Urban Farming Market Growth, Projections, Analysis, Trends And Forecast 2027| Gotham Greens, Brooklyn Grange Farm, UrbanFarmers AG

Los Angeles, United States, May 2021,- QY Research has recently published a new report, titled Urban Farming Market. The report has been put together using primary and secondary research methodologies, which offer an accurate and precise understanding of the Urban Farming market. Analysts have used a top-down and bottom-up approach to evaluate the segments and provide a fair assessment of their impact on the global Urban Farming market. The report offers an overview of the market, which briefly describes the market condition and the leading segments. It also mentions the top players present in the global Urban Farming market.

Get a PDF Sample Copy of the Report to understand the structure of the complete report: ( Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart ) :

https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2531786/global-urban-farming-market

The research report on the global Urban Farming market includes a SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis, which help in providing the precise trajectory of the market. These market measurement tools help in identifying drivers, restraints, weaknesses, Urban Farming market opportunities, and threats. The research report offers global market figures as well as figures for regional markets and segments therein.

The Urban Farming research report opens with an executive summary that gives a brief overview of the market. It mentions the leading segments and the players that are expected to shape the market in the coming years. The executive summary offers a glance of the market without any bias. In the succeeding chapters, the research report on the global Urban Farming market focuses on the drivers. It explains the changing demographic that is expected to impact demand and supply in the Urban Farming market. It delves into the regulatory reforms that are projected to shift perspectives. Additionally, researchers have discussed the very source of the demand to analyze its nature.

The report also sheds light on the restraints present in the global Urban Farming market. Analysts have discussed the details highlighting the factors that are expected to hamper the growth of the market in the coming years. Evolving lifestyles, taxation policies, and purchasing powers of various economies have scrutinized in great detail. The report presents fair points about how these restraints can be turned into opportunities if assessed properly.

Urban Farming Market Competitive Landscape

The last chapter of the research report on the global Urban Farming market focuses on the key players and the competitive landscape present in the market. The report includes a list of strategic initiatives taken by the companies in recent years along with the ones that are expected to happen in the foreseeable future. Researchers have made a note of the financial outlook of these companies, their research and development activities, and their expansion plans for the near future. The research report on the global Urban Farming market is a sincere attempt at giving the readers a comprehensive view of the market to interested readers.

Urban Farming Market Leading Players

Gotham Greens, Brooklyn Grange Farm, UrbanFarmers AG, BrightFarms, GrowUP Urban Farms, Garden Fresh Farms, Edenworks, Pasona, Sky Green, Green Sense Farms, American Hydroponics, Agrilution, Certhon, Dalsem, Harnois Greenhouses, Richel Group, Urban Crop Solutions, Vertical Farm Systems, Philips Lighting, Everlight Electronics, Argus Controls Systems, Netafim, Hydrodynamics

Urban Farming Market Segmentation

Through the next chapters, the research report reveals the development of the Urban Farming market segments. Analysts have segmented the market on the basis of product, application, end-users, and geography. Each segment of the global Urban Farming market has been studied with in-depth insight. Analysts have evaluated the changing nature of the market segments, growing investments in manufacturing activities, and product innovation that are likely to impact them. In terms of geography, the report studies the changing political environment, social upliftment, and other government initiatives that are expected to contribute to the regional markets.

Urban Farming Segmentation by Product

Animal Husbandry, Aquaculture, Agroforestry, Urban Beekeeping, Horticulture Urban Farming

Urban Farming Segmentation by Application

, Commercial, Community, Home Gardens, Corporate, Others

Enquire for customization in Report @

https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2531786/global-urban-farming-market

Questions answered in the report

Which are the five top players of the global Urban Farming market?

How will the global Urban Farming market change in the next five years?

Which product and application will take a lion’s share of the global Urban Farming market?

What are the drivers and restraints of the global Urban Farming market?

Which regional market will show the highest growth?

What will be the CAGR and size of the global Urban Farming market throughout the forecast period?

Get Full Report In Your Inbox Within 24 Hours at USD(3900):

https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/35c42744baabce5e78545da67624599e,0,1,global-urban-farming-market

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Urban Farming Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Animal Husbandry

1.2.3 Aquaculture

1.2.4 Agroforestry

1.2.5 Urban Beekeeping

1.2.6 Horticulture

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Urban Farming Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Commercial

1.3.3 Community

1.3.4 Home Gardens

1.3.5 Corporate

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Urban Farming Market Perspective (2016-2027)

2.2 Urban Farming Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Urban Farming Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 Urban Farming Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 Urban Farming Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)

2.3 Urban Farming Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Urban Farming Market Trends

2.3.2 Urban Farming Market Drivers

2.3.3 Urban Farming Market Challenges

2.3.4 Urban Farming Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Urban Farming Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Urban Farming Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Urban Farming Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Urban Farming Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Urban Farming Revenue

3.4 Global Urban Farming Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Urban Farming Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Urban Farming Revenue in 2020

3.5 Urban Farming Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players Urban Farming Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Urban Farming Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Urban Farming Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Urban Farming Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Urban Farming Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 5 Urban Farming Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global Urban Farming Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Urban Farming Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America

6.1 North America Urban Farming Market Size (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Urban Farming Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America Urban Farming Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Urban Farming Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

6.2.3 North America Urban Farming Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Urban Farming Market Size by Application

6.3.1 North America Urban Farming Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Urban Farming Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6.3.3 North America Urban Farming Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Urban Farming Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Urban Farming Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

6.4.2 North America Urban Farming Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Urban Farming Market Size (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Urban Farming Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe Urban Farming Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Urban Farming Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

7.2.3 Europe Urban Farming Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Urban Farming Market Size by Application

7.3.1 Europe Urban Farming Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe Urban Farming Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

7.3.3 Europe Urban Farming Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Urban Farming Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Urban Farming Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

7.4.2 Europe Urban Farming Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Urban Farming Market Size (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia-Pacific Urban Farming Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Urban Farming Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Urban Farming Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Urban Farming Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Urban Farming Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Urban Farming Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Urban Farming Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Urban Farming Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia-Pacific Urban Farming Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Urban Farming Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Urban Farming Market Size by Region (2022-2027)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Urban Farming Market Size (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Urban Farming Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Latin America Urban Farming Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Latin America Urban Farming Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

9.2.3 Latin America Urban Farming Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Urban Farming Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Latin America Urban Farming Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Latin America Urban Farming Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

9.3.3 Latin America Urban Farming Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Urban Farming Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Urban Farming Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

9.4.2 Latin America Urban Farming Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Urban Farming Market Size (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East & Africa Urban Farming Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Urban Farming Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Urban Farming Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Urban Farming Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Urban Farming Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Urban Farming Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Urban Farming Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Urban Farming Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East & Africa Urban Farming Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Urban Farming Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Urban Farming Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 Gotham Greens

11.1.1 Gotham Greens Company Details

11.1.2 Gotham Greens Business Overview

11.1.3 Gotham Greens Urban Farming Introduction

11.1.4 Gotham Greens Revenue in Urban Farming Business (2016-2021)

11.1.5 Gotham Greens Recent Development

11.2 Brooklyn Grange Farm

11.2.1 Brooklyn Grange Farm Company Details

11.2.2 Brooklyn Grange Farm Business Overview

11.2.3 Brooklyn Grange Farm Urban Farming Introduction

11.2.4 Brooklyn Grange Farm Revenue in Urban Farming Business (2016-2021)

11.2.5 Brooklyn Grange Farm Recent Development

11.3 UrbanFarmers AG

11.3.1 UrbanFarmers AG Company Details

11.3.2 UrbanFarmers AG Business Overview

11.3.3 UrbanFarmers AG Urban Farming Introduction

11.3.4 UrbanFarmers AG Revenue in Urban Farming Business (2016-2021)

11.3.5 UrbanFarmers AG Recent Development

11.4 BrightFarms

11.4.1 BrightFarms Company Details

11.4.2 BrightFarms Business Overview

11.4.3 BrightFarms Urban Farming Introduction

11.4.4 BrightFarms Revenue in Urban Farming Business (2016-2021)

11.4.5 BrightFarms Recent Development

11.5 GrowUP Urban Farms

11.5.1 GrowUP Urban Farms Company Details

11.5.2 GrowUP Urban Farms Business Overview

11.5.3 GrowUP Urban Farms Urban Farming Introduction

11.5.4 GrowUP Urban Farms Revenue in Urban Farming Business (2016-2021)

11.5.5 GrowUP Urban Farms Recent Development

11.6 Garden Fresh Farms

11.6.1 Garden Fresh Farms Company Details

11.6.2 Garden Fresh Farms Business Overview

11.6.3 Garden Fresh Farms Urban Farming Introduction

11.6.4 Garden Fresh Farms Revenue in Urban Farming Business (2016-2021)

11.6.5 Garden Fresh Farms Recent Development

11.7 Edenworks

11.7.1 Edenworks Company Details

11.7.2 Edenworks Business Overview

11.7.3 Edenworks Urban Farming Introduction

11.7.4 Edenworks Revenue in Urban Farming Business (2016-2021)

11.7.5 Edenworks Recent Development

11.8 Pasona

11.8.1 Pasona Company Details

11.8.2 Pasona Business Overview

11.8.3 Pasona Urban Farming Introduction

11.8.4 Pasona Revenue in Urban Farming Business (2016-2021)

11.8.5 Pasona Recent Development

11.9 Sky Green

11.9.1 Sky Green Company Details

11.9.2 Sky Green Business Overview

11.9.3 Sky Green Urban Farming Introduction

11.9.4 Sky Green Revenue in Urban Farming Business (2016-2021)

11.9.5 Sky Green Recent Development

11.10 Green Sense Farms

11.10.1 Green Sense Farms Company Details

11.10.2 Green Sense Farms Business Overview

11.10.3 Green Sense Farms Urban Farming Introduction

11.10.4 Green Sense Farms Revenue in Urban Farming Business (2016-2021)

11.10.5 Green Sense Farms Recent Development

11.11 American Hydroponics

11.11.1 American Hydroponics Company Details

11.11.2 American Hydroponics Business Overview

11.11.3 American Hydroponics Urban Farming Introduction

11.11.4 American Hydroponics Revenue in Urban Farming Business (2016-2021)

11.11.5 American Hydroponics Recent Development

11.12 Agrilution

11.12.1 Agrilution Company Details

11.12.2 Agrilution Business Overview

11.12.3 Agrilution Urban Farming Introduction

11.12.4 Agrilution Revenue in Urban Farming Business (2016-2021)

11.12.5 Agrilution Recent Development

11.13 Certhon

11.13.1 Certhon Company Details

11.13.2 Certhon Business Overview

11.13.3 Certhon Urban Farming Introduction

11.13.4 Certhon Revenue in Urban Farming Business (2016-2021)

11.13.5 Certhon Recent Development

11.14 Dalsem

11.14.1 Dalsem Company Details

11.14.2 Dalsem Business Overview

11.14.3 Dalsem Urban Farming Introduction

11.14.4 Dalsem Revenue in Urban Farming Business (2016-2021)

11.14.5 Dalsem Recent Development

11.15 Harnois Greenhouses

11.15.1 Harnois Greenhouses Company Details

11.15.2 Harnois Greenhouses Business Overview

11.15.3 Harnois Greenhouses Urban Farming Introduction

11.15.4 Harnois Greenhouses Revenue in Urban Farming Business (2016-2021)

11.15.5 Harnois Greenhouses Recent Development

11.16 Richel Group

11.16.1 Richel Group Company Details

11.16.2 Richel Group Business Overview

11.16.3 Richel Group Urban Farming Introduction

11.16.4 Richel Group Revenue in Urban Farming Business (2016-2021)

11.16.5 Richel Group Recent Development

11.17 Urban Crop Solutions

11.17.1 Urban Crop Solutions Company Details

11.17.2 Urban Crop Solutions Business Overview

11.17.3 Urban Crop Solutions Urban Farming Introduction

11.17.4 Urban Crop Solutions Revenue in Urban Farming Business (2016-2021)

11.17.5 Urban Crop Solutions Recent Development

11.18 Vertical Farm Systems

11.18.1 Vertical Farm Systems Company Details

11.18.2 Vertical Farm Systems Business Overview

11.18.3 Vertical Farm Systems Urban Farming Introduction

11.18.4 Vertical Farm Systems Revenue in Urban Farming Business (2016-2021)

11.18.5 Vertical Farm Systems Recent Development

11.18 Philips Lighting

.1 Philips Lighting Company Details

.2 Philips Lighting Business Overview

.3 Philips Lighting Urban Farming Introduction

.4 Philips Lighting Revenue in Urban Farming Business (2016-2021)

.5 Philips Lighting Recent Development

11.20 Everlight Electronics

11.20.1 Everlight Electronics Company Details

11.20.2 Everlight Electronics Business Overview

11.20.3 Everlight Electronics Urban Farming Introduction

11.20.4 Everlight Electronics Revenue in Urban Farming Business (2016-2021)

11.20.5 Everlight Electronics Recent Development

11.21 Argus Controls Systems

11.21.1 Argus Controls Systems Company Details

11.21.2 Argus Controls Systems Business Overview

11.21.3 Argus Controls Systems Urban Farming Introduction

11.21.4 Argus Controls Systems Revenue in Urban Farming Business (2016-2021)

11.21.5 Argus Controls Systems Recent Development

11.22 Netafim

11.22.1 Netafim Company Details

11.22.2 Netafim Business Overview

11.22.3 Netafim Urban Farming Introduction

11.22.4 Netafim Revenue in Urban Farming Business (2016-2021)

11.22.5 Netafim Recent Development

11.23 Hydrodynamics

11.23.1 Hydrodynamics Company Details

11.23.2 Hydrodynamics Business Overview

11.23.3 Hydrodynamics Urban Farming Introduction

11.23.4 Hydrodynamics Revenue in Urban Farming Business (2016-2021)

11.23.5 Hydrodynamics Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from the huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become a brand of quality assurance in the consulting industry.

“