Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market Size And Outlook By 2027|- Microsoft, RingCentral, Comcast

In the recently published report, QY Research has provided a unique insight into the global Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) market for the forecasted period of 7-years (2021-2027). The report has covered the significant aspects that are contributing to the growth of the global Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) market. The primary objective of this report is to highlight the various key market dynamics such as drivers, trends, and restraints that are impacting the global Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) market. This report has provided an indication to the readers about the market’s current status.

The scope of the global Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) market:

This report begins with an overview of the global Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) market. The report highlights industry trends and opportunity that has influenced the global Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) market. An in-depth analysis of each market size and key players across various geographic regions has been covered in this report.QY Research has included a detailed analysis of the global Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) market. The report has offered an important insight into the factors that are impacting and driving the sales of the global Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) market. The report includes segments along with a competitive landscape that describes various activities such as mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships. The report has also analyzed the changing trends to provide thorough information to the readers about the market. According to the expert team of analysts, several macroeconomic factors such as Gross domestic product (GDP), inflation, etc. affects directly or indirectly to the development of the global Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) market.

Major Companies mentioned in This Report are:

Microsoft, RingCentral, Comcast, 8×8, Cisco, Google, LogMeIn, Mitel, Fuze, DialPad, Vonage, Windstream, StarBlue, Verizon, Intrado, BT, Orange S.A., Tata Communications, Zoom, Wildix, Unify, Nextiva, NTT Communications, Masergy, Avaya, PanTerra Networks, NEC, Voyant, CenturyLink

Following are the segments covered by the report are:

By type: Public Cloud

Private Cloud Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS)

By applications/End users:

By product: , Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Regional outlook:

The significant regions covered in the reports of the global Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) market are North America, South America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, the Asia Pacific and the Middle East, and Africa. North America is expected to dominate the global Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) market during the forecast year (2021-2027). The Asia Pacific regions such as China and India are expected to contribute in the growth of the global Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) market in near future.

Reasons to buy this report:

QY Research report is designed in a method that assists clients to acquire a complete knowledge of the overall market scenario and the important sectors.

This report consists of a detailed overview of market dynamics and comprehensive research.

Explore further market opportunities and identify high potential categories based on detailed volume and value analysis

Detail information on competitive landscape, recent market trends, and changing technologies that can be useful for the companies which are competing in this market

Gaining knowledge about competitive landscape based on detailed brand share analysis to plan an effective market positioning

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Public Cloud

1.2.3 Private Cloud

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Large Enterprises

1.3.3 Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market Perspective (2016-2027)

2.2 Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)

2.3 Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market Trends

2.3.2 Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market Drivers

2.3.3 Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market Challenges

2.3.4 Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Revenue

3.4 Global Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Revenue in 2020

3.5 Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 5 Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America

6.1 North America Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market Size (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

6.2.3 North America Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market Size by Application

6.3.1 North America Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6.3.3 North America Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

6.4.2 North America Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market Size (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

7.2.3 Europe Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market Size by Application

7.3.1 Europe Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

7.3.3 Europe Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

7.4.2 Europe Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market Size (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia-Pacific Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia-Pacific Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market Size by Region (2022-2027)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market Size (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Latin America Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Latin America Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

9.2.3 Latin America Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Latin America Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Latin America Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

9.3.3 Latin America Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

9.4.2 Latin America Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market Size (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East & Africa Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East & Africa Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 Microsoft

11.1.1 Microsoft Company Details

11.1.2 Microsoft Business Overview

11.1.3 Microsoft Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Introduction

11.1.4 Microsoft Revenue in Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Business (2016-2021)

11.1.5 Microsoft Recent Development

11.2 RingCentral

11.2.1 RingCentral Company Details

11.2.2 RingCentral Business Overview

11.2.3 RingCentral Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Introduction

11.2.4 RingCentral Revenue in Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Business (2016-2021)

11.2.5 RingCentral Recent Development

11.3 Comcast

11.3.1 Comcast Company Details

11.3.2 Comcast Business Overview

11.3.3 Comcast Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Introduction

11.3.4 Comcast Revenue in Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Business (2016-2021)

11.3.5 Comcast Recent Development

11.4 8×8

11.4.1 8×8 Company Details

11.4.2 8×8 Business Overview

11.4.3 8×8 Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Introduction

11.4.4 8×8 Revenue in Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Business (2016-2021)

11.4.5 8×8 Recent Development

11.5 Cisco

11.5.1 Cisco Company Details

11.5.2 Cisco Business Overview

11.5.3 Cisco Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Introduction

11.5.4 Cisco Revenue in Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Business (2016-2021)

11.5.5 Cisco Recent Development

11.6 Google

11.6.1 Google Company Details

11.6.2 Google Business Overview

11.6.3 Google Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Introduction

11.6.4 Google Revenue in Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Business (2016-2021)

11.6.5 Google Recent Development

11.7 LogMeIn

11.7.1 LogMeIn Company Details

11.7.2 LogMeIn Business Overview

11.7.3 LogMeIn Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Introduction

11.7.4 LogMeIn Revenue in Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Business (2016-2021)

11.7.5 LogMeIn Recent Development

11.8 Mitel

11.8.1 Mitel Company Details

11.8.2 Mitel Business Overview

11.8.3 Mitel Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Introduction

11.8.4 Mitel Revenue in Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Business (2016-2021)

11.8.5 Mitel Recent Development

11.9 Fuze

11.9.1 Fuze Company Details

11.9.2 Fuze Business Overview

11.9.3 Fuze Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Introduction

11.9.4 Fuze Revenue in Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Business (2016-2021)

11.9.5 Fuze Recent Development

11.10 DialPad

11.10.1 DialPad Company Details

11.10.2 DialPad Business Overview

11.10.3 DialPad Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Introduction

11.10.4 DialPad Revenue in Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Business (2016-2021)

11.10.5 DialPad Recent Development

11.11 Vonage

11.11.1 Vonage Company Details

11.11.2 Vonage Business Overview

11.11.3 Vonage Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Introduction

11.11.4 Vonage Revenue in Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Business (2016-2021)

11.11.5 Vonage Recent Development

11.12 Windstream

11.12.1 Windstream Company Details

11.12.2 Windstream Business Overview

11.12.3 Windstream Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Introduction

11.12.4 Windstream Revenue in Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Business (2016-2021)

11.12.5 Windstream Recent Development

11.13 StarBlue

11.13.1 StarBlue Company Details

11.13.2 StarBlue Business Overview

11.13.3 StarBlue Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Introduction

11.13.4 StarBlue Revenue in Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Business (2016-2021)

11.13.5 StarBlue Recent Development

11.14 Verizon

11.14.1 Verizon Company Details

11.14.2 Verizon Business Overview

11.14.3 Verizon Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Introduction

11.14.4 Verizon Revenue in Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Business (2016-2021)

11.14.5 Verizon Recent Development

11.15 Intrado

11.15.1 Intrado Company Details

11.15.2 Intrado Business Overview

11.15.3 Intrado Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Introduction

11.15.4 Intrado Revenue in Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Business (2016-2021)

11.15.5 Intrado Recent Development

11.16 BT

11.16.1 BT Company Details

11.16.2 BT Business Overview

11.16.3 BT Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Introduction

11.16.4 BT Revenue in Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Business (2016-2021)

11.16.5 BT Recent Development

11.17 Orange S.A.

11.17.1 Orange S.A. Company Details

11.17.2 Orange S.A. Business Overview

11.17.3 Orange S.A. Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Introduction

11.17.4 Orange S.A. Revenue in Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Business (2016-2021)

11.17.5 Orange S.A. Recent Development

11.18 Tata Communications

11.18.1 Tata Communications Company Details

11.18.2 Tata Communications Business Overview

11.18.3 Tata Communications Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Introduction

11.18.4 Tata Communications Revenue in Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Business (2016-2021)

11.18.5 Tata Communications Recent Development

11.18 Zoom

11.25.1 Zoom Company Details

11.25.2 Zoom Business Overview

11.25.3 Zoom Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Introduction

11.25.4 Zoom Revenue in Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Business (2016-2021)

11.25.5 Zoom Recent Development

11.20 Wildix

11.20.1 Wildix Company Details

11.20.2 Wildix Business Overview

11.20.3 Wildix Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Introduction

11.20.4 Wildix Revenue in Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Business (2016-2021)

11.20.5 Wildix Recent Development

11.21 Unify

11.21.1 Unify Company Details

11.21.2 Unify Business Overview

11.21.3 Unify Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Introduction

11.21.4 Unify Revenue in Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Business (2016-2021)

11.21.5 Unify Recent Development

11.22 Nextiva

11.22.1 Nextiva Company Details

11.22.2 Nextiva Business Overview

11.22.3 Nextiva Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Introduction

11.22.4 Nextiva Revenue in Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Business (2016-2021)

11.22.5 Nextiva Recent Development

11.23 NTT Communications

11.23.1 NTT Communications Company Details

11.23.2 NTT Communications Business Overview

11.23.3 NTT Communications Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Introduction

11.23.4 NTT Communications Revenue in Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Business (2016-2021)

11.23.5 NTT Communications Recent Development

11.24 Masergy

11.24.1 Masergy Company Details

11.24.2 Masergy Business Overview

11.24.3 Masergy Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Introduction

11.24.4 Masergy Revenue in Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Business (2016-2021)

11.24.5 Masergy Recent Development

11.25 Avaya

11.25.1 Avaya Company Details

11.25.2 Avaya Business Overview

11.25.3 Avaya Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Introduction

11.25.4 Avaya Revenue in Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Business (2016-2021)

11.25.5 Avaya Recent Development

11.26 PanTerra Networks

11.26.1 PanTerra Networks Company Details

11.26.2 PanTerra Networks Business Overview

11.26.3 PanTerra Networks Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Introduction

11.26.4 PanTerra Networks Revenue in Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Business (2016-2021)

11.26.5 PanTerra Networks Recent Development

11.27 NEC

11.27.1 NEC Company Details

11.27.2 NEC Business Overview

11.27.3 NEC Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Introduction

11.27.4 NEC Revenue in Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Business (2016-2021)

11.27.5 NEC Recent Development

11.28 Voyant

11.28.1 Voyant Company Details

11.28.2 Voyant Business Overview

11.28.3 Voyant Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Introduction

11.28.4 Voyant Revenue in Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Business (2016-2021)

11.28.5 Voyant Recent Development

11.29 CenturyLink

11.29.1 CenturyLink Company Details

11.29.2 CenturyLink Business Overview

11.29.3 CenturyLink Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Introduction

11.29.4 CenturyLink Revenue in Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Business (2016-2021)

11.29.5 CenturyLink Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

