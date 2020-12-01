UV Disinfection Market Growth, COVID-19 Impact, SWOT Analysis, Forecast 2026 | Top Players: Xylem, TrojanUV, Halma, Calgon Carbon, Ultraviolet, Evoqua, Advanced UV, American Ultraviolet, Atlantium, UV-Technik, Lumalier, Ceasa, LIT UV, Ozonia, Alfaa UV, UV Pure, Ultraaqua, Austuv, Aqualine II Water Systems., Sita, Hitech Ultraviolet

UV Disinfection market is thoroughly, accurately, and comprehensively assessed in the report with a large focus on market dynamics, market competition, regional growth, segmental analysis, and key growth strategies.QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global and United States UV Disinfection Market Insights, Forecast to 2026“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global UV Disinfection market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global UV Disinfection market.
The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global UV Disinfection market.
|Top Companies/Manufacturers:
|
Xylem, TrojanUV, Halma, Calgon Carbon, Ultraviolet, Evoqua, Advanced UV, American Ultraviolet, Atlantium, UV-Technik, Lumalier, Ceasa, LIT UV, Ozonia, Alfaa UV, UV Pure, Ultraaqua, Austuv, Aqualine II Water Systems., Sita, Hitech Ultraviolet
|Market Segment by Product Type:
|Mobile Type, Wall-mounted Type, Cabinet Type, Other Types
|Market Segment by Application:
|Hospital, Clinic, Healthcare Facility, Other
Competitive Landscape
Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global UV Disinfection market.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the UV Disinfection market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the UV Disinfection industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global UV Disinfection market may face in the future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global UV Disinfection market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global UV Disinfection market
TOC
1 Study Coverage
1.1 UV Disinfection Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global UV Disinfection Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Mobile Type
1.2.3 Wall-mounted Type
1.2.4 Cabinet Type
1.2.5 Other Types
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global UV Disinfection Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Hospital
1.3.3 Clinic
1.3.4 Healthcare Facility
1.3.5 Other 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global UV Disinfection Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global UV Disinfection Revenue 2015-2026
2.1.2 Global UV Disinfection Sales 2015-2026
2.2 Global UV Disinfection, Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026
2.3 UV Disinfection Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.1 Global UV Disinfection Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020
2.3.2 Global UV Disinfection Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020
2.4 UV Disinfection Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)
2.4.1 Global UV Disinfection Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
2.4.2 Global UV Disinfection Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 3 Global UV Disinfection Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top UV Disinfection Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global UV Disinfection Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global UV Disinfection Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2 Global UV Disinfection Manufacturers by Revenue
3.2.1 Global UV Disinfection Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global UV Disinfection Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global UV Disinfection Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)
3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by UV Disinfection Revenue in 2019
3.2.5 Global UV Disinfection Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Global UV Disinfection Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Global UV Disinfection Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 UV Disinfection Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers UV Disinfection Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into UV Disinfection Market 3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global UV Disinfection Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.1 Global UV Disinfection Sales by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global UV Disinfection Revenue by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 UV Disinfection Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global UV Disinfection Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.1 Global UV Disinfection Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global UV Disinfection Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 UV Disinfection Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.3 Global UV Disinfection Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global UV Disinfection Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.1 Global UV Disinfection Sales by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global UV Disinfection Revenue by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 UV Disinfection Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 UV Disinfection Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.1 Global UV Disinfection Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global UV Disinfection Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global UV Disinfection Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 United States by Players, Type and Application
6.1 United States UV Disinfection Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.1 United States UV Disinfection Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.2 United States UV Disinfection Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.3 United States UV Disinfection Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026
6.2 United States UV Disinfection Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)
6.2.1 United States Top UV Disinfection Players by Sales (2015-2020)
6.2.2 United States Top UV Disinfection Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
6.3 United States UV Disinfection Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.1 United States UV Disinfection Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.2 United States UV Disinfection Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.3 United States UV Disinfection Price by Type (2015-2020)
6.4 United States UV Disinfection Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.1 United States UV Disinfection Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.2 United States UV Disinfection Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.3 United States UV Disinfection Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.5 United States UV Disinfection Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.1 United States UV Disinfection Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.2 United States UV Disinfection Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.3 United States UV Disinfection Price by Application (2015-2020)
6.6 United States UV Disinfection Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.1 United States UV Disinfection Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.2 United States UV Disinfection Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.3 United States UV Disinfection Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 7 North America
7.1 North America UV Disinfection Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
7.2 North America UV Disinfection Market Facts & Figures by Country
7.2.1 North America UV Disinfection Sales by Country (2015-2020)
7.2.2 North America UV Disinfection Revenue by Country (2015-2020)
7.2.3 U.S.
7.2.4 Canada 8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
8.2 Asia Pacific Market Facts & Figures by Region
8.2.1 Asia Pacific Sales by Region (2015-2020)
8.2.2 Asia Pacific Revenue by Region
8.2.3 China
8.2.4 Japan
8.2.5 South Korea
8.2.6 India
8.2.7 Australia
8.2.8 Australia
8.2.9 Indonesia
8.2.10 Thailand
8.2.11 Malaysia
8.2.12 Philippines
8.2.13 Vietnam 9 Europe
9.1 Europe Atlantium Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
9.2 Europe Atlantium Market Facts & Figures by Country
9.2.1 Europe Atlantium Sales by Country
9.2.2 Europe Atlantium Revenue by Country
9.2.3 Germany
9.2.4 France
9.2.5 U.K.
9.2.6 Italy 10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America UV Disinfection Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
10.2 Latin America UV Disinfection Market Facts & Figures by Country
10.2.1 Latin America UV Disinfection Sales by Country
10.2.2 Latin America UV Disinfection Revenue by Country
10.2.3 Mexico
10.2.4 Brazil
10.2.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa UV Disinfection Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
11.2 Middle East and Africa UV Disinfection Market Facts & Figures by Country
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa UV Disinfection Sales by Country
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa UV Disinfection Revenue by Country
11.2.3 Turkey
11.2.4 Saudi Arabia
11.2.5 U.A.E 12 Company Profiles
12.1 Xylem
12.1.1 Xylem Corporation Information
12.1.2 Xylem Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Xylem Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.1.4 Xylem UV Disinfection Products Offered
12.1.5 Xylem Recent Development
12.2 TrojanUV
12.2.1 TrojanUV Corporation Information
12.2.2 TrojanUV Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 TrojanUV Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.2.4 TrojanUV UV Disinfection Products Offered
12.2.5 TrojanUV Recent Development
12.3 Halma
12.3.1 Halma Corporation Information
12.3.2 Halma Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Halma Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.3.4 Halma UV Disinfection Products Offered
12.3.5 Halma Recent Development
12.4 Calgon Carbon
12.4.1 Calgon Carbon Corporation Information
12.4.2 Calgon Carbon Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Calgon Carbon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.4.4 Calgon Carbon UV Disinfection Products Offered
12.4.5 Calgon Carbon Recent Development
12.5 Ultraviolet
12.5.1 Ultraviolet Corporation Information
12.5.2 Ultraviolet Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Ultraviolet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.5.4 Ultraviolet UV Disinfection Products Offered
12.5.5 Ultraviolet Recent Development
12.6 Evoqua
12.6.1 Evoqua Corporation Information
12.6.2 Evoqua Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Evoqua Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.6.4 Evoqua UV Disinfection Products Offered
12.6.5 Evoqua Recent Development
12.7 Advanced UV
12.7.1 Advanced UV Corporation Information
12.7.2 Advanced UV Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Advanced UV Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.7.4 Advanced UV UV Disinfection Products Offered
12.7.5 Advanced UV Recent Development
12.8 American Ultraviolet
12.8.1 American Ultraviolet Corporation Information
12.8.2 American Ultraviolet Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 American Ultraviolet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.8.4 American Ultraviolet UV Disinfection Products Offered
12.8.5 American Ultraviolet Recent Development
12.9 Atlantium
12.9.1 Atlantium Corporation Information
12.9.2 Atlantium Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Atlantium Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.9.4 Atlantium UV Disinfection Products Offered
12.9.5 Atlantium Recent Development
12.10 UV-Technik
12.10.1 UV-Technik Corporation Information
12.10.2 UV-Technik Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 UV-Technik Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.10.4 UV-Technik UV Disinfection Products Offered
12.10.5 UV-Technik Recent Development
12.11 Xylem
12.11.1 Xylem Corporation Information
12.11.2 Xylem Description and Business Overview
12.11.3 Xylem Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.11.4 Xylem UV Disinfection Products Offered
12.11.5 Xylem Recent Development
12.12 Ceasa
12.12.1 Ceasa Corporation Information
12.12.2 Ceasa Description and Business Overview
12.12.3 Ceasa Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.12.4 Ceasa Products Offered
12.12.5 Ceasa Recent Development
12.13 LIT UV
12.13.1 LIT UV Corporation Information
12.13.2 LIT UV Description and Business Overview
12.13.3 LIT UV Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.13.4 LIT UV Products Offered
12.13.5 LIT UV Recent Development
12.14 Ozonia
12.14.1 Ozonia Corporation Information
12.14.2 Ozonia Description and Business Overview
12.14.3 Ozonia Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.14.4 Ozonia Products Offered
12.14.5 Ozonia Recent Development
12.15 Alfaa UV
12.15.1 Alfaa UV Corporation Information
12.15.2 Alfaa UV Description and Business Overview
12.15.3 Alfaa UV Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.15.4 Alfaa UV Products Offered
12.15.5 Alfaa UV Recent Development
12.16 UV Pure
12.16.1 UV Pure Corporation Information
12.16.2 UV Pure Description and Business Overview
12.16.3 UV Pure Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.16.4 UV Pure Products Offered
12.16.5 UV Pure Recent Development
12.17 Ultraaqua
12.17.1 Ultraaqua Corporation Information
12.17.2 Ultraaqua Description and Business Overview
12.17.3 Ultraaqua Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.17.4 Ultraaqua Products Offered
12.17.5 Ultraaqua Recent Development
12.18 Austuv
12.18.1 Austuv Corporation Information
12.18.2 Austuv Description and Business Overview
12.18.3 Austuv Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.18.4 Austuv Products Offered
12.18.5 Austuv Recent Development
12.19 Aqualine II Water Systems.
12.19.1 Aqualine II Water Systems. Corporation Information
12.19.2 Aqualine II Water Systems. Description and Business Overview
12.19.3 Aqualine II Water Systems. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.19.4 Aqualine II Water Systems. Products Offered
12.19.5 Aqualine II Water Systems. Recent Development
12.20 Sita
12.20.1 Sita Corporation Information
12.20.2 Sita Description and Business Overview
12.20.3 Sita Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.20.4 Sita Products Offered
12.20.5 Sita Recent Development
12.21 Hitech Ultraviolet
12.21.1 Hitech Ultraviolet Corporation Information
12.21.2 Hitech Ultraviolet Description and Business Overview
12.21.3 Hitech Ultraviolet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.21.4 Hitech Ultraviolet Products Offered
12.21.5 Hitech Ultraviolet Recent Development 13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
13.2 Market Challenges
13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 UV Disinfection Customers 14.3 Sales Channels Analysis 14.3.1 Sales Channels 14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix 16.1 Research Methodology 16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 16.1.2 Data Source 16.2 Author Details 16.3 Disclaimer
