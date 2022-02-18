Universal Joint Market Forecast, Trend Analysis, Competition Tracking And Global Market Insights 2022-2028 | GKN, NTN, AAM

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “Universal Joint Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Universal Joint report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Universal Joint market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Universal Joint market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Universal Joint market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Universal Joint market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Universal Joint market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

GKN, NTN, AAM, Meritor, Wanxiang, Dana, Nexteer, Hyundai WIA, JTEKT, IFA Rotorion, SKF, Seohan Group, Guansheng, Neapco, Feizhou Vehicle, Heri Automotive, Xiangyang Automobile Bearing

Market Segmentation by Product:

Constant Velocity Joint

Cross-axis Universal Joint

Market Segmentation by Application:

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

The Universal Joint Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Universal Joint market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Universal Joint market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Universal Joint Product Introduction

1.2 Global Universal Joint Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Universal Joint Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Universal Joint Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Universal Joint Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Universal Joint Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Universal Joint Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Universal Joint Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Universal Joint in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Universal Joint Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Universal Joint Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Universal Joint Industry Trends

1.5.2 Universal Joint Market Drivers

1.5.3 Universal Joint Market Challenges

1.5.4 Universal Joint Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Universal Joint Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Constant Velocity Joint

2.1.2 Cross-axis Universal Joint

2.2 Global Universal Joint Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Universal Joint Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Universal Joint Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Universal Joint Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Universal Joint Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Universal Joint Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Universal Joint Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Universal Joint Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Universal Joint Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Passenger Vehicle

3.1.2 Commercial Vehicle

3.2 Global Universal Joint Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Universal Joint Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Universal Joint Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Universal Joint Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Universal Joint Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Universal Joint Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Universal Joint Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Universal Joint Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Universal Joint Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Universal Joint Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Universal Joint Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Universal Joint Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Universal Joint Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Universal Joint Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Universal Joint Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Universal Joint Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Universal Joint in 2021

4.2.3 Global Universal Joint Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Universal Joint Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Universal Joint Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Universal Joint Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Universal Joint Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Universal Joint Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Universal Joint Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Universal Joint Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Universal Joint Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Universal Joint Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Universal Joint Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Universal Joint Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Universal Joint Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Universal Joint Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Universal Joint Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Universal Joint Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Universal Joint Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Universal Joint Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Universal Joint Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Universal Joint Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Universal Joint Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.2.12 Philippines

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Universal Joint Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Universal Joint Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Universal Joint Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Universal Joint Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Universal Joint Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Universal Joint Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 U.A.E

7 Company Profiles

7.1 GKN

7.1.1 GKN Corporation Information

7.1.2 GKN Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 GKN Universal Joint Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 GKN Universal Joint Products Offered

7.1.5 GKN Recent Development

7.2 NTN

7.2.1 NTN Corporation Information

7.2.2 NTN Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 NTN Universal Joint Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 NTN Universal Joint Products Offered

7.2.5 NTN Recent Development

7.3 AAM

7.3.1 AAM Corporation Information

7.3.2 AAM Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 AAM Universal Joint Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 AAM Universal Joint Products Offered

7.3.5 AAM Recent Development

7.4 Meritor

7.4.1 Meritor Corporation Information

7.4.2 Meritor Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Meritor Universal Joint Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Meritor Universal Joint Products Offered

7.4.5 Meritor Recent Development

7.5 Wanxiang

7.5.1 Wanxiang Corporation Information

7.5.2 Wanxiang Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Wanxiang Universal Joint Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Wanxiang Universal Joint Products Offered

7.5.5 Wanxiang Recent Development

7.6 Dana

7.6.1 Dana Corporation Information

7.6.2 Dana Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Dana Universal Joint Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Dana Universal Joint Products Offered

7.6.5 Dana Recent Development

7.7 Nexteer

7.7.1 Nexteer Corporation Information

7.7.2 Nexteer Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Nexteer Universal Joint Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Nexteer Universal Joint Products Offered

7.7.5 Nexteer Recent Development

7.8 Hyundai WIA

7.8.1 Hyundai WIA Corporation Information

7.8.2 Hyundai WIA Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Hyundai WIA Universal Joint Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Hyundai WIA Universal Joint Products Offered

7.8.5 Hyundai WIA Recent Development

7.9 JTEKT

7.9.1 JTEKT Corporation Information

7.9.2 JTEKT Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 JTEKT Universal Joint Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 JTEKT Universal Joint Products Offered

7.9.5 JTEKT Recent Development

7.10 IFA Rotorion

7.10.1 IFA Rotorion Corporation Information

7.10.2 IFA Rotorion Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 IFA Rotorion Universal Joint Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 IFA Rotorion Universal Joint Products Offered

7.10.5 IFA Rotorion Recent Development

7.11 SKF

7.11.1 SKF Corporation Information

7.11.2 SKF Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 SKF Universal Joint Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 SKF Universal Joint Products Offered

7.11.5 SKF Recent Development

7.12 Seohan Group

7.12.1 Seohan Group Corporation Information

7.12.2 Seohan Group Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Seohan Group Universal Joint Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Seohan Group Products Offered

7.12.5 Seohan Group Recent Development

7.13 Guansheng

7.13.1 Guansheng Corporation Information

7.13.2 Guansheng Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Guansheng Universal Joint Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Guansheng Products Offered

7.13.5 Guansheng Recent Development

7.14 Neapco

7.14.1 Neapco Corporation Information

7.14.2 Neapco Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Neapco Universal Joint Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Neapco Products Offered

7.14.5 Neapco Recent Development

7.15 Feizhou Vehicle

7.15.1 Feizhou Vehicle Corporation Information

7.15.2 Feizhou Vehicle Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Feizhou Vehicle Universal Joint Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Feizhou Vehicle Products Offered

7.15.5 Feizhou Vehicle Recent Development

7.16 Heri Automotive

7.16.1 Heri Automotive Corporation Information

7.16.2 Heri Automotive Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Heri Automotive Universal Joint Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Heri Automotive Products Offered

7.16.5 Heri Automotive Recent Development

7.17 Xiangyang Automobile Bearing

7.17.1 Xiangyang Automobile Bearing Corporation Information

7.17.2 Xiangyang Automobile Bearing Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Xiangyang Automobile Bearing Universal Joint Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Xiangyang Automobile Bearing Products Offered

7.17.5 Xiangyang Automobile Bearing Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Universal Joint Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Universal Joint Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Universal Joint Distributors

8.3 Universal Joint Production Mode & Process

8.4 Universal Joint Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Universal Joint Sales Channels

8.4.2 Universal Joint Distributors

8.5 Universal Joint Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

”