Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) Market 2021: Current Trends, Rising Demand, Key Statistics, Development Status, Regional Outlook, Key Benefits, Industry Analysis, Business Outlook, to 2027 | Schneider-Electric, EATON, EMERSON

“
The report titled Global Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2747531/global-uninterrupted-power-supply-ups-sales-market
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: Schneider-Electric, EATON, EMERSON, S&C, Asea Brown Boveri, KSTAR, EAST, CHESHING, CyberPower, Socomec, TOSHIBA, AELTA, EKSI, Piller, SENDON, Augid, SOROTEC, BAYKEE, Gamatronic, Prostar, Jeidar, HOSSONI, INVT
Market Segmentation by Product: 500 kVA
Market Segmentation by Application: Internet
Telecom Industry
Medical
Manufacturing
Transportation Industry
Power Industry
Other
The Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) market?
Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2747531/global-uninterrupted-power-supply-ups-sales-market
Table of Contents:
1 Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) Market Overview
1.1 Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) Product Scope
1.2 Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)
1.2.2 500 kVA
1.3 Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)
1.3.2 Internet
1.3.3 Telecom Industry
1.3.4 Medical
1.3.5 Manufacturing
1.3.6 Transportation Industry
1.3.7 Power Industry
1.3.8 Other
1.4 Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.1 Global Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)
1.4.2 Global Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)
1.4.3 Global Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) Price Trends (2016-2027)
2 Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) Estimates and Forecasts by Region
2.1 Global Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)
2.2.1 Global Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
2.2.2 Global Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.1 Global Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.2 Global Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures
2.4.1 North America Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.2 Europe Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.3 China Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.4 Japan Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.5 Southeast Asia Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.6 India Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
3 Global Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) Competition Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) Players by Sales (2016-2021)
3.2 Global Top Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) Players by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) as of 2020)
3.4 Global Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) Average Price by Company (2016-2021)
3.5 Manufacturers Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type
3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Global Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) Market Size by Type
4.1 Global Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.1 Global Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.2 Global Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.3 Global Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) Price by Type (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.1 Global Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.2 Global Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.3 Global Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
5 Global Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) Market Size by Application
5.1 Global Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.1 Global Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.3 Global Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) Price by Application (2016-2021)
5.2 Global Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.1 Global Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.2 Global Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6 North America Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) Market Facts & Figures
6.1 North America Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) Sales by Company
6.1.1 North America Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) Sales by Company (2016-2021)
6.1.2 North America Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
6.2 North America Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) Sales Breakdown by Type
6.2.1 North America Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
6.2.2 North America Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
6.3 North America Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) Sales Breakdown by Application
6.3.1 North America Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 North America Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
7 Europe Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) Market Facts & Figures
7.1 Europe Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) Sales by Company
7.1.1 Europe Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) Sales by Company (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Europe Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
7.2 Europe Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) Sales Breakdown by Type
7.2.1 Europe Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
7.2.2 Europe Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
7.3 Europe Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) Sales Breakdown by Application
7.3.1 Europe 148 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
7.3.2 Europe 148 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
8 China Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) Market Facts & Figures
8.1 China Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) Sales by Company
8.1.1 China Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) Sales by Company (2016-2021)
8.1.2 China Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
8.2 China Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) Sales Breakdown by Type
8.2.1 China Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
8.2.2 China Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
8.3 China Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) Sales Breakdown by Application
8.3.1 China 312 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
8.3.2 China 312 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
9 Japan Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) Market Facts & Figures
9.1 Japan Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) Sales by Company
9.1.1 Japan Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) Sales by Company (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Japan Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
9.2 Japan Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) Sales Breakdown by Type
9.2.1 Japan Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
9.2.2 Japan Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
9.3 Japan Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) Sales Breakdown by Application
9.3.1 Japan Jan. Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
9.3.2 Japan Jan. Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
10 Southeast Asia Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) Market Facts & Figures
10.1 Southeast Asia Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) Sales by Company
10.1.1 Southeast Asia Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) Sales by Company (2016-2021)
10.1.2 Southeast Asia Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
10.2 Southeast Asia Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) Sales Breakdown by Type
10.2.1 Southeast Asia Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
10.2.2 Southeast Asia Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
10.3 Southeast Asia Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) Sales Breakdown by Application
10.3.1 Southeast Asia K Units Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
10.3.2 Southeast Asia K Units Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
11 India Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) Market Facts & Figures
11.1 India Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) Sales by Company
11.1.1 India Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) Sales by Company (2016-2021)
11.1.2 India Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
11.2 India Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) Sales Breakdown by Type
11.2.1 India Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
11.2.2 India Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
11.3 India Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) Sales Breakdown by Application
11.3.1 India Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
11.3.2 India Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) Business
12.1 Schneider-Electric
12.1.1 Schneider-Electric Corporation Information
12.1.2 Schneider-Electric Business Overview
12.1.3 Schneider-Electric Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 Schneider-Electric Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) Products Offered
12.1.5 Schneider-Electric Recent Development
12.2 EATON
12.2.1 EATON Corporation Information
12.2.2 EATON Business Overview
12.2.3 EATON Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 EATON Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) Products Offered
12.2.5 EATON Recent Development
12.3 EMERSON
12.3.1 EMERSON Corporation Information
12.3.2 EMERSON Business Overview
12.3.3 EMERSON Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 EMERSON Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) Products Offered
12.3.5 EMERSON Recent Development
12.4 S&C
12.4.1 S&C Corporation Information
12.4.2 S&C Business Overview
12.4.3 S&C Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 S&C Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) Products Offered
12.4.5 S&C Recent Development
12.5 Asea Brown Boveri
12.5.1 Asea Brown Boveri Corporation Information
12.5.2 Asea Brown Boveri Business Overview
12.5.3 Asea Brown Boveri Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 Asea Brown Boveri Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) Products Offered
12.5.5 Asea Brown Boveri Recent Development
12.6 KSTAR
12.6.1 KSTAR Corporation Information
12.6.2 KSTAR Business Overview
12.6.3 KSTAR Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 KSTAR Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) Products Offered
12.6.5 KSTAR Recent Development
12.7 EAST
12.7.1 EAST Corporation Information
12.7.2 EAST Business Overview
12.7.3 EAST Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 EAST Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) Products Offered
12.7.5 EAST Recent Development
12.8 CHESHING
12.8.1 CHESHING Corporation Information
12.8.2 CHESHING Business Overview
12.8.3 CHESHING Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 CHESHING Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) Products Offered
12.8.5 CHESHING Recent Development
12.9 CyberPower
12.9.1 CyberPower Corporation Information
12.9.2 CyberPower Business Overview
12.9.3 CyberPower Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 CyberPower Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) Products Offered
12.9.5 CyberPower Recent Development
12.10 Socomec
12.10.1 Socomec Corporation Information
12.10.2 Socomec Business Overview
12.10.3 Socomec Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 Socomec Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) Products Offered
12.10.5 Socomec Recent Development
12.11 TOSHIBA
12.11.1 TOSHIBA Corporation Information
12.11.2 TOSHIBA Business Overview
12.11.3 TOSHIBA Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 TOSHIBA Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) Products Offered
12.11.5 TOSHIBA Recent Development
12.12 AELTA
12.12.1 AELTA Corporation Information
12.12.2 AELTA Business Overview
12.12.3 AELTA Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 AELTA Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) Products Offered
12.12.5 AELTA Recent Development
12.13 EKSI
12.13.1 EKSI Corporation Information
12.13.2 EKSI Business Overview
12.13.3 EKSI Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 EKSI Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) Products Offered
12.13.5 EKSI Recent Development
12.14 Piller
12.14.1 Piller Corporation Information
12.14.2 Piller Business Overview
12.14.3 Piller Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 Piller Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) Products Offered
12.14.5 Piller Recent Development
12.15 SENDON
12.15.1 SENDON Corporation Information
12.15.2 SENDON Business Overview
12.15.3 SENDON Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.15.4 SENDON Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) Products Offered
12.15.5 SENDON Recent Development
12.16 Augid
12.16.1 Augid Corporation Information
12.16.2 Augid Business Overview
12.16.3 Augid Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.16.4 Augid Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) Products Offered
12.16.5 Augid Recent Development
12.17 SOROTEC
12.17.1 SOROTEC Corporation Information
12.17.2 SOROTEC Business Overview
12.17.3 SOROTEC Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.17.4 SOROTEC Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) Products Offered
12.17.5 SOROTEC Recent Development
12.18 BAYKEE
12.18.1 BAYKEE Corporation Information
12.18.2 BAYKEE Business Overview
12.18.3 BAYKEE Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.18.4 BAYKEE Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) Products Offered
12.18.5 BAYKEE Recent Development
12.19 Gamatronic
12.19.1 Gamatronic Corporation Information
12.19.2 Gamatronic Business Overview
12.19.3 Gamatronic Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.19.4 Gamatronic Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) Products Offered
12.19.5 Gamatronic Recent Development
12.20 Prostar
12.20.1 Prostar Corporation Information
12.20.2 Prostar Business Overview
12.20.3 Prostar Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.20.4 Prostar Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) Products Offered
12.20.5 Prostar Recent Development
12.21 Jeidar
12.21.1 Jeidar Corporation Information
12.21.2 Jeidar Business Overview
12.21.3 Jeidar Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.21.4 Jeidar Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) Products Offered
12.21.5 Jeidar Recent Development
12.22 HOSSONI
12.22.1 HOSSONI Corporation Information
12.22.2 HOSSONI Business Overview
12.22.3 HOSSONI Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.22.4 HOSSONI Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) Products Offered
12.22.5 HOSSONI Recent Development
12.23 INVT
12.23.1 INVT Corporation Information
12.23.2 INVT Business Overview
12.23.3 INVT Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.23.4 INVT Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) Products Offered
12.23.5 INVT Recent Development
13 Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) Manufacturing Cost Analysis
13.1 Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) Key Raw Materials Analysis
13.1.1 Key Raw Materials
13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend
13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials
13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure
13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS)
13.4 Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) Industrial Chain Analysis
14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
14.1 Marketing Channel
14.2 Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) Distributors List
14.3 Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) Customers
15 Market Dynamics
15.1 Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) Market Trends
15.2 Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) Drivers
15.3 Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) Market Challenges
15.4 Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) Market Restraints
16 Research Findings and Conclusion
17 Appendix
17.1 Research Methodology
17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
17.1.2 Data Source
17.2 Author List
17.3 Disclaimer
In Order to place the Purchase Query Click Here:
https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/2747531/global-uninterrupted-power-supply-ups-sales-market
About Us:
QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.
”