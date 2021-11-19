Underlayment Market Size 2027 – Global Industry Sales, Revenue, Price trends and Forecast Analysis 2021-2027 | USG, James Hardie, Leggett & Platt

“

The report titled Global Underlayment Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Underlayment market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Underlayment market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Underlayment market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Underlayment market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Underlayment report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Underlayment report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Underlayment market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Underlayment market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Underlayment market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Underlayment market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Underlayment market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

USG, James Hardie, Leggett & Platt, National Gypsum, Custom Building, QEP, MP Global, Swiss Krono, AcoustiCORK, Manton, Pak-Lite, Sealed-Air, Foam Products, Ultimate Rb, Patriot Timber, Changzhou Highsun Decorative Material, Schluter Systems

Market Segmentation by Product:

CBU

Polyethylene

Rubber

Cork

Plywood

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Tile Flooring

Laminate Flooring

Vinyl Flooring

Carpet Flooring

Hardwood Flooring

Others



The Underlayment Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Underlayment market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Underlayment market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Underlayment market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Underlayment industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Underlayment market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Underlayment market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Underlayment market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Underlayment Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Underlayment Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 CBU

1.2.3 Polyethylene

1.2.4 Rubber

1.2.5 Cork

1.2.6 Plywood

1.2.7 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Underlayment Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Tile Flooring

1.3.3 Laminate Flooring

1.3.4 Vinyl Flooring

1.3.5 Carpet Flooring

1.3.6 Hardwood Flooring

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Underlayment Production

2.1 Global Underlayment Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Underlayment Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Underlayment Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Underlayment Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Underlayment Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

3 Global Underlayment Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Underlayment Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Underlayment Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Underlayment Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Underlayment Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Underlayment Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Underlayment Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Underlayment Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Underlayment Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Underlayment Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Underlayment Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Underlayment Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Underlayment Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Underlayment Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Underlayment Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Underlayment Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Underlayment Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Underlayment Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Underlayment Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Underlayment Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Underlayment Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Underlayment Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Underlayment Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Underlayment Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Underlayment Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Underlayment Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Underlayment Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Underlayment Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Underlayment Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Underlayment Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Underlayment Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Underlayment Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Underlayment Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Underlayment Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Underlayment Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Underlayment Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Underlayment Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Underlayment Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Underlayment Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Underlayment Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Underlayment Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Underlayment Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Underlayment Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Underlayment Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Underlayment Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Underlayment Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Underlayment Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Underlayment Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Underlayment Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Underlayment Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Underlayment Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Underlayment Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Underlayment Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Underlayment Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Underlayment Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Underlayment Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Underlayment Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Underlayment Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Underlayment Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Underlayment Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Underlayment Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Underlayment Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Underlayment Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Underlayment Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Underlayment Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Underlayment Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Underlayment Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Underlayment Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Underlayment Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Underlayment Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Underlayment Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 China Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Underlayment Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Underlayment Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Underlayment Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Underlayment Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Underlayment Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Underlayment Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Underlayment Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Underlayment Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Underlayment Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Underlayment Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Underlayment Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Underlayment Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Underlayment Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Underlayment Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Underlayment Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Underlayment Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Underlayment Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Underlayment Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 UAE

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 USG

12.1.1 USG Corporation Information

12.1.2 USG Overview

12.1.3 USG Underlayment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 USG Underlayment Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.1.5 USG Recent Developments

12.2 James Hardie

12.2.1 James Hardie Corporation Information

12.2.2 James Hardie Overview

12.2.3 James Hardie Underlayment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 James Hardie Underlayment Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.2.5 James Hardie Recent Developments

12.3 Leggett & Platt

12.3.1 Leggett & Platt Corporation Information

12.3.2 Leggett & Platt Overview

12.3.3 Leggett & Platt Underlayment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Leggett & Platt Underlayment Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.3.5 Leggett & Platt Recent Developments

12.4 National Gypsum

12.4.1 National Gypsum Corporation Information

12.4.2 National Gypsum Overview

12.4.3 National Gypsum Underlayment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 National Gypsum Underlayment Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.4.5 National Gypsum Recent Developments

12.5 Custom Building

12.5.1 Custom Building Corporation Information

12.5.2 Custom Building Overview

12.5.3 Custom Building Underlayment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Custom Building Underlayment Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.5.5 Custom Building Recent Developments

12.6 QEP

12.6.1 QEP Corporation Information

12.6.2 QEP Overview

12.6.3 QEP Underlayment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 QEP Underlayment Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.6.5 QEP Recent Developments

12.7 MP Global

12.7.1 MP Global Corporation Information

12.7.2 MP Global Overview

12.7.3 MP Global Underlayment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 MP Global Underlayment Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.7.5 MP Global Recent Developments

12.8 Swiss Krono

12.8.1 Swiss Krono Corporation Information

12.8.2 Swiss Krono Overview

12.8.3 Swiss Krono Underlayment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Swiss Krono Underlayment Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.8.5 Swiss Krono Recent Developments

12.9 AcoustiCORK

12.9.1 AcoustiCORK Corporation Information

12.9.2 AcoustiCORK Overview

12.9.3 AcoustiCORK Underlayment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 AcoustiCORK Underlayment Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.9.5 AcoustiCORK Recent Developments

12.10 Manton

12.10.1 Manton Corporation Information

12.10.2 Manton Overview

12.10.3 Manton Underlayment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Manton Underlayment Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.10.5 Manton Recent Developments

12.11 Pak-Lite

12.11.1 Pak-Lite Corporation Information

12.11.2 Pak-Lite Overview

12.11.3 Pak-Lite Underlayment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Pak-Lite Underlayment Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.11.5 Pak-Lite Recent Developments

12.12 Sealed-Air

12.12.1 Sealed-Air Corporation Information

12.12.2 Sealed-Air Overview

12.12.3 Sealed-Air Underlayment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Sealed-Air Underlayment Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.12.5 Sealed-Air Recent Developments

12.13 Foam Products

12.13.1 Foam Products Corporation Information

12.13.2 Foam Products Overview

12.13.3 Foam Products Underlayment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Foam Products Underlayment Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.13.5 Foam Products Recent Developments

12.14 Ultimate Rb

12.14.1 Ultimate Rb Corporation Information

12.14.2 Ultimate Rb Overview

12.14.3 Ultimate Rb Underlayment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Ultimate Rb Underlayment Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.14.5 Ultimate Rb Recent Developments

12.15 Patriot Timber

12.15.1 Patriot Timber Corporation Information

12.15.2 Patriot Timber Overview

12.15.3 Patriot Timber Underlayment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Patriot Timber Underlayment Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.15.5 Patriot Timber Recent Developments

12.16 Changzhou Highsun Decorative Material

12.16.1 Changzhou Highsun Decorative Material Corporation Information

12.16.2 Changzhou Highsun Decorative Material Overview

12.16.3 Changzhou Highsun Decorative Material Underlayment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Changzhou Highsun Decorative Material Underlayment Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.16.5 Changzhou Highsun Decorative Material Recent Developments

12.17 Schluter Systems

12.17.1 Schluter Systems Corporation Information

12.17.2 Schluter Systems Overview

12.17.3 Schluter Systems Underlayment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Schluter Systems Underlayment Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.17.5 Schluter Systems Recent Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Underlayment Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Underlayment Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Underlayment Production Mode & Process

13.4 Underlayment Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Underlayment Sales Channels

13.4.2 Underlayment Distributors

13.5 Underlayment Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Underlayment Industry Trends

14.2 Underlayment Market Drivers

14.3 Underlayment Market Challenges

14.4 Underlayment Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Underlayment Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”