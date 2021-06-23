Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Market Outlook 2021: Industry Analysis with Future Forecast till 2027 |, Textron Defense Systems (TDS), Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on, “Global and China Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Market Insights, Forecast to 2027“. This report offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) data reports also provide a 5 year pre-historic and forecast for the sector and include data on socio-economic data of global. Key stakeholders can consider statistics, tables & figures mentioned in this report for strategic planning which lead to success of the organization. It sheds light on strategic production, revenue, and consumption trends for players to improve sales and growth in the global Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Market. Here, it focuses on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other significant factors of the business of the major players operating in the global Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) market.

This report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

, Textron Defense Systems (TDS), Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd., Elbit Systems Ltd, Kongsberg Maritime, Liquid Robotics, ECA Group, Teledyne Marine, ALSEAMAR, Northrop Grumman, QinetiQ, EvoLogics, SeaRobotics Corporation, L3 ASV, Yunzhou-Tech, Hi-Target International Group Limited, CHC Navigation (CHCNAV), China Shipbuilding Industry Corporation (CSIC), Kepuni

Market Segment by Product Type:

, Remote Control, Autonomous Control, Semi-autonomous

Market Segment by Application:

, Military Use, Civil Use

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Remote Control

1.2.3 Autonomous Control

1.2.4 Semi-autonomous

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Military Use

1.3.3 Civil Use

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV), Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027) 3 Global Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 6 China by Players, Type and Application

6.1 China Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 China Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 China Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 China Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 China Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 China Top Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 China Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 China Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 China Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 China Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 China Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 China Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 China Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 China Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 China Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 China Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 China Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 China Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 China Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 China Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 China Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 China Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America

7.1 North America Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada 8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.8 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia 9 Europe

9.1 Europe Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy 10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 UAE 12 Company Profiles

12.1 Textron Defense Systems (TDS)

12.1.1 Textron Defense Systems (TDS) Corporation Information

12.1.2 Textron Defense Systems (TDS) Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Textron Defense Systems (TDS) Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Textron Defense Systems (TDS) Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Products Offered

12.1.5 Textron Defense Systems (TDS) Recent Development

12.2 Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.

12.2.1 Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd. Corporation Information

12.2.2 Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd. Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd. Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd. Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Products Offered

12.2.5 Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd. Recent Development

12.3 Elbit Systems Ltd

12.3.1 Elbit Systems Ltd Corporation Information

12.3.2 Elbit Systems Ltd Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Elbit Systems Ltd Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Elbit Systems Ltd Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Products Offered

12.3.5 Elbit Systems Ltd Recent Development

12.4 Kongsberg Maritime

12.4.1 Kongsberg Maritime Corporation Information

12.4.2 Kongsberg Maritime Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Kongsberg Maritime Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Kongsberg Maritime Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Products Offered

12.4.5 Kongsberg Maritime Recent Development

12.5 Liquid Robotics

12.5.1 Liquid Robotics Corporation Information

12.5.2 Liquid Robotics Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Liquid Robotics Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Liquid Robotics Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Products Offered

12.5.5 Liquid Robotics Recent Development

12.6 ECA Group

12.6.1 ECA Group Corporation Information

12.6.2 ECA Group Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 ECA Group Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 ECA Group Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Products Offered

12.6.5 ECA Group Recent Development

12.7 Teledyne Marine

12.7.1 Teledyne Marine Corporation Information

12.7.2 Teledyne Marine Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Teledyne Marine Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Teledyne Marine Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Products Offered

12.7.5 Teledyne Marine Recent Development

12.8 ALSEAMAR

12.8.1 ALSEAMAR Corporation Information

12.8.2 ALSEAMAR Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 ALSEAMAR Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 ALSEAMAR Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Products Offered

12.8.5 ALSEAMAR Recent Development

12.9 Northrop Grumman

12.9.1 Northrop Grumman Corporation Information

12.9.2 Northrop Grumman Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Northrop Grumman Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Northrop Grumman Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Products Offered

12.9.5 Northrop Grumman Recent Development

12.10 QinetiQ

12.10.1 QinetiQ Corporation Information

12.10.2 QinetiQ Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 QinetiQ Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 QinetiQ Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Products Offered

12.10.5 QinetiQ Recent Development

12.12 SeaRobotics Corporation

12.12.1 SeaRobotics Corporation Corporation Information

12.12.2 SeaRobotics Corporation Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 SeaRobotics Corporation Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 SeaRobotics Corporation Products Offered

12.12.5 SeaRobotics Corporation Recent Development

12.13 L3 ASV

12.13.1 L3 ASV Corporation Information

12.13.2 L3 ASV Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 L3 ASV Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 L3 ASV Products Offered

12.13.5 L3 ASV Recent Development

12.14 Yunzhou-Tech

12.14.1 Yunzhou-Tech Corporation Information

12.14.2 Yunzhou-Tech Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 Yunzhou-Tech Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Yunzhou-Tech Products Offered

12.14.5 Yunzhou-Tech Recent Development

12.15 Hi-Target International Group Limited

12.15.1 Hi-Target International Group Limited Corporation Information

12.15.2 Hi-Target International Group Limited Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 Hi-Target International Group Limited Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Hi-Target International Group Limited Products Offered

12.15.5 Hi-Target International Group Limited Recent Development

12.16 CHC Navigation (CHCNAV)

12.16.1 CHC Navigation (CHCNAV) Corporation Information

12.16.2 CHC Navigation (CHCNAV) Description and Business Overview

12.16.3 CHC Navigation (CHCNAV) Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 CHC Navigation (CHCNAV) Products Offered

12.16.5 CHC Navigation (CHCNAV) Recent Development

12.17 China Shipbuilding Industry Corporation (CSIC)

12.17.1 China Shipbuilding Industry Corporation (CSIC) Corporation Information

12.17.2 China Shipbuilding Industry Corporation (CSIC) Description and Business Overview

12.17.3 China Shipbuilding Industry Corporation (CSIC) Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 China Shipbuilding Industry Corporation (CSIC) Products Offered

12.17.5 China Shipbuilding Industry Corporation (CSIC) Recent Development

12.18 Kepuni

12.18.1 Kepuni Corporation Information

12.18.2 Kepuni Description and Business Overview

12.18.3 Kepuni Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Kepuni Products Offered

12.18.5 Kepuni Recent Development 13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Industry Trends

13.2 Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Market Drivers

13.3 Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Market Challenges

13.4 Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Market Restraints 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

