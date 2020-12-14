Ultraviolet Adhesives Market is Gaining Momentum; Empowering Future Innovation in Industry 2020–2026 | Henkel, H.B. Fuller, 3M

“

The report titled Global Ultraviolet Adhesives Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Ultraviolet Adhesives market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Ultraviolet Adhesives market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Ultraviolet Adhesives market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Ultraviolet Adhesives market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Ultraviolet Adhesives report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2356521/global-ultraviolet-adhesives-market

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Ultraviolet Adhesives report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Ultraviolet Adhesives market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Ultraviolet Adhesives market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Ultraviolet Adhesives market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Ultraviolet Adhesives market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Ultraviolet Adhesives market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Henkel, H.B. Fuller, 3M, Ashland, Dymax, Permabond, Threebond, Masterbond, Epotek, Microcoat, Norland Products, Delo Industrial Adhesives, Panacol, Hi Bond Adhesives, Scigrip, Beacon Adhesives, Polytec, Parson Adhesives, Chemence, ITW Devcon, KIWO, Electro-Lite, Flint Group, Sadechaf, EMIUV, Loxeal, Fielco, Bohle, Royal Adhesives & Sealants, Micro-Lite Technology

Market Segmentation by Product: Acrylic-Based

Cyanoacrylate-Based

Epoxy-Based

Silicone-Based

Polyurethane-Based



Market Segmentation by Application: Consumer Electronics

Communication Electronics

Industrial Electronics

Automotive Electronics

Military & Aerospace Electronics

Other



The Ultraviolet Adhesives Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Ultraviolet Adhesives market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Ultraviolet Adhesives market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Ultraviolet Adhesives market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Ultraviolet Adhesives industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Ultraviolet Adhesives market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Ultraviolet Adhesives market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Ultraviolet Adhesives market?

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2356521/global-ultraviolet-adhesives-market

Table of Contents:

1 Ultraviolet Adhesives Market Overview

1.1 Ultraviolet Adhesives Product Overview

1.2 Ultraviolet Adhesives Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Acrylic-Based

1.2.2 Cyanoacrylate-Based

1.2.3 Epoxy-Based

1.2.4 Silicone-Based

1.2.5 Polyurethane-Based

1.3 Global Ultraviolet Adhesives Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Ultraviolet Adhesives Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Ultraviolet Adhesives Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Ultraviolet Adhesives Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.2 Global Ultraviolet Adhesives Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.3 Global Ultraviolet Adhesives Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global Ultraviolet Adhesives Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Ultraviolet Adhesives Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Ultraviolet Adhesives Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Ultraviolet Adhesives Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Ultraviolet Adhesives Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.2 Europe Ultraviolet Adhesives Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Ultraviolet Adhesives Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.4 Latin America Ultraviolet Adhesives Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Ultraviolet Adhesives Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

2 Global Ultraviolet Adhesives Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Ultraviolet Adhesives Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Ultraviolet Adhesives Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Ultraviolet Adhesives Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Ultraviolet Adhesives Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Ultraviolet Adhesives Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Ultraviolet Adhesives Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Ultraviolet Adhesives Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Ultraviolet Adhesives as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Ultraviolet Adhesives Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Ultraviolet Adhesives Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Ultraviolet Adhesives by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Ultraviolet Adhesives Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Ultraviolet Adhesives Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Ultraviolet Adhesives Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Ultraviolet Adhesives Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Ultraviolet Adhesives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Ultraviolet Adhesives Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Ultraviolet Adhesives Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Ultraviolet Adhesives Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Ultraviolet Adhesives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

4 Global Ultraviolet Adhesives by Application

4.1 Ultraviolet Adhesives Segment by Application

4.1.1 Consumer Electronics

4.1.2 Communication Electronics

4.1.3 Industrial Electronics

4.1.4 Automotive Electronics

4.1.5 Military & Aerospace Electronics

4.1.6 Other

4.2 Global Ultraviolet Adhesives Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Ultraviolet Adhesives Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Ultraviolet Adhesives Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Ultraviolet Adhesives Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Ultraviolet Adhesives by Application

4.5.2 Europe Ultraviolet Adhesives by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Ultraviolet Adhesives by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Ultraviolet Adhesives by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Ultraviolet Adhesives by Application

5 North America Ultraviolet Adhesives Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Ultraviolet Adhesives Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Ultraviolet Adhesives Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Ultraviolet Adhesives Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Ultraviolet Adhesives Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6 Europe Ultraviolet Adhesives Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Ultraviolet Adhesives Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Ultraviolet Adhesives Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Ultraviolet Adhesives Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Ultraviolet Adhesives Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Ultraviolet Adhesives Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Ultraviolet Adhesives Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Ultraviolet Adhesives Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Ultraviolet Adhesives Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Ultraviolet Adhesives Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

8 Latin America Ultraviolet Adhesives Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Ultraviolet Adhesives Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Ultraviolet Adhesives Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Ultraviolet Adhesives Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Ultraviolet Adhesives Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Ultraviolet Adhesives Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Ultraviolet Adhesives Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Ultraviolet Adhesives Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Ultraviolet Adhesives Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Ultraviolet Adhesives Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Ultraviolet Adhesives Business

10.1 Henkel

10.1.1 Henkel Corporation Information

10.1.2 Henkel Description, Business Overview

10.1.3 Henkel Ultraviolet Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Henkel Ultraviolet Adhesives Products Offered

10.1.5 Henkel Recent Developments

10.2 H.B. Fuller

10.2.1 H.B. Fuller Corporation Information

10.2.2 H.B. Fuller Description, Business Overview

10.2.3 H.B. Fuller Ultraviolet Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Henkel Ultraviolet Adhesives Products Offered

10.2.5 H.B. Fuller Recent Developments

10.3 3M

10.3.1 3M Corporation Information

10.3.2 3M Description, Business Overview

10.3.3 3M Ultraviolet Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 3M Ultraviolet Adhesives Products Offered

10.3.5 3M Recent Developments

10.4 Ashland

10.4.1 Ashland Corporation Information

10.4.2 Ashland Description, Business Overview

10.4.3 Ashland Ultraviolet Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Ashland Ultraviolet Adhesives Products Offered

10.4.5 Ashland Recent Developments

10.5 Dymax

10.5.1 Dymax Corporation Information

10.5.2 Dymax Description, Business Overview

10.5.3 Dymax Ultraviolet Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Dymax Ultraviolet Adhesives Products Offered

10.5.5 Dymax Recent Developments

10.6 Permabond

10.6.1 Permabond Corporation Information

10.6.2 Permabond Description, Business Overview

10.6.3 Permabond Ultraviolet Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Permabond Ultraviolet Adhesives Products Offered

10.6.5 Permabond Recent Developments

10.7 Threebond

10.7.1 Threebond Corporation Information

10.7.2 Threebond Description, Business Overview

10.7.3 Threebond Ultraviolet Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Threebond Ultraviolet Adhesives Products Offered

10.7.5 Threebond Recent Developments

10.8 Masterbond

10.8.1 Masterbond Corporation Information

10.8.2 Masterbond Description, Business Overview

10.8.3 Masterbond Ultraviolet Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Masterbond Ultraviolet Adhesives Products Offered

10.8.5 Masterbond Recent Developments

10.9 Epotek

10.9.1 Epotek Corporation Information

10.9.2 Epotek Description, Business Overview

10.9.3 Epotek Ultraviolet Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Epotek Ultraviolet Adhesives Products Offered

10.9.5 Epotek Recent Developments

10.10 Microcoat

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Ultraviolet Adhesives Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Microcoat Ultraviolet Adhesives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Microcoat Recent Developments

10.11 Norland Products

10.11.1 Norland Products Corporation Information

10.11.2 Norland Products Description, Business Overview

10.11.3 Norland Products Ultraviolet Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Norland Products Ultraviolet Adhesives Products Offered

10.11.5 Norland Products Recent Developments

10.12 Delo Industrial Adhesives

10.12.1 Delo Industrial Adhesives Corporation Information

10.12.2 Delo Industrial Adhesives Description, Business Overview

10.12.3 Delo Industrial Adhesives Ultraviolet Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Delo Industrial Adhesives Ultraviolet Adhesives Products Offered

10.12.5 Delo Industrial Adhesives Recent Developments

10.13 Panacol

10.13.1 Panacol Corporation Information

10.13.2 Panacol Description, Business Overview

10.13.3 Panacol Ultraviolet Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Panacol Ultraviolet Adhesives Products Offered

10.13.5 Panacol Recent Developments

10.14 Hi Bond Adhesives

10.14.1 Hi Bond Adhesives Corporation Information

10.14.2 Hi Bond Adhesives Description, Business Overview

10.14.3 Hi Bond Adhesives Ultraviolet Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Hi Bond Adhesives Ultraviolet Adhesives Products Offered

10.14.5 Hi Bond Adhesives Recent Developments

10.15 Scigrip

10.15.1 Scigrip Corporation Information

10.15.2 Scigrip Description, Business Overview

10.15.3 Scigrip Ultraviolet Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Scigrip Ultraviolet Adhesives Products Offered

10.15.5 Scigrip Recent Developments

10.16 Beacon Adhesives

10.16.1 Beacon Adhesives Corporation Information

10.16.2 Beacon Adhesives Description, Business Overview

10.16.3 Beacon Adhesives Ultraviolet Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 Beacon Adhesives Ultraviolet Adhesives Products Offered

10.16.5 Beacon Adhesives Recent Developments

10.17 Polytec

10.17.1 Polytec Corporation Information

10.17.2 Polytec Description, Business Overview

10.17.3 Polytec Ultraviolet Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 Polytec Ultraviolet Adhesives Products Offered

10.17.5 Polytec Recent Developments

10.18 Parson Adhesives

10.18.1 Parson Adhesives Corporation Information

10.18.2 Parson Adhesives Description, Business Overview

10.18.3 Parson Adhesives Ultraviolet Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.18.4 Parson Adhesives Ultraviolet Adhesives Products Offered

10.18.5 Parson Adhesives Recent Developments

10.19 Chemence

10.19.1 Chemence Corporation Information

10.19.2 Chemence Description, Business Overview

10.19.3 Chemence Ultraviolet Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.19.4 Chemence Ultraviolet Adhesives Products Offered

10.19.5 Chemence Recent Developments

10.20 ITW Devcon

10.20.1 ITW Devcon Corporation Information

10.20.2 ITW Devcon Description, Business Overview

10.20.3 ITW Devcon Ultraviolet Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.20.4 ITW Devcon Ultraviolet Adhesives Products Offered

10.20.5 ITW Devcon Recent Developments

10.21 KIWO

10.21.1 KIWO Corporation Information

10.21.2 KIWO Description, Business Overview

10.21.3 KIWO Ultraviolet Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.21.4 KIWO Ultraviolet Adhesives Products Offered

10.21.5 KIWO Recent Developments

10.22 Electro-Lite

10.22.1 Electro-Lite Corporation Information

10.22.2 Electro-Lite Description, Business Overview

10.22.3 Electro-Lite Ultraviolet Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.22.4 Electro-Lite Ultraviolet Adhesives Products Offered

10.22.5 Electro-Lite Recent Developments

10.23 Flint Group

10.23.1 Flint Group Corporation Information

10.23.2 Flint Group Description, Business Overview

10.23.3 Flint Group Ultraviolet Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.23.4 Flint Group Ultraviolet Adhesives Products Offered

10.23.5 Flint Group Recent Developments

10.24 Sadechaf

10.24.1 Sadechaf Corporation Information

10.24.2 Sadechaf Description, Business Overview

10.24.3 Sadechaf Ultraviolet Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.24.4 Sadechaf Ultraviolet Adhesives Products Offered

10.24.5 Sadechaf Recent Developments

10.25 EMIUV

10.25.1 EMIUV Corporation Information

10.25.2 EMIUV Description, Business Overview

10.25.3 EMIUV Ultraviolet Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.25.4 EMIUV Ultraviolet Adhesives Products Offered

10.25.5 EMIUV Recent Developments

10.26 Loxeal

10.26.1 Loxeal Corporation Information

10.26.2 Loxeal Description, Business Overview

10.26.3 Loxeal Ultraviolet Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.26.4 Loxeal Ultraviolet Adhesives Products Offered

10.26.5 Loxeal Recent Developments

10.27 Fielco

10.27.1 Fielco Corporation Information

10.27.2 Fielco Description, Business Overview

10.27.3 Fielco Ultraviolet Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.27.4 Fielco Ultraviolet Adhesives Products Offered

10.27.5 Fielco Recent Developments

10.28 Bohle

10.28.1 Bohle Corporation Information

10.28.2 Bohle Description, Business Overview

10.28.3 Bohle Ultraviolet Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.28.4 Bohle Ultraviolet Adhesives Products Offered

10.28.5 Bohle Recent Developments

10.29 Royal Adhesives & Sealants

10.29.1 Royal Adhesives & Sealants Corporation Information

10.29.2 Royal Adhesives & Sealants Description, Business Overview

10.29.3 Royal Adhesives & Sealants Ultraviolet Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.29.4 Royal Adhesives & Sealants Ultraviolet Adhesives Products Offered

10.29.5 Royal Adhesives & Sealants Recent Developments

10.30 Micro-Lite Technology

10.30.1 Micro-Lite Technology Corporation Information

10.30.2 Micro-Lite Technology Description, Business Overview

10.30.3 Micro-Lite Technology Ultraviolet Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.30.4 Micro-Lite Technology Ultraviolet Adhesives Products Offered

10.30.5 Micro-Lite Technology Recent Developments

11 Ultraviolet Adhesives Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Ultraviolet Adhesives Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Ultraviolet Adhesives Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Ultraviolet Adhesives Industry Trends

11.4.2 Ultraviolet Adhesives Market Drivers

11.4.3 Ultraviolet Adhesives Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

In Order to place the Purchase Query Click Here:

https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/2356521/global-ultraviolet-adhesives-market

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.

”