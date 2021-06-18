Ultrasound Elastography System Market Growth Drivers, Challenges, Trends And Market Dynamics Forecast 2027 | SAMSUNG, CHISON, ECHOSENS

“
Report Scope and Segmentation:
|Study Period
|2014 – 2027
|Base Year
|2021
|Forecast Period
|2021 – 2027
|Unit
|Value(USD million)
|Segmentation
|By Manufacturers:
SAMSUNG, CHISON, ECHOSENS, SIUI, SonoScape Medical, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics, Shenzhen Landwind Industry, Supersonic Imagine, Siemens Healthineers, Toshiba America Medical Systems, GE Healthcare, BK Ultrasound, Koninklijke Philips, Hitachi Medical Systems, Esaote
By Types:
Static Elastography (SE)
Dynamic Elastography With Harmonic Stimuli (DEHS)
Dynamic Elastography With Transient Stimuli (DETS)
Other
By Applications:
Hospitals
Diagnostic Imaging Centres
Radiology Centres
Other
Table of Contents:
1 Ultrasound Elastography System Market Overview
1.1 Ultrasound Elastography System Product Overview
1.2 Ultrasound Elastography System Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Static Elastography (SE)
1.2.2 Dynamic Elastography With Harmonic Stimuli (DEHS)
1.2.3 Dynamic Elastography With Transient Stimuli (DETS)
1.2.4 Other
1.3 Global Ultrasound Elastography System Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global Ultrasound Elastography System Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global Ultrasound Elastography System Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global Ultrasound Elastography System Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global Ultrasound Elastography System Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global Ultrasound Elastography System Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global Ultrasound Elastography System Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global Ultrasound Elastography System Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global Ultrasound Elastography System Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global Ultrasound Elastography System Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America Ultrasound Elastography System Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe Ultrasound Elastography System Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Ultrasound Elastography System Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America Ultrasound Elastography System Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Ultrasound Elastography System Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
2 Global Ultrasound Elastography System Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Ultrasound Elastography System Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by Ultrasound Elastography System Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players Ultrasound Elastography System Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Ultrasound Elastography System Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Ultrasound Elastography System Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Ultrasound Elastography System Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Ultrasound Elastography System Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Ultrasound Elastography System as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Ultrasound Elastography System Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Ultrasound Elastography System Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Ultrasound Elastography System Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global Ultrasound Elastography System Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global Ultrasound Elastography System Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global Ultrasound Elastography System Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Ultrasound Elastography System Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Ultrasound Elastography System Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Ultrasound Elastography System Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global Ultrasound Elastography System Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global Ultrasound Elastography System Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global Ultrasound Elastography System Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)
4 Global Ultrasound Elastography System by Application
4.1 Ultrasound Elastography System Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Hospitals
4.1.2 Diagnostic Imaging Centres
4.1.3 Radiology Centres
4.1.4 Other
4.2 Global Ultrasound Elastography System Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global Ultrasound Elastography System Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global Ultrasound Elastography System Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global Ultrasound Elastography System Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global Ultrasound Elastography System Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global Ultrasound Elastography System Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Ultrasound Elastography System Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global Ultrasound Elastography System Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global Ultrasound Elastography System Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global Ultrasound Elastography System Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America Ultrasound Elastography System Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe Ultrasound Elastography System Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Ultrasound Elastography System Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America Ultrasound Elastography System Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Ultrasound Elastography System Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
5 North America Ultrasound Elastography System by Country
5.1 North America Ultrasound Elastography System Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America Ultrasound Elastography System Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America Ultrasound Elastography System Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America Ultrasound Elastography System Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America Ultrasound Elastography System Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America Ultrasound Elastography System Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
6 Europe Ultrasound Elastography System by Country
6.1 Europe Ultrasound Elastography System Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe Ultrasound Elastography System Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe Ultrasound Elastography System Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe Ultrasound Elastography System Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe Ultrasound Elastography System Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe Ultrasound Elastography System Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
7 Asia-Pacific Ultrasound Elastography System by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific Ultrasound Elastography System Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Ultrasound Elastography System Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Ultrasound Elastography System Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Ultrasound Elastography System Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Ultrasound Elastography System Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Ultrasound Elastography System Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
8 Latin America Ultrasound Elastography System by Country
8.1 Latin America Ultrasound Elastography System Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America Ultrasound Elastography System Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America Ultrasound Elastography System Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America Ultrasound Elastography System Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America Ultrasound Elastography System Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America Ultrasound Elastography System Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
9 Middle East and Africa Ultrasound Elastography System by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa Ultrasound Elastography System Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Ultrasound Elastography System Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Ultrasound Elastography System Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Ultrasound Elastography System Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Ultrasound Elastography System Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Ultrasound Elastography System Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Ultrasound Elastography System Business
10.1 SAMSUNG
10.1.1 SAMSUNG Corporation Information
10.1.2 SAMSUNG Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 SAMSUNG Ultrasound Elastography System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 SAMSUNG Ultrasound Elastography System Products Offered
10.1.5 SAMSUNG Recent Development
10.2 CHISON
10.2.1 CHISON Corporation Information
10.2.2 CHISON Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 CHISON Ultrasound Elastography System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 SAMSUNG Ultrasound Elastography System Products Offered
10.2.5 CHISON Recent Development
10.3 ECHOSENS
10.3.1 ECHOSENS Corporation Information
10.3.2 ECHOSENS Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 ECHOSENS Ultrasound Elastography System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 ECHOSENS Ultrasound Elastography System Products Offered
10.3.5 ECHOSENS Recent Development
10.4 SIUI
10.4.1 SIUI Corporation Information
10.4.2 SIUI Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 SIUI Ultrasound Elastography System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 SIUI Ultrasound Elastography System Products Offered
10.4.5 SIUI Recent Development
10.5 SonoScape Medical
10.5.1 SonoScape Medical Corporation Information
10.5.2 SonoScape Medical Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 SonoScape Medical Ultrasound Elastography System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 SonoScape Medical Ultrasound Elastography System Products Offered
10.5.5 SonoScape Medical Recent Development
10.6 Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics
10.6.1 Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Corporation Information
10.6.2 Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Ultrasound Elastography System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Ultrasound Elastography System Products Offered
10.6.5 Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Recent Development
10.7 Shenzhen Landwind Industry
10.7.1 Shenzhen Landwind Industry Corporation Information
10.7.2 Shenzhen Landwind Industry Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 Shenzhen Landwind Industry Ultrasound Elastography System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 Shenzhen Landwind Industry Ultrasound Elastography System Products Offered
10.7.5 Shenzhen Landwind Industry Recent Development
10.8 Supersonic Imagine
10.8.1 Supersonic Imagine Corporation Information
10.8.2 Supersonic Imagine Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 Supersonic Imagine Ultrasound Elastography System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 Supersonic Imagine Ultrasound Elastography System Products Offered
10.8.5 Supersonic Imagine Recent Development
10.9 Siemens Healthineers
10.9.1 Siemens Healthineers Corporation Information
10.9.2 Siemens Healthineers Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 Siemens Healthineers Ultrasound Elastography System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 Siemens Healthineers Ultrasound Elastography System Products Offered
10.9.5 Siemens Healthineers Recent Development
10.10 Toshiba America Medical Systems
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Ultrasound Elastography System Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Toshiba America Medical Systems Ultrasound Elastography System Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Toshiba America Medical Systems Recent Development
10.11 GE Healthcare
10.11.1 GE Healthcare Corporation Information
10.11.2 GE Healthcare Introduction and Business Overview
10.11.3 GE Healthcare Ultrasound Elastography System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.11.4 GE Healthcare Ultrasound Elastography System Products Offered
10.11.5 GE Healthcare Recent Development
10.12 BK Ultrasound
10.12.1 BK Ultrasound Corporation Information
10.12.2 BK Ultrasound Introduction and Business Overview
10.12.3 BK Ultrasound Ultrasound Elastography System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.12.4 BK Ultrasound Ultrasound Elastography System Products Offered
10.12.5 BK Ultrasound Recent Development
10.13 Koninklijke Philips
10.13.1 Koninklijke Philips Corporation Information
10.13.2 Koninklijke Philips Introduction and Business Overview
10.13.3 Koninklijke Philips Ultrasound Elastography System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.13.4 Koninklijke Philips Ultrasound Elastography System Products Offered
10.13.5 Koninklijke Philips Recent Development
10.14 Hitachi Medical Systems
10.14.1 Hitachi Medical Systems Corporation Information
10.14.2 Hitachi Medical Systems Introduction and Business Overview
10.14.3 Hitachi Medical Systems Ultrasound Elastography System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.14.4 Hitachi Medical Systems Ultrasound Elastography System Products Offered
10.14.5 Hitachi Medical Systems Recent Development
10.15 Esaote
10.15.1 Esaote Corporation Information
10.15.2 Esaote Introduction and Business Overview
10.15.3 Esaote Ultrasound Elastography System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.15.4 Esaote Ultrasound Elastography System Products Offered
10.15.5 Esaote Recent Development
11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Ultrasound Elastography System Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Ultrasound Elastography System Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Ultrasound Elastography System Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Ultrasound Elastography System Distributors
12.3 Ultrasound Elastography System Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
