Underlayment Market Upcoming Trends, Top Company Analysis and Forecast by 2027 | USG, James Hardie, Leggett & Platt

The report titled Global Underlayment Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Underlayment market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Underlayment market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Underlayment market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Underlayment market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Underlayment report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Underlayment report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Underlayment market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Underlayment market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Underlayment market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Underlayment market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Underlayment market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

USG, James Hardie, Leggett & Platt, National Gypsum, Custom Building, QEP, MP Global, Swiss Krono, AcoustiCORK, Manton, Pak-Lite, Sealed-Air, Foam Products, Ultimate Rb, Patriot Timber, Changzhou Highsun Decorative Material, Schluter Systems

Market Segmentation by Product:

CBU

Polyethylene

Rubber

Cork

Plywood

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Tile Flooring

Laminate Flooring

Vinyl Flooring

Carpet Flooring

Hardwood Flooring

Others



The Underlayment Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Underlayment market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Underlayment market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Underlayment market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Underlayment industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Underlayment market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Underlayment market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Underlayment market?

Table of Contents:

1 Underlayment Market Overview

1.1 Underlayment Product Overview

1.2 Underlayment Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 CBU

1.2.2 Polyethylene

1.2.3 Rubber

1.2.4 Cork

1.2.5 Plywood

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Global Underlayment Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Underlayment Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Underlayment Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Underlayment Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Underlayment Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Underlayment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Underlayment Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Underlayment Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Underlayment Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Underlayment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Underlayment Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Underlayment Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Underlayment Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Underlayment Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Underlayment Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Underlayment Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Underlayment Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Underlayment Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Underlayment Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Underlayment Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Underlayment Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Underlayment Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Underlayment Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Underlayment as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Underlayment Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Underlayment Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Underlayment Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Underlayment Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Underlayment Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Underlayment Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Underlayment Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Underlayment Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Underlayment Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Underlayment Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Underlayment Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Underlayment Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Underlayment by Application

4.1 Underlayment Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Tile Flooring

4.1.2 Laminate Flooring

4.1.3 Vinyl Flooring

4.1.4 Carpet Flooring

4.1.5 Hardwood Flooring

4.1.6 Others

4.2 Global Underlayment Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Underlayment Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Underlayment Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Underlayment Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Underlayment Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Underlayment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Underlayment Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Underlayment Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Underlayment Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Underlayment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Underlayment Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Underlayment Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Underlayment Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Underlayment Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Underlayment Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Underlayment by Country

5.1 North America Underlayment Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Underlayment Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Underlayment Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Underlayment Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Underlayment Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Underlayment Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Underlayment by Country

6.1 Europe Underlayment Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Underlayment Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Underlayment Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Underlayment Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Underlayment Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Underlayment Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Underlayment by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Underlayment Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Underlayment Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Underlayment Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Underlayment Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Underlayment Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Underlayment Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Underlayment by Country

8.1 Latin America Underlayment Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Underlayment Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Underlayment Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Underlayment Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Underlayment Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Underlayment Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Underlayment by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Underlayment Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Underlayment Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Underlayment Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Underlayment Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Underlayment Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Underlayment Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Underlayment Business

10.1 USG

10.1.1 USG Corporation Information

10.1.2 USG Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 USG Underlayment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 USG Underlayment Products Offered

10.1.5 USG Recent Development

10.2 James Hardie

10.2.1 James Hardie Corporation Information

10.2.2 James Hardie Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 James Hardie Underlayment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 James Hardie Underlayment Products Offered

10.2.5 James Hardie Recent Development

10.3 Leggett & Platt

10.3.1 Leggett & Platt Corporation Information

10.3.2 Leggett & Platt Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Leggett & Platt Underlayment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Leggett & Platt Underlayment Products Offered

10.3.5 Leggett & Platt Recent Development

10.4 National Gypsum

10.4.1 National Gypsum Corporation Information

10.4.2 National Gypsum Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 National Gypsum Underlayment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 National Gypsum Underlayment Products Offered

10.4.5 National Gypsum Recent Development

10.5 Custom Building

10.5.1 Custom Building Corporation Information

10.5.2 Custom Building Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Custom Building Underlayment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Custom Building Underlayment Products Offered

10.5.5 Custom Building Recent Development

10.6 QEP

10.6.1 QEP Corporation Information

10.6.2 QEP Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 QEP Underlayment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 QEP Underlayment Products Offered

10.6.5 QEP Recent Development

10.7 MP Global

10.7.1 MP Global Corporation Information

10.7.2 MP Global Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 MP Global Underlayment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 MP Global Underlayment Products Offered

10.7.5 MP Global Recent Development

10.8 Swiss Krono

10.8.1 Swiss Krono Corporation Information

10.8.2 Swiss Krono Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Swiss Krono Underlayment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Swiss Krono Underlayment Products Offered

10.8.5 Swiss Krono Recent Development

10.9 AcoustiCORK

10.9.1 AcoustiCORK Corporation Information

10.9.2 AcoustiCORK Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 AcoustiCORK Underlayment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 AcoustiCORK Underlayment Products Offered

10.9.5 AcoustiCORK Recent Development

10.10 Manton

10.10.1 Manton Corporation Information

10.10.2 Manton Introduction and Business Overview

10.10.3 Manton Underlayment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Manton Underlayment Products Offered

10.10.5 Manton Recent Development

10.11 Pak-Lite

10.11.1 Pak-Lite Corporation Information

10.11.2 Pak-Lite Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Pak-Lite Underlayment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Pak-Lite Underlayment Products Offered

10.11.5 Pak-Lite Recent Development

10.12 Sealed-Air

10.12.1 Sealed-Air Corporation Information

10.12.2 Sealed-Air Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Sealed-Air Underlayment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Sealed-Air Underlayment Products Offered

10.12.5 Sealed-Air Recent Development

10.13 Foam Products

10.13.1 Foam Products Corporation Information

10.13.2 Foam Products Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Foam Products Underlayment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Foam Products Underlayment Products Offered

10.13.5 Foam Products Recent Development

10.14 Ultimate Rb

10.14.1 Ultimate Rb Corporation Information

10.14.2 Ultimate Rb Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Ultimate Rb Underlayment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Ultimate Rb Underlayment Products Offered

10.14.5 Ultimate Rb Recent Development

10.15 Patriot Timber

10.15.1 Patriot Timber Corporation Information

10.15.2 Patriot Timber Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Patriot Timber Underlayment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Patriot Timber Underlayment Products Offered

10.15.5 Patriot Timber Recent Development

10.16 Changzhou Highsun Decorative Material

10.16.1 Changzhou Highsun Decorative Material Corporation Information

10.16.2 Changzhou Highsun Decorative Material Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Changzhou Highsun Decorative Material Underlayment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Changzhou Highsun Decorative Material Underlayment Products Offered

10.16.5 Changzhou Highsun Decorative Material Recent Development

10.17 Schluter Systems

10.17.1 Schluter Systems Corporation Information

10.17.2 Schluter Systems Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Schluter Systems Underlayment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Schluter Systems Underlayment Products Offered

10.17.5 Schluter Systems Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Underlayment Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Underlayment Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Underlayment Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Underlayment Distributors

12.3 Underlayment Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

