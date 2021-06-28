Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market Size And Outlook By 2027|- Microsoft, RingCentral, Comcast

In the recently published report, QY Research has provided a unique insight into the global Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) market for the forecasted period of 7-years (2021-2027). The report has covered the significant aspects that are contributing to the growth of the global Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) market. The primary objective of this report is to highlight the various key market dynamics such as drivers, trends, and restraints that are impacting the global Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) market. This report has provided an indication to the readers about the market’s current status.
The scope of the global Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) market:
This report begins with an overview of the global Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) market. The report highlights industry trends and opportunity that has influenced the global Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) market. An in-depth analysis of each market size and key players across various geographic regions has been covered in this report.QY Research has included a detailed analysis of the global Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) market. The report has offered an important insight into the factors that are impacting and driving the sales of the global Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) market. The report includes segments along with a competitive landscape that describes various activities such as mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships. The report has also analyzed the changing trends to provide thorough information to the readers about the market. According to the expert team of analysts, several macroeconomic factors such as Gross domestic product (GDP), inflation, etc. affects directly or indirectly to the development of the global Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) market.
Major Companies mentioned in This Report are:
- Microsoft, RingCentral, Comcast, 8×8, Cisco, Google, LogMeIn, Mitel, Fuze, DialPad, Vonage, Windstream, StarBlue, Verizon, Intrado, BT, Orange S.A., Tata Communications, Zoom, Wildix, Unify, Nextiva, NTT Communications, Masergy, Avaya, PanTerra Networks, NEC, Voyant, CenturyLink
Following are the segments covered by the report are:
By type: Public Cloud
Private Cloud Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS)
By applications/End users:
By product: , Large Enterprises
Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)
Regional outlook:
The significant regions covered in the reports of the global Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) market are North America, South America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, the Asia Pacific and the Middle East, and Africa. North America is expected to dominate the global Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) market during the forecast year (2021-2027). The Asia Pacific regions such as China and India are expected to contribute in the growth of the global Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) market in near future.
Table of Contents:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.2.2 Public Cloud
1.2.3 Private Cloud
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.3.2 Large Enterprises
1.3.3 Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market Perspective (2016-2027)
2.2 Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.2.2 Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)
2.2.3 Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)
2.3 Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Industry Dynamic
2.3.1 Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market Trends
2.3.2 Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market Drivers
2.3.3 Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market Challenges
2.3.4 Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Players by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)
3.2 Global Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Revenue
3.4 Global Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market Concentration Ratio
3.4.1 Global Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Revenue in 2020
3.5 Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.6 Key Players Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Product Solution and Service
3.7 Date of Enter into Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market
3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Breakdown Data by Type
4.1 Global Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 5 Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Breakdown Data by Application
5.1 Global Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
5.2 Global Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America
6.1 North America Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market Size (2016-2027)
6.2 North America Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market Size by Type
6.2.1 North America Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
6.2.2 North America Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
6.2.3 North America Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
6.3 North America Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market Size by Application
6.3.1 North America Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 North America Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
6.3.3 North America Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
6.4 North America Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market Size by Country
6.4.1 North America Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
6.4.2 North America Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
6.4.3 United States
6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe
7.1 Europe Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market Size (2016-2027)
7.2 Europe Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market Size by Type
7.2.1 Europe Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
7.2.2 Europe Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
7.2.3 Europe Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
7.3 Europe Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market Size by Application
7.3.1 Europe Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
7.3.2 Europe Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
7.3.3 Europe Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
7.4 Europe Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market Size by Country
7.4.1 Europe Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
7.4.2 Europe Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
7.4.3 Germany
7.4.4 France
7.4.5 U.K.
7.4.6 Italy
7.4.7 Russia
7.4.8 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific
8.1 Asia-Pacific Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market Size (2016-2027)
8.2 Asia-Pacific Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market Size by Type
8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
8.3 Asia-Pacific Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market Size by Application
8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
8.4 Asia-Pacific Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market Size by Region
8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market Size by Region (2022-2027)
8.4.3 China
8.4.4 Japan
8.4.5 South Korea
8.4.6 Southeast Asia
8.4.7 India
8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market Size (2016-2027)
9.2 Latin America Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market Size by Type
9.2.1 Latin America Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
9.2.2 Latin America Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
9.2.3 Latin America Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
9.3 Latin America Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market Size by Application
9.3.1 Latin America Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
9.3.2 Latin America Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
9.3.3 Latin America Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
9.4 Latin America Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market Size by Country
9.4.1 Latin America Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
9.4.2 Latin America Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
9.4.3 Mexico
9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa
10.1 Middle East & Africa Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market Size (2016-2027)
10.2 Middle East & Africa Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market Size by Type
10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
10.3 Middle East & Africa Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market Size by Application
10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
10.4 Middle East & Africa Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market Size by Country
10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
10.4.3 Turkey
10.4.4 Saudi Arabia
10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles
11.1 Microsoft
11.1.1 Microsoft Company Details
11.1.2 Microsoft Business Overview
11.1.3 Microsoft Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Introduction
11.1.4 Microsoft Revenue in Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Business (2016-2021)
11.1.5 Microsoft Recent Development
11.2 RingCentral
11.2.1 RingCentral Company Details
11.2.2 RingCentral Business Overview
11.2.3 RingCentral Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Introduction
11.2.4 RingCentral Revenue in Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Business (2016-2021)
11.2.5 RingCentral Recent Development
11.3 Comcast
11.3.1 Comcast Company Details
11.3.2 Comcast Business Overview
11.3.3 Comcast Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Introduction
11.3.4 Comcast Revenue in Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Business (2016-2021)
11.3.5 Comcast Recent Development
11.4 8×8
11.4.1 8×8 Company Details
11.4.2 8×8 Business Overview
11.4.3 8×8 Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Introduction
11.4.4 8×8 Revenue in Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Business (2016-2021)
11.4.5 8×8 Recent Development
11.5 Cisco
11.5.1 Cisco Company Details
11.5.2 Cisco Business Overview
11.5.3 Cisco Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Introduction
11.5.4 Cisco Revenue in Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Business (2016-2021)
11.5.5 Cisco Recent Development
11.6 Google
11.6.1 Google Company Details
11.6.2 Google Business Overview
11.6.3 Google Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Introduction
11.6.4 Google Revenue in Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Business (2016-2021)
11.6.5 Google Recent Development
11.7 LogMeIn
11.7.1 LogMeIn Company Details
11.7.2 LogMeIn Business Overview
11.7.3 LogMeIn Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Introduction
11.7.4 LogMeIn Revenue in Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Business (2016-2021)
11.7.5 LogMeIn Recent Development
11.8 Mitel
11.8.1 Mitel Company Details
11.8.2 Mitel Business Overview
11.8.3 Mitel Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Introduction
11.8.4 Mitel Revenue in Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Business (2016-2021)
11.8.5 Mitel Recent Development
11.9 Fuze
11.9.1 Fuze Company Details
11.9.2 Fuze Business Overview
11.9.3 Fuze Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Introduction
11.9.4 Fuze Revenue in Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Business (2016-2021)
11.9.5 Fuze Recent Development
11.10 DialPad
11.10.1 DialPad Company Details
11.10.2 DialPad Business Overview
11.10.3 DialPad Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Introduction
11.10.4 DialPad Revenue in Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Business (2016-2021)
11.10.5 DialPad Recent Development
11.11 Vonage
11.11.1 Vonage Company Details
11.11.2 Vonage Business Overview
11.11.3 Vonage Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Introduction
11.11.4 Vonage Revenue in Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Business (2016-2021)
11.11.5 Vonage Recent Development
11.12 Windstream
11.12.1 Windstream Company Details
11.12.2 Windstream Business Overview
11.12.3 Windstream Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Introduction
11.12.4 Windstream Revenue in Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Business (2016-2021)
11.12.5 Windstream Recent Development
11.13 StarBlue
11.13.1 StarBlue Company Details
11.13.2 StarBlue Business Overview
11.13.3 StarBlue Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Introduction
11.13.4 StarBlue Revenue in Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Business (2016-2021)
11.13.5 StarBlue Recent Development
11.14 Verizon
11.14.1 Verizon Company Details
11.14.2 Verizon Business Overview
11.14.3 Verizon Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Introduction
11.14.4 Verizon Revenue in Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Business (2016-2021)
11.14.5 Verizon Recent Development
11.15 Intrado
11.15.1 Intrado Company Details
11.15.2 Intrado Business Overview
11.15.3 Intrado Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Introduction
11.15.4 Intrado Revenue in Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Business (2016-2021)
11.15.5 Intrado Recent Development
11.16 BT
11.16.1 BT Company Details
11.16.2 BT Business Overview
11.16.3 BT Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Introduction
11.16.4 BT Revenue in Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Business (2016-2021)
11.16.5 BT Recent Development
11.17 Orange S.A.
11.17.1 Orange S.A. Company Details
11.17.2 Orange S.A. Business Overview
11.17.3 Orange S.A. Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Introduction
11.17.4 Orange S.A. Revenue in Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Business (2016-2021)
11.17.5 Orange S.A. Recent Development
11.18 Tata Communications
11.18.1 Tata Communications Company Details
11.18.2 Tata Communications Business Overview
11.18.3 Tata Communications Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Introduction
11.18.4 Tata Communications Revenue in Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Business (2016-2021)
11.18.5 Tata Communications Recent Development
11.18 Zoom
11.25.1 Zoom Company Details
11.25.2 Zoom Business Overview
11.25.3 Zoom Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Introduction
11.25.4 Zoom Revenue in Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Business (2016-2021)
11.25.5 Zoom Recent Development
11.20 Wildix
11.20.1 Wildix Company Details
11.20.2 Wildix Business Overview
11.20.3 Wildix Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Introduction
11.20.4 Wildix Revenue in Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Business (2016-2021)
11.20.5 Wildix Recent Development
11.21 Unify
11.21.1 Unify Company Details
11.21.2 Unify Business Overview
11.21.3 Unify Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Introduction
11.21.4 Unify Revenue in Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Business (2016-2021)
11.21.5 Unify Recent Development
11.22 Nextiva
11.22.1 Nextiva Company Details
11.22.2 Nextiva Business Overview
11.22.3 Nextiva Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Introduction
11.22.4 Nextiva Revenue in Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Business (2016-2021)
11.22.5 Nextiva Recent Development
11.23 NTT Communications
11.23.1 NTT Communications Company Details
11.23.2 NTT Communications Business Overview
11.23.3 NTT Communications Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Introduction
11.23.4 NTT Communications Revenue in Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Business (2016-2021)
11.23.5 NTT Communications Recent Development
11.24 Masergy
11.24.1 Masergy Company Details
11.24.2 Masergy Business Overview
11.24.3 Masergy Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Introduction
11.24.4 Masergy Revenue in Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Business (2016-2021)
11.24.5 Masergy Recent Development
11.25 Avaya
11.25.1 Avaya Company Details
11.25.2 Avaya Business Overview
11.25.3 Avaya Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Introduction
11.25.4 Avaya Revenue in Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Business (2016-2021)
11.25.5 Avaya Recent Development
11.26 PanTerra Networks
11.26.1 PanTerra Networks Company Details
11.26.2 PanTerra Networks Business Overview
11.26.3 PanTerra Networks Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Introduction
11.26.4 PanTerra Networks Revenue in Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Business (2016-2021)
11.26.5 PanTerra Networks Recent Development
11.27 NEC
11.27.1 NEC Company Details
11.27.2 NEC Business Overview
11.27.3 NEC Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Introduction
11.27.4 NEC Revenue in Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Business (2016-2021)
11.27.5 NEC Recent Development
11.28 Voyant
11.28.1 Voyant Company Details
11.28.2 Voyant Business Overview
11.28.3 Voyant Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Introduction
11.28.4 Voyant Revenue in Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Business (2016-2021)
11.28.5 Voyant Recent Development
11.29 CenturyLink
11.29.1 CenturyLink Company Details
11.29.2 CenturyLink Business Overview
11.29.3 CenturyLink Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Introduction
11.29.4 CenturyLink Revenue in Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Business (2016-2021)
11.29.5 CenturyLink Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix
13.1 Research Methodology
13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
13.1.2 Data Source
13.2 Disclaimer
13.3 Author Details
