Unmanned Composite Material Market Growth, Projections, Analysis, Trends and Forecast 2027 | Hexcel Corporation, TenCate, Quickstep Technologies, Teijin Limited

A newly published report titled “(Unmanned Composite Material Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Unmanned Composite Material report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Unmanned Composite Material market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Unmanned Composite Material market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Unmanned Composite Material market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Unmanned Composite Material market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Unmanned Composite Material market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Hexcel Corporation, TenCate, Quickstep Technologies, Teijin Limited, Cytec Industries Limited, Kratos Defense and Security Solutions, Toray Industries Inc., SGL Group, Morgan Advanced Materials, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

Market Segmentation by Product:

Carbon Fiber

Glass Fiber

Aramid Fiber



Market Segmentation by Application:

Unmanned Aerial Vehicle

Unmanned Ground Vehicle

Unmanned Underwater Vehicle



The Unmanned Composite Material Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Unmanned Composite Material market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Unmanned Composite Material market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Unmanned Composite Material Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Unmanned Composite Material

1.2 Unmanned Composite Material Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Unmanned Composite Material Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Carbon Fiber

1.2.3 Glass Fiber

1.2.4 Aramid Fiber

1.3 Unmanned Composite Material Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Unmanned Composite Material Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Unmanned Aerial Vehicle

1.3.3 Unmanned Ground Vehicle

1.3.4 Unmanned Underwater Vehicle

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Unmanned Composite Material Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Unmanned Composite Material Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Unmanned Composite Material Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Unmanned Composite Material Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Unmanned Composite Material Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Unmanned Composite Material Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Unmanned Composite Material Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Unmanned Composite Material Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Unmanned Composite Material Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Unmanned Composite Material Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Unmanned Composite Material Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Unmanned Composite Material Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Unmanned Composite Material Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Unmanned Composite Material Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Unmanned Composite Material Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Unmanned Composite Material Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Unmanned Composite Material Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Unmanned Composite Material Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Unmanned Composite Material Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Unmanned Composite Material Production

3.4.1 North America Unmanned Composite Material Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Unmanned Composite Material Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Unmanned Composite Material Production

3.5.1 Europe Unmanned Composite Material Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Unmanned Composite Material Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Unmanned Composite Material Production

3.6.1 China Unmanned Composite Material Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Unmanned Composite Material Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Unmanned Composite Material Production

3.7.1 Japan Unmanned Composite Material Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Unmanned Composite Material Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Unmanned Composite Material Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Unmanned Composite Material Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Unmanned Composite Material Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Unmanned Composite Material Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Unmanned Composite Material Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Unmanned Composite Material Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Unmanned Composite Material Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Unmanned Composite Material Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Unmanned Composite Material Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Unmanned Composite Material Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Unmanned Composite Material Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Unmanned Composite Material Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Unmanned Composite Material Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Hexcel Corporation

7.1.1 Hexcel Corporation Unmanned Composite Material Corporation Information

7.1.2 Hexcel Corporation Unmanned Composite Material Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Hexcel Corporation Unmanned Composite Material Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Hexcel Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Hexcel Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 TenCate

7.2.1 TenCate Unmanned Composite Material Corporation Information

7.2.2 TenCate Unmanned Composite Material Product Portfolio

7.2.3 TenCate Unmanned Composite Material Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 TenCate Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 TenCate Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Quickstep Technologies

7.3.1 Quickstep Technologies Unmanned Composite Material Corporation Information

7.3.2 Quickstep Technologies Unmanned Composite Material Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Quickstep Technologies Unmanned Composite Material Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Quickstep Technologies Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Quickstep Technologies Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Teijin Limited

7.4.1 Teijin Limited Unmanned Composite Material Corporation Information

7.4.2 Teijin Limited Unmanned Composite Material Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Teijin Limited Unmanned Composite Material Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Teijin Limited Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Teijin Limited Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Cytec Industries Limited

7.5.1 Cytec Industries Limited Unmanned Composite Material Corporation Information

7.5.2 Cytec Industries Limited Unmanned Composite Material Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Cytec Industries Limited Unmanned Composite Material Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Cytec Industries Limited Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Cytec Industries Limited Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Kratos Defense and Security Solutions

7.6.1 Kratos Defense and Security Solutions Unmanned Composite Material Corporation Information

7.6.2 Kratos Defense and Security Solutions Unmanned Composite Material Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Kratos Defense and Security Solutions Unmanned Composite Material Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Kratos Defense and Security Solutions Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Kratos Defense and Security Solutions Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Toray Industries Inc.

7.7.1 Toray Industries Inc. Unmanned Composite Material Corporation Information

7.7.2 Toray Industries Inc. Unmanned Composite Material Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Toray Industries Inc. Unmanned Composite Material Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Toray Industries Inc. Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Toray Industries Inc. Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 SGL Group

7.8.1 SGL Group Unmanned Composite Material Corporation Information

7.8.2 SGL Group Unmanned Composite Material Product Portfolio

7.8.3 SGL Group Unmanned Composite Material Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 SGL Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 SGL Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Morgan Advanced Materials

7.9.1 Morgan Advanced Materials Unmanned Composite Material Corporation Information

7.9.2 Morgan Advanced Materials Unmanned Composite Material Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Morgan Advanced Materials Unmanned Composite Material Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Morgan Advanced Materials Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Morgan Advanced Materials Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

7.10.1 Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation Unmanned Composite Material Corporation Information

7.10.2 Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation Unmanned Composite Material Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation Unmanned Composite Material Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

8 Unmanned Composite Material Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Unmanned Composite Material Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Unmanned Composite Material

8.4 Unmanned Composite Material Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Unmanned Composite Material Distributors List

9.3 Unmanned Composite Material Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Unmanned Composite Material Industry Trends

10.2 Unmanned Composite Material Growth Drivers

10.3 Unmanned Composite Material Market Challenges

10.4 Unmanned Composite Material Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Unmanned Composite Material by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Unmanned Composite Material Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Unmanned Composite Material Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Unmanned Composite Material Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Unmanned Composite Material Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Unmanned Composite Material

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Unmanned Composite Material by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Unmanned Composite Material by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Unmanned Composite Material by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Unmanned Composite Material by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Unmanned Composite Material by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Unmanned Composite Material by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Unmanned Composite Material by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Unmanned Composite Material by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

