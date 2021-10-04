UV-Curable Printing Inks Market Potential Growth, Share, Demand And Analysis Of Key Players- Research Forecasts To 2027 | AGFA, Kao Collins, 3M

“

The report titled Global UV-Curable Printing Inks Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global UV-Curable Printing Inks market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global UV-Curable Printing Inks market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global UV-Curable Printing Inks market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global UV-Curable Printing Inks market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The UV-Curable Printing Inks report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the UV-Curable Printing Inks report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global UV-Curable Printing Inks market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global UV-Curable Printing Inks market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global UV-Curable Printing Inks market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global UV-Curable Printing Inks market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global UV-Curable Printing Inks market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

AGFA, Kao Collins, 3M, Marabu, Leibinger, TOYO INK, ​Norcote International, Toyo Ink SC Holdings, Primer Group, Squid Ink, Sensient Imaging Technologies, Flint Group, DIC Corporation, Fujifilm, Avery Dennison

Market Segmentation by Product:

Arc Curing

LED Curing

Natural Light Curing

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Plastic

Glass

Metal

Road

Others



The UV-Curable Printing Inks Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global UV-Curable Printing Inks market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global UV-Curable Printing Inks market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the UV-Curable Printing Inks market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in UV-Curable Printing Inks industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global UV-Curable Printing Inks market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global UV-Curable Printing Inks market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global UV-Curable Printing Inks market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 UV-Curable Printing Inks Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global UV-Curable Printing Inks Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Arc Curing

1.2.3 LED Curing

1.2.4 Natural Light Curing

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global UV-Curable Printing Inks Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Plastic

1.3.3 Glass

1.3.4 Metal

1.3.5 Road

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global UV-Curable Printing Inks Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global UV-Curable Printing Inks Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global UV-Curable Printing Inks Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global UV-Curable Printing Inks, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 UV-Curable Printing Inks Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global UV-Curable Printing Inks Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global UV-Curable Printing Inks Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 UV-Curable Printing Inks Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global UV-Curable Printing Inks Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global UV-Curable Printing Inks Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global UV-Curable Printing Inks Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top UV-Curable Printing Inks Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global UV-Curable Printing Inks Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global UV-Curable Printing Inks Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top UV-Curable Printing Inks Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key UV-Curable Printing Inks Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global UV-Curable Printing Inks Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global UV-Curable Printing Inks Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global UV-Curable Printing Inks Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by UV-Curable Printing Inks Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global UV-Curable Printing Inks Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global UV-Curable Printing Inks Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global UV-Curable Printing Inks Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 UV-Curable Printing Inks Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers UV-Curable Printing Inks Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into UV-Curable Printing Inks Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global UV-Curable Printing Inks Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global UV-Curable Printing Inks Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global UV-Curable Printing Inks Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 UV-Curable Printing Inks Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global UV-Curable Printing Inks Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global UV-Curable Printing Inks Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global UV-Curable Printing Inks Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 UV-Curable Printing Inks Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global UV-Curable Printing Inks Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global UV-Curable Printing Inks Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global UV-Curable Printing Inks Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 UV-Curable Printing Inks Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 UV-Curable Printing Inks Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global UV-Curable Printing Inks Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global UV-Curable Printing Inks Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global UV-Curable Printing Inks Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 Japan by Players, Type and Application

6.1 Japan UV-Curable Printing Inks Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 Japan UV-Curable Printing Inks Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 Japan UV-Curable Printing Inks Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 Japan UV-Curable Printing Inks Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 Japan UV-Curable Printing Inks Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 Japan Top UV-Curable Printing Inks Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Japan Top UV-Curable Printing Inks Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 Japan UV-Curable Printing Inks Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 Japan UV-Curable Printing Inks Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Japan UV-Curable Printing Inks Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 Japan UV-Curable Printing Inks Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 Japan UV-Curable Printing Inks Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 Japan UV-Curable Printing Inks Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 Japan UV-Curable Printing Inks Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 Japan UV-Curable Printing Inks Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 Japan UV-Curable Printing Inks Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 Japan UV-Curable Printing Inks Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 Japan UV-Curable Printing Inks Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 Japan UV-Curable Printing Inks Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 Japan UV-Curable Printing Inks Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 Japan UV-Curable Printing Inks Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 Japan UV-Curable Printing Inks Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 Japan UV-Curable Printing Inks Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America UV-Curable Printing Inks Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America UV-Curable Printing Inks Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America UV-Curable Printing Inks Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America UV-Curable Printing Inks Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 United States

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific UV-Curable Printing Inks Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific UV-Curable Printing Inks Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific UV-Curable Printing Inks Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific UV-Curable Printing Inks Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

9 Europe

9.1 Europe UV-Curable Printing Inks Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe UV-Curable Printing Inks Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe UV-Curable Printing Inks Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe UV-Curable Printing Inks Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America UV-Curable Printing Inks Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America UV-Curable Printing Inks Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America UV-Curable Printing Inks Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America UV-Curable Printing Inks Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa UV-Curable Printing Inks Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa UV-Curable Printing Inks Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa UV-Curable Printing Inks Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa UV-Curable Printing Inks Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 AGFA

12.1.1 AGFA Corporation Information

12.1.2 AGFA Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 AGFA UV-Curable Printing Inks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 AGFA UV-Curable Printing Inks Products Offered

12.1.5 AGFA Recent Development

12.2 Kao Collins

12.2.1 Kao Collins Corporation Information

12.2.2 Kao Collins Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Kao Collins UV-Curable Printing Inks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Kao Collins UV-Curable Printing Inks Products Offered

12.2.5 Kao Collins Recent Development

12.3 3M

12.3.1 3M Corporation Information

12.3.2 3M Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 3M UV-Curable Printing Inks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 3M UV-Curable Printing Inks Products Offered

12.3.5 3M Recent Development

12.4 Marabu

12.4.1 Marabu Corporation Information

12.4.2 Marabu Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Marabu UV-Curable Printing Inks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Marabu UV-Curable Printing Inks Products Offered

12.4.5 Marabu Recent Development

12.5 Leibinger

12.5.1 Leibinger Corporation Information

12.5.2 Leibinger Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Leibinger UV-Curable Printing Inks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Leibinger UV-Curable Printing Inks Products Offered

12.5.5 Leibinger Recent Development

12.6 TOYO INK

12.6.1 TOYO INK Corporation Information

12.6.2 TOYO INK Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 TOYO INK UV-Curable Printing Inks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 TOYO INK UV-Curable Printing Inks Products Offered

12.6.5 TOYO INK Recent Development

12.7 ​Norcote International

12.7.1 ​Norcote International Corporation Information

12.7.2 ​Norcote International Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 ​Norcote International UV-Curable Printing Inks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 ​Norcote International UV-Curable Printing Inks Products Offered

12.7.5 ​Norcote International Recent Development

12.8 Toyo Ink SC Holdings

12.8.1 Toyo Ink SC Holdings Corporation Information

12.8.2 Toyo Ink SC Holdings Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Toyo Ink SC Holdings UV-Curable Printing Inks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Toyo Ink SC Holdings UV-Curable Printing Inks Products Offered

12.8.5 Toyo Ink SC Holdings Recent Development

12.9 Primer Group

12.9.1 Primer Group Corporation Information

12.9.2 Primer Group Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Primer Group UV-Curable Printing Inks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Primer Group UV-Curable Printing Inks Products Offered

12.9.5 Primer Group Recent Development

12.10 Squid Ink

12.10.1 Squid Ink Corporation Information

12.10.2 Squid Ink Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Squid Ink UV-Curable Printing Inks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Squid Ink UV-Curable Printing Inks Products Offered

12.10.5 Squid Ink Recent Development

12.12 Flint Group

12.12.1 Flint Group Corporation Information

12.12.2 Flint Group Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Flint Group UV-Curable Printing Inks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Flint Group Products Offered

12.12.5 Flint Group Recent Development

12.13 DIC Corporation

12.13.1 DIC Corporation Corporation Information

12.13.2 DIC Corporation Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 DIC Corporation UV-Curable Printing Inks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 DIC Corporation Products Offered

12.13.5 DIC Corporation Recent Development

12.14 Fujifilm

12.14.1 Fujifilm Corporation Information

12.14.2 Fujifilm Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 Fujifilm UV-Curable Printing Inks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Fujifilm Products Offered

12.14.5 Fujifilm Recent Development

12.15 Avery Dennison

12.15.1 Avery Dennison Corporation Information

12.15.2 Avery Dennison Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 Avery Dennison UV-Curable Printing Inks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Avery Dennison Products Offered

12.15.5 Avery Dennison Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 UV-Curable Printing Inks Industry Trends

13.2 UV-Curable Printing Inks Market Drivers

13.3 UV-Curable Printing Inks Market Challenges

13.4 UV-Curable Printing Inks Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 UV-Curable Printing Inks Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”