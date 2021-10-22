Utility Submeter Market Historical Growth, Opportunities and Forecast To 2027 | Landis+Gyr, Itron, GE Digital Energy

“

The report titled Global Utility Submeter Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Utility Submeter market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Utility Submeter market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Utility Submeter market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Utility Submeter market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Utility Submeter report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/3510961/global-and-china-utility-submeter-market

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Utility Submeter report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Utility Submeter market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Utility Submeter market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Utility Submeter market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Utility Submeter market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Utility Submeter market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Landis+Gyr, Itron, GE Digital Energy, Siemens, Kamstrup, Sensus, Elster Group, Silver Spring Networks, Aclara, Sagemcom, Leviton, Echelon, Nuri Telecom, E-Mon, Sanxing, Linyang Electronics, Wasion Group, Haixing Electrical, Techrise Electronics, Chintim Instruments, XJ Measurement & Control Meter, Clou Electronics, HND Electronics, Longi, Hengye Electronics, Holley Metering, Wellsun Electric Meter, Sunrise, Xiou International Group, Pax Electronic Technlogy

Market Segmentation by Product:

Current Transformer

Rogowski Coil

Other



Market Segmentation by Application:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial



The Utility Submeter Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Utility Submeter market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Utility Submeter market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Utility Submeter market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Utility Submeter industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Utility Submeter market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Utility Submeter market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Utility Submeter market?

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/3510961/global-and-china-utility-submeter-market

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Utility Submeter Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Utility Submeter Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Current Transformer

1.2.3 Rogowski Coil

1.2.4 Other

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Utility Submeter Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Residential

1.3.3 Commercial

1.3.4 Industrial

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Utility Submeter Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Utility Submeter Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Utility Submeter Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Utility Submeter, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Utility Submeter Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Utility Submeter Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Utility Submeter Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Utility Submeter Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Utility Submeter Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Utility Submeter Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Utility Submeter Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Utility Submeter Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Utility Submeter Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Utility Submeter Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Utility Submeter Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Utility Submeter Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Utility Submeter Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Utility Submeter Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Utility Submeter Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Utility Submeter Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Utility Submeter Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Utility Submeter Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Utility Submeter Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Utility Submeter Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Utility Submeter Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Utility Submeter Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Utility Submeter Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Utility Submeter Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Utility Submeter Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Utility Submeter Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Utility Submeter Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Utility Submeter Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Utility Submeter Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Utility Submeter Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Utility Submeter Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Utility Submeter Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Utility Submeter Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Utility Submeter Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Utility Submeter Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Utility Submeter Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Utility Submeter Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Utility Submeter Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 China by Players, Type and Application

6.1 China Utility Submeter Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 China Utility Submeter Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 China Utility Submeter Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 China Utility Submeter Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 China Utility Submeter Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top Utility Submeter Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 China Top Utility Submeter Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 China Utility Submeter Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 China Utility Submeter Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 China Utility Submeter Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 China Utility Submeter Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 China Utility Submeter Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 China Utility Submeter Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 China Utility Submeter Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 China Utility Submeter Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 China Utility Submeter Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 China Utility Submeter Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 China Utility Submeter Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 China Utility Submeter Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 China Utility Submeter Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 China Utility Submeter Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 China Utility Submeter Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 China Utility Submeter Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Utility Submeter Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Utility Submeter Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Utility Submeter Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Utility Submeter Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Utility Submeter Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Utility Submeter Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Utility Submeter Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Utility Submeter Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.8 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Utility Submeter Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Utility Submeter Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Utility Submeter Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Utility Submeter Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Utility Submeter Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Utility Submeter Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Utility Submeter Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Utility Submeter Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Utility Submeter Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Utility Submeter Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Utility Submeter Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Utility Submeter Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Landis+Gyr

12.1.1 Landis+Gyr Corporation Information

12.1.2 Landis+Gyr Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Landis+Gyr Utility Submeter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Landis+Gyr Utility Submeter Products Offered

12.1.5 Landis+Gyr Recent Development

12.2 Itron

12.2.1 Itron Corporation Information

12.2.2 Itron Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Itron Utility Submeter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Itron Utility Submeter Products Offered

12.2.5 Itron Recent Development

12.3 GE Digital Energy

12.3.1 GE Digital Energy Corporation Information

12.3.2 GE Digital Energy Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 GE Digital Energy Utility Submeter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 GE Digital Energy Utility Submeter Products Offered

12.3.5 GE Digital Energy Recent Development

12.4 Siemens

12.4.1 Siemens Corporation Information

12.4.2 Siemens Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Siemens Utility Submeter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Siemens Utility Submeter Products Offered

12.4.5 Siemens Recent Development

12.5 Kamstrup

12.5.1 Kamstrup Corporation Information

12.5.2 Kamstrup Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Kamstrup Utility Submeter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Kamstrup Utility Submeter Products Offered

12.5.5 Kamstrup Recent Development

12.6 Sensus

12.6.1 Sensus Corporation Information

12.6.2 Sensus Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Sensus Utility Submeter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Sensus Utility Submeter Products Offered

12.6.5 Sensus Recent Development

12.7 Elster Group

12.7.1 Elster Group Corporation Information

12.7.2 Elster Group Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Elster Group Utility Submeter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Elster Group Utility Submeter Products Offered

12.7.5 Elster Group Recent Development

12.8 Silver Spring Networks

12.8.1 Silver Spring Networks Corporation Information

12.8.2 Silver Spring Networks Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Silver Spring Networks Utility Submeter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Silver Spring Networks Utility Submeter Products Offered

12.8.5 Silver Spring Networks Recent Development

12.9 Aclara

12.9.1 Aclara Corporation Information

12.9.2 Aclara Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Aclara Utility Submeter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Aclara Utility Submeter Products Offered

12.9.5 Aclara Recent Development

12.10 Sagemcom

12.10.1 Sagemcom Corporation Information

12.10.2 Sagemcom Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Sagemcom Utility Submeter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Sagemcom Utility Submeter Products Offered

12.10.5 Sagemcom Recent Development

12.11 Landis+Gyr

12.11.1 Landis+Gyr Corporation Information

12.11.2 Landis+Gyr Description and Business Overview

12.11.3 Landis+Gyr Utility Submeter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Landis+Gyr Utility Submeter Products Offered

12.11.5 Landis+Gyr Recent Development

12.12 Echelon

12.12.1 Echelon Corporation Information

12.12.2 Echelon Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Echelon Utility Submeter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Echelon Products Offered

12.12.5 Echelon Recent Development

12.13 Nuri Telecom

12.13.1 Nuri Telecom Corporation Information

12.13.2 Nuri Telecom Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Nuri Telecom Utility Submeter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Nuri Telecom Products Offered

12.13.5 Nuri Telecom Recent Development

12.14 E-Mon

12.14.1 E-Mon Corporation Information

12.14.2 E-Mon Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 E-Mon Utility Submeter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 E-Mon Products Offered

12.14.5 E-Mon Recent Development

12.15 Sanxing

12.15.1 Sanxing Corporation Information

12.15.2 Sanxing Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 Sanxing Utility Submeter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Sanxing Products Offered

12.15.5 Sanxing Recent Development

12.16 Linyang Electronics

12.16.1 Linyang Electronics Corporation Information

12.16.2 Linyang Electronics Description and Business Overview

12.16.3 Linyang Electronics Utility Submeter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Linyang Electronics Products Offered

12.16.5 Linyang Electronics Recent Development

12.17 Wasion Group

12.17.1 Wasion Group Corporation Information

12.17.2 Wasion Group Description and Business Overview

12.17.3 Wasion Group Utility Submeter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Wasion Group Products Offered

12.17.5 Wasion Group Recent Development

12.18 Haixing Electrical

12.18.1 Haixing Electrical Corporation Information

12.18.2 Haixing Electrical Description and Business Overview

12.18.3 Haixing Electrical Utility Submeter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Haixing Electrical Products Offered

12.18.5 Haixing Electrical Recent Development

12.19 Techrise Electronics

12.19.1 Techrise Electronics Corporation Information

12.19.2 Techrise Electronics Description and Business Overview

12.19.3 Techrise Electronics Utility Submeter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 Techrise Electronics Products Offered

12.19.5 Techrise Electronics Recent Development

12.20 Chintim Instruments

12.20.1 Chintim Instruments Corporation Information

12.20.2 Chintim Instruments Description and Business Overview

12.20.3 Chintim Instruments Utility Submeter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.20.4 Chintim Instruments Products Offered

12.20.5 Chintim Instruments Recent Development

12.21 XJ Measurement & Control Meter

12.21.1 XJ Measurement & Control Meter Corporation Information

12.21.2 XJ Measurement & Control Meter Description and Business Overview

12.21.3 XJ Measurement & Control Meter Utility Submeter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.21.4 XJ Measurement & Control Meter Products Offered

12.21.5 XJ Measurement & Control Meter Recent Development

12.22 Clou Electronics

12.22.1 Clou Electronics Corporation Information

12.22.2 Clou Electronics Description and Business Overview

12.22.3 Clou Electronics Utility Submeter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.22.4 Clou Electronics Products Offered

12.22.5 Clou Electronics Recent Development

12.23 HND Electronics

12.23.1 HND Electronics Corporation Information

12.23.2 HND Electronics Description and Business Overview

12.23.3 HND Electronics Utility Submeter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.23.4 HND Electronics Products Offered

12.23.5 HND Electronics Recent Development

12.24 Longi

12.24.1 Longi Corporation Information

12.24.2 Longi Description and Business Overview

12.24.3 Longi Utility Submeter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.24.4 Longi Products Offered

12.24.5 Longi Recent Development

12.25 Hengye Electronics

12.25.1 Hengye Electronics Corporation Information

12.25.2 Hengye Electronics Description and Business Overview

12.25.3 Hengye Electronics Utility Submeter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.25.4 Hengye Electronics Products Offered

12.25.5 Hengye Electronics Recent Development

12.26 Holley Metering

12.26.1 Holley Metering Corporation Information

12.26.2 Holley Metering Description and Business Overview

12.26.3 Holley Metering Utility Submeter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.26.4 Holley Metering Products Offered

12.26.5 Holley Metering Recent Development

12.27 Wellsun Electric Meter

12.27.1 Wellsun Electric Meter Corporation Information

12.27.2 Wellsun Electric Meter Description and Business Overview

12.27.3 Wellsun Electric Meter Utility Submeter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.27.4 Wellsun Electric Meter Products Offered

12.27.5 Wellsun Electric Meter Recent Development

12.28 Sunrise

12.28.1 Sunrise Corporation Information

12.28.2 Sunrise Description and Business Overview

12.28.3 Sunrise Utility Submeter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.28.4 Sunrise Products Offered

12.28.5 Sunrise Recent Development

12.29 Xiou International Group

12.29.1 Xiou International Group Corporation Information

12.29.2 Xiou International Group Description and Business Overview

12.29.3 Xiou International Group Utility Submeter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.29.4 Xiou International Group Products Offered

12.29.5 Xiou International Group Recent Development

12.30 Pax Electronic Technlogy

12.30.1 Pax Electronic Technlogy Corporation Information

12.30.2 Pax Electronic Technlogy Description and Business Overview

12.30.3 Pax Electronic Technlogy Utility Submeter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.30.4 Pax Electronic Technlogy Products Offered

12.30.5 Pax Electronic Technlogy Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Utility Submeter Industry Trends

13.2 Utility Submeter Market Drivers

13.3 Utility Submeter Market Challenges

13.4 Utility Submeter Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Utility Submeter Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

In Order to place the Purchase Query Click Here:

https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/3510961/global-and-china-utility-submeter-market

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.

”