LED Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.3 South Korea UV LED Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.4 India UV LED Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.5 Australia UV LED Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.6 Taiwan UV LED Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.7 Indonesia UV LED Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.8 Thailand UV LED Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.9 Malaysia UV LED Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.10 Philippines UV LED Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.11 Vietnam UV LED Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America UV LED Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.1 Latin America UV LED Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Latin America UV LED Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.1 Latin America UV LED Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.2 Latin America UV LED Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country
8.3.1 Mexico UV LED Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8.3.2 Brazil UV LED Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8.3.3 Argentina UV LED Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa UV LED Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa UV LED Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa UV LED Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa UV LED Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa UV LED Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country
9.3.1 Turkey UV LED Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9.3.2 Saudi Arabia UV LED Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9.3.3 U.A.E UV LED Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in UV LED Business
10.1 LG Electronics
10.1.1 LG Electronics Corporation Information
10.1.2 LG Electronics Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.1.3 LG Electronics UV LED Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.1.4 LG Electronics UV LED Products Offered
10.1.5 LG Electronics Recent Development
10.2 Koninklijke Philips
10.2.1 Koninklijke Philips Corporation Information
10.2.2 Koninklijke Philips Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.2.3 Koninklijke Philips UV LED Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.2.5 Koninklijke Philips Recent Development
10.3 Honle Group
10.3.1 Honle Group Corporation Information
10.3.2 Honle Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.3.3 Honle Group UV LED Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.3.4 Honle Group UV LED Products Offered
10.3.5 Honle Group Recent Development
10.4 Nordson Corporation
10.4.1 Nordson Corporation Corporation Information
10.4.2 Nordson Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.4.3 Nordson Corporation UV LED Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.4.4 Nordson Corporation UV LED Products Offered
10.4.5 Nordson Corporation Recent Development
10.5 SemiLEDs Corporation
10.5.1 SemiLEDs Corporation Corporation Information
10.5.2 SemiLEDs Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.5.3 SemiLEDs Corporation UV LED Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.5.4 SemiLEDs Corporation UV LED Products Offered
10.5.5 SemiLEDs Corporation Recent Development
10.6 Halma
10.6.1 Halma Corporation Information
10.6.2 Halma Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.6.3 Halma UV LED Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.6.4 Halma UV LED Products Offered
10.6.5 Halma Recent Development
10.7 Heraeus Holding GmbH
10.7.1 Heraeus Holding GmbH Corporation Information
10.7.2 Heraeus Holding GmbH Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.7.3 Heraeus Holding GmbH UV LED Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.7.4 Heraeus Holding GmbH UV LED Products Offered
10.7.5 Heraeus Holding GmbH Recent Development
10.8 Crystal IS
10.8.1 Crystal IS Corporation Information
10.8.2 Crystal IS Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.8.3 Crystal IS UV LED Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.8.4 Crystal IS UV LED Products Offered
10.8.5 Crystal IS Recent Development
10.9 Seoul Viosys
10.9.1 Seoul Viosys Corporation Information
10.9.2 Seoul Viosys Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.9.3 Seoul Viosys UV LED Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.9.4 Seoul Viosys UV LED Products Offered
10.9.5 Seoul Viosys Recent Development
10.10 Sensor Electronics Technology
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 UV LED Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Sensor Electronics Technology UV LED Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Sensor Electronics Technology Recent Development
10.11 Nichia Corporation
10.11.1 Nichia Corporation Corporation Information
10.11.2 Nichia Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.11.3 Nichia Corporation UV LED Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.11.4 Nichia Corporation UV LED Products Offered
10.11.5 Nichia Corporation Recent Development 11 UV LED Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 UV LED Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 UV LED Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
11.4.2 Market Challenges
11.4.3 Market Risks
11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Distributors
12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix
14.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.2 Data Source
14.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.2.2 Primary Sources
14.3 Author Details
14.4 Disclaimer
