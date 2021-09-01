Utility Meter Market 2021: Global Size, Supply-Demand, Product Type and End User Analysis To 2027 | Distech, Emporia Energy, Eslte

“
The report titled Global Utility Meter Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Utility Meter market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Utility Meter market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Utility Meter market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Utility Meter market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Utility Meter report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Utility Meter report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Utility Meter market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Utility Meter market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Utility Meter market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Utility Meter market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Utility Meter market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned:
Distech, Emporia Energy, Eslte, Grameenphone, Itron, Multi Measuring Instruments, Xylem Inc, Standex Electronics, Utility Meters Warehouse
Market Segmentation by Product:
Electricity meter
Smart Meter
Gas Meter
Water Meter
Heat Meter
Other
Market Segmentation by Application:
Home
Commercial
Industrial
Other
The Utility Meter Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Utility Meter market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Utility Meter market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Utility Meter market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Utility Meter industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Utility Meter market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Utility Meter market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Utility Meter market?
Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Utility Meter Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Utility Meter Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Electricity meter
1.2.3 Smart Meter
1.2.4 Gas Meter
1.2.5 Water Meter
1.2.6 Heat Meter
1.2.7 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Utility Meter Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Home
1.3.3 Commercial
1.3.4 Industrial
1.3.5 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Utility Meter Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Utility Meter Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Utility Meter Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Global Utility Meter, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Utility Meter Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.1 Global Utility Meter Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Utility Meter Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4 Utility Meter Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Utility Meter Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.2 Global Utility Meter Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
3 Global Utility Meter Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Utility Meter Manufacturers by Sales
3.1.1 Global Utility Meter Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global Utility Meter Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.2 Global Top Utility Meter Manufacturers by Revenue
3.2.1 Key Utility Meter Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
3.2.2 Global Utility Meter Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Utility Meter Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.4 Global Utility Meter Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)
3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Utility Meter Revenue in 2020
3.2.6 Global Utility Meter Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Global Utility Meter Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Global Utility Meter Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Utility Meter Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Utility Meter Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Utility Meter Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)
4.1 Global Utility Meter Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.1 Global Utility Meter Sales by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.2 Global Utility Meter Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.3 Utility Meter Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Utility Meter Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.1 Global Utility Meter Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.2 Global Utility Meter Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.3 Utility Meter Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)
5.1 Global Utility Meter Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.1 Global Utility Meter Sales by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Utility Meter Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.3 Utility Meter Price by Application (2016-2021)
5.2 Utility Meter Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.1 Global Utility Meter Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.2 Global Utility Meter Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Utility Meter Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6 China by Players, Type and Application
6.1 China Utility Meter Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
6.1.1 China Utility Meter Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027
6.1.2 China Utility Meter Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027
6.1.3 China Utility Meter Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027
6.2 China Utility Meter Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)
6.2.1 China Top Utility Meter Players by Sales (2016-2021)
6.2.2 China Top Utility Meter Players by Revenue (2016-2021)
6.3 China Utility Meter Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)
6.3.1 China Utility Meter Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
6.3.2 China Utility Meter Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
6.3.3 China Utility Meter Price by Type (2016-2021)
6.4 China Utility Meter Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)
6.4.1 China Utility Meter Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6.4.2 China Utility Meter Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6.4.3 China Utility Meter Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6.5 China Utility Meter Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)
6.5.1 China Utility Meter Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
6.5.2 China Utility Meter Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
6.5.3 China Utility Meter Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.6 China Utility Meter Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)
6.6.1 China Utility Meter Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6.6.2 China Utility Meter Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6.6.3 China Utility Meter Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
7 North America
7.1 North America Utility Meter Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
7.2 North America Utility Meter Market Facts & Figures by Country
7.2.1 North America Utility Meter Sales by Country (2016-2021)
7.2.2 North America Utility Meter Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
7.2.3 U.S.
7.2.4 Canada
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Utility Meter Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
8.2 Asia Pacific Utility Meter Market Facts & Figures by Region
8.2.1 Asia Pacific Utility Meter Sales by Region (2016-2021)
8.2.2 Asia Pacific Utility Meter Revenue by Region (2016-2021)
8.2.3 China
8.2.4 Japan
8.2.5 South Korea
8.2.6 India
8.2.7 Australia
8.2.9 Indonesia
8.2.10 Thailand
8.2.11 Malaysia
8.2.12 Philippines
8.2.13 Vietnam
9 Europe
9.1 Europe Utility Meter Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
9.2 Europe Utility Meter Market Facts & Figures by Country
9.2.1 Europe Utility Meter Sales by Country (2016-2021)
9.2.2 Europe Utility Meter Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
9.2.3 Germany
9.2.4 France
9.2.5 U.K.
9.2.6 Italy
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Utility Meter Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
10.2 Latin America Utility Meter Market Facts & Figures by Country
10.2.1 Latin America Utility Meter Sales by Country (2016-2021)
10.2.2 Latin America Utility Meter Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
10.2.3 Mexico
10.2.4 Brazil
10.2.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Utility Meter Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
11.2 Middle East and Africa Utility Meter Market Facts & Figures by Country
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Utility Meter Sales by Country (2016-2021)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Utility Meter Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
11.2.3 Turkey
11.2.4 Saudi Arabia
11.2.5 U.A.E
12 Company Profiles
12.2 Emporia Energy
12.2.1 Emporia Energy Corporation Information
12.2.2 Emporia Energy Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Emporia Energy Utility Meter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 Emporia Energy Utility Meter Products Offered
12.2.5 Emporia Energy Recent Development
12.3 Eslte
12.3.1 Eslte Corporation Information
12.3.2 Eslte Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Eslte Utility Meter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 Eslte Utility Meter Products Offered
12.3.5 Eslte Recent Development
12.4 Grameenphone
12.4.1 Grameenphone Corporation Information
12.4.2 Grameenphone Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Grameenphone Utility Meter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 Grameenphone Utility Meter Products Offered
12.4.5 Grameenphone Recent Development
12.5 Itron
12.5.1 Itron Corporation Information
12.5.2 Itron Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Itron Utility Meter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 Itron Utility Meter Products Offered
12.5.5 Itron Recent Development
12.6 Multi Measuring Instruments
12.6.1 Multi Measuring Instruments Corporation Information
12.6.2 Multi Measuring Instruments Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Multi Measuring Instruments Utility Meter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 Multi Measuring Instruments Utility Meter Products Offered
12.6.5 Multi Measuring Instruments Recent Development
12.7 Xylem Inc
12.7.1 Xylem Inc Corporation Information
12.7.2 Xylem Inc Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Xylem Inc Utility Meter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 Xylem Inc Utility Meter Products Offered
12.7.5 Xylem Inc Recent Development
12.8 Standex Electronics
12.8.1 Standex Electronics Corporation Information
12.8.2 Standex Electronics Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Standex Electronics Utility Meter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 Standex Electronics Utility Meter Products Offered
12.8.5 Standex Electronics Recent Development
12.9 Utility Meters Warehouse
12.9.1 Utility Meters Warehouse Corporation Information
12.9.2 Utility Meters Warehouse Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Utility Meters Warehouse Utility Meter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Utility Meters Warehouse Utility Meter Products Offered
12.9.5 Utility Meters Warehouse Recent Development
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Utility Meter Industry Trends
13.2 Utility Meter Market Drivers
13.3 Utility Meter Market Challenges
13.4 Utility Meter Market Restraints
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 Utility Meter Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
