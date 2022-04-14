Ultrasound Access Needles Market Size 2022, Global Industry Analysis, Segments, Top Key Players, Drivers and Trends to 2028 | Boston Scientific, Covidien, Cook Medical

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an encyclopedic study of the global Ultrasound Access Needles market with holistic insights into vital factors and aspects that impact future market growth. The global Ultrasound Access Needles market has been analyzed for the forecast period 2022-2028 and historical period 2015-2021. In order to help players to gain comprehensive understanding of the global Ultrasound Access Needles market and its critical dynamics, the research study provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis. Furthermore, readers are offered with complete and thorough research on different regions and segments of the global Ultrasound Access Needles market. Almost all industry-specific, microeconomic, and macroeconomic factors influencing the global market growth have been analyzed in the report.

With an exhaustive analysis of the competitive landscape, the authors of the Ultrasound Access Needles market report have made a brilliant attempt to explore key developments, pricing and business tactics, and future plans of leading companies. Besides the Ultrasound Access Needles market performance of players in terms of revenue and sales, the analysts shed light on their production, areas served, gross margin, and other important factors. In addition, the Ultrasound Access Needles report helps players to gain an upper hand in the market competition as it deeply analyzes the market positioning, market growth, and product portfolio of their competitors.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Ultrasound Access Needles Market Research Report: Boston Scientific

Covidien

Cook Medical

Olympus

CONMED

Medi-Globe GmbH

Micro-Tech China

Shanghai Nuobang Bio-tech



Global Ultrasound Access Needles Market Segmentation by Product: EUS-FNA

EUS-FNB

Others(EBUS)



Global Ultrasound Access Needles Market Segmentation by Application: Public Hospitals

Private Hospitals



The report is the best compilation of different types of segmental analysis of the global Ultrasound Access Needles market conducted from different angles. The pragmatic approach taken by analysts to study various market segments and the top-down and bottom-up approaches adopted to forecast their market sizes make Ultrasound Access Needles research study unique and accurate. For validation and revalidation of market figures and other findings, reliable primary sources such as technology and innovation directors, MDs, VPs, CEOs, and supply-side and demand-side industry experts were consulted. Secondary sources such as Bloomberg, databases, white papers, press releases, and company reports were used to collect market information and data.

This research study can be used by all participants of the global Ultrasound Access Needles market as it covers every major and minor aspect of the current and future market competition. Even for stakeholders, it can prove highly beneficial, considering the range of studies offered along with detailed analysis of growth strategies that players are expected to adopt in the coming years. New entrants or players looking to make a foray into the global Ultrasound Access Needles market can gather useful information and effective advice from the report. On the other hand, established companies can use the Ultrasound Access Needles report to stay updated about current and future market scenarios and plan out their future business moves.

Table of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Ultrasound Access Needles Product Introduction

1.2 Global Ultrasound Access Needles Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Ultrasound Access Needles Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Ultrasound Access Needles Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Ultrasound Access Needles Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Ultrasound Access Needles Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Ultrasound Access Needles Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Ultrasound Access Needles Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Ultrasound Access Needles in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Ultrasound Access Needles Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Ultrasound Access Needles Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Ultrasound Access Needles Industry Trends

1.5.2 Ultrasound Access Needles Market Drivers

1.5.3 Ultrasound Access Needles Market Challenges

1.5.4 Ultrasound Access Needles Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Ultrasound Access Needles Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 EUS-FNA

2.1.2 EUS-FNB

2.1.3 Others(EBUS)

2.2 Global Ultrasound Access Needles Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Ultrasound Access Needles Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Ultrasound Access Needles Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Ultrasound Access Needles Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Ultrasound Access Needles Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Ultrasound Access Needles Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Ultrasound Access Needles Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Ultrasound Access Needles Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by End User

3.1 Ultrasound Access Needles Market Segment by End User

3.1.1 Public Hospitals

3.1.2 Private Hospitals

3.2 Global Ultrasound Access Needles Market Size by End User

3.2.1 Global Ultrasound Access Needles Sales in Value, by End User (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Ultrasound Access Needles Sales in Volume, by End User (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Ultrasound Access Needles Average Selling Price (ASP) by End User (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Ultrasound Access Needles Market Size by End User

3.3.1 United States Ultrasound Access Needles Sales in Value, by End User (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Ultrasound Access Needles Sales in Volume, by End User (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Ultrasound Access Needles Average Selling Price (ASP) by End User (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Ultrasound Access Needles Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Ultrasound Access Needles Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Ultrasound Access Needles Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Ultrasound Access Needles Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Ultrasound Access Needles Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Ultrasound Access Needles Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Ultrasound Access Needles Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Ultrasound Access Needles Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Ultrasound Access Needles in 2021

4.2.3 Global Ultrasound Access Needles Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Ultrasound Access Needles Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Ultrasound Access Needles Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Ultrasound Access Needles Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Ultrasound Access Needles Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Ultrasound Access Needles Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Ultrasound Access Needles Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Ultrasound Access Needles Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Ultrasound Access Needles Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Ultrasound Access Needles Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Ultrasound Access Needles Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Ultrasound Access Needles Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Ultrasound Access Needles Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Ultrasound Access Needles Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Ultrasound Access Needles Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Ultrasound Access Needles Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Ultrasound Access Needles Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Ultrasound Access Needles Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Ultrasound Access Needles Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Ultrasound Access Needles Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Ultrasound Access Needles Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Ultrasound Access Needles Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Ultrasound Access Needles Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Ultrasound Access Needles Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Ultrasound Access Needles Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Ultrasound Access Needles Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Ultrasound Access Needles Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Boston Scientific

7.1.1 Boston Scientific Corporation Information

7.1.2 Boston Scientific Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Boston Scientific Ultrasound Access Needles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Boston Scientific Ultrasound Access Needles Products Offered

7.1.5 Boston Scientific Recent Development

7.2 Covidien

7.2.1 Covidien Corporation Information

7.2.2 Covidien Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Covidien Ultrasound Access Needles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Covidien Ultrasound Access Needles Products Offered

7.2.5 Covidien Recent Development

7.3 Cook Medical

7.3.1 Cook Medical Corporation Information

7.3.2 Cook Medical Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Cook Medical Ultrasound Access Needles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Cook Medical Ultrasound Access Needles Products Offered

7.3.5 Cook Medical Recent Development

7.4 Olympus

7.4.1 Olympus Corporation Information

7.4.2 Olympus Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Olympus Ultrasound Access Needles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Olympus Ultrasound Access Needles Products Offered

7.4.5 Olympus Recent Development

7.5 CONMED

7.5.1 CONMED Corporation Information

7.5.2 CONMED Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 CONMED Ultrasound Access Needles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 CONMED Ultrasound Access Needles Products Offered

7.5.5 CONMED Recent Development

7.6 Medi-Globe GmbH

7.6.1 Medi-Globe GmbH Corporation Information

7.6.2 Medi-Globe GmbH Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Medi-Globe GmbH Ultrasound Access Needles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Medi-Globe GmbH Ultrasound Access Needles Products Offered

7.6.5 Medi-Globe GmbH Recent Development

7.7 Micro-Tech China

7.7.1 Micro-Tech China Corporation Information

7.7.2 Micro-Tech China Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Micro-Tech China Ultrasound Access Needles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Micro-Tech China Ultrasound Access Needles Products Offered

7.7.5 Micro-Tech China Recent Development

7.8 Shanghai Nuobang Bio-tech

7.8.1 Shanghai Nuobang Bio-tech Corporation Information

7.8.2 Shanghai Nuobang Bio-tech Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Shanghai Nuobang Bio-tech Ultrasound Access Needles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Shanghai Nuobang Bio-tech Ultrasound Access Needles Products Offered

7.8.5 Shanghai Nuobang Bio-tech Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Ultrasound Access Needles Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Ultrasound Access Needles Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Ultrasound Access Needles Distributors

8.3 Ultrasound Access Needles Production Mode & Process

8.4 Ultrasound Access Needles Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Ultrasound Access Needles Sales Channels

8.4.2 Ultrasound Access Needles Distributors

8.5 Ultrasound Access Needles Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

