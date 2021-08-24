UV Disinfection Market Outlook, Development Factors, Latest Opportunities and Forecast 2027 | Xylem, Trojan Technologies, Xenex

“

The report titled Global UV Disinfection Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global UV Disinfection market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global UV Disinfection market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global UV Disinfection market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global UV Disinfection market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The UV Disinfection report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the UV Disinfection report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global UV Disinfection market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global UV Disinfection market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global UV Disinfection market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global UV Disinfection market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global UV Disinfection market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Xylem, Trojan Technologies, Xenex, Evoqua Water, Halma, UltraViolet Devices, Calgon Carbon, Atlantic Ultraviolet, Advanced UV, SUEZ, American Ultraviolet, Lumalier, LIT UV, UV Pure

Market Segmentation by Product: Low Pressure UV Disinfection

Low Pressure Amalgam UV Disinfection

Medium Pressure UV Disinfection



Market Segmentation by Application: Municipal

Residential

Commercial

Industrial



The UV Disinfection Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global UV Disinfection market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global UV Disinfection market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the UV Disinfection market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in UV Disinfection industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global UV Disinfection market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global UV Disinfection market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global UV Disinfection market?

Table of Contents:

1 UV Disinfection Market Overview

1.1 UV Disinfection Product Overview

1.2 UV Disinfection Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Low Pressure UV Disinfection

1.2.2 Low Pressure Amalgam UV Disinfection

1.2.3 Medium Pressure UV Disinfection

1.3 Global UV Disinfection Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global UV Disinfection Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global UV Disinfection Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global UV Disinfection Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global UV Disinfection Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global UV Disinfection Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global UV Disinfection Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global UV Disinfection Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global UV Disinfection Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global UV Disinfection Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America UV Disinfection Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe UV Disinfection Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific UV Disinfection Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America UV Disinfection Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa UV Disinfection Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global UV Disinfection Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by UV Disinfection Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by UV Disinfection Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players UV Disinfection Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers UV Disinfection Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 UV Disinfection Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 UV Disinfection Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by UV Disinfection Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in UV Disinfection as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into UV Disinfection Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers UV Disinfection Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 UV Disinfection Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global UV Disinfection Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global UV Disinfection Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global UV Disinfection Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global UV Disinfection Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global UV Disinfection Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global UV Disinfection Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global UV Disinfection Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global UV Disinfection Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global UV Disinfection Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global UV Disinfection by Application

4.1 UV Disinfection Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Municipal

4.1.2 Residential

4.1.3 Commercial

4.1.4 Industrial

4.2 Global UV Disinfection Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global UV Disinfection Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global UV Disinfection Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global UV Disinfection Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global UV Disinfection Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global UV Disinfection Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global UV Disinfection Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global UV Disinfection Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global UV Disinfection Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global UV Disinfection Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America UV Disinfection Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe UV Disinfection Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific UV Disinfection Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America UV Disinfection Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa UV Disinfection Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America UV Disinfection by Country

5.1 North America UV Disinfection Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America UV Disinfection Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America UV Disinfection Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America UV Disinfection Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America UV Disinfection Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America UV Disinfection Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe UV Disinfection by Country

6.1 Europe UV Disinfection Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe UV Disinfection Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe UV Disinfection Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe UV Disinfection Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe UV Disinfection Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe UV Disinfection Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific UV Disinfection by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific UV Disinfection Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific UV Disinfection Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific UV Disinfection Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific UV Disinfection Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific UV Disinfection Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific UV Disinfection Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America UV Disinfection by Country

8.1 Latin America UV Disinfection Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America UV Disinfection Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America UV Disinfection Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America UV Disinfection Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America UV Disinfection Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America UV Disinfection Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa UV Disinfection by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa UV Disinfection Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa UV Disinfection Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa UV Disinfection Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa UV Disinfection Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa UV Disinfection Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa UV Disinfection Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in UV Disinfection Business

10.1 Xylem

10.1.1 Xylem Corporation Information

10.1.2 Xylem Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Xylem UV Disinfection Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Xylem UV Disinfection Products Offered

10.1.5 Xylem Recent Development

10.2 Trojan Technologies

10.2.1 Trojan Technologies Corporation Information

10.2.2 Trojan Technologies Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Trojan Technologies UV Disinfection Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Trojan Technologies UV Disinfection Products Offered

10.2.5 Trojan Technologies Recent Development

10.3 Xenex

10.3.1 Xenex Corporation Information

10.3.2 Xenex Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Xenex UV Disinfection Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Xenex UV Disinfection Products Offered

10.3.5 Xenex Recent Development

10.4 Evoqua Water

10.4.1 Evoqua Water Corporation Information

10.4.2 Evoqua Water Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Evoqua Water UV Disinfection Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Evoqua Water UV Disinfection Products Offered

10.4.5 Evoqua Water Recent Development

10.5 Halma

10.5.1 Halma Corporation Information

10.5.2 Halma Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Halma UV Disinfection Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Halma UV Disinfection Products Offered

10.5.5 Halma Recent Development

10.6 UltraViolet Devices

10.6.1 UltraViolet Devices Corporation Information

10.6.2 UltraViolet Devices Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 UltraViolet Devices UV Disinfection Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 UltraViolet Devices UV Disinfection Products Offered

10.6.5 UltraViolet Devices Recent Development

10.7 Calgon Carbon

10.7.1 Calgon Carbon Corporation Information

10.7.2 Calgon Carbon Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Calgon Carbon UV Disinfection Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Calgon Carbon UV Disinfection Products Offered

10.7.5 Calgon Carbon Recent Development

10.8 Atlantic Ultraviolet

10.8.1 Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation Information

10.8.2 Atlantic Ultraviolet Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Atlantic Ultraviolet UV Disinfection Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Atlantic Ultraviolet UV Disinfection Products Offered

10.8.5 Atlantic Ultraviolet Recent Development

10.9 Advanced UV

10.9.1 Advanced UV Corporation Information

10.9.2 Advanced UV Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Advanced UV UV Disinfection Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Advanced UV UV Disinfection Products Offered

10.9.5 Advanced UV Recent Development

10.10 SUEZ

10.10.1 SUEZ Corporation Information

10.10.2 SUEZ Introduction and Business Overview

10.10.3 SUEZ UV Disinfection Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 SUEZ UV Disinfection Products Offered

10.10.5 SUEZ Recent Development

10.11 American Ultraviolet

10.11.1 American Ultraviolet Corporation Information

10.11.2 American Ultraviolet Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 American Ultraviolet UV Disinfection Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 American Ultraviolet UV Disinfection Products Offered

10.11.5 American Ultraviolet Recent Development

10.12 Lumalier

10.12.1 Lumalier Corporation Information

10.12.2 Lumalier Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Lumalier UV Disinfection Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Lumalier UV Disinfection Products Offered

10.12.5 Lumalier Recent Development

10.13 LIT UV

10.13.1 LIT UV Corporation Information

10.13.2 LIT UV Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 LIT UV UV Disinfection Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 LIT UV UV Disinfection Products Offered

10.13.5 LIT UV Recent Development

10.14 UV Pure

10.14.1 UV Pure Corporation Information

10.14.2 UV Pure Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 UV Pure UV Disinfection Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 UV Pure UV Disinfection Products Offered

10.14.5 UV Pure Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 UV Disinfection Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 UV Disinfection Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 UV Disinfection Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 UV Disinfection Distributors

12.3 UV Disinfection Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”