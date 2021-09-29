Used Tower Cranes Market Growth, Projections, Analysis, Trends and Forecast 2027 | XCMG, Liebherr, Manitowoc

“

The report titled Global Used Tower Cranes Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Used Tower Cranes market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Used Tower Cranes market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Used Tower Cranes market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Used Tower Cranes market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Used Tower Cranes report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Used Tower Cranes report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Used Tower Cranes market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Used Tower Cranes market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Used Tower Cranes market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Used Tower Cranes market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Used Tower Cranes market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

XCMG, Liebherr, Manitowoc, Zoomlion, SANY, Terex, DAHAN, Fushun Yongmao, Comansa, FAVCO, SCM, Fangyuan Group, Huaxia, Guangxi Construction, Saez, Wolffkran, HKTC, Jost, Jaso, Raimondi, FM Gru

Market Segmentation by Product:

Self-Erecting Tower Cranes

Flat Top Tower Cranes

Hammerhead Tower Cranes

Luffing Jib Tower Cranes



Market Segmentation by Application:

High Rise Buildings

Bridge Buildings

Others



The Used Tower Cranes Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Used Tower Cranes market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Used Tower Cranes market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Used Tower Cranes Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Used Tower Cranes Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Self-Erecting Tower Cranes

1.2.3 Flat Top Tower Cranes

1.2.4 Hammerhead Tower Cranes

1.2.5 Luffing Jib Tower Cranes

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Used Tower Cranes Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 High Rise Buildings

1.3.3 Bridge Buildings

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Used Tower Cranes Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Used Tower Cranes Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Used Tower Cranes Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Used Tower Cranes, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Used Tower Cranes Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Used Tower Cranes Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Used Tower Cranes Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Used Tower Cranes Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Used Tower Cranes Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Used Tower Cranes Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Used Tower Cranes Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Used Tower Cranes Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Used Tower Cranes Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Used Tower Cranes Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Used Tower Cranes Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Used Tower Cranes Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Used Tower Cranes Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Used Tower Cranes Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Used Tower Cranes Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Used Tower Cranes Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Used Tower Cranes Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Used Tower Cranes Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Used Tower Cranes Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Used Tower Cranes Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Used Tower Cranes Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Used Tower Cranes Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Used Tower Cranes Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Used Tower Cranes Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Used Tower Cranes Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Used Tower Cranes Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Used Tower Cranes Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Used Tower Cranes Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Used Tower Cranes Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Used Tower Cranes Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Used Tower Cranes Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Used Tower Cranes Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Used Tower Cranes Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Used Tower Cranes Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Used Tower Cranes Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Used Tower Cranes Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Used Tower Cranes Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Used Tower Cranes Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 Japan by Players, Type and Application

6.1 Japan Used Tower Cranes Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 Japan Used Tower Cranes Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 Japan Used Tower Cranes Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 Japan Used Tower Cranes Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 Japan Used Tower Cranes Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 Japan Top Used Tower Cranes Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Japan Top Used Tower Cranes Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 Japan Used Tower Cranes Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 Japan Used Tower Cranes Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Japan Used Tower Cranes Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 Japan Used Tower Cranes Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 Japan Used Tower Cranes Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 Japan Used Tower Cranes Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 Japan Used Tower Cranes Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 Japan Used Tower Cranes Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 Japan Used Tower Cranes Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 Japan Used Tower Cranes Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 Japan Used Tower Cranes Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 Japan Used Tower Cranes Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 Japan Used Tower Cranes Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 Japan Used Tower Cranes Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 Japan Used Tower Cranes Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 Japan Used Tower Cranes Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Used Tower Cranes Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Used Tower Cranes Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Used Tower Cranes Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Used Tower Cranes Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 United States

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Used Tower Cranes Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Used Tower Cranes Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Used Tower Cranes Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Used Tower Cranes Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Used Tower Cranes Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Used Tower Cranes Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Used Tower Cranes Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Used Tower Cranes Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Used Tower Cranes Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Used Tower Cranes Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Used Tower Cranes Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Used Tower Cranes Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

10.2.6 Colombia

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Used Tower Cranes Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Used Tower Cranes Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Used Tower Cranes Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Used Tower Cranes Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 XCMG

12.1.1 XCMG Corporation Information

12.1.2 XCMG Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 XCMG Used Tower Cranes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 XCMG Used Tower Cranes Products Offered

12.1.5 XCMG Recent Development

12.2 Liebherr

12.2.1 Liebherr Corporation Information

12.2.2 Liebherr Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Liebherr Used Tower Cranes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Liebherr Used Tower Cranes Products Offered

12.2.5 Liebherr Recent Development

12.3 Manitowoc

12.3.1 Manitowoc Corporation Information

12.3.2 Manitowoc Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Manitowoc Used Tower Cranes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Manitowoc Used Tower Cranes Products Offered

12.3.5 Manitowoc Recent Development

12.4 Zoomlion

12.4.1 Zoomlion Corporation Information

12.4.2 Zoomlion Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Zoomlion Used Tower Cranes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Zoomlion Used Tower Cranes Products Offered

12.4.5 Zoomlion Recent Development

12.5 SANY

12.5.1 SANY Corporation Information

12.5.2 SANY Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 SANY Used Tower Cranes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 SANY Used Tower Cranes Products Offered

12.5.5 SANY Recent Development

12.6 Terex

12.6.1 Terex Corporation Information

12.6.2 Terex Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Terex Used Tower Cranes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Terex Used Tower Cranes Products Offered

12.6.5 Terex Recent Development

12.7 DAHAN

12.7.1 DAHAN Corporation Information

12.7.2 DAHAN Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 DAHAN Used Tower Cranes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 DAHAN Used Tower Cranes Products Offered

12.7.5 DAHAN Recent Development

12.8 Fushun Yongmao

12.8.1 Fushun Yongmao Corporation Information

12.8.2 Fushun Yongmao Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Fushun Yongmao Used Tower Cranes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Fushun Yongmao Used Tower Cranes Products Offered

12.8.5 Fushun Yongmao Recent Development

12.9 Comansa

12.9.1 Comansa Corporation Information

12.9.2 Comansa Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Comansa Used Tower Cranes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Comansa Used Tower Cranes Products Offered

12.9.5 Comansa Recent Development

12.10 FAVCO

12.10.1 FAVCO Corporation Information

12.10.2 FAVCO Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 FAVCO Used Tower Cranes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 FAVCO Used Tower Cranes Products Offered

12.10.5 FAVCO Recent Development

12.12 Fangyuan Group

12.12.1 Fangyuan Group Corporation Information

12.12.2 Fangyuan Group Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Fangyuan Group Used Tower Cranes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Fangyuan Group Products Offered

12.12.5 Fangyuan Group Recent Development

12.13 Huaxia

12.13.1 Huaxia Corporation Information

12.13.2 Huaxia Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Huaxia Used Tower Cranes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Huaxia Products Offered

12.13.5 Huaxia Recent Development

12.14 Guangxi Construction

12.14.1 Guangxi Construction Corporation Information

12.14.2 Guangxi Construction Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 Guangxi Construction Used Tower Cranes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Guangxi Construction Products Offered

12.14.5 Guangxi Construction Recent Development

12.15 Saez

12.15.1 Saez Corporation Information

12.15.2 Saez Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 Saez Used Tower Cranes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Saez Products Offered

12.15.5 Saez Recent Development

12.16 Wolffkran

12.16.1 Wolffkran Corporation Information

12.16.2 Wolffkran Description and Business Overview

12.16.3 Wolffkran Used Tower Cranes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Wolffkran Products Offered

12.16.5 Wolffkran Recent Development

12.17 HKTC

12.17.1 HKTC Corporation Information

12.17.2 HKTC Description and Business Overview

12.17.3 HKTC Used Tower Cranes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 HKTC Products Offered

12.17.5 HKTC Recent Development

12.18 Jost

12.18.1 Jost Corporation Information

12.18.2 Jost Description and Business Overview

12.18.3 Jost Used Tower Cranes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Jost Products Offered

12.18.5 Jost Recent Development

12.19 Jaso

12.19.1 Jaso Corporation Information

12.19.2 Jaso Description and Business Overview

12.19.3 Jaso Used Tower Cranes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 Jaso Products Offered

12.19.5 Jaso Recent Development

12.20 Raimondi

12.20.1 Raimondi Corporation Information

12.20.2 Raimondi Description and Business Overview

12.20.3 Raimondi Used Tower Cranes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.20.4 Raimondi Products Offered

12.20.5 Raimondi Recent Development

12.21 FM Gru

12.21.1 FM Gru Corporation Information

12.21.2 FM Gru Description and Business Overview

12.21.3 FM Gru Used Tower Cranes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.21.4 FM Gru Products Offered

12.21.5 FM Gru Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Used Tower Cranes Industry Trends

13.2 Used Tower Cranes Market Drivers

13.3 Used Tower Cranes Market Challenges

13.4 Used Tower Cranes Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Used Tower Cranes Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

