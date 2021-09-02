Underlayment Market Trends Analysis, Size By Type, Application, Region and Forecasts, 2027 | USG, James Hardie, Leggett & Platt

“

The report titled Global Underlayment Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Underlayment market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Underlayment market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Underlayment market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Underlayment market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Underlayment report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Underlayment report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Underlayment market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Underlayment market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Underlayment market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Underlayment market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Underlayment market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

USG, James Hardie, Leggett & Platt, National Gypsum, Custom Building, QEP, MP Global, Swiss Krono, AcoustiCORK, Manton, Pak-Lite, Sealed-Air, Foam Products, Ultimate Rb, Patriot Timber, Changzhou Highsun Decorative Material, Schluter Systems

Market Segmentation by Product:

CBU

Polyethylene

Rubber

Cork

Plywood

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Tile Flooring

Laminate Flooring

Vinyl Flooring

Carpet Flooring

Hardwood Flooring

Others



The Underlayment Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Underlayment market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Underlayment market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Underlayment market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Underlayment industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Underlayment market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Underlayment market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Underlayment market?

Table of Contents:

1 Underlayment Market Overview

1.1 Underlayment Product Scope

1.2 Underlayment Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Underlayment Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.2.2 CBU

1.2.3 Polyethylene

1.2.4 Rubber

1.2.5 Cork

1.2.6 Plywood

1.2.7 Others

1.3 Underlayment Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Underlayment Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.3.2 Tile Flooring

1.3.3 Laminate Flooring

1.3.4 Vinyl Flooring

1.3.5 Carpet Flooring

1.3.6 Hardwood Flooring

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Underlayment Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.1 Global Underlayment Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Underlayment Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Underlayment Price Trends (2016-2027)

2 Underlayment Estimates and Forecasts by Region

2.1 Global Underlayment Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Underlayment Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.1 Global Underlayment Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Underlayment Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Underlayment Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.1 Global Underlayment Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Underlayment Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 North America Underlayment Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.2 Europe Underlayment Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.3 China Underlayment Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.4 Japan Underlayment Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Underlayment Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.6 India Underlayment Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

3 Global Underlayment Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Underlayment Players by Sales (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Underlayment Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Underlayment Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Underlayment as of 2020)

3.4 Global Underlayment Average Price by Company (2016-2021)

3.5 Manufacturers Underlayment Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global Underlayment Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Underlayment Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Underlayment Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Underlayment Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Global Underlayment Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Underlayment Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Underlayment Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Underlayment Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Underlayment Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Global Underlayment Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Underlayment Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Underlayment Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Underlayment Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Global Underlayment Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Underlayment Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Underlayment Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Underlayment Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Underlayment Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America Underlayment Market Facts & Figures

6.1 North America Underlayment Sales by Company

6.1.1 North America Underlayment Sales by Company (2016-2021)

6.1.2 North America Underlayment Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

6.2 North America Underlayment Sales Breakdown by Type

6.2.1 North America Underlayment Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Underlayment Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

6.3 North America Underlayment Sales Breakdown by Application

6.3.1 North America Underlayment Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Underlayment Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

7 Europe Underlayment Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Underlayment Sales by Company

7.1.1 Europe Underlayment Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Europe Underlayment Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 Europe Underlayment Sales Breakdown by Type

7.2.1 Europe Underlayment Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Underlayment Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

7.3 Europe Underlayment Sales Breakdown by Application

7.3.1 Europe 140 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe 140 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

8 China Underlayment Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Underlayment Sales by Company

8.1.1 China Underlayment Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 China Underlayment Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 China Underlayment Sales Breakdown by Type

8.2.1 China Underlayment Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 China Underlayment Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

8.3 China Underlayment Sales Breakdown by Application

8.3.1 China 165 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 China 165 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

9 Japan Underlayment Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Underlayment Sales by Company

9.1.1 Japan Underlayment Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Japan Underlayment Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Japan Underlayment Sales Breakdown by Type

9.2.1 Japan Underlayment Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Japan Underlayment Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

9.3 Japan Underlayment Sales Breakdown by Application

9.3.1 Japan Aug. Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Japan Aug. Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

10 Southeast Asia Underlayment Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Underlayment Sales by Company

10.1.1 Southeast Asia Underlayment Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Southeast Asia Underlayment Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Southeast Asia Underlayment Sales Breakdown by Type

10.2.1 Southeast Asia Underlayment Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Southeast Asia Underlayment Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

10.3 Southeast Asia Underlayment Sales Breakdown by Application

10.3.1 Southeast Asia K Sq.m. Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Southeast Asia K Sq.m. Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

11 India Underlayment Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Underlayment Sales by Company

11.1.1 India Underlayment Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 India Underlayment Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 India Underlayment Sales Breakdown by Type

11.2.1 India Underlayment Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

11.2.2 India Underlayment Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

11.3 India Underlayment Sales Breakdown by Application

11.3.1 India Underlayment Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

11.3.2 India Underlayment Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Underlayment Business

12.1 USG

12.1.1 USG Corporation Information

12.1.2 USG Business Overview

12.1.3 USG Underlayment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 USG Underlayment Products Offered

12.1.5 USG Recent Development

12.2 James Hardie

12.2.1 James Hardie Corporation Information

12.2.2 James Hardie Business Overview

12.2.3 James Hardie Underlayment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 James Hardie Underlayment Products Offered

12.2.5 James Hardie Recent Development

12.3 Leggett & Platt

12.3.1 Leggett & Platt Corporation Information

12.3.2 Leggett & Platt Business Overview

12.3.3 Leggett & Platt Underlayment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Leggett & Platt Underlayment Products Offered

12.3.5 Leggett & Platt Recent Development

12.4 National Gypsum

12.4.1 National Gypsum Corporation Information

12.4.2 National Gypsum Business Overview

12.4.3 National Gypsum Underlayment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 National Gypsum Underlayment Products Offered

12.4.5 National Gypsum Recent Development

12.5 Custom Building

12.5.1 Custom Building Corporation Information

12.5.2 Custom Building Business Overview

12.5.3 Custom Building Underlayment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Custom Building Underlayment Products Offered

12.5.5 Custom Building Recent Development

12.6 QEP

12.6.1 QEP Corporation Information

12.6.2 QEP Business Overview

12.6.3 QEP Underlayment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 QEP Underlayment Products Offered

12.6.5 QEP Recent Development

12.7 MP Global

12.7.1 MP Global Corporation Information

12.7.2 MP Global Business Overview

12.7.3 MP Global Underlayment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 MP Global Underlayment Products Offered

12.7.5 MP Global Recent Development

12.8 Swiss Krono

12.8.1 Swiss Krono Corporation Information

12.8.2 Swiss Krono Business Overview

12.8.3 Swiss Krono Underlayment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Swiss Krono Underlayment Products Offered

12.8.5 Swiss Krono Recent Development

12.9 AcoustiCORK

12.9.1 AcoustiCORK Corporation Information

12.9.2 AcoustiCORK Business Overview

12.9.3 AcoustiCORK Underlayment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 AcoustiCORK Underlayment Products Offered

12.9.5 AcoustiCORK Recent Development

12.10 Manton

12.10.1 Manton Corporation Information

12.10.2 Manton Business Overview

12.10.3 Manton Underlayment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Manton Underlayment Products Offered

12.10.5 Manton Recent Development

12.11 Pak-Lite

12.11.1 Pak-Lite Corporation Information

12.11.2 Pak-Lite Business Overview

12.11.3 Pak-Lite Underlayment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Pak-Lite Underlayment Products Offered

12.11.5 Pak-Lite Recent Development

12.12 Sealed-Air

12.12.1 Sealed-Air Corporation Information

12.12.2 Sealed-Air Business Overview

12.12.3 Sealed-Air Underlayment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Sealed-Air Underlayment Products Offered

12.12.5 Sealed-Air Recent Development

12.13 Foam Products

12.13.1 Foam Products Corporation Information

12.13.2 Foam Products Business Overview

12.13.3 Foam Products Underlayment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Foam Products Underlayment Products Offered

12.13.5 Foam Products Recent Development

12.14 Ultimate Rb

12.14.1 Ultimate Rb Corporation Information

12.14.2 Ultimate Rb Business Overview

12.14.3 Ultimate Rb Underlayment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Ultimate Rb Underlayment Products Offered

12.14.5 Ultimate Rb Recent Development

12.15 Patriot Timber

12.15.1 Patriot Timber Corporation Information

12.15.2 Patriot Timber Business Overview

12.15.3 Patriot Timber Underlayment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Patriot Timber Underlayment Products Offered

12.15.5 Patriot Timber Recent Development

12.16 Changzhou Highsun Decorative Material

12.16.1 Changzhou Highsun Decorative Material Corporation Information

12.16.2 Changzhou Highsun Decorative Material Business Overview

12.16.3 Changzhou Highsun Decorative Material Underlayment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Changzhou Highsun Decorative Material Underlayment Products Offered

12.16.5 Changzhou Highsun Decorative Material Recent Development

12.17 Schluter Systems

12.17.1 Schluter Systems Corporation Information

12.17.2 Schluter Systems Business Overview

12.17.3 Schluter Systems Underlayment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Schluter Systems Underlayment Products Offered

12.17.5 Schluter Systems Recent Development

13 Underlayment Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Underlayment Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Underlayment

13.4 Underlayment Industrial Chain Analysis

14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Underlayment Distributors List

14.3 Underlayment Customers

15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Underlayment Market Trends

15.2 Underlayment Drivers

15.3 Underlayment Market Challenges

15.4 Underlayment Market Restraints

16 Research Findings and Conclusion

17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

