Underwater Autonomous Vehicle (AUV) Market Size Is Expected To Growth From US$ 60 Million In 2020 To US$ 220.8 Million By 2027; It Is Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of 20.4% During 2021-2027

Underwater autonomous underwater vehicle is a kind of underwater unmanned vehicle.As the function of underwater autonomous underwater vehicle is further strengthened, its corresponding application is also popularized from the original military field to the civilian field.According to the survey, the global market size of autonomous underwater vehicle (uuv) increased by 11% year-on-year in 2018.Production reached 149 units, up 4% year on year.The research on intelligent underwater robots, which is expected to reach the compound growth rate of China in the next five years, started late but developed rapidly. In recent years, some companies have launched small models and put them into use.For example Deepinfar and so on.More than 250 autonomous underwater vehicles are expected to enter service over the next five years.In autonomous underwater robot technology research, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Russia, Japan and other countries in the leading position.Among them, the most famous research institutes are Sea Grant’s AUV Laboratory of Massachusetts institute of technology (MIT), intelligent Underwater vehicle research center of Naval Postgraduate School (us), and Underwater Robotics Application Laboratory (URA) of university of Tokyo (Japan).In Harbin Engineering university, Shenyang Institute of Automation, Chinese Academy of Sciences and the study of intelligent underwater robot technology related research institutions since the mid – 1980 – s, design during the “number one” ocean underwater robot remote control type test model, and then developed the “discovery”, realized the automation in the field of 1000 m under the sea exploration, it is of great significance.In terms of intelligent decision-making and control, the “intelligent water” series of underwater robots designed by Harbin engineering university have overcome many technical difficulties, and the corresponding technical indexes are gradually approaching to the engineering application.For example, the “smart water 4” underwater robot can independently plan safe routes, draw target maps and identify underwater targets in the Marine environment.With the accelerating pace of human development of ocean. Underwater robot industry also gradually heat up, the form of a variety of purposes of underwater robot is active in the forefront of the Marine development, in addition to the traditional military in the field of application of intelligent underwater robot can also be used for underwater areas, such as: Marine surveying and mapping, and underwater construction, material transportation and daily training, etc.The intelligent underwater robot can be used for range test, torpedo identification, etc. The robot can be disguised as a torpedo as a target for daily training and torpedo performance test, and the intelligent underwater robot can be used as an acoustic target for submarine training. Global Underwater Autonomous Vehicle (AUV) key players include Kongsberg Maritime, OceanServer Technology, Teledyne Gavia, etc. This report contains market size and forecasts of Underwater Autonomous Vehicle (AUV) in United States, including the following market information: United States Underwater Autonomous Vehicle (AUV) Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) United States Underwater Autonomous Vehicle (AUV) Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (Units) United States top five Underwater Autonomous Vehicle (AUV) companies in 2020 (%) The global Underwater Autonomous Vehicle (AUV) market size is expected to growth from US$ 60 million in 2020 to US$ 220.8 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.4% during 2021-2027.

The United States Underwater Autonomous Vehicle (AUV) market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Underwater Autonomous Vehicle (AUV) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: United States Underwater Autonomous Vehicle (AUV) Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Units) United States Underwater Autonomous Vehicle (AUV) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%), Shallow AUV (Depth up to 100m), Medium AUV (Depth up to 1000 m), Large AUV (Depth over 1000 m) United States Underwater Autonomous Vehicle (AUV) Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Units) United States Underwater Autonomous Vehicle (AUV) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Defence, Research, Business

Competitor Analysis The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Underwater Autonomous Vehicle (AUV) revenues in United States market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Underwater Autonomous Vehicle (AUV) revenues share in United States market, 2020 (%) Key companies Underwater Autonomous Vehicle (AUV) sales in United States market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (Units) Key companies Underwater Autonomous Vehicle (AUV) sales share in United States market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market,

key players include:, Kongsberg Maritime, OceanServer Technology, Teledyne Gavia, Bluefin Robotics, Atlas Elektronik, ISE Ltd, JAMSTEC, ECA SA, SAAB Group, Falmouth Scientific, DEEPINFAR

