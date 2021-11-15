Utility Meter Market 2021: Global and Regional Analysis by Top Key Market Players, Key Regions, Product Segments, and Applications by 2027 | Distech, Emporia Energy, Eslte

“

A newly published report titled “(Utility Meter Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Utility Meter report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Utility Meter market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Utility Meter market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Utility Meter market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Utility Meter market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Utility Meter market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Distech, Emporia Energy, Eslte, Grameenphone, Itron, Multi Measuring Instruments, Xylem Inc, Standex Electronics, Utility Meters Warehouse

Market Segmentation by Product:

Electricity meter

Smart Meter

Gas Meter

Water Meter

Heat Meter

Other



Market Segmentation by Application:

Home

Commercial

Industrial

Other



The Utility Meter Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Utility Meter market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Utility Meter market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Frequently Asked Questions

At what growth rate is the application segment expected to expand?

Which factors will lead to the Utility Meter market expansion?

What will be the global Utility Meter market size by 2028?

What are the key constraints in the Utility Meter market growth?

Which type segment will witness healthy growth from xx to xx?

Which region presents lucrative growth prospects?

Which companies are the key innovators in the Utility Meter market?

What are the key business strategies for post-covid recovery?

Who are the key leaders in the global Utility Meter market?

Which technological advancements will influence the Utility Meter market growth?

Table of Contents:

1 Utility Meter Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Utility Meter

1.2 Utility Meter Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Utility Meter Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Electricity meter

1.2.3 Smart Meter

1.2.4 Gas Meter

1.2.5 Water Meter

1.2.6 Heat Meter

1.2.7 Other

1.3 Utility Meter Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Utility Meter Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Home

1.3.3 Commercial

1.3.4 Industrial

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Utility Meter Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Utility Meter Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Utility Meter Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Utility Meter Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Utility Meter Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Utility Meter Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Utility Meter Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Utility Meter Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Utility Meter Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Utility Meter Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Utility Meter Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Utility Meter Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Utility Meter Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Utility Meter Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Utility Meter Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production of Utility Meter Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Utility Meter Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Utility Meter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Utility Meter Production

3.4.1 North America Utility Meter Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Utility Meter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Utility Meter Production

3.5.1 Europe Utility Meter Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Utility Meter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Utility Meter Production

3.6.1 China Utility Meter Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Utility Meter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Utility Meter Production

3.7.1 Japan Utility Meter Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Utility Meter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Utility Meter Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Utility Meter Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Utility Meter Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Utility Meter Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Utility Meter Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Utility Meter Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Utility Meter Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Utility Meter Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Utility Meter Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Utility Meter Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Utility Meter Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Utility Meter Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Utility Meter Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Distech

7.1.1 Distech Utility Meter Corporation Information

7.1.2 Distech Utility Meter Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Distech Utility Meter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Distech Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Distech Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Emporia Energy

7.2.1 Emporia Energy Utility Meter Corporation Information

7.2.2 Emporia Energy Utility Meter Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Emporia Energy Utility Meter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Emporia Energy Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Emporia Energy Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Eslte

7.3.1 Eslte Utility Meter Corporation Information

7.3.2 Eslte Utility Meter Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Eslte Utility Meter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Eslte Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Eslte Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Grameenphone

7.4.1 Grameenphone Utility Meter Corporation Information

7.4.2 Grameenphone Utility Meter Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Grameenphone Utility Meter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Grameenphone Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Grameenphone Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Itron

7.5.1 Itron Utility Meter Corporation Information

7.5.2 Itron Utility Meter Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Itron Utility Meter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Itron Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Itron Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Multi Measuring Instruments

7.6.1 Multi Measuring Instruments Utility Meter Corporation Information

7.6.2 Multi Measuring Instruments Utility Meter Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Multi Measuring Instruments Utility Meter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Multi Measuring Instruments Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Multi Measuring Instruments Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Xylem Inc

7.7.1 Xylem Inc Utility Meter Corporation Information

7.7.2 Xylem Inc Utility Meter Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Xylem Inc Utility Meter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Xylem Inc Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Xylem Inc Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Standex Electronics

7.8.1 Standex Electronics Utility Meter Corporation Information

7.8.2 Standex Electronics Utility Meter Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Standex Electronics Utility Meter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Standex Electronics Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Standex Electronics Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Utility Meters Warehouse

7.9.1 Utility Meters Warehouse Utility Meter Corporation Information

7.9.2 Utility Meters Warehouse Utility Meter Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Utility Meters Warehouse Utility Meter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Utility Meters Warehouse Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Utility Meters Warehouse Recent Developments/Updates

8 Utility Meter Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Utility Meter Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Utility Meter

8.4 Utility Meter Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Utility Meter Distributors List

9.3 Utility Meter Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Utility Meter Industry Trends

10.2 Utility Meter Growth Drivers

10.3 Utility Meter Market Challenges

10.4 Utility Meter Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Utility Meter by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Utility Meter Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Utility Meter Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Utility Meter Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Utility Meter Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Utility Meter

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Utility Meter by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Utility Meter by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Utility Meter by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Utility Meter by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Utility Meter by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Utility Meter by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Utility Meter by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Utility Meter by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

