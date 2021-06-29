Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Market SWOT Analysis, Industry Size, Growth Opportunities And Forecast TO 2027 | GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers

“

The report titled Global Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Used and Refurbished Medical Devices market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Used and Refurbished Medical Devices market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Used and Refurbished Medical Devices market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Used and Refurbished Medical Devices market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Used and Refurbished Medical Devices report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Used and Refurbished Medical Devices report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Used and Refurbished Medical Devices market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Used and Refurbished Medical Devices market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Used and Refurbished Medical Devices market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Used and Refurbished Medical Devices market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Used and Refurbished Medical Devices market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, Hitachi, Canon Medical, Block Imaging International, Avante Medical Surgical, Soma Technology, Integrity Medical Systems, Everx Pvt Ltd, Radiology Oncology Systems

Market Segmentation by Product: Medical Imaging Devices

Operating Room and Surgical Devices

Patient Monitors

Cardiovascular and Cardiology Devices

Neurology Devices

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Hospitals and Clinic

Nursing Homes

Other



The Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Used and Refurbished Medical Devices market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Used and Refurbished Medical Devices market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Used and Refurbished Medical Devices market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Used and Refurbished Medical Devices industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Used and Refurbished Medical Devices market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Used and Refurbished Medical Devices market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Used and Refurbished Medical Devices market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Medical Imaging Devices

1.2.3 Operating Room and Surgical Devices

1.2.4 Patient Monitors

1.2.5 Cardiovascular and Cardiology Devices

1.2.6 Neurology Devices

1.2.7 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Hospitals and Clinic

1.3.3 Nursing Homes

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Used and Refurbished Medical Devices, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.3.3.1 Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Manufacturing Base Distribution and Headquarters

2.3.3.2 Manufacturers Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Product Offered

2.3.3.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Market

2.4 Key Trends for Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

3.2.3 Global Top Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Production by Regions

4.1 Global Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 Japan

4.4.1 Japan Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 Japan Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in Japan

4.4.4 Japan Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 China

4.5.1 China Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 China Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in China

4.5.4 China Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.6 Southeast Asia

4.6.1 Southeast Asia Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Production (2015-2020)

4.6.2 Southeast Asia Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Revenue (2015-2020)

4.6.3 Key Players in Southeast Asia

4.6.4 Southeast Asia Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.7 India

4.7.1 India Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Production (2015-2020)

4.7.2 India Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Revenue (2015-2020)

4.7.3 Key Players in India

4.7.4 India Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Latin America

5.5.1 Latin America Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Latin America Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 UAE

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 GE Healthcare

8.1.1 GE Healthcare Corporation Information

8.1.2 GE Healthcare Overview

8.1.3 GE Healthcare Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 GE Healthcare Product Description

8.1.5 GE Healthcare Related Developments

8.2 Philips Healthcare

8.2.1 Philips Healthcare Corporation Information

8.2.2 Philips Healthcare Overview

8.2.3 Philips Healthcare Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Philips Healthcare Product Description

8.2.5 Philips Healthcare Related Developments

8.3 Siemens Healthineers

8.3.1 Siemens Healthineers Corporation Information

8.3.2 Siemens Healthineers Overview

8.3.3 Siemens Healthineers Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Siemens Healthineers Product Description

8.3.5 Siemens Healthineers Related Developments

8.4 Hitachi

8.4.1 Hitachi Corporation Information

8.4.2 Hitachi Overview

8.4.3 Hitachi Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Hitachi Product Description

8.4.5 Hitachi Related Developments

8.5 Canon Medical

8.5.1 Canon Medical Corporation Information

8.5.2 Canon Medical Overview

8.5.3 Canon Medical Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Canon Medical Product Description

8.5.5 Canon Medical Related Developments

8.6 Block Imaging International

8.6.1 Block Imaging International Corporation Information

8.6.2 Block Imaging International Overview

8.6.3 Block Imaging International Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Block Imaging International Product Description

8.6.5 Block Imaging International Related Developments

8.7 Avante Medical Surgical

8.7.1 Avante Medical Surgical Corporation Information

8.7.2 Avante Medical Surgical Overview

8.7.3 Avante Medical Surgical Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Avante Medical Surgical Product Description

8.7.5 Avante Medical Surgical Related Developments

8.8 Soma Technology

8.8.1 Soma Technology Corporation Information

8.8.2 Soma Technology Overview

8.8.3 Soma Technology Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Soma Technology Product Description

8.8.5 Soma Technology Related Developments

8.9 Integrity Medical Systems

8.9.1 Integrity Medical Systems Corporation Information

8.9.2 Integrity Medical Systems Overview

8.9.3 Integrity Medical Systems Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Integrity Medical Systems Product Description

8.9.5 Integrity Medical Systems Related Developments

8.10 Everx Pvt Ltd

8.10.1 Everx Pvt Ltd Corporation Information

8.10.2 Everx Pvt Ltd Overview

8.10.3 Everx Pvt Ltd Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Everx Pvt Ltd Product Description

8.10.5 Everx Pvt Ltd Related Developments

8.11 Radiology Oncology Systems

8.11.1 Radiology Oncology Systems Corporation Information

8.11.2 Radiology Oncology Systems Overview

8.11.3 Radiology Oncology Systems Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Radiology Oncology Systems Product Description

8.11.5 Radiology Oncology Systems Related Developments

9 Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Production Forecast by Regions

9.1 Global Top Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 Japan

9.3.4 China

9.3.4 Southeast Asia

9.3.4 India

10 Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Sales Channels

11.2.2 Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Distributors

11.3 Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Trends

12.2 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.3 Market Challenges

12.4 Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Market Risks/Restraints

12.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

