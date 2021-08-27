Underground Cable Market Growing Popularity and Trends in the Global Industry 2021 | Nexans, General Cable, SEI

“

The report titled Global Underground Cable Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Underground Cable market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Underground Cable market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Underground Cable market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Underground Cable market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Underground Cable report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Underground Cable report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Underground Cable market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Underground Cable market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Underground Cable market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Underground Cable market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Underground Cable market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Nexans, General Cable, SEI, Southwire, JPS, Jiangnan Cable, Furukawa, Riyadh Cable, NKT Cables, LS Cable&System

Market Segmentation by Product: Low Voltage Cables

Medium Voltage Cables

High Voltage Cables



Market Segmentation by Application: Miliary

Civil



The Underground Cable Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Underground Cable market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Underground Cable market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Underground Cable market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Underground Cable industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Underground Cable market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Underground Cable market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Underground Cable market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Underground Cable Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Underground Cable Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Low Voltage Cables

1.2.3 Medium Voltage Cables

1.2.4 High Voltage Cables

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Underground Cable Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Miliary

1.3.3 Civil

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Underground Cable Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Underground Cable Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Underground Cable Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Underground Cable, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Underground Cable Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Underground Cable Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Underground Cable Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Underground Cable Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Underground Cable Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Underground Cable Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Underground Cable Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Underground Cable Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Underground Cable Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Underground Cable Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Underground Cable Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Underground Cable Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Underground Cable Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Underground Cable Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Underground Cable Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Underground Cable Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Underground Cable Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Underground Cable Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Underground Cable Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Underground Cable Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Underground Cable Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Underground Cable Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Underground Cable Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Underground Cable Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Underground Cable Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Underground Cable Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Underground Cable Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Underground Cable Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Underground Cable Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Underground Cable Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Underground Cable Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Underground Cable Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Underground Cable Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Underground Cable Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Underground Cable Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Underground Cable Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Underground Cable Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Underground Cable Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 United States by Players, Type and Application

6.1 United States Underground Cable Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 United States Underground Cable Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 United States Underground Cable Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 United States Underground Cable Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 United States Underground Cable Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 United States Top Underground Cable Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 United States Top Underground Cable Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 United States Underground Cable Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 United States Underground Cable Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 United States Underground Cable Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 United States Underground Cable Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 United States Underground Cable Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 United States Underground Cable Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 United States Underground Cable Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States Underground Cable Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 United States Underground Cable Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 United States Underground Cable Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 United States Underground Cable Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 United States Underground Cable Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 United States Underground Cable Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 United States Underground Cable Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 United States Underground Cable Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 United States Underground Cable Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Underground Cable Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Underground Cable Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Underground Cable Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Underground Cable Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Underground Cable Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Underground Cable Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Underground Cable Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Underground Cable Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.8 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Underground Cable Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Underground Cable Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Underground Cable Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Underground Cable Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Underground Cable Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Underground Cable Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Underground Cable Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Underground Cable Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Underground Cable Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Underground Cable Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Underground Cable Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Underground Cable Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Nexans

12.1.1 Nexans Corporation Information

12.1.2 Nexans Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Nexans Underground Cable Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Nexans Underground Cable Products Offered

12.1.5 Nexans Recent Development

12.2 General Cable

12.2.1 General Cable Corporation Information

12.2.2 General Cable Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 General Cable Underground Cable Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 General Cable Underground Cable Products Offered

12.2.5 General Cable Recent Development

12.3 SEI

12.3.1 SEI Corporation Information

12.3.2 SEI Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 SEI Underground Cable Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 SEI Underground Cable Products Offered

12.3.5 SEI Recent Development

12.4 Southwire

12.4.1 Southwire Corporation Information

12.4.2 Southwire Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Southwire Underground Cable Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Southwire Underground Cable Products Offered

12.4.5 Southwire Recent Development

12.5 JPS

12.5.1 JPS Corporation Information

12.5.2 JPS Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 JPS Underground Cable Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 JPS Underground Cable Products Offered

12.5.5 JPS Recent Development

12.6 Jiangnan Cable

12.6.1 Jiangnan Cable Corporation Information

12.6.2 Jiangnan Cable Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Jiangnan Cable Underground Cable Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Jiangnan Cable Underground Cable Products Offered

12.6.5 Jiangnan Cable Recent Development

12.7 Furukawa

12.7.1 Furukawa Corporation Information

12.7.2 Furukawa Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Furukawa Underground Cable Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Furukawa Underground Cable Products Offered

12.7.5 Furukawa Recent Development

12.8 Riyadh Cable

12.8.1 Riyadh Cable Corporation Information

12.8.2 Riyadh Cable Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Riyadh Cable Underground Cable Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Riyadh Cable Underground Cable Products Offered

12.8.5 Riyadh Cable Recent Development

12.9 NKT Cables

12.9.1 NKT Cables Corporation Information

12.9.2 NKT Cables Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 NKT Cables Underground Cable Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 NKT Cables Underground Cable Products Offered

12.9.5 NKT Cables Recent Development

12.10 LS Cable&System

12.10.1 LS Cable&System Corporation Information

12.10.2 LS Cable&System Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 LS Cable&System Underground Cable Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 LS Cable&System Underground Cable Products Offered

12.10.5 LS Cable&System Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Underground Cable Industry Trends

13.2 Underground Cable Market Drivers

13.3 Underground Cable Market Challenges

13.4 Underground Cable Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Underground Cable Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

