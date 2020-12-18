United States Automotive Platooning System Market to Develop New Growth Story |Daimler, Peloton Technology, Scania

A complete study of the global United States Automotive Platooning System market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global United States Automotive Platooning System industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on United States Automotive Platooning Systemproduction, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding of the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global United States Automotive Platooning System market include: , Daimler, Peloton Technology, Scania, Volvo, Continental, Delphi, IVECO, MAN Truck & Bus, Meritor Wabco, Navistar, Nokia Growth Partners, TomTom

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global United States Automotive Platooning System industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the United States Automotive Platooning Systemmanufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall United States Automotive Platooning System industry.

Global United States Automotive Platooning System Market Segment By Type:

, Vehicle to Vehicle (V2V), Vehicle to Infrastructure (V2I)

Global United States Automotive Platooning System Market Segment By Application:

, Passenger Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global United States Automotive Platooning System industry. In order to fulfill the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the keyword market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the United States Automotive Platooning System industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global United States Automotive Platooning System market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global United States Automotive Platooning System market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global United States Automotive Platooning System market?

TOC

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Automotive Platooning System Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Automotive Platooning System Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Vehicle to Vehicle (V2V)

1.2.3 Vehicle to Infrastructure (V2I)

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Automotive Platooning System Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Passenger Vehicles

1.3.3 Commercial Vehicles 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Automotive Platooning System Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Automotive Platooning System Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Automotive Platooning System Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Automotive Platooning System, Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2.3 Automotive Platooning System Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Automotive Platooning System Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Automotive Platooning System Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Automotive Platooning System Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Automotive Platooning System Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Automotive Platooning System Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 3 Global Automotive Platooning System Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Automotive Platooning System Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Automotive Platooning System Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Automotive Platooning System Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Automotive Platooning System Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Automotive Platooning System Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Automotive Platooning System Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Automotive Platooning System Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Automotive Platooning System Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Automotive Platooning System Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Automotive Platooning System Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Automotive Platooning System Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Automotive Platooning System Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Automotive Platooning System Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Automotive Platooning System Market 3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Automotive Platooning System Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Automotive Platooning System Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Automotive Platooning System Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Automotive Platooning System Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Automotive Platooning System Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Automotive Platooning System Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Automotive Platooning System Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Automotive Platooning System Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Automotive Platooning System Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Automotive Platooning System Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Automotive Platooning System Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Automotive Platooning System Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Automotive Platooning System Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Automotive Platooning System Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Automotive Platooning System Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Automotive Platooning System Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Automotive Platooning System Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 United States by Players, Type and Application

6.1 United States Automotive Platooning System Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 United States Automotive Platooning System Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 United States Automotive Platooning System Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 United States Automotive Platooning System Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 United States Automotive Platooning System Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 United States Top Automotive Platooning System Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 United States Top Automotive Platooning System Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Automotive Platooning System Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 United States Automotive Platooning System Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 United States Automotive Platooning System Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 United States Automotive Platooning System Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 United States Automotive Platooning System Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 United States Automotive Platooning System Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 United States Automotive Platooning System Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 United States Automotive Platooning System Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 United States Automotive Platooning System Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 United States Automotive Platooning System Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 United States Automotive Platooning System Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 United States Automotive Platooning System Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 United States Automotive Platooning System Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 United States Automotive Platooning System Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 United States Automotive Platooning System Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 United States Automotive Platooning System Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 7 North America

7.1 North America Automotive Platooning System Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Automotive Platooning System Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Automotive Platooning System Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Automotive Platooning System Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada 8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Asia Pacific Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Sales by Region (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Revenue by Region

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam 9 Europe

9.1 Europe Meritor Wabco Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Europe Meritor Wabco Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Meritor Wabco Sales by Country

9.2.2 Europe Meritor Wabco Revenue by Country

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy 10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Automotive Platooning System Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Automotive Platooning System Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Automotive Platooning System Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Automotive Platooning System Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Platooning System Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Platooning System Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Platooning System Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Platooning System Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 UAE 12 Company Profiles

12.1 Daimler

12.1.1 Daimler Corporation Information

12.1.2 Daimler Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Daimler Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Daimler Automotive Platooning System Products Offered

12.1.5 Daimler Recent Development

12.2 Peloton Technology

12.2.1 Peloton Technology Corporation Information

12.2.2 Peloton Technology Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Peloton Technology Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Peloton Technology Automotive Platooning System Products Offered

12.2.5 Peloton Technology Recent Development

12.3 Scania

12.3.1 Scania Corporation Information

12.3.2 Scania Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Scania Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Scania Automotive Platooning System Products Offered

12.3.5 Scania Recent Development

12.4 Volvo

12.4.1 Volvo Corporation Information

12.4.2 Volvo Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Volvo Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Volvo Automotive Platooning System Products Offered

12.4.5 Volvo Recent Development

12.5 Continental

12.5.1 Continental Corporation Information

12.5.2 Continental Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Continental Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Continental Automotive Platooning System Products Offered

12.5.5 Continental Recent Development

12.6 Delphi

12.6.1 Delphi Corporation Information

12.6.2 Delphi Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Delphi Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Delphi Automotive Platooning System Products Offered

12.6.5 Delphi Recent Development

12.7 IVECO

12.7.1 IVECO Corporation Information

12.7.2 IVECO Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 IVECO Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 IVECO Automotive Platooning System Products Offered

12.7.5 IVECO Recent Development

12.8 MAN Truck & Bus

12.8.1 MAN Truck & Bus Corporation Information

12.8.2 MAN Truck & Bus Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 MAN Truck & Bus Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 MAN Truck & Bus Automotive Platooning System Products Offered

12.8.5 MAN Truck & Bus Recent Development

12.9 Meritor Wabco

12.9.1 Meritor Wabco Corporation Information

12.9.2 Meritor Wabco Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Meritor Wabco Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Meritor Wabco Automotive Platooning System Products Offered

12.9.5 Meritor Wabco Recent Development

12.10 Navistar

12.10.1 Navistar Corporation Information

12.10.2 Navistar Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Navistar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Navistar Automotive Platooning System Products Offered

12.10.5 Navistar Recent Development

12.12 TomTom

12.12.1 TomTom Corporation Information

12.12.2 TomTom Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 TomTom Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 TomTom Products Offered

12.12.5 TomTom Recent Development 13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Automotive Platooning System Customers 14.3 Sales Channels Analysis 14.3.1 Sales Channels 14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix 16.1 Research Methodology 16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 16.1.2 Data Source 16.2 Author Details 16.3 Disclaimer*

