Ultrasonic Testing Market Study Upto 2027|- General Electric, Olympus, Sonatest

In the recently published report, QY Research has provided a unique insight into the global Ultrasonic Testing market for the forecasted period of 7-years (2021-2027). The report has covered the significant aspects that are contributing to the growth of the global Ultrasonic Testing market. The primary objective of this report is to highlight the various key market dynamics such as drivers, trends, and restraints that are impacting the global Ultrasonic Testing market. This report has provided an indication to the readers about the market’s current status.
The scope of the global Ultrasonic Testing market:
This report begins with an overview of the global Ultrasonic Testing market. The report highlights industry trends and opportunity that has influenced the global Ultrasonic Testing market. An in-depth analysis of each market size and key players across various geographic regions has been covered in this report.QY Research has included a detailed analysis of the global Ultrasonic Testing market. The report has offered an important insight into the factors that are impacting and driving the sales of the global Ultrasonic Testing market. The report includes segments along with a competitive landscape that describes various activities such as mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships. The report has also analyzed the changing trends to provide thorough information to the readers about the market. According to the expert team of analysts, several macroeconomic factors such as Gross domestic product (GDP), inflation, etc. affects directly or indirectly to the development of the global Ultrasonic Testing market.
Major Companies mentioned in This Report are:
- General Electric, Olympus, Sonatest, Sonotron NDT, Karl Deutsch, Proceq, Zetec, Magnaflux, MISTRAS Group, Kropus, Centurion NDT, NDT Systems (Nova Instruments), Hitachi Power Solutions, Modsonic, RYOSHO, Dakota Ultrasonics, PCE Instruments, Eddyfi Technologies, SONOTEC, TecScan System, Cygnus Instruments, Zeal International
Following are the segments covered by the report are:
By type: Ultrasonic Flaw Detectors
Ultrasonic Thickness Gauges
Transducers & Probes
Industrial Scanners
Tube Inspection Systems
Ultrasonic Bond Testers
Others Ultrasonic Testing
By applications/End users:
By product: , Aerospace & Defense
Automotive
Oil & Gas
Infrastructure
Power Generation
Manufacturing
Others
Regional outlook:
The significant regions covered in the reports of the global Ultrasonic Testing market are North America, South America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, the Asia Pacific and the Middle East, and Africa. North America is expected to dominate the global Ultrasonic Testing market during the forecast year (2021-2027). The Asia Pacific regions such as China and India are expected to contribute in the growth of the global Ultrasonic Testing market in near future.
Table of Contents:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Ultrasonic Testing Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.2.2 Ultrasonic Flaw Detectors
1.2.3 Ultrasonic Thickness Gauges
1.2.4 Transducers & Probes
1.2.5 Industrial Scanners
1.2.6 Tube Inspection Systems
1.2.7 Ultrasonic Bond Testers
1.2.8 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Ultrasonic Testing Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.3.2 Aerospace & Defense
1.3.3 Automotive
1.3.4 Oil & Gas
1.3.5 Infrastructure
1.3.6 Power Generation
1.3.7 Manufacturing
1.3.8 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Ultrasonic Testing Market Perspective (2016-2027)
2.2 Ultrasonic Testing Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Ultrasonic Testing Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.2.2 Ultrasonic Testing Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)
2.2.3 Ultrasonic Testing Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)
2.3 Ultrasonic Testing Industry Dynamic
2.3.1 Ultrasonic Testing Market Trends
2.3.2 Ultrasonic Testing Market Drivers
2.3.3 Ultrasonic Testing Market Challenges
2.3.4 Ultrasonic Testing Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Ultrasonic Testing Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Ultrasonic Testing Players by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global Ultrasonic Testing Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)
3.2 Global Ultrasonic Testing Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Ultrasonic Testing Revenue
3.4 Global Ultrasonic Testing Market Concentration Ratio
3.4.1 Global Ultrasonic Testing Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Ultrasonic Testing Revenue in 2020
3.5 Ultrasonic Testing Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.6 Key Players Ultrasonic Testing Product Solution and Service
3.7 Date of Enter into Ultrasonic Testing Market
3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Ultrasonic Testing Breakdown Data by Type
4.1 Global Ultrasonic Testing Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Ultrasonic Testing Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 5 Ultrasonic Testing Breakdown Data by Application
5.1 Global Ultrasonic Testing Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
5.2 Global Ultrasonic Testing Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America
6.1 North America Ultrasonic Testing Market Size (2016-2027)
6.2 North America Ultrasonic Testing Market Size by Type
6.2.1 North America Ultrasonic Testing Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
6.2.2 North America Ultrasonic Testing Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
6.2.3 North America Ultrasonic Testing Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
6.3 North America Ultrasonic Testing Market Size by Application
6.3.1 North America Ultrasonic Testing Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 North America Ultrasonic Testing Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
6.3.3 North America Ultrasonic Testing Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
6.4 North America Ultrasonic Testing Market Size by Country
6.4.1 North America Ultrasonic Testing Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
6.4.2 North America Ultrasonic Testing Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
6.4.3 United States
6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe
7.1 Europe Ultrasonic Testing Market Size (2016-2027)
7.2 Europe Ultrasonic Testing Market Size by Type
7.2.1 Europe Ultrasonic Testing Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
7.2.2 Europe Ultrasonic Testing Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
7.2.3 Europe Ultrasonic Testing Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
7.3 Europe Ultrasonic Testing Market Size by Application
7.3.1 Europe Ultrasonic Testing Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
7.3.2 Europe Ultrasonic Testing Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
7.3.3 Europe Ultrasonic Testing Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
7.4 Europe Ultrasonic Testing Market Size by Country
7.4.1 Europe Ultrasonic Testing Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
7.4.2 Europe Ultrasonic Testing Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
7.4.3 Germany
7.4.4 France
7.4.5 U.K.
7.4.6 Italy
7.4.7 Russia
7.4.8 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific
8.1 Asia-Pacific Ultrasonic Testing Market Size (2016-2027)
8.2 Asia-Pacific Ultrasonic Testing Market Size by Type
8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Ultrasonic Testing Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Ultrasonic Testing Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Ultrasonic Testing Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
8.3 Asia-Pacific Ultrasonic Testing Market Size by Application
8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Ultrasonic Testing Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Ultrasonic Testing Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Ultrasonic Testing Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
8.4 Asia-Pacific Ultrasonic Testing Market Size by Region
8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Ultrasonic Testing Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Ultrasonic Testing Market Size by Region (2022-2027)
8.4.3 China
8.4.4 Japan
8.4.5 South Korea
8.4.6 Southeast Asia
8.4.7 India
8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America Ultrasonic Testing Market Size (2016-2027)
9.2 Latin America Ultrasonic Testing Market Size by Type
9.2.1 Latin America Ultrasonic Testing Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
9.2.2 Latin America Ultrasonic Testing Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
9.2.3 Latin America Ultrasonic Testing Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
9.3 Latin America Ultrasonic Testing Market Size by Application
9.3.1 Latin America Ultrasonic Testing Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
9.3.2 Latin America Ultrasonic Testing Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
9.3.3 Latin America Ultrasonic Testing Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
9.4 Latin America Ultrasonic Testing Market Size by Country
9.4.1 Latin America Ultrasonic Testing Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
9.4.2 Latin America Ultrasonic Testing Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
9.4.3 Mexico
9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa
10.1 Middle East & Africa Ultrasonic Testing Market Size (2016-2027)
10.2 Middle East & Africa Ultrasonic Testing Market Size by Type
10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Ultrasonic Testing Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Ultrasonic Testing Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Ultrasonic Testing Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
10.3 Middle East & Africa Ultrasonic Testing Market Size by Application
10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Ultrasonic Testing Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Ultrasonic Testing Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Ultrasonic Testing Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
10.4 Middle East & Africa Ultrasonic Testing Market Size by Country
10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Ultrasonic Testing Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Ultrasonic Testing Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
10.4.3 Turkey
10.4.4 Saudi Arabia
10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles
11.1 General Electric
11.1.1 General Electric Company Details
11.1.2 General Electric Business Overview
11.1.3 General Electric Ultrasonic Testing Introduction
11.1.4 General Electric Revenue in Ultrasonic Testing Business (2016-2021)
11.1.5 General Electric Recent Development
11.2 Olympus
11.2.1 Olympus Company Details
11.2.2 Olympus Business Overview
11.2.3 Olympus Ultrasonic Testing Introduction
11.2.4 Olympus Revenue in Ultrasonic Testing Business (2016-2021)
11.2.5 Olympus Recent Development
11.3 Sonatest
11.3.1 Sonatest Company Details
11.3.2 Sonatest Business Overview
11.3.3 Sonatest Ultrasonic Testing Introduction
11.3.4 Sonatest Revenue in Ultrasonic Testing Business (2016-2021)
11.3.5 Sonatest Recent Development
11.4 Sonotron NDT
11.4.1 Sonotron NDT Company Details
11.4.2 Sonotron NDT Business Overview
11.4.3 Sonotron NDT Ultrasonic Testing Introduction
11.4.4 Sonotron NDT Revenue in Ultrasonic Testing Business (2016-2021)
11.4.5 Sonotron NDT Recent Development
11.5 Karl Deutsch
11.5.1 Karl Deutsch Company Details
11.5.2 Karl Deutsch Business Overview
11.5.3 Karl Deutsch Ultrasonic Testing Introduction
11.5.4 Karl Deutsch Revenue in Ultrasonic Testing Business (2016-2021)
11.5.5 Karl Deutsch Recent Development
11.6 Proceq
11.6.1 Proceq Company Details
11.6.2 Proceq Business Overview
11.6.3 Proceq Ultrasonic Testing Introduction
11.6.4 Proceq Revenue in Ultrasonic Testing Business (2016-2021)
11.6.5 Proceq Recent Development
11.7 Zetec
11.7.1 Zetec Company Details
11.7.2 Zetec Business Overview
11.7.3 Zetec Ultrasonic Testing Introduction
11.7.4 Zetec Revenue in Ultrasonic Testing Business (2016-2021)
11.7.5 Zetec Recent Development
11.8 Magnaflux
11.8.1 Magnaflux Company Details
11.8.2 Magnaflux Business Overview
11.8.3 Magnaflux Ultrasonic Testing Introduction
11.8.4 Magnaflux Revenue in Ultrasonic Testing Business (2016-2021)
11.8.5 Magnaflux Recent Development
11.9 MISTRAS Group
11.9.1 MISTRAS Group Company Details
11.9.2 MISTRAS Group Business Overview
11.9.3 MISTRAS Group Ultrasonic Testing Introduction
11.9.4 MISTRAS Group Revenue in Ultrasonic Testing Business (2016-2021)
11.9.5 MISTRAS Group Recent Development
11.10 Kropus
11.10.1 Kropus Company Details
11.10.2 Kropus Business Overview
11.10.3 Kropus Ultrasonic Testing Introduction
11.10.4 Kropus Revenue in Ultrasonic Testing Business (2016-2021)
11.10.5 Kropus Recent Development
11.11 Centurion NDT
11.11.1 Centurion NDT Company Details
11.11.2 Centurion NDT Business Overview
11.11.3 Centurion NDT Ultrasonic Testing Introduction
11.11.4 Centurion NDT Revenue in Ultrasonic Testing Business (2016-2021)
11.11.5 Centurion NDT Recent Development
11.12 NDT Systems (Nova Instruments)
11.12.1 NDT Systems (Nova Instruments) Company Details
11.12.2 NDT Systems (Nova Instruments) Business Overview
11.12.3 NDT Systems (Nova Instruments) Ultrasonic Testing Introduction
11.12.4 NDT Systems (Nova Instruments) Revenue in Ultrasonic Testing Business (2016-2021)
11.12.5 NDT Systems (Nova Instruments) Recent Development
11.13 Hitachi Power Solutions
11.13.1 Hitachi Power Solutions Company Details
11.13.2 Hitachi Power Solutions Business Overview
11.13.3 Hitachi Power Solutions Ultrasonic Testing Introduction
11.13.4 Hitachi Power Solutions Revenue in Ultrasonic Testing Business (2016-2021)
11.13.5 Hitachi Power Solutions Recent Development
11.14 Modsonic
11.14.1 Modsonic Company Details
11.14.2 Modsonic Business Overview
11.14.3 Modsonic Ultrasonic Testing Introduction
11.14.4 Modsonic Revenue in Ultrasonic Testing Business (2016-2021)
11.14.5 Modsonic Recent Development
11.15 RYOSHO
11.15.1 RYOSHO Company Details
11.15.2 RYOSHO Business Overview
11.15.3 RYOSHO Ultrasonic Testing Introduction
11.15.4 RYOSHO Revenue in Ultrasonic Testing Business (2016-2021)
11.15.5 RYOSHO Recent Development
11.16 Dakota Ultrasonics
11.16.1 Dakota Ultrasonics Company Details
11.16.2 Dakota Ultrasonics Business Overview
11.16.3 Dakota Ultrasonics Ultrasonic Testing Introduction
11.16.4 Dakota Ultrasonics Revenue in Ultrasonic Testing Business (2016-2021)
11.16.5 Dakota Ultrasonics Recent Development
11.17 PCE Instruments
11.17.1 PCE Instruments Company Details
11.17.2 PCE Instruments Business Overview
11.17.3 PCE Instruments Ultrasonic Testing Introduction
11.17.4 PCE Instruments Revenue in Ultrasonic Testing Business (2016-2021)
11.17.5 PCE Instruments Recent Development
11.18 Eddyfi Technologies
11.18.1 Eddyfi Technologies Company Details
11.18.2 Eddyfi Technologies Business Overview
11.18.3 Eddyfi Technologies Ultrasonic Testing Introduction
11.18.4 Eddyfi Technologies Revenue in Ultrasonic Testing Business (2016-2021)
11.18.5 Eddyfi Technologies Recent Development
11.18 SONOTEC
.1 SONOTEC Company Details
.2 SONOTEC Business Overview
.3 SONOTEC Ultrasonic Testing Introduction
.4 SONOTEC Revenue in Ultrasonic Testing Business (2016-2021)
.5 SONOTEC Recent Development
11.20 TecScan System
11.20.1 TecScan System Company Details
11.20.2 TecScan System Business Overview
11.20.3 TecScan System Ultrasonic Testing Introduction
11.20.4 TecScan System Revenue in Ultrasonic Testing Business (2016-2021)
11.20.5 TecScan System Recent Development
11.21 Cygnus Instruments
11.21.1 Cygnus Instruments Company Details
11.21.2 Cygnus Instruments Business Overview
11.21.3 Cygnus Instruments Ultrasonic Testing Introduction
11.21.4 Cygnus Instruments Revenue in Ultrasonic Testing Business (2016-2021)
11.21.5 Cygnus Instruments Recent Development
11.22 Zeal International
11.22.1 Zeal International Company Details
11.22.2 Zeal International Business Overview
11.22.3 Zeal International Ultrasonic Testing Introduction
11.22.4 Zeal International Revenue in Ultrasonic Testing Business (2016-2021)
11.22.5 Zeal International Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix
13.1 Research Methodology
13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
13.1.2 Data Source
13.2 Disclaimer
13.3 Author Details
