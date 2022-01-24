Underreamer Market Growth and Status Explored in a New Research Report 2022 | Schlumberger, DRILLSTAR, Guizhou Gaofeng Petroleum Machinery

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Underreamer Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Underreamer report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Underreamer market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Underreamer market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Underreamer market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Underreamer market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Underreamer market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Schlumberger, DRILLSTAR, Guizhou Gaofeng Petroleum Machinery, Hole Opener Corporation, Easydrill LLC, NOV Inc, Center Rock, Easydrill, Stuckey’s Specialty Tools, Drilling Innovation, DRILLWERK, Titan Tools Services Ltd, BURINTEKH, Spoked Solutions, Adriatech Europe

Market Segmentation by Product:

Rock Type

Tubing Type

Drag Type

Drilling Type

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Drilling Operations

Exploration Well

Other



The Underreamer Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Underreamer market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Underreamer market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Underreamer Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Underreamer

1.2 Underreamer Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Underreamer Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028

1.2.2 Rock Type

1.2.3 Tubing Type

1.2.4 Drag Type

1.2.5 Drilling Type

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Underreamer Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Underreamer Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 Drilling Operations

1.3.3 Exploration Well

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Underreamer Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.4.2 Global Underreamer Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Underreamer Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.5.2 North America Underreamer Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.3 Europe Underreamer Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.4 China Underreamer Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.5 Japan Underreamer Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Underreamer Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.2 Global Underreamer Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.3 Underreamer Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Underreamer Average Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.5 Manufacturers Underreamer Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Underreamer Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Underreamer Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Underreamer Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production by Region

3.1 Global Production of Underreamer Market Share by Region (2017-2022)

3.2 Global Underreamer Revenue Market Share by Region (2017-2022)

3.3 Global Underreamer Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.4 North America Underreamer Production

3.4.1 North America Underreamer Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.4.2 North America Underreamer Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.5 Europe Underreamer Production

3.5.1 Europe Underreamer Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.5.2 Europe Underreamer Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.6 China Underreamer Production

3.6.1 China Underreamer Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.6.2 China Underreamer Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.7 Japan Underreamer Production

3.7.1 Japan Underreamer Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.7.2 Japan Underreamer Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

4 Global Underreamer Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Underreamer Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Underreamer Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Underreamer Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Underreamer Consumption by Country

4.2.2 United States

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Underreamer Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Underreamer Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 China Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Underreamer Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Segment by Type

5.1 Global Underreamer Production Market Share by Type (2017-2022)

5.2 Global Underreamer Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2022)

5.3 Global Underreamer Price by Type (2017-2022)

6 Segment by Application

6.1 Global Underreamer Production Market Share by Application (2017-2022)

6.2 Global Underreamer Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2022)

6.3 Global Underreamer Price by Application (2017-2022)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Schlumberger

7.1.1 Schlumberger Underreamer Corporation Information

7.1.2 Schlumberger Underreamer Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Schlumberger Underreamer Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Schlumberger Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Schlumberger Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 DRILLSTAR

7.2.1 DRILLSTAR Underreamer Corporation Information

7.2.2 DRILLSTAR Underreamer Product Portfolio

7.2.3 DRILLSTAR Underreamer Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 DRILLSTAR Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 DRILLSTAR Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Guizhou Gaofeng Petroleum Machinery

7.3.1 Guizhou Gaofeng Petroleum Machinery Underreamer Corporation Information

7.3.2 Guizhou Gaofeng Petroleum Machinery Underreamer Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Guizhou Gaofeng Petroleum Machinery Underreamer Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Guizhou Gaofeng Petroleum Machinery Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Guizhou Gaofeng Petroleum Machinery Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Hole Opener Corporation

7.4.1 Hole Opener Corporation Underreamer Corporation Information

7.4.2 Hole Opener Corporation Underreamer Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Hole Opener Corporation Underreamer Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Hole Opener Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Hole Opener Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Easydrill LLC

7.5.1 Easydrill LLC Underreamer Corporation Information

7.5.2 Easydrill LLC Underreamer Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Easydrill LLC Underreamer Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Easydrill LLC Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Easydrill LLC Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 NOV Inc

7.6.1 NOV Inc Underreamer Corporation Information

7.6.2 NOV Inc Underreamer Product Portfolio

7.6.3 NOV Inc Underreamer Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 NOV Inc Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 NOV Inc Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Center Rock

7.7.1 Center Rock Underreamer Corporation Information

7.7.2 Center Rock Underreamer Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Center Rock Underreamer Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Center Rock Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Center Rock Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Easydrill

7.8.1 Easydrill Underreamer Corporation Information

7.8.2 Easydrill Underreamer Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Easydrill Underreamer Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Easydrill Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Easydrill Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Stuckey’s Specialty Tools

7.9.1 Stuckey’s Specialty Tools Underreamer Corporation Information

7.9.2 Stuckey’s Specialty Tools Underreamer Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Stuckey’s Specialty Tools Underreamer Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Stuckey’s Specialty Tools Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Stuckey’s Specialty Tools Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Drilling Innovation

7.10.1 Drilling Innovation Underreamer Corporation Information

7.10.2 Drilling Innovation Underreamer Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Drilling Innovation Underreamer Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Drilling Innovation Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Drilling Innovation Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 DRILLWERK

7.11.1 DRILLWERK Underreamer Corporation Information

7.11.2 DRILLWERK Underreamer Product Portfolio

7.11.3 DRILLWERK Underreamer Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 DRILLWERK Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 DRILLWERK Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Titan Tools Services Ltd

7.12.1 Titan Tools Services Ltd Underreamer Corporation Information

7.12.2 Titan Tools Services Ltd Underreamer Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Titan Tools Services Ltd Underreamer Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Titan Tools Services Ltd Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Titan Tools Services Ltd Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 BURINTEKH

7.13.1 BURINTEKH Underreamer Corporation Information

7.13.2 BURINTEKH Underreamer Product Portfolio

7.13.3 BURINTEKH Underreamer Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 BURINTEKH Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 BURINTEKH Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Spoked Solutions

7.14.1 Spoked Solutions Underreamer Corporation Information

7.14.2 Spoked Solutions Underreamer Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Spoked Solutions Underreamer Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Spoked Solutions Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Spoked Solutions Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 Adriatech Europe

7.15.1 Adriatech Europe Underreamer Corporation Information

7.15.2 Adriatech Europe Underreamer Product Portfolio

7.15.3 Adriatech Europe Underreamer Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Adriatech Europe Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 Adriatech Europe Recent Developments/Updates

8 Underreamer Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Underreamer Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Underreamer

8.4 Underreamer Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Underreamer Distributors List

9.3 Underreamer Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Underreamer Industry Trends

10.2 Underreamer Market Drivers

10.3 Underreamer Market Challenges

10.4 Underreamer Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Underreamer by Region (2023-2028)

11.2 North America Underreamer Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028)

11.3 Europe Underreamer Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028)

11.4 China Underreamer Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028)

11.5 Japan Underreamer Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Underreamer

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Underreamer by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Underreamer by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Underreamer by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Underreamer by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2023-2028)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Underreamer by Type (2023-2028)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Underreamer by Type (2023-2028)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Underreamer by Type (2023-2028)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Underreamer by Application (2023-2028)

13.2.1 Global Forecasted Production of Underreamer by Application (2023-2028)

13.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Underreamer by Application (2023-2028)

13.2.3 Global Forecasted Price of Underreamer by Application (2023-2028)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

