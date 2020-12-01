Ultrasonic Testing market is thoroughly, accurately, and comprehensively assessed in the report with a large focus on market dynamics, market competition, regional growth, segmental analysis, and key growth strategies.QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Ultrasonic Testing Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Ultrasonic Testing market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Ultrasonic Testing market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Ultrasonic Testing market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

General Electric, Olympus, Sonatest, Sonotron NDT, Karl Deutsch, Proceq, Zetec, Magnaflux, MISTRAS Group, Kropus, Centurion NDT, NDT Systems (Nova Instruments), Hitachi Power Solutions, Modsonic, RYOSHO, Dakota Ultrasonics, PCE Instruments, Eddyfi Technologies, SONOTEC, TecScan System, Cygnus Instruments, Zeal International Market Segment by Product Type: , Ultrasonic Flaw Detectors, Ultrasonic Thickness Gauges, Transducers & Probes, Industrial Scanners, Tube Inspection Systems, Ultrasonic Bond Testers, Others Ultrasonic Testing Market Segment by Application: , Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Oil & Gas, Infrastructure, Power Generation, Manufacturing, Other

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Ultrasonic Testing market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Ultrasonic Testing market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Ultrasonic Testing industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Ultrasonic Testing market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Ultrasonic Testing market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Ultrasonic Testing market

TOC

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Market Analysis by Type

1.3.1 Global Ultrasonic Testing Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Ultrasonic Flaw Detectors

1.3.3 Ultrasonic Thickness Gauges

1.3.4 Transducers & Probes

1.3.5 Industrial Scanners

1.3.6 Tube Inspection Systems

1.3.7 Ultrasonic Bond Testers

1.3.8 Others

1.4 Market by Application

1.4.1 Global Ultrasonic Testing Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Aerospace & Defense

1.4.3 Automotive

1.4.4 Oil & Gas

1.4.5 Infrastructure

1.4.6 Power Generation

1.4.7 Manufacturing

1.4.8 Others 1.5 Study Objectives 1.6 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Ultrasonic Testing Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Ultrasonic Testing Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Ultrasonic Testing Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Ultrasonic Testing Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Ultrasonic Testing Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Ultrasonic Testing Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Ultrasonic Testing Market Trends

2.3.2 Ultrasonic Testing Market Drivers

2.3.3 Ultrasonic Testing Market Challenges

2.3.4 Ultrasonic Testing Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Ultrasonic Testing Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Ultrasonic Testing Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Ultrasonic Testing Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Ultrasonic Testing Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Ultrasonic Testing Revenue

3.4 Global Ultrasonic Testing Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Ultrasonic Testing Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Ultrasonic Testing Revenue in 2019

3.5 Key Players Ultrasonic Testing Area Served

3.6 Key Players Ultrasonic Testing Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Ultrasonic Testing Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Ultrasonic Testing Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Ultrasonic Testing Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Ultrasonic Testing Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Ultrasonic Testing Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global Ultrasonic Testing Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Ultrasonic Testing Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Ultrasonic Testing Market Size (2015-2026)

6.2 North America Ultrasonic Testing Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 North America Ultrasonic Testing Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Ultrasonic Testing Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

6.4.1 United States

6.4.2 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Ultrasonic Testing Market Size (2015-2026)

7.2 Europe Ultrasonic Testing Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Ultrasonic Testing Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Ultrasonic Testing Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

7.4.1 Germany

7.4.2 France

7.4.3 U.K.

7.4.4 Italy

7.4.5 Russia

7.4.6 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Ultrasonic Testing Market Size (2015-2026)

8.2 Asia-Pacific Ultrasonic Testing Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Ultrasonic Testing Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

8.4 Asia-Pacific Ultrasonic Testing Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 South Korea

8.4.4 Southeast Asia

8.4.5 India

8.4.6 Australia 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Ultrasonic Testing Market Size (2015-2026)

9.2 Latin America Ultrasonic Testing Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Latin America Ultrasonic Testing Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

9.4 Latin America Ultrasonic Testing Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

9.4.1 Mexico

9.4.2 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Ultrasonic Testing Market Size (2015-2026)

10.2 Middle East & Africa Ultrasonic Testing Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Ultrasonic Testing Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

10.4 Middle East & Africa Ultrasonic Testing Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

10.4.1 Turkey

10.4.2 Saudi Arabia

10.4.3 UAE 11Key Players Profiles

11.1 General Electric

11.1.1 General Electric Company Details

11.1.2 General Electric Business Overview

11.1.3 General Electric Ultrasonic Testing Introduction

11.1.4 General Electric Revenue in Ultrasonic Testing Business (2015-2020))

11.1.5 General Electric Recent Development

11.2 Olympus

11.2.1 Olympus Company Details

11.2.2 Olympus Business Overview

11.2.3 Olympus Ultrasonic Testing Introduction

11.2.4 Olympus Revenue in Ultrasonic Testing Business (2015-2020)

11.2.5 Olympus Recent Development

11.3 Sonatest

11.3.1 Sonatest Company Details

11.3.2 Sonatest Business Overview

11.3.3 Sonatest Ultrasonic Testing Introduction

11.3.4 Sonatest Revenue in Ultrasonic Testing Business (2015-2020)

11.3.5 Sonatest Recent Development

11.4 Sonotron NDT

11.4.1 Sonotron NDT Company Details

11.4.2 Sonotron NDT Business Overview

11.4.3 Sonotron NDT Ultrasonic Testing Introduction

11.4.4 Sonotron NDT Revenue in Ultrasonic Testing Business (2015-2020)

11.4.5 Sonotron NDT Recent Development

11.5 Karl Deutsch

11.5.1 Karl Deutsch Company Details

11.5.2 Karl Deutsch Business Overview

11.5.3 Karl Deutsch Ultrasonic Testing Introduction

11.5.4 Karl Deutsch Revenue in Ultrasonic Testing Business (2015-2020)

11.5.5 Karl Deutsch Recent Development

11.6 Proceq

11.6.1 Proceq Company Details

11.6.2 Proceq Business Overview

11.6.3 Proceq Ultrasonic Testing Introduction

11.6.4 Proceq Revenue in Ultrasonic Testing Business (2015-2020)

11.6.5 Proceq Recent Development

11.7 Zetec

11.7.1 Zetec Company Details

11.7.2 Zetec Business Overview

11.7.3 Zetec Ultrasonic Testing Introduction

11.7.4 Zetec Revenue in Ultrasonic Testing Business (2015-2020)

11.7.5 Zetec Recent Development

11.8 Magnaflux

11.8.1 Magnaflux Company Details

11.8.2 Magnaflux Business Overview

11.8.3 Magnaflux Ultrasonic Testing Introduction

11.8.4 Magnaflux Revenue in Ultrasonic Testing Business (2015-2020)

11.8.5 Magnaflux Recent Development

11.9 MISTRAS Group

11.9.1 MISTRAS Group Company Details

11.9.2 MISTRAS Group Business Overview

11.9.3 MISTRAS Group Ultrasonic Testing Introduction

11.9.4 MISTRAS Group Revenue in Ultrasonic Testing Business (2015-2020)

11.9.5 MISTRAS Group Recent Development

11.10 Kropus

11.10.1 Kropus Company Details

11.10.2 Kropus Business Overview

11.10.3 Kropus Ultrasonic Testing Introduction

11.10.4 Kropus Revenue in Ultrasonic Testing Business (2015-2020)

11.10.5 Kropus Recent Development

11.11 Centurion NDT

10.11.1 Centurion NDT Company Details

10.11.2 Centurion NDT Business Overview

10.11.3 Centurion NDT Ultrasonic Testing Introduction

10.11.4 Centurion NDT Revenue in Ultrasonic Testing Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 Centurion NDT Recent Development

11.12 NDT Systems (Nova Instruments)

10.12.1 NDT Systems (Nova Instruments) Company Details

10.12.2 NDT Systems (Nova Instruments) Business Overview

10.12.3 NDT Systems (Nova Instruments) Ultrasonic Testing Introduction

10.12.4 NDT Systems (Nova Instruments) Revenue in Ultrasonic Testing Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 NDT Systems (Nova Instruments) Recent Development

11.13 Hitachi Power Solutions

10.13.1 Hitachi Power Solutions Company Details

10.13.2 Hitachi Power Solutions Business Overview

10.13.3 Hitachi Power Solutions Ultrasonic Testing Introduction

10.13.4 Hitachi Power Solutions Revenue in Ultrasonic Testing Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 Hitachi Power Solutions Recent Development

11.14 Modsonic

10.14.1 Modsonic Company Details

10.14.2 Modsonic Business Overview

10.14.3 Modsonic Ultrasonic Testing Introduction

10.14.4 Modsonic Revenue in Ultrasonic Testing Business (2015-2020)

10.14.5 Modsonic Recent Development

11.15 RYOSHO

10.15.1 RYOSHO Company Details

10.15.2 RYOSHO Business Overview

10.15.3 RYOSHO Ultrasonic Testing Introduction

10.15.4 RYOSHO Revenue in Ultrasonic Testing Business (2015-2020)

10.15.5 RYOSHO Recent Development

11.16 Dakota Ultrasonics

10.16.1 Dakota Ultrasonics Company Details

10.16.2 Dakota Ultrasonics Business Overview

10.16.3 Dakota Ultrasonics Ultrasonic Testing Introduction

10.16.4 Dakota Ultrasonics Revenue in Ultrasonic Testing Business (2015-2020)

10.16.5 Dakota Ultrasonics Recent Development

11.17 PCE Instruments

10.17.1 PCE Instruments Company Details

10.17.2 PCE Instruments Business Overview

10.17.3 PCE Instruments Ultrasonic Testing Introduction

10.17.4 PCE Instruments Revenue in Ultrasonic Testing Business (2015-2020)

10.17.5 PCE Instruments Recent Development

11.18 Eddyfi Technologies

10.18.1 Eddyfi Technologies Company Details

10.18.2 Eddyfi Technologies Business Overview

10.18.3 Eddyfi Technologies Ultrasonic Testing Introduction

10.18.4 Eddyfi Technologies Revenue in Ultrasonic Testing Business (2015-2020)

10.18.5 Eddyfi Technologies Recent Development

11.19 SONOTEC

10.19.1 SONOTEC Company Details

10.19.2 SONOTEC Business Overview

10.19.3 SONOTEC Ultrasonic Testing Introduction

10.19.4 SONOTEC Revenue in Ultrasonic Testing Business (2015-2020)

10.19.5 SONOTEC Recent Development

11.20 TecScan System

10.20.1 TecScan System Company Details

10.20.2 TecScan System Business Overview

10.20.3 TecScan System Ultrasonic Testing Introduction

10.20.4 TecScan System Revenue in Ultrasonic Testing Business (2015-2020)

10.20.5 TecScan System Recent Development

11.21 Cygnus Instruments

10.21.1 Cygnus Instruments Company Details

10.21.2 Cygnus Instruments Business Overview

10.21.3 Cygnus Instruments Ultrasonic Testing Introduction

10.21.4 Cygnus Instruments Revenue in Ultrasonic Testing Business (2015-2020)

10.21.5 Cygnus Instruments Recent Development

11.22 Zeal International

10.22.1 Zeal International Company Details

10.22.2 Zeal International Business Overview

10.22.3 Zeal International Ultrasonic Testing Introduction

10.22.4 Zeal International Revenue in Ultrasonic Testing Business (2015-2020)

10.22.5 Zeal International Recent Development 12Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

