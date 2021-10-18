UV Disinfection Market Business Strategies by Leading Industry Players Forecast to 2027 | Xylem, Trojan Technologies, Xenex

“

The report titled Global UV Disinfection Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global UV Disinfection market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global UV Disinfection market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global UV Disinfection market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global UV Disinfection market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The UV Disinfection report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the UV Disinfection report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global UV Disinfection market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global UV Disinfection market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global UV Disinfection market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global UV Disinfection market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global UV Disinfection market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Xylem, Trojan Technologies, Xenex, Evoqua Water, Halma, UltraViolet Devices, Calgon Carbon, Atlantic Ultraviolet, Advanced UV, SUEZ, American Ultraviolet, Lumalier, LIT UV, UV Pure

Market Segmentation by Product:

Low Pressure UV Disinfection

Low Pressure Amalgam UV Disinfection

Medium Pressure UV Disinfection



Market Segmentation by Application:

Municipal

Residential

Commercial

Industrial



The UV Disinfection Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global UV Disinfection market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global UV Disinfection market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the UV Disinfection market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in UV Disinfection industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global UV Disinfection market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global UV Disinfection market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global UV Disinfection market?

Table of Contents:

1 UV Disinfection Market Overview

1.1 UV Disinfection Product Scope

1.2 UV Disinfection Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global UV Disinfection Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.2.2 Low Pressure UV Disinfection

1.2.3 Low Pressure Amalgam UV Disinfection

1.2.4 Medium Pressure UV Disinfection

1.3 UV Disinfection Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global UV Disinfection Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.3.2 Municipal

1.3.3 Residential

1.3.4 Commercial

1.3.5 Industrial

1.4 UV Disinfection Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.1 Global UV Disinfection Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global UV Disinfection Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global UV Disinfection Price Trends (2016-2027)

2 UV Disinfection Estimates and Forecasts by Region

2.1 Global UV Disinfection Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global UV Disinfection Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.1 Global UV Disinfection Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global UV Disinfection Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.3 Global UV Disinfection Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.1 Global UV Disinfection Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global UV Disinfection Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 North America UV Disinfection Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.2 Europe UV Disinfection Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.3 China UV Disinfection Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.4 Japan UV Disinfection Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia UV Disinfection Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.6 India UV Disinfection Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

3 Global UV Disinfection Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top UV Disinfection Players by Sales (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top UV Disinfection Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.3 Global UV Disinfection Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in UV Disinfection as of 2020)

3.4 Global UV Disinfection Average Price by Company (2016-2021)

3.5 Manufacturers UV Disinfection Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global UV Disinfection Market Size by Type

4.1 Global UV Disinfection Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global UV Disinfection Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global UV Disinfection Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Global UV Disinfection Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global UV Disinfection Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global UV Disinfection Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global UV Disinfection Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global UV Disinfection Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Global UV Disinfection Market Size by Application

5.1 Global UV Disinfection Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global UV Disinfection Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global UV Disinfection Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Global UV Disinfection Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global UV Disinfection Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global UV Disinfection Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global UV Disinfection Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global UV Disinfection Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America UV Disinfection Market Facts & Figures

6.1 North America UV Disinfection Sales by Company

6.1.1 North America UV Disinfection Sales by Company (2016-2021)

6.1.2 North America UV Disinfection Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

6.2 North America UV Disinfection Sales Breakdown by Type

6.2.1 North America UV Disinfection Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America UV Disinfection Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

6.3 North America UV Disinfection Sales Breakdown by Application

6.3.1 North America UV Disinfection Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America UV Disinfection Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

7 Europe UV Disinfection Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe UV Disinfection Sales by Company

7.1.1 Europe UV Disinfection Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Europe UV Disinfection Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 Europe UV Disinfection Sales Breakdown by Type

7.2.1 Europe UV Disinfection Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe UV Disinfection Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

7.3 Europe UV Disinfection Sales Breakdown by Application

7.3.1 Europe 125 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe 125 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

8 China UV Disinfection Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China UV Disinfection Sales by Company

8.1.1 China UV Disinfection Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 China UV Disinfection Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 China UV Disinfection Sales Breakdown by Type

8.2.1 China UV Disinfection Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 China UV Disinfection Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

8.3 China UV Disinfection Sales Breakdown by Application

8.3.1 China 155 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 China 155 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

9 Japan UV Disinfection Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan UV Disinfection Sales by Company

9.1.1 Japan UV Disinfection Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Japan UV Disinfection Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Japan UV Disinfection Sales Breakdown by Type

9.2.1 Japan UV Disinfection Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Japan UV Disinfection Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

9.3 Japan UV Disinfection Sales Breakdown by Application

9.3.1 Japan Aug. Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Japan Aug. Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

10 Southeast Asia UV Disinfection Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia UV Disinfection Sales by Company

10.1.1 Southeast Asia UV Disinfection Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Southeast Asia UV Disinfection Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Southeast Asia UV Disinfection Sales Breakdown by Type

10.2.1 Southeast Asia UV Disinfection Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Southeast Asia UV Disinfection Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

10.3 Southeast Asia UV Disinfection Sales Breakdown by Application

10.3.1 Southeast Asia Units Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Southeast Asia Units Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

11 India UV Disinfection Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India UV Disinfection Sales by Company

11.1.1 India UV Disinfection Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 India UV Disinfection Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 India UV Disinfection Sales Breakdown by Type

11.2.1 India UV Disinfection Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

11.2.2 India UV Disinfection Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

11.3 India UV Disinfection Sales Breakdown by Application

11.3.1 India UV Disinfection Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

11.3.2 India UV Disinfection Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in UV Disinfection Business

12.1 Xylem

12.1.1 Xylem Corporation Information

12.1.2 Xylem Business Overview

12.1.3 Xylem UV Disinfection Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Xylem UV Disinfection Products Offered

12.1.5 Xylem Recent Development

12.2 Trojan Technologies

12.2.1 Trojan Technologies Corporation Information

12.2.2 Trojan Technologies Business Overview

12.2.3 Trojan Technologies UV Disinfection Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Trojan Technologies UV Disinfection Products Offered

12.2.5 Trojan Technologies Recent Development

12.3 Xenex

12.3.1 Xenex Corporation Information

12.3.2 Xenex Business Overview

12.3.3 Xenex UV Disinfection Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Xenex UV Disinfection Products Offered

12.3.5 Xenex Recent Development

12.4 Evoqua Water

12.4.1 Evoqua Water Corporation Information

12.4.2 Evoqua Water Business Overview

12.4.3 Evoqua Water UV Disinfection Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Evoqua Water UV Disinfection Products Offered

12.4.5 Evoqua Water Recent Development

12.5 Halma

12.5.1 Halma Corporation Information

12.5.2 Halma Business Overview

12.5.3 Halma UV Disinfection Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Halma UV Disinfection Products Offered

12.5.5 Halma Recent Development

12.6 UltraViolet Devices

12.6.1 UltraViolet Devices Corporation Information

12.6.2 UltraViolet Devices Business Overview

12.6.3 UltraViolet Devices UV Disinfection Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 UltraViolet Devices UV Disinfection Products Offered

12.6.5 UltraViolet Devices Recent Development

12.7 Calgon Carbon

12.7.1 Calgon Carbon Corporation Information

12.7.2 Calgon Carbon Business Overview

12.7.3 Calgon Carbon UV Disinfection Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Calgon Carbon UV Disinfection Products Offered

12.7.5 Calgon Carbon Recent Development

12.8 Atlantic Ultraviolet

12.8.1 Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation Information

12.8.2 Atlantic Ultraviolet Business Overview

12.8.3 Atlantic Ultraviolet UV Disinfection Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Atlantic Ultraviolet UV Disinfection Products Offered

12.8.5 Atlantic Ultraviolet Recent Development

12.9 Advanced UV

12.9.1 Advanced UV Corporation Information

12.9.2 Advanced UV Business Overview

12.9.3 Advanced UV UV Disinfection Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Advanced UV UV Disinfection Products Offered

12.9.5 Advanced UV Recent Development

12.10 SUEZ

12.10.1 SUEZ Corporation Information

12.10.2 SUEZ Business Overview

12.10.3 SUEZ UV Disinfection Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 SUEZ UV Disinfection Products Offered

12.10.5 SUEZ Recent Development

12.11 American Ultraviolet

12.11.1 American Ultraviolet Corporation Information

12.11.2 American Ultraviolet Business Overview

12.11.3 American Ultraviolet UV Disinfection Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 American Ultraviolet UV Disinfection Products Offered

12.11.5 American Ultraviolet Recent Development

12.12 Lumalier

12.12.1 Lumalier Corporation Information

12.12.2 Lumalier Business Overview

12.12.3 Lumalier UV Disinfection Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Lumalier UV Disinfection Products Offered

12.12.5 Lumalier Recent Development

12.13 LIT UV

12.13.1 LIT UV Corporation Information

12.13.2 LIT UV Business Overview

12.13.3 LIT UV UV Disinfection Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 LIT UV UV Disinfection Products Offered

12.13.5 LIT UV Recent Development

12.14 UV Pure

12.14.1 UV Pure Corporation Information

12.14.2 UV Pure Business Overview

12.14.3 UV Pure UV Disinfection Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 UV Pure UV Disinfection Products Offered

12.14.5 UV Pure Recent Development

13 UV Disinfection Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 UV Disinfection Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of UV Disinfection

13.4 UV Disinfection Industrial Chain Analysis

14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 UV Disinfection Distributors List

14.3 UV Disinfection Customers

15 Market Dynamics

15.1 UV Disinfection Market Trends

15.2 UV Disinfection Drivers

15.3 UV Disinfection Market Challenges

15.4 UV Disinfection Market Restraints

16 Research Findings and Conclusion

17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

”