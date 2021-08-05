Underground facilities refers to any physical infrastructure that is placed beneath the surface and includes underground utilities (e.g., water, power, gas, communications, waste management), transportation (e.g., roads and highways, subways, freight and passenger rail) and their supporting facilities, building foundations, and any structure built in the underground to accommodate residential, industrial, manufacturing, recreational, or other purpose. In the industry, Quanta Services profits most in 2018 and recent years, while USIC and Bilfinger Berger Entsorgung GmbH ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 5%, 2.30% and 2.19% in 2019. This report contains market size and forecasts of Underground Facilities Maintenance in United States, including the following market information: United States Underground Facilities Maintenance Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) United States top five Underground Facilities Maintenance companies in 2020 (%) The global Underground Facilities Maintenance market size is expected to growth from US$ 60750 million in 2020 to US$ 80390 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% during 2021-2027.

The United States Underground Facilities Maintenance market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Underground Facilities Maintenance Companies and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: United States Underground Facilities Maintenance Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) United States Underground Facilities Maintenance Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%), Underground Cable Maintenance, Underground Pipe Maintenance, Tunnel Maintenance, Others United States Underground Facilities Maintenance Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) United States Underground Facilities Maintenance Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Installation Services, Maintenance Services

Competitor Analysis The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Underground Facilities Maintenance revenues in United States market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Underground Facilities Maintenance revenues share in United States market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market,

key players include:, Quanta Services, USIC, Bilfinger Berger Entsorgung GmbH, Sinohydro Group Ltd, CPP, SK Engineering and Construction Company (SKEC), ACCIONA, JAPEX, Korea District Heating Corporation, China Water, Aveng, Mott MacDonald, AINS Group, TATA Projects Limited, Stormwater Maintenance Inc

