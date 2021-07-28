Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market Size, Analytical Overview, Growth Factors, Demand, Trends and Forecast to 2027| Evonik Industries, Solvay, SABIC

”
Los Angeles, United State: QY Research has evaluated the global Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) market in its latest research report. The research study is a compilation of brilliant, thorough, and accurate analyses on different areas of the global Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) market. The researchers have made it a point to explore hidden growth opportunities and pin-point key strategies of prominent players and the successes achieved with their implementation. The segmentation study provided in the report helps players to understand the growth trajectory of all-important segments of the global Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) market. The highly detailed cost analysis, sales study, and pricing structure analysis offered in the report will help players to make some powerful moves in the global Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) market.
Buyers of the report will be equipped with exhaustive analysis of the competitive landscape and powerful insights into the nature of competition to secure a position of strength in the global Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) market. Apart from analyzing the international and regional growth of leading players of the global Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) market, the researchers have shed light on their market share, sales growth, production areas, key markets, capacity, and revenue. The analysts have specially focused on the nature and characteristics of the competitive landscape and changes expected in the next few years.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market Research Report: Evonik Industries, Solvay, SABIC, Teijin, Toray Advanced Composites (TenCate), Celanese, Victrex, Mitsui Chemicals, TOPOLO New Materials, TeXtreme (Oxeon), PRF Composite Materials, TCR Composites
Global Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market by Type: Thermoplastic UD Tapes, Thermoset UD Tapes
Global Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market by Application: Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Oil & Gas, Others
The global Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) market has been spilt into different segments and sub-segments with the help of data triangulation and market breakdown procedures. The authors of the research study have carefully estimated the market sizes of all segments studied in the Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) report. They have also validated market figures of the segments using trustworthy sources.
The regional analysis provided in the Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) research study is an outstanding attempt made by the researchers to help players identify high-growth regions and modify their strategies according to the specific market scenarios therein. Each region is deeply analyzed with large focus on CAGR, market growth, market share, market situations, and growth forecast.
Questions Answered by the Report:
(1) How will the global Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) market perform during the forecast period? What will be the market size in terms of value and volume?
(2) Which segment will drive the global Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) market? Which regional market will show extensive growth in the future? What are the reasons?
(3) How will the Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) market dynamics change because of the impact of future market opportunities, restraints, and drivers?
(4) What are the key strategies adopted by players to sustain themselves in the global Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) market?
(5) How will these strategies influence the Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) market growth and competition?
Table of Contents
1 Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market Overview
1.1 Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Product Overview
1.2 Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Thermoplastic UD Tapes
1.2.2 Thermoset UD Tapes
1.3 Global Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
2 Global Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)
4 Global Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) by Application
4.1 Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Aerospace & Defense
4.1.2 Automotive
4.1.3 Oil & Gas
4.1.4 Others
4.2 Global Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
5 North America Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) by Country
5.1 North America Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
6 Europe Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) by Country
6.1 Europe Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
7 Asia-Pacific Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
8 Latin America Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) by Country
8.1 Latin America Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
9 Middle East and Africa Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Business
10.1 Evonik Industries
10.1.1 Evonik Industries Corporation Information
10.1.2 Evonik Industries Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 Evonik Industries Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 Evonik Industries Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Products Offered
10.1.5 Evonik Industries Recent Development
10.2 Solvay
10.2.1 Solvay Corporation Information
10.2.2 Solvay Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 Solvay Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 Solvay Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Products Offered
10.2.5 Solvay Recent Development
10.3 SABIC
10.3.1 SABIC Corporation Information
10.3.2 SABIC Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 SABIC Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 SABIC Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Products Offered
10.3.5 SABIC Recent Development
10.4 Teijin
10.4.1 Teijin Corporation Information
10.4.2 Teijin Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 Teijin Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 Teijin Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Products Offered
10.4.5 Teijin Recent Development
10.5 Toray Advanced Composites (TenCate)
10.5.1 Toray Advanced Composites (TenCate) Corporation Information
10.5.2 Toray Advanced Composites (TenCate) Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 Toray Advanced Composites (TenCate) Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 Toray Advanced Composites (TenCate) Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Products Offered
10.5.5 Toray Advanced Composites (TenCate) Recent Development
10.6 Celanese
10.6.1 Celanese Corporation Information
10.6.2 Celanese Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 Celanese Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 Celanese Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Products Offered
10.6.5 Celanese Recent Development
10.7 Victrex
10.7.1 Victrex Corporation Information
10.7.2 Victrex Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 Victrex Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 Victrex Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Products Offered
10.7.5 Victrex Recent Development
10.8 Mitsui Chemicals
10.8.1 Mitsui Chemicals Corporation Information
10.8.2 Mitsui Chemicals Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 Mitsui Chemicals Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 Mitsui Chemicals Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Products Offered
10.8.5 Mitsui Chemicals Recent Development
10.9 TOPOLO New Materials
10.9.1 TOPOLO New Materials Corporation Information
10.9.2 TOPOLO New Materials Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 TOPOLO New Materials Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 TOPOLO New Materials Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Products Offered
10.9.5 TOPOLO New Materials Recent Development
10.10 TeXtreme (Oxeon)
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 TeXtreme (Oxeon) Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 TeXtreme (Oxeon) Recent Development
10.11 PRF Composite Materials
10.11.1 PRF Composite Materials Corporation Information
10.11.2 PRF Composite Materials Introduction and Business Overview
10.11.3 PRF Composite Materials Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.11.4 PRF Composite Materials Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Products Offered
10.11.5 PRF Composite Materials Recent Development
10.12 TCR Composites
10.12.1 TCR Composites Corporation Information
10.12.2 TCR Composites Introduction and Business Overview
10.12.3 TCR Composites Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.12.4 TCR Composites Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Products Offered
10.12.5 TCR Composites Recent Development
11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Distributors
12.3 Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
