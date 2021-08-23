Urethane Acrylate Resin Market Size, Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts to 2027 | Cytec Industries, Scott Bader Company Ltd, DIC Corporation

“

The report titled Global Urethane Acrylate Resin Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Urethane Acrylate Resin market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Urethane Acrylate Resin market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Urethane Acrylate Resin market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Urethane Acrylate Resin market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Urethane Acrylate Resin report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Urethane Acrylate Resin report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Urethane Acrylate Resin market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Urethane Acrylate Resin market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Urethane Acrylate Resin market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Urethane Acrylate Resin market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Urethane Acrylate Resin market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Cytec Industries, Scott Bader Company Ltd, DIC Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Showa Denko Materials Co., Ltd, Castro Composites, IGM Resins B.V., Evonik Industries, Asia Industry Co.,Ltd, Allnex, Arkema, Soltech Ltd

Market Segmentation by Product:

Low Viscosity

High Viscosity



Market Segmentation by Application:

Coating

Adhesive

Additive

Others



The Urethane Acrylate Resin Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Urethane Acrylate Resin market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Urethane Acrylate Resin market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Urethane Acrylate Resin market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Urethane Acrylate Resin industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Urethane Acrylate Resin market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Urethane Acrylate Resin market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Urethane Acrylate Resin market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Urethane Acrylate Resin Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Urethane Acrylate Resin Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Low Viscosity

1.2.3 High Viscosity

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Urethane Acrylate Resin Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Coating

1.3.3 Adhesive

1.3.4 Additive

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Urethane Acrylate Resin Production

2.1 Global Urethane Acrylate Resin Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Urethane Acrylate Resin Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Urethane Acrylate Resin Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Urethane Acrylate Resin Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Urethane Acrylate Resin Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Urethane Acrylate Resin Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Urethane Acrylate Resin Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Urethane Acrylate Resin Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Urethane Acrylate Resin Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Urethane Acrylate Resin Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Urethane Acrylate Resin Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Urethane Acrylate Resin Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Urethane Acrylate Resin Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Urethane Acrylate Resin Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Urethane Acrylate Resin Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Urethane Acrylate Resin Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Urethane Acrylate Resin Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Urethane Acrylate Resin Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Urethane Acrylate Resin Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Urethane Acrylate Resin Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Urethane Acrylate Resin Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Urethane Acrylate Resin Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Urethane Acrylate Resin Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Urethane Acrylate Resin Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Urethane Acrylate Resin Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Urethane Acrylate Resin Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Urethane Acrylate Resin Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Urethane Acrylate Resin Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Urethane Acrylate Resin Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Urethane Acrylate Resin Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Urethane Acrylate Resin Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Urethane Acrylate Resin Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Urethane Acrylate Resin Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Urethane Acrylate Resin Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Urethane Acrylate Resin Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Urethane Acrylate Resin Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Urethane Acrylate Resin Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Urethane Acrylate Resin Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Urethane Acrylate Resin Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Urethane Acrylate Resin Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Urethane Acrylate Resin Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Urethane Acrylate Resin Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Urethane Acrylate Resin Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Urethane Acrylate Resin Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Urethane Acrylate Resin Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Urethane Acrylate Resin Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Urethane Acrylate Resin Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Urethane Acrylate Resin Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Urethane Acrylate Resin Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Urethane Acrylate Resin Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Urethane Acrylate Resin Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Urethane Acrylate Resin Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Urethane Acrylate Resin Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Urethane Acrylate Resin Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Urethane Acrylate Resin Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Urethane Acrylate Resin Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Urethane Acrylate Resin Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Urethane Acrylate Resin Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 United States

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Urethane Acrylate Resin Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Urethane Acrylate Resin Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Urethane Acrylate Resin Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Urethane Acrylate Resin Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Urethane Acrylate Resin Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Urethane Acrylate Resin Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Urethane Acrylate Resin Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Urethane Acrylate Resin Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Urethane Acrylate Resin Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Urethane Acrylate Resin Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Urethane Acrylate Resin Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Urethane Acrylate Resin Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Urethane Acrylate Resin Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Urethane Acrylate Resin Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Urethane Acrylate Resin Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Urethane Acrylate Resin Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Urethane Acrylate Resin Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Urethane Acrylate Resin Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 China Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Urethane Acrylate Resin Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Urethane Acrylate Resin Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Urethane Acrylate Resin Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Urethane Acrylate Resin Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Urethane Acrylate Resin Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Urethane Acrylate Resin Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Urethane Acrylate Resin Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Urethane Acrylate Resin Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Urethane Acrylate Resin Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Urethane Acrylate Resin Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Urethane Acrylate Resin Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Urethane Acrylate Resin Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Urethane Acrylate Resin Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Urethane Acrylate Resin Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Urethane Acrylate Resin Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Urethane Acrylate Resin Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Urethane Acrylate Resin Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Urethane Acrylate Resin Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 UAE

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 Cytec Industries

12.1.1 Cytec Industries Corporation Information

12.1.2 Cytec Industries Overview

12.1.3 Cytec Industries Urethane Acrylate Resin Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Cytec Industries Urethane Acrylate Resin Product Description

12.1.5 Cytec Industries Recent Developments

12.2 Scott Bader Company Ltd

12.2.1 Scott Bader Company Ltd Corporation Information

12.2.2 Scott Bader Company Ltd Overview

12.2.3 Scott Bader Company Ltd Urethane Acrylate Resin Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Scott Bader Company Ltd Urethane Acrylate Resin Product Description

12.2.5 Scott Bader Company Ltd Recent Developments

12.3 DIC Corporation

12.3.1 DIC Corporation Corporation Information

12.3.2 DIC Corporation Overview

12.3.3 DIC Corporation Urethane Acrylate Resin Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 DIC Corporation Urethane Acrylate Resin Product Description

12.3.5 DIC Corporation Recent Developments

12.4 Mitsubishi Chemical

12.4.1 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Information

12.4.2 Mitsubishi Chemical Overview

12.4.3 Mitsubishi Chemical Urethane Acrylate Resin Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Mitsubishi Chemical Urethane Acrylate Resin Product Description

12.4.5 Mitsubishi Chemical Recent Developments

12.5 Koninklijke DSM N.V.

12.5.1 Koninklijke DSM N.V. Corporation Information

12.5.2 Koninklijke DSM N.V. Overview

12.5.3 Koninklijke DSM N.V. Urethane Acrylate Resin Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Koninklijke DSM N.V. Urethane Acrylate Resin Product Description

12.5.5 Koninklijke DSM N.V. Recent Developments

12.6 Showa Denko Materials Co., Ltd

12.6.1 Showa Denko Materials Co., Ltd Corporation Information

12.6.2 Showa Denko Materials Co., Ltd Overview

12.6.3 Showa Denko Materials Co., Ltd Urethane Acrylate Resin Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Showa Denko Materials Co., Ltd Urethane Acrylate Resin Product Description

12.6.5 Showa Denko Materials Co., Ltd Recent Developments

12.7 Castro Composites

12.7.1 Castro Composites Corporation Information

12.7.2 Castro Composites Overview

12.7.3 Castro Composites Urethane Acrylate Resin Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Castro Composites Urethane Acrylate Resin Product Description

12.7.5 Castro Composites Recent Developments

12.8 IGM Resins B.V.

12.8.1 IGM Resins B.V. Corporation Information

12.8.2 IGM Resins B.V. Overview

12.8.3 IGM Resins B.V. Urethane Acrylate Resin Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 IGM Resins B.V. Urethane Acrylate Resin Product Description

12.8.5 IGM Resins B.V. Recent Developments

12.9 Evonik Industries

12.9.1 Evonik Industries Corporation Information

12.9.2 Evonik Industries Overview

12.9.3 Evonik Industries Urethane Acrylate Resin Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Evonik Industries Urethane Acrylate Resin Product Description

12.9.5 Evonik Industries Recent Developments

12.10 Asia Industry Co.,Ltd

12.10.1 Asia Industry Co.,Ltd Corporation Information

12.10.2 Asia Industry Co.,Ltd Overview

12.10.3 Asia Industry Co.,Ltd Urethane Acrylate Resin Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Asia Industry Co.,Ltd Urethane Acrylate Resin Product Description

12.10.5 Asia Industry Co.,Ltd Recent Developments

12.11 Allnex

12.11.1 Allnex Corporation Information

12.11.2 Allnex Overview

12.11.3 Allnex Urethane Acrylate Resin Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Allnex Urethane Acrylate Resin Product Description

12.11.5 Allnex Recent Developments

12.12 Arkema

12.12.1 Arkema Corporation Information

12.12.2 Arkema Overview

12.12.3 Arkema Urethane Acrylate Resin Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Arkema Urethane Acrylate Resin Product Description

12.12.5 Arkema Recent Developments

12.13 Soltech Ltd

12.13.1 Soltech Ltd Corporation Information

12.13.2 Soltech Ltd Overview

12.13.3 Soltech Ltd Urethane Acrylate Resin Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Soltech Ltd Urethane Acrylate Resin Product Description

12.13.5 Soltech Ltd Recent Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Urethane Acrylate Resin Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Urethane Acrylate Resin Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Urethane Acrylate Resin Production Mode & Process

13.4 Urethane Acrylate Resin Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Urethane Acrylate Resin Sales Channels

13.4.2 Urethane Acrylate Resin Distributors

13.5 Urethane Acrylate Resin Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Urethane Acrylate Resin Industry Trends

14.2 Urethane Acrylate Resin Market Drivers

14.3 Urethane Acrylate Resin Market Challenges

14.4 Urethane Acrylate Resin Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Urethane Acrylate Resin Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”