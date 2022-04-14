Ultrasound Biopsy Needles Market Latest Research Report, Size predicts Favorable Growth and Forecast Analysis 2022-2028 | Boston Scientific, Covidien, Cook Medical

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an encyclopedic study of the global Ultrasound Biopsy Needles market with holistic insights into vital factors and aspects that impact future market growth. The global Ultrasound Biopsy Needles market has been analyzed for the forecast period 2022-2028 and historical period 2015-2021. In order to help players to gain comprehensive understanding of the global Ultrasound Biopsy Needles market and its critical dynamics, the research study provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis. Furthermore, readers are offered with complete and thorough research on different regions and segments of the global Ultrasound Biopsy Needles market. Almost all industry-specific, microeconomic, and macroeconomic factors influencing the global market growth have been analyzed in the report.

With an exhaustive analysis of the competitive landscape, the authors of the Ultrasound Biopsy Needles market report have made a brilliant attempt to explore key developments, pricing and business tactics, and future plans of leading companies. Besides the Ultrasound Biopsy Needles market performance of players in terms of revenue and sales, the analysts shed light on their production, areas served, gross margin, and other important factors. In addition, the Ultrasound Biopsy Needles report helps players to gain an upper hand in the market competition as it deeply analyzes the market positioning, market growth, and product portfolio of their competitors.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Ultrasound Biopsy Needles Market Research Report: Boston Scientific

Covidien

Cook Medical

Olympus

CONMED

Medi-Globe GmbH

Micro-Tech China

Shanghai Nuobang Bio-tech



Global Ultrasound Biopsy Needles Market Segmentation by Product: EUS-FNA

EUS-FNB

Others(EBUS)



Global Ultrasound Biopsy Needles Market Segmentation by Application: Public Hospitals

Private Hospitals



The report is the best compilation of different types of segmental analysis of the global Ultrasound Biopsy Needles market conducted from different angles. The pragmatic approach taken by analysts to study various market segments and the top-down and bottom-up approaches adopted to forecast their market sizes make Ultrasound Biopsy Needles research study unique and accurate. For validation and revalidation of market figures and other findings, reliable primary sources such as technology and innovation directors, MDs, VPs, CEOs, and supply-side and demand-side industry experts were consulted. Secondary sources such as Bloomberg, databases, white papers, press releases, and company reports were used to collect market information and data.

This research study can be used by all participants of the global Ultrasound Biopsy Needles market as it covers every major and minor aspect of the current and future market competition. Even for stakeholders, it can prove highly beneficial, considering the range of studies offered along with detailed analysis of growth strategies that players are expected to adopt in the coming years. New entrants or players looking to make a foray into the global Ultrasound Biopsy Needles market can gather useful information and effective advice from the report. On the other hand, established companies can use the Ultrasound Biopsy Needles report to stay updated about current and future market scenarios and plan out their future business moves.

Table of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Ultrasound Biopsy Needles Product Introduction

1.2 Global Ultrasound Biopsy Needles Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Ultrasound Biopsy Needles Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Ultrasound Biopsy Needles Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Ultrasound Biopsy Needles Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Ultrasound Biopsy Needles Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Ultrasound Biopsy Needles Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Ultrasound Biopsy Needles Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Ultrasound Biopsy Needles in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Ultrasound Biopsy Needles Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Ultrasound Biopsy Needles Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Ultrasound Biopsy Needles Industry Trends

1.5.2 Ultrasound Biopsy Needles Market Drivers

1.5.3 Ultrasound Biopsy Needles Market Challenges

1.5.4 Ultrasound Biopsy Needles Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Ultrasound Biopsy Needles Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 EUS-FNA

2.1.2 EUS-FNB

2.1.3 Others(EBUS)

2.2 Global Ultrasound Biopsy Needles Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Ultrasound Biopsy Needles Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Ultrasound Biopsy Needles Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Ultrasound Biopsy Needles Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Ultrasound Biopsy Needles Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Ultrasound Biopsy Needles Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Ultrasound Biopsy Needles Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Ultrasound Biopsy Needles Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by End User

3.1 Ultrasound Biopsy Needles Market Segment by End User

3.1.1 Public Hospitals

3.1.2 Private Hospitals

3.2 Global Ultrasound Biopsy Needles Market Size by End User

3.2.1 Global Ultrasound Biopsy Needles Sales in Value, by End User (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Ultrasound Biopsy Needles Sales in Volume, by End User (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Ultrasound Biopsy Needles Average Selling Price (ASP) by End User (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Ultrasound Biopsy Needles Market Size by End User

3.3.1 United States Ultrasound Biopsy Needles Sales in Value, by End User (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Ultrasound Biopsy Needles Sales in Volume, by End User (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Ultrasound Biopsy Needles Average Selling Price (ASP) by End User (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Ultrasound Biopsy Needles Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Ultrasound Biopsy Needles Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Ultrasound Biopsy Needles Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Ultrasound Biopsy Needles Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Ultrasound Biopsy Needles Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Ultrasound Biopsy Needles Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Ultrasound Biopsy Needles Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Ultrasound Biopsy Needles Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Ultrasound Biopsy Needles in 2021

4.2.3 Global Ultrasound Biopsy Needles Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Ultrasound Biopsy Needles Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Ultrasound Biopsy Needles Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Ultrasound Biopsy Needles Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Ultrasound Biopsy Needles Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Ultrasound Biopsy Needles Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Ultrasound Biopsy Needles Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Ultrasound Biopsy Needles Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Ultrasound Biopsy Needles Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Ultrasound Biopsy Needles Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Ultrasound Biopsy Needles Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Ultrasound Biopsy Needles Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Ultrasound Biopsy Needles Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Ultrasound Biopsy Needles Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Ultrasound Biopsy Needles Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Ultrasound Biopsy Needles Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Ultrasound Biopsy Needles Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Ultrasound Biopsy Needles Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Ultrasound Biopsy Needles Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Ultrasound Biopsy Needles Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Ultrasound Biopsy Needles Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Ultrasound Biopsy Needles Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Ultrasound Biopsy Needles Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Ultrasound Biopsy Needles Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Ultrasound Biopsy Needles Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Ultrasound Biopsy Needles Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Ultrasound Biopsy Needles Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Boston Scientific

7.1.1 Boston Scientific Corporation Information

7.1.2 Boston Scientific Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Boston Scientific Ultrasound Biopsy Needles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Boston Scientific Ultrasound Biopsy Needles Products Offered

7.1.5 Boston Scientific Recent Development

7.2 Covidien

7.2.1 Covidien Corporation Information

7.2.2 Covidien Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Covidien Ultrasound Biopsy Needles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Covidien Ultrasound Biopsy Needles Products Offered

7.2.5 Covidien Recent Development

7.3 Cook Medical

7.3.1 Cook Medical Corporation Information

7.3.2 Cook Medical Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Cook Medical Ultrasound Biopsy Needles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Cook Medical Ultrasound Biopsy Needles Products Offered

7.3.5 Cook Medical Recent Development

7.4 Olympus

7.4.1 Olympus Corporation Information

7.4.2 Olympus Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Olympus Ultrasound Biopsy Needles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Olympus Ultrasound Biopsy Needles Products Offered

7.4.5 Olympus Recent Development

7.5 CONMED

7.5.1 CONMED Corporation Information

7.5.2 CONMED Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 CONMED Ultrasound Biopsy Needles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 CONMED Ultrasound Biopsy Needles Products Offered

7.5.5 CONMED Recent Development

7.6 Medi-Globe GmbH

7.6.1 Medi-Globe GmbH Corporation Information

7.6.2 Medi-Globe GmbH Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Medi-Globe GmbH Ultrasound Biopsy Needles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Medi-Globe GmbH Ultrasound Biopsy Needles Products Offered

7.6.5 Medi-Globe GmbH Recent Development

7.7 Micro-Tech China

7.7.1 Micro-Tech China Corporation Information

7.7.2 Micro-Tech China Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Micro-Tech China Ultrasound Biopsy Needles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Micro-Tech China Ultrasound Biopsy Needles Products Offered

7.7.5 Micro-Tech China Recent Development

7.8 Shanghai Nuobang Bio-tech

7.8.1 Shanghai Nuobang Bio-tech Corporation Information

7.8.2 Shanghai Nuobang Bio-tech Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Shanghai Nuobang Bio-tech Ultrasound Biopsy Needles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Shanghai Nuobang Bio-tech Ultrasound Biopsy Needles Products Offered

7.8.5 Shanghai Nuobang Bio-tech Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Ultrasound Biopsy Needles Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Ultrasound Biopsy Needles Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Ultrasound Biopsy Needles Distributors

8.3 Ultrasound Biopsy Needles Production Mode & Process

8.4 Ultrasound Biopsy Needles Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Ultrasound Biopsy Needles Sales Channels

8.4.2 Ultrasound Biopsy Needles Distributors

8.5 Ultrasound Biopsy Needles Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

