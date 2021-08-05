Global urban and main line rail signalling equipment players include China Railway Signal and Communication(group) Corporation Limited, Alstom, Hitachi, Thales Group, Bombardier, Siemens, Traffic Control Technology, KYOSAN, Unittec, Wabtec Corporation, CAF, Signal and Communication research institute and Glarun Technology Co.,Ltd., etc., totally accounting for about 60%. Europe is the largest market, with a share over 33%. As for the types of products, it can be divided into PTC/ETCS/CTCS system, basic CBTC system, FAO system and I-CBTC system. PTC/ETCS/CTCS system is the largest segment, holding a share over 63%. In terms of application, it is widely used in railway and urban rail transit. The most common application is in railway, taking a share over 63%. This report contains market size and forecasts of Urban and Main Line Rail Signalling Equipment in United States, including the following market information: United States Urban and Main Line Rail Signalling Equipment Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) United States top five Urban and Main Line Rail Signalling Equipment companies in 2020 (%) The global Urban and Main Line Rail Signalling Equipment market size is expected to growth from US$ 16960 million in 2020 to US$ 30020 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.8% during 2021-2027.

The United States Urban and Main Line Rail Signalling Equipment market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Urban and Main Line Rail Signalling Equipment Companies and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: United States Urban and Main Line Rail Signalling Equipment Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) United States Urban and Main Line Rail Signalling Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%), PTC/ETCS/CTCS System, Basic CBTC System, FAO System, I-CBTC System United States Urban and Main Line Rail Signalling Equipment Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) United States Urban and Main Line Rail Signalling Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Railway, Urban Rail Transit

Competitor Analysis The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Urban and Main Line Rail Signalling Equipment revenues in United States market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Urban and Main Line Rail Signalling Equipment revenues share in United States market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market,

key players include:, China Railway Signal and Communication (Group) Corporation Limited, Alstom, Hitachi, Thales Group, Bombardier, Siemens, Traffic Control Technology, KYOSAN, Unittec, Wabtec Corporation, CAF, Signal and Communication Research Institute, Glarun Technology Co.,Ltd.

