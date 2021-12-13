Undergarment (Intimate Apparel) Market Analysis, Size, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts to 2027 | L Brands, Hanes Brands, Berkshire Hathaway (Fruit of Loom)

“

A newly published report titled “(Undergarment (Intimate Apparel) Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Undergarment (Intimate Apparel) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Undergarment (Intimate Apparel) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Undergarment (Intimate Apparel) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Undergarment (Intimate Apparel) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Undergarment (Intimate Apparel) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Undergarment (Intimate Apparel) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

L Brands, Hanes Brands, Berkshire Hathaway (Fruit of Loom), Triumph International, Wacoal, Marks & Spencer, Fast Retailing, PVH, Cosmo Lady, American Eagle (Aerie), Gunze, Jockey International, Page Industries Ltd., Embrygroup, Huijie (Maniform Lingerie), Aimer, Your Sun, Lise Charmel, Rupa & Co. Limited, Debenhams, Wolf Lingerie, Hanky Panky, Tinsino, VIP Clothing Ltd., Shin Young Wacoal Inc, Nam Yeong Vivien, BYC Co., Ltd, Good People, Ssangbangwool, M Corset

Market Segmentation by Product:

Bras

Underpants

Sleepwear and Homewear

Shapewear

Thermal Clothes

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Department/General Merchandise Stores

Specialty Stores

Supermarket

Online Sales



The Undergarment (Intimate Apparel) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Undergarment (Intimate Apparel) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Undergarment (Intimate Apparel) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Undergarment (Intimate Apparel) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Undergarment (Intimate Apparel)

1.2 Undergarment (Intimate Apparel) Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Undergarment (Intimate Apparel) Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2027)

1.2.2 Bras

1.2.3 Underpants

1.2.4 Sleepwear and Homewear

1.2.5 Shapewear

1.2.6 Thermal Clothes

1.2.7 Others

1.3 Undergarment (Intimate Apparel) Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Undergarment (Intimate Apparel) Sales Comparison by Application: (2021-2027)

1.3.2 Department/General Merchandise Stores

1.3.3 Specialty Stores

1.3.4 Supermarket

1.3.5 Online Sales

1.4 Global Undergarment (Intimate Apparel) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Undergarment (Intimate Apparel) Revenue 2016-2027

1.4.2 Global Undergarment (Intimate Apparel) Sales 2016-2027

1.4.3 Undergarment (Intimate Apparel) Market Size by Region: 2016 Versus 2021 Versus 2027

2 Undergarment (Intimate Apparel) Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Undergarment (Intimate Apparel) Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Undergarment (Intimate Apparel) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Undergarment (Intimate Apparel) Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Undergarment (Intimate Apparel) Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Undergarment (Intimate Apparel) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Undergarment (Intimate Apparel) Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 The Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Undergarment (Intimate Apparel) Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Global Undergarment (Intimate Apparel) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3 Undergarment (Intimate Apparel) Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Undergarment (Intimate Apparel) Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

3.2 Global Undergarment (Intimate Apparel) Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

3.3 North America Undergarment (Intimate Apparel) Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Undergarment (Intimate Apparel) Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Undergarment (Intimate Apparel) Revenue by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Undergarment (Intimate Apparel) Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Undergarment (Intimate Apparel) Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Undergarment (Intimate Apparel) Revenue by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Undergarment (Intimate Apparel) Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Undergarment (Intimate Apparel) Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Undergarment (Intimate Apparel) Revenue by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Undergarment (Intimate Apparel) Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Undergarment (Intimate Apparel) Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Undergarment (Intimate Apparel) Revenue by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.4 Brazil

3.6.5 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Undergarment (Intimate Apparel) Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Undergarment (Intimate Apparel) Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Undergarment (Intimate Apparel) Revenue by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E

4 Global Undergarment (Intimate Apparel) Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Undergarment (Intimate Apparel) Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Undergarment (Intimate Apparel) Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.3 Global Undergarment (Intimate Apparel) Price by Type (2016-2021)

5 Global Undergarment (Intimate Apparel) Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Undergarment (Intimate Apparel) Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Undergarment (Intimate Apparel) Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Undergarment (Intimate Apparel) Price by Application (2016-2021)

6 Key Companies Profiled

6.1 L Brands

6.1.1 L Brands Corporation Information

6.1.2 L Brands Description and Business Overview

6.1.3 L Brands Undergarment (Intimate Apparel) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.1.4 L Brands Undergarment (Intimate Apparel) Product Portfolio

6.1.5 L Brands Recent Developments/Updates

6.2 Hanes Brands

6.2.1 Hanes Brands Corporation Information

6.2.2 Hanes Brands Description and Business Overview

6.2.3 Hanes Brands Undergarment (Intimate Apparel) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.2.4 Hanes Brands Undergarment (Intimate Apparel) Product Portfolio

6.2.5 Hanes Brands Recent Developments/Updates

6.3 Berkshire Hathaway (Fruit of Loom)

6.3.1 Berkshire Hathaway (Fruit of Loom) Corporation Information

6.3.2 Berkshire Hathaway (Fruit of Loom) Description and Business Overview

6.3.3 Berkshire Hathaway (Fruit of Loom) Undergarment (Intimate Apparel) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.3.4 Berkshire Hathaway (Fruit of Loom) Undergarment (Intimate Apparel) Product Portfolio

6.3.5 Berkshire Hathaway (Fruit of Loom) Recent Developments/Updates

6.4 Triumph International

6.4.1 Triumph International Corporation Information

6.4.2 Triumph International Description and Business Overview

6.4.3 Triumph International Undergarment (Intimate Apparel) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Triumph International Undergarment (Intimate Apparel) Product Portfolio

6.4.5 Triumph International Recent Developments/Updates

6.5 Wacoal

6.5.1 Wacoal Corporation Information

6.5.2 Wacoal Description and Business Overview

6.5.3 Wacoal Undergarment (Intimate Apparel) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.5.4 Wacoal Undergarment (Intimate Apparel) Product Portfolio

6.5.5 Wacoal Recent Developments/Updates

6.6 Marks & Spencer

6.6.1 Marks & Spencer Corporation Information

6.6.2 Marks & Spencer Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Marks & Spencer Undergarment (Intimate Apparel) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.6.4 Marks & Spencer Undergarment (Intimate Apparel) Product Portfolio

6.6.5 Marks & Spencer Recent Developments/Updates

6.7 Fast Retailing

6.6.1 Fast Retailing Corporation Information

6.6.2 Fast Retailing Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Fast Retailing Undergarment (Intimate Apparel) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Fast Retailing Undergarment (Intimate Apparel) Product Portfolio

6.7.5 Fast Retailing Recent Developments/Updates

6.8 PVH

6.8.1 PVH Corporation Information

6.8.2 PVH Description and Business Overview

6.8.3 PVH Undergarment (Intimate Apparel) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.8.4 PVH Undergarment (Intimate Apparel) Product Portfolio

6.8.5 PVH Recent Developments/Updates

6.9 Cosmo Lady

6.9.1 Cosmo Lady Corporation Information

6.9.2 Cosmo Lady Description and Business Overview

6.9.3 Cosmo Lady Undergarment (Intimate Apparel) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.9.4 Cosmo Lady Undergarment (Intimate Apparel) Product Portfolio

6.9.5 Cosmo Lady Recent Developments/Updates

6.10 American Eagle (Aerie)

6.10.1 American Eagle (Aerie) Corporation Information

6.10.2 American Eagle (Aerie) Description and Business Overview

6.10.3 American Eagle (Aerie) Undergarment (Intimate Apparel) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.10.4 American Eagle (Aerie) Undergarment (Intimate Apparel) Product Portfolio

6.10.5 American Eagle (Aerie) Recent Developments/Updates

6.11 Gunze

6.11.1 Gunze Corporation Information

6.11.2 Gunze Undergarment (Intimate Apparel) Description and Business Overview

6.11.3 Gunze Undergarment (Intimate Apparel) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.11.4 Gunze Undergarment (Intimate Apparel) Product Portfolio

6.11.5 Gunze Recent Developments/Updates

6.12 Jockey International

6.12.1 Jockey International Corporation Information

6.12.2 Jockey International Undergarment (Intimate Apparel) Description and Business Overview

6.12.3 Jockey International Undergarment (Intimate Apparel) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.12.4 Jockey International Undergarment (Intimate Apparel) Product Portfolio

6.12.5 Jockey International Recent Developments/Updates

6.13 Page Industries Ltd.

6.13.1 Page Industries Ltd. Corporation Information

6.13.2 Page Industries Ltd. Undergarment (Intimate Apparel) Description and Business Overview

6.13.3 Page Industries Ltd. Undergarment (Intimate Apparel) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.13.4 Page Industries Ltd. Undergarment (Intimate Apparel) Product Portfolio

6.13.5 Page Industries Ltd. Recent Developments/Updates

6.14 Embrygroup

6.14.1 Embrygroup Corporation Information

6.14.2 Embrygroup Undergarment (Intimate Apparel) Description and Business Overview

6.14.3 Embrygroup Undergarment (Intimate Apparel) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.14.4 Embrygroup Undergarment (Intimate Apparel) Product Portfolio

6.14.5 Embrygroup Recent Developments/Updates

6.15 Huijie (Maniform Lingerie)

6.15.1 Huijie (Maniform Lingerie) Corporation Information

6.15.2 Huijie (Maniform Lingerie) Undergarment (Intimate Apparel) Description and Business Overview

6.15.3 Huijie (Maniform Lingerie) Undergarment (Intimate Apparel) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.15.4 Huijie (Maniform Lingerie) Undergarment (Intimate Apparel) Product Portfolio

6.15.5 Huijie (Maniform Lingerie) Recent Developments/Updates

6.16 Aimer

6.16.1 Aimer Corporation Information

6.16.2 Aimer Undergarment (Intimate Apparel) Description and Business Overview

6.16.3 Aimer Undergarment (Intimate Apparel) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.16.4 Aimer Undergarment (Intimate Apparel) Product Portfolio

6.16.5 Aimer Recent Developments/Updates

6.17 Your Sun

6.17.1 Your Sun Corporation Information

6.17.2 Your Sun Undergarment (Intimate Apparel) Description and Business Overview

6.17.3 Your Sun Undergarment (Intimate Apparel) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.17.4 Your Sun Undergarment (Intimate Apparel) Product Portfolio

6.17.5 Your Sun Recent Developments/Updates

6.18 Lise Charmel

6.18.1 Lise Charmel Corporation Information

6.18.2 Lise Charmel Undergarment (Intimate Apparel) Description and Business Overview

6.18.3 Lise Charmel Undergarment (Intimate Apparel) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.18.4 Lise Charmel Undergarment (Intimate Apparel) Product Portfolio

6.18.5 Lise Charmel Recent Developments/Updates

6.19 Rupa & Co. Limited

6.19.1 Rupa & Co. Limited Corporation Information

6.19.2 Rupa & Co. Limited Undergarment (Intimate Apparel) Description and Business Overview

6.19.3 Rupa & Co. Limited Undergarment (Intimate Apparel) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.19.4 Rupa & Co. Limited Undergarment (Intimate Apparel) Product Portfolio

6.19.5 Rupa & Co. Limited Recent Developments/Updates

6.20 Debenhams

6.20.1 Debenhams Corporation Information

6.20.2 Debenhams Undergarment (Intimate Apparel) Description and Business Overview

6.20.3 Debenhams Undergarment (Intimate Apparel) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.20.4 Debenhams Undergarment (Intimate Apparel) Product Portfolio

6.20.5 Debenhams Recent Developments/Updates

6.21 Wolf Lingerie

6.21.1 Wolf Lingerie Corporation Information

6.21.2 Wolf Lingerie Undergarment (Intimate Apparel) Description and Business Overview

6.21.3 Wolf Lingerie Undergarment (Intimate Apparel) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.21.4 Wolf Lingerie Undergarment (Intimate Apparel) Product Portfolio

6.21.5 Wolf Lingerie Recent Developments/Updates

6.22 Hanky Panky

6.22.1 Hanky Panky Corporation Information

6.22.2 Hanky Panky Undergarment (Intimate Apparel) Description and Business Overview

6.22.3 Hanky Panky Undergarment (Intimate Apparel) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.22.4 Hanky Panky Undergarment (Intimate Apparel) Product Portfolio

6.22.5 Hanky Panky Recent Developments/Updates

6.23 Tinsino

6.23.1 Tinsino Corporation Information

6.23.2 Tinsino Undergarment (Intimate Apparel) Description and Business Overview

6.23.3 Tinsino Undergarment (Intimate Apparel) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.23.4 Tinsino Undergarment (Intimate Apparel) Product Portfolio

6.23.5 Tinsino Recent Developments/Updates

6.24 VIP Clothing Ltd.

6.24.1 VIP Clothing Ltd. Corporation Information

6.24.2 VIP Clothing Ltd. Undergarment (Intimate Apparel) Description and Business Overview

6.24.3 VIP Clothing Ltd. Undergarment (Intimate Apparel) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.24.4 VIP Clothing Ltd. Undergarment (Intimate Apparel) Product Portfolio

6.24.5 VIP Clothing Ltd. Recent Developments/Updates

6.25 Shin Young Wacoal Inc

6.25.1 Shin Young Wacoal Inc Corporation Information

6.25.2 Shin Young Wacoal Inc Undergarment (Intimate Apparel) Description and Business Overview

6.25.3 Shin Young Wacoal Inc Undergarment (Intimate Apparel) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.25.4 Shin Young Wacoal Inc Undergarment (Intimate Apparel) Product Portfolio

6.25.5 Shin Young Wacoal Inc Recent Developments/Updates

6.26 Nam Yeong Vivien

6.26.1 Nam Yeong Vivien Corporation Information

6.26.2 Nam Yeong Vivien Undergarment (Intimate Apparel) Description and Business Overview

6.26.3 Nam Yeong Vivien Undergarment (Intimate Apparel) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.26.4 Nam Yeong Vivien Undergarment (Intimate Apparel) Product Portfolio

6.26.5 Nam Yeong Vivien Recent Developments/Updates

6.27 BYC Co., Ltd

6.27.1 BYC Co., Ltd Corporation Information

6.27.2 BYC Co., Ltd Undergarment (Intimate Apparel) Description and Business Overview

6.27.3 BYC Co., Ltd Undergarment (Intimate Apparel) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.27.4 BYC Co., Ltd Undergarment (Intimate Apparel) Product Portfolio

6.27.5 BYC Co., Ltd Recent Developments/Updates

6.28 Good People

6.28.1 Good People Corporation Information

6.28.2 Good People Undergarment (Intimate Apparel) Description and Business Overview

6.28.3 Good People Undergarment (Intimate Apparel) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.28.4 Good People Undergarment (Intimate Apparel) Product Portfolio

6.28.5 Good People Recent Developments/Updates

6.29 Ssangbangwool

6.29.1 Ssangbangwool Corporation Information

6.29.2 Ssangbangwool Undergarment (Intimate Apparel) Description and Business Overview

6.29.3 Ssangbangwool Undergarment (Intimate Apparel) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.29.4 Ssangbangwool Undergarment (Intimate Apparel) Product Portfolio

6.29.5 Ssangbangwool Recent Developments/Updates

6.30 M Corset

6.30.1 M Corset Corporation Information

6.30.2 M Corset Undergarment (Intimate Apparel) Description and Business Overview

6.30.3 M Corset Undergarment (Intimate Apparel) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.30.4 M Corset Undergarment (Intimate Apparel) Product Portfolio

6.30.5 M Corset Recent Developments/Updates

7 Undergarment (Intimate Apparel) Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Undergarment (Intimate Apparel) Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Undergarment (Intimate Apparel)

7.4 Undergarment (Intimate Apparel) Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Undergarment (Intimate Apparel) Distributors List

8.3 Undergarment (Intimate Apparel) Customers

9 Undergarment (Intimate Apparel) Market Dynamics

9.1 Undergarment (Intimate Apparel) Industry Trends

9.2 Undergarment (Intimate Apparel) Growth Drivers

9.3 Undergarment (Intimate Apparel) Market Challenges

9.4 Undergarment (Intimate Apparel) Market Restraints

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Undergarment (Intimate Apparel) Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Undergarment (Intimate Apparel) by Type (2022-2027)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Undergarment (Intimate Apparel) by Type (2022-2027)

10.2 Undergarment (Intimate Apparel) Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Undergarment (Intimate Apparel) by Application (2022-2027)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Undergarment (Intimate Apparel) by Application (2022-2027)

10.3 Undergarment (Intimate Apparel) Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Undergarment (Intimate Apparel) by Region (2022-2027)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Undergarment (Intimate Apparel) by Region (2022-2027)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

