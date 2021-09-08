USA Corned Beef Market Market Size will Reach US$ 643.10 million by 2027 – QY Research

The United States Corned Beef market is valued at US$ 405.57 million in 2020. The market size will reach US$ 643.10 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.56% during 2021-2027.

Corned Beef market is segmented by type, and by Sales Channel. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the United States Corned Beef market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by type, and by Sales Channel for the period 2016-2027.

By Company

EW Grobbel

Colorado Premium

Conagra Brands

Hormel

JBS

Kraft Heinz

McCallum Industries (Palm)

Vienna Beef

Goya Foods

City Foods

Segment by Type

Flat Cut

Point Cut

Segment by Sales Channel

Retailers

Restaurant

Others

