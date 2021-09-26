Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Market 2021 Global Share, Growth, Size, Opportunities, Trends, Regional Overview, Leading Company Analysis, And Key Country Forecast To 2028| Leonardo, Frequentis, Altitude Angel

Complete study of the global Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.



Key companies operating in the global Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems market include _, Leonardo, Frequentis, Altitude Angel, L3Harris Technologies, Skyward IO, Lockheed Martin, Airmap, Nova Systems, Thales Group, Unifly, Rockwell Collins, Precisionhawk, DJI (iFlight Technology ), Sensefly (Parrot), Viasat, Analytical Graphics, Nokia

Segmental Analysis The report has classified the global Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems industry. Global Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Market Segment By Type: Non Persistent UTM

Persistent UTM Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Global Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Market Segment By Application: Agriculture and Forestry

Logistics and Transportation

Surveillance and Monitoring

Competitive Landscape It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report:

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems market?

TOC

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Non Persistent UTM

1.2.3 Persistent UTM

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Agriculture and Forestry

1.3.3 Logistics and Transportation

1.3.4 Surveillance and Monitoring

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Market Perspective (2016-2027)

2.2 Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)

2.3 Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Market Trends

2.3.2 Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Market Drivers

2.3.3 Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Market Challenges

2.3.4 Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Revenue

3.4 Global Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Revenue in 2020

3.5 Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 5 Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America

6.1 North America Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Market Size (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

6.2.3 North America Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Market Size by Application

6.3.1 North America Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6.3.3 North America Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

6.4.2 North America Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Market Size (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

7.2.3 Europe Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Market Size by Application

7.3.1 Europe Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

7.3.3 Europe Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

7.4.2 Europe Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Market Size (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia-Pacific Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia-Pacific Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Market Size by Region (2022-2027)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Market Size (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Latin America Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Latin America Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

9.2.3 Latin America Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Latin America Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Latin America Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

9.3.3 Latin America Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

9.4.2 Latin America Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Market Size (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East & Africa Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East & Africa Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 Leonardo

11.1.1 Leonardo Company Details

11.1.2 Leonardo Business Overview

11.1.3 Leonardo Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Introduction

11.1.4 Leonardo Revenue in Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Business (2016-2021)

11.1.5 Leonardo Recent Development

11.2 Frequentis

11.2.1 Frequentis Company Details

11.2.2 Frequentis Business Overview

11.2.3 Frequentis Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Introduction

11.2.4 Frequentis Revenue in Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Business (2016-2021)

11.2.5 Frequentis Recent Development

11.3 Altitude Angel

11.3.1 Altitude Angel Company Details

11.3.2 Altitude Angel Business Overview

11.3.3 Altitude Angel Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Introduction

11.3.4 Altitude Angel Revenue in Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Business (2016-2021)

11.3.5 Altitude Angel Recent Development

11.4 L3Harris Technologies

11.4.1 L3Harris Technologies Company Details

11.4.2 L3Harris Technologies Business Overview

11.4.3 L3Harris Technologies Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Introduction

11.4.4 L3Harris Technologies Revenue in Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Business (2016-2021)

11.4.5 L3Harris Technologies Recent Development

11.5 Skyward IO

11.5.1 Skyward IO Company Details

11.5.2 Skyward IO Business Overview

11.5.3 Skyward IO Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Introduction

11.5.4 Skyward IO Revenue in Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Business (2016-2021)

11.5.5 Skyward IO Recent Development

11.6 Lockheed Martin

11.6.1 Lockheed Martin Company Details

11.6.2 Lockheed Martin Business Overview

11.6.3 Lockheed Martin Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Introduction

11.6.4 Lockheed Martin Revenue in Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Business (2016-2021)

11.6.5 Lockheed Martin Recent Development

11.7 Airmap

11.7.1 Airmap Company Details

11.7.2 Airmap Business Overview

11.7.3 Airmap Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Introduction

11.7.4 Airmap Revenue in Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Business (2016-2021)

11.7.5 Airmap Recent Development

11.8 Nova Systems

11.8.1 Nova Systems Company Details

11.8.2 Nova Systems Business Overview

11.8.3 Nova Systems Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Introduction

11.8.4 Nova Systems Revenue in Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Business (2016-2021)

11.8.5 Nova Systems Recent Development

11.9 Thales Group

11.9.1 Thales Group Company Details

11.9.2 Thales Group Business Overview

11.9.3 Thales Group Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Introduction

11.9.4 Thales Group Revenue in Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Business (2016-2021)

11.9.5 Thales Group Recent Development

11.10 Unifly

11.10.1 Unifly Company Details

11.10.2 Unifly Business Overview

11.10.3 Unifly Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Introduction

11.10.4 Unifly Revenue in Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Business (2016-2021)

11.10.5 Unifly Recent Development

11.11 Rockwell Collins

11.11.1 Rockwell Collins Company Details

11.11.2 Rockwell Collins Business Overview

11.11.3 Rockwell Collins Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Introduction

11.11.4 Rockwell Collins Revenue in Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Business (2016-2021)

11.11.5 Rockwell Collins Recent Development

11.12 Precisionhawk

11.12.1 Precisionhawk Company Details

11.12.2 Precisionhawk Business Overview

11.12.3 Precisionhawk Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Introduction

11.12.4 Precisionhawk Revenue in Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Business (2016-2021)

11.12.5 Precisionhawk Recent Development

11.13 DJI (iFlight Technology )

11.13.1 DJI (iFlight Technology ) Company Details

11.13.2 DJI (iFlight Technology ) Business Overview

11.13.3 DJI (iFlight Technology ) Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Introduction

11.13.4 DJI (iFlight Technology ) Revenue in Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Business (2016-2021)

11.13.5 DJI (iFlight Technology ) Recent Development

11.14 Sensefly (Parrot)

11.14.1 Sensefly (Parrot) Company Details

11.14.2 Sensefly (Parrot) Business Overview

11.14.3 Sensefly (Parrot) Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Introduction

11.14.4 Sensefly (Parrot) Revenue in Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Business (2016-2021)

11.14.5 Sensefly (Parrot) Recent Development

11.15 Viasat

11.15.1 Viasat Company Details

11.15.2 Viasat Business Overview

11.15.3 Viasat Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Introduction

11.15.4 Viasat Revenue in Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Business (2016-2021)

11.15.5 Viasat Recent Development

11.16 Analytical Graphics

11.16.1 Analytical Graphics Company Details

11.16.2 Analytical Graphics Business Overview

11.16.3 Analytical Graphics Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Introduction

11.16.4 Analytical Graphics Revenue in Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Business (2016-2021)

11.16.5 Analytical Graphics Recent Development

11.17 Nokia

11.17.1 Nokia Company Details

11.17.2 Nokia Business Overview

11.17.3 Nokia Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Introduction

11.17.4 Nokia Revenue in Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Business (2016-2021)

11.17.5 Nokia Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details