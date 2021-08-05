Unmanned surface vehicle (USV), also known as surface robot and surface cruise ship, is an unmanned surface vessel that can independently plan and navigate in the Marine environment, and complete tasks such as environment awareness and target detection.It is mainly used for dangerous and unsuitable missions carried out by manned ships.Once equipped with advanced control systems, sensor systems, communications systems and weapons systems, it can perform a variety of warlike and non-warlike military tasks, such as reconnaissance, search, detection and demining;Search and rescue, navigation and hydrogeological surveys;Anti-submarine operations, anti-special operations and patrols, anti-piracy, anti-terrorist attacks, etc. Global Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) key players include Textron Defense Systems (TDS), Yunzhou-Tech, CHC Navigation (CHCNAV), SiTime(Mega), Hi-Target International Group Limited, etc. Global top four manufacturers hold a share over 25%. North America is the largest market, with a share over 30%, followed by China, and Europe, both have a share over 40 percent. In terms of product, Semi-autonomous is the largest segment, with a share about 55%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Military Use, followed by Civil Use. This report contains market size and forecasts of Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) in United States, including the following market information: United States Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) United States Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (Units) United States top five Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) companies in 2020 (%) The global Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) market size is expected to growth from US$ 60 million in 2020 to US$ 219.3 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.3% during 2021-2027.

The United States Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: United States Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Units) United States Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%), Remote Control, Autonomous Control, Semi-autonomous United States Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Units) United States Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Military Use, Civil Use

Competitor Analysis The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) revenues in United States market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) revenues share in United States market, 2020 (%) Key companies Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) sales in United States market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (Units) Key companies Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) sales share in United States market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market,

key players include:, Textron Defense Systems (TDS), Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd., Elbit Systems Ltd, Kongsberg Maritime, Liquid Robotics, ECA Group, Teledyne Marine, ALSEAMAR, Northrop Grumman, QinetiQ, EvoLogics, SeaRobotics Corporation, L3 ASV, Yunzhou-Tech, Hi-Target International Group Limited, CHC Navigation (CHCNAV), China Shipbuilding Industry Corporation (CSIC), Kepuni

