Urea is a solid fertilizer containing 46.6% of Nitrogen. China is the largest consumption region of Urea Fertilizers, the second place is India with the sales market share of 18% in 2018. Southeast Asia is another important market of Urea Fertilizers, enjoying 7% sales market share. This report contains market size and forecasts of Urea Fertilizers in United States, including the following market information: United States Urea Fertilizers Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) United States Urea Fertilizers Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (MT) United States top five Urea Fertilizers companies in 2020 (%) The global Urea Fertilizers market size is expected to growth from US$ 54500 million in 2020 to US$ 62180 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 1.9% during 2021-2027.

The United States Urea Fertilizers market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Urea Fertilizers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: United States Urea Fertilizers Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MT) United States Urea Fertilizers Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%), Gas based Urea Fertilizers, Coal based Urea Fertilizers, Other United States Urea Fertilizers Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MT) United States Urea Fertilizers Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Agricultural, Industrial

Competitor Analysis The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Urea Fertilizers revenues in United States market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Urea Fertilizers revenues share in United States market, 2020 (%) Key companies Urea Fertilizers sales in United States market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (MT) Key companies Urea Fertilizers sales share in United States market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market,

key players include:, QAFCO, CF Industries, SABIC, Yangmei Chemical, Yara, Nutrien, Koch Fertilizer, EuroChem, Shanxi tianze coal-chemical, Rui Xing Group, China XLX Fertiliser, Shandong Lianmeng Chemical, Hualu-hengsheng, Dongguang Chemical, Sichuan Lutianhua, CVR Partners, LP, Hubei Yihua Chemical Industry, Luxi Chemical Group, Coromandel International Ltd., Sinofert Holdings Limited., Bunge Limited, OSTCHEM (Group DF), OCI Nitrogen

