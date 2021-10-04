UV-Curable Printing Inks Market Potential Growth, Share, Demand And Analysis Of Key Players- Research Forecasts To 2027 | AGFA, Kao Collins, 3M

“
The report titled Global UV-Curable Printing Inks Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global UV-Curable Printing Inks market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global UV-Curable Printing Inks market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global UV-Curable Printing Inks market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global UV-Curable Printing Inks market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The UV-Curable Printing Inks report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the UV-Curable Printing Inks report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global UV-Curable Printing Inks market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global UV-Curable Printing Inks market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global UV-Curable Printing Inks market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global UV-Curable Printing Inks market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global UV-Curable Printing Inks market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned:
AGFA, Kao Collins, 3M, Marabu, Leibinger, TOYO INK, Norcote International, Toyo Ink SC Holdings, Primer Group, Squid Ink, Sensient Imaging Technologies, Flint Group, DIC Corporation, Fujifilm, Avery Dennison
Market Segmentation by Product:
Arc Curing
LED Curing
Natural Light Curing
Others
Market Segmentation by Application:
Plastic
Glass
Metal
Road
Others
The UV-Curable Printing Inks Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global UV-Curable Printing Inks market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global UV-Curable Printing Inks market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the UV-Curable Printing Inks market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in UV-Curable Printing Inks industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global UV-Curable Printing Inks market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global UV-Curable Printing Inks market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global UV-Curable Printing Inks market?
Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 UV-Curable Printing Inks Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global UV-Curable Printing Inks Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Arc Curing
1.2.3 LED Curing
1.2.4 Natural Light Curing
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global UV-Curable Printing Inks Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Plastic
1.3.3 Glass
1.3.4 Metal
1.3.5 Road
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global UV-Curable Printing Inks Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global UV-Curable Printing Inks Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global UV-Curable Printing Inks Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Global UV-Curable Printing Inks, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 UV-Curable Printing Inks Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.1 Global UV-Curable Printing Inks Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global UV-Curable Printing Inks Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4 UV-Curable Printing Inks Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global UV-Curable Printing Inks Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.2 Global UV-Curable Printing Inks Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
3 Global UV-Curable Printing Inks Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top UV-Curable Printing Inks Manufacturers by Sales
3.1.1 Global UV-Curable Printing Inks Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global UV-Curable Printing Inks Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.2 Global Top UV-Curable Printing Inks Manufacturers by Revenue
3.2.1 Key UV-Curable Printing Inks Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
3.2.2 Global UV-Curable Printing Inks Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global UV-Curable Printing Inks Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.4 Global UV-Curable Printing Inks Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)
3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by UV-Curable Printing Inks Revenue in 2020
3.2.6 Global UV-Curable Printing Inks Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Global UV-Curable Printing Inks Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Global UV-Curable Printing Inks Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 UV-Curable Printing Inks Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers UV-Curable Printing Inks Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into UV-Curable Printing Inks Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)
4.1 Global UV-Curable Printing Inks Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.1 Global UV-Curable Printing Inks Sales by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.2 Global UV-Curable Printing Inks Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.3 UV-Curable Printing Inks Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
4.2 Global UV-Curable Printing Inks Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.1 Global UV-Curable Printing Inks Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.2 Global UV-Curable Printing Inks Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.3 UV-Curable Printing Inks Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)
5.1 Global UV-Curable Printing Inks Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.1 Global UV-Curable Printing Inks Sales by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global UV-Curable Printing Inks Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.3 UV-Curable Printing Inks Price by Application (2016-2021)
5.2 UV-Curable Printing Inks Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.1 Global UV-Curable Printing Inks Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.2 Global UV-Curable Printing Inks Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global UV-Curable Printing Inks Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6 Japan by Players, Type and Application
6.1 Japan UV-Curable Printing Inks Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
6.1.1 Japan UV-Curable Printing Inks Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027
6.1.2 Japan UV-Curable Printing Inks Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027
6.1.3 Japan UV-Curable Printing Inks Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027
6.2 Japan UV-Curable Printing Inks Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)
6.2.1 Japan Top UV-Curable Printing Inks Players by Sales (2016-2021)
6.2.2 Japan Top UV-Curable Printing Inks Players by Revenue (2016-2021)
6.3 Japan UV-Curable Printing Inks Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)
6.3.1 Japan UV-Curable Printing Inks Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
6.3.2 Japan UV-Curable Printing Inks Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
6.3.3 Japan UV-Curable Printing Inks Price by Type (2016-2021)
6.4 Japan UV-Curable Printing Inks Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)
6.4.1 Japan UV-Curable Printing Inks Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6.4.2 Japan UV-Curable Printing Inks Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6.4.3 Japan UV-Curable Printing Inks Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6.5 Japan UV-Curable Printing Inks Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)
6.5.1 Japan UV-Curable Printing Inks Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
6.5.2 Japan UV-Curable Printing Inks Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
6.5.3 Japan UV-Curable Printing Inks Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.6 Japan UV-Curable Printing Inks Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)
6.6.1 Japan UV-Curable Printing Inks Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6.6.2 Japan UV-Curable Printing Inks Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6.6.3 Japan UV-Curable Printing Inks Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
7 North America
7.1 North America UV-Curable Printing Inks Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
7.2 North America UV-Curable Printing Inks Market Facts & Figures by Country
7.2.1 North America UV-Curable Printing Inks Sales by Country (2016-2021)
7.2.2 North America UV-Curable Printing Inks Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
7.2.3 United States
7.2.4 Canada
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific UV-Curable Printing Inks Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
8.2 Asia Pacific UV-Curable Printing Inks Market Facts & Figures by Region
8.2.1 Asia Pacific UV-Curable Printing Inks Sales by Region (2016-2021)
8.2.2 Asia Pacific UV-Curable Printing Inks Revenue by Region (2016-2021)
8.2.3 China
8.2.4 Japan
8.2.5 South Korea
8.2.6 India
8.2.7 Australia
8.2.9 Indonesia
8.2.10 Thailand
8.2.11 Malaysia
9 Europe
9.1 Europe UV-Curable Printing Inks Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
9.2 Europe UV-Curable Printing Inks Market Facts & Figures by Country
9.2.1 Europe UV-Curable Printing Inks Sales by Country (2016-2021)
9.2.2 Europe UV-Curable Printing Inks Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
9.2.3 Germany
9.2.4 France
9.2.5 U.K.
9.2.6 Italy
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America UV-Curable Printing Inks Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
10.2 Latin America UV-Curable Printing Inks Market Facts & Figures by Country
10.2.1 Latin America UV-Curable Printing Inks Sales by Country (2016-2021)
10.2.2 Latin America UV-Curable Printing Inks Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
10.2.3 Mexico
10.2.4 Brazil
10.2.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa UV-Curable Printing Inks Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
11.2 Middle East and Africa UV-Curable Printing Inks Market Facts & Figures by Country
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa UV-Curable Printing Inks Sales by Country (2016-2021)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa UV-Curable Printing Inks Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
11.2.3 Turkey
11.2.4 Saudi Arabia
11.2.5 UAE
12 Company Profiles
12.1 AGFA
12.1.1 AGFA Corporation Information
12.1.2 AGFA Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 AGFA UV-Curable Printing Inks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 AGFA UV-Curable Printing Inks Products Offered
12.1.5 AGFA Recent Development
12.2 Kao Collins
12.2.1 Kao Collins Corporation Information
12.2.2 Kao Collins Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Kao Collins UV-Curable Printing Inks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 Kao Collins UV-Curable Printing Inks Products Offered
12.2.5 Kao Collins Recent Development
12.3 3M
12.3.1 3M Corporation Information
12.3.2 3M Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 3M UV-Curable Printing Inks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 3M UV-Curable Printing Inks Products Offered
12.3.5 3M Recent Development
12.4 Marabu
12.4.1 Marabu Corporation Information
12.4.2 Marabu Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Marabu UV-Curable Printing Inks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 Marabu UV-Curable Printing Inks Products Offered
12.4.5 Marabu Recent Development
12.5 Leibinger
12.5.1 Leibinger Corporation Information
12.5.2 Leibinger Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Leibinger UV-Curable Printing Inks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 Leibinger UV-Curable Printing Inks Products Offered
12.5.5 Leibinger Recent Development
12.6 TOYO INK
12.6.1 TOYO INK Corporation Information
12.6.2 TOYO INK Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 TOYO INK UV-Curable Printing Inks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 TOYO INK UV-Curable Printing Inks Products Offered
12.6.5 TOYO INK Recent Development
12.7 Norcote International
12.7.1 Norcote International Corporation Information
12.7.2 Norcote International Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Norcote International UV-Curable Printing Inks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 Norcote International UV-Curable Printing Inks Products Offered
12.7.5 Norcote International Recent Development
12.8 Toyo Ink SC Holdings
12.8.1 Toyo Ink SC Holdings Corporation Information
12.8.2 Toyo Ink SC Holdings Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Toyo Ink SC Holdings UV-Curable Printing Inks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 Toyo Ink SC Holdings UV-Curable Printing Inks Products Offered
12.8.5 Toyo Ink SC Holdings Recent Development
12.9 Primer Group
12.9.1 Primer Group Corporation Information
12.9.2 Primer Group Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Primer Group UV-Curable Printing Inks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Primer Group UV-Curable Printing Inks Products Offered
12.9.5 Primer Group Recent Development
12.10 Squid Ink
12.10.1 Squid Ink Corporation Information
12.10.2 Squid Ink Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Squid Ink UV-Curable Printing Inks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 Squid Ink UV-Curable Printing Inks Products Offered
12.10.5 Squid Ink Recent Development
12.12 Flint Group
12.12.1 Flint Group Corporation Information
12.12.2 Flint Group Description and Business Overview
12.12.3 Flint Group UV-Curable Printing Inks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 Flint Group Products Offered
12.12.5 Flint Group Recent Development
12.13 DIC Corporation
12.13.1 DIC Corporation Corporation Information
12.13.2 DIC Corporation Description and Business Overview
12.13.3 DIC Corporation UV-Curable Printing Inks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 DIC Corporation Products Offered
12.13.5 DIC Corporation Recent Development
12.14 Fujifilm
12.14.1 Fujifilm Corporation Information
12.14.2 Fujifilm Description and Business Overview
12.14.3 Fujifilm UV-Curable Printing Inks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 Fujifilm Products Offered
12.14.5 Fujifilm Recent Development
12.15 Avery Dennison
12.15.1 Avery Dennison Corporation Information
12.15.2 Avery Dennison Description and Business Overview
12.15.3 Avery Dennison UV-Curable Printing Inks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.15.4 Avery Dennison Products Offered
12.15.5 Avery Dennison Recent Development
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 UV-Curable Printing Inks Industry Trends
13.2 UV-Curable Printing Inks Market Drivers
13.3 UV-Curable Printing Inks Market Challenges
13.4 UV-Curable Printing Inks Market Restraints
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 UV-Curable Printing Inks Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
”