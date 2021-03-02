Ultrasonic Tester Market 2021: Industry Size, Share, Potential Growth, Demand And Analysis Of Key Players | GE Measurement & Control(US), Olympus(Japan), Sonatest(UK)

“

The report titled Global Ultrasonic Tester Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Ultrasonic Tester market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Ultrasonic Tester market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Ultrasonic Tester market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Ultrasonic Tester market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Ultrasonic Tester report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Ultrasonic Tester report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Ultrasonic Tester market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Ultrasonic Tester market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Ultrasonic Tester market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Ultrasonic Tester market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Ultrasonic Tester market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: GE Measurement & Control(US), Olympus(Japan), Sonatest(UK), Sonotron NDT(Israel), Karldeutsch(Germany), Proceq(Swiss), Zetec(US), SONOTEC GmbH(Germany), Centurion NDT(US), Nova Instruments(NDT Systems)(US), Hitachi Power Solutions(Japan), Modsonic(India), RYOSHO(Japan), KJTD(Japan), Novotest(Ukraine), Dakota Ultrasonics(US), Mitech(China), Siui(China), Nantong YouLian(China), Doppler(China), Suzhou Fuerte(China), Kairda(China), Testech Group(China)

Market Segmentation by Product: Conventional Ultrasonic Testing Machine

Phased Array Ultrasonic Testing Machine

TOFD Ultrasonic Testing Machine



Market Segmentation by Application: Energy

Aerospace

Oil & Gas

Manufacturing and Machinery

Automotive

Railways

Others



The Ultrasonic Tester Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Ultrasonic Tester market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Ultrasonic Tester market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Ultrasonic Tester market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Ultrasonic Tester industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Ultrasonic Tester market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Ultrasonic Tester market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Ultrasonic Tester market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Ultrasonic Tester Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Ultrasonic Tester Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Conventional Ultrasonic Testing Machine

1.2.3 Phased Array Ultrasonic Testing Machine

1.2.4 TOFD Ultrasonic Testing Machine

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Ultrasonic Tester Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Energy

1.3.3 Aerospace

1.3.4 Oil & Gas

1.3.5 Manufacturing and Machinery

1.3.6 Automotive

1.3.7 Railways

1.3.8 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Ultrasonic Tester Production

2.1 Global Ultrasonic Tester Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Ultrasonic Tester Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Ultrasonic Tester Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Ultrasonic Tester Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Ultrasonic Tester Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Ultrasonic Tester Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Ultrasonic Tester Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Ultrasonic Tester Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Ultrasonic Tester Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Ultrasonic Tester Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Ultrasonic Tester Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Ultrasonic Tester Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Ultrasonic Tester Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Ultrasonic Tester Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Ultrasonic Tester Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Ultrasonic Tester Supply by Manufacturers

4.1.1 Global Top Ultrasonic Tester Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)

4.1.2 Global Top Ultrasonic Tester Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Ultrasonic Tester Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Ultrasonic Tester Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Ultrasonic Tester Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Ultrasonic Tester Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Ultrasonic Tester Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Ultrasonic Tester Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Ultrasonic Tester Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Ultrasonic Tester Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Ultrasonic Tester Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Ultrasonic Tester Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Ultrasonic Tester Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Ultrasonic Tester Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Ultrasonic Tester Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Ultrasonic Tester Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Ultrasonic Tester Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Ultrasonic Tester Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Ultrasonic Tester Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Ultrasonic Tester Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Ultrasonic Tester Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Ultrasonic Tester Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Ultrasonic Tester Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Ultrasonic Tester Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Ultrasonic Tester Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Ultrasonic Tester Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Ultrasonic Tester Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Ultrasonic Tester Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Ultrasonic Tester Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Ultrasonic Tester Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Ultrasonic Tester Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Ultrasonic Tester Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Ultrasonic Tester Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Ultrasonic Tester Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Ultrasonic Tester Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Ultrasonic Tester Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Ultrasonic Tester Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Ultrasonic Tester Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Ultrasonic Tester Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Ultrasonic Tester Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Ultrasonic Tester Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Ultrasonic Tester Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Ultrasonic Tester Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Ultrasonic Tester Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Ultrasonic Tester Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Ultrasonic Tester Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Ultrasonic Tester Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Ultrasonic Tester Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Ultrasonic Tester Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Ultrasonic Tester Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Ultrasonic Tester Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Ultrasonic Tester Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Ultrasonic Tester Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Ultrasonic Tester Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Ultrasonic Tester Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Ultrasonic Tester Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Ultrasonic Tester Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Ultrasonic Tester Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Ultrasonic Tester Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Ultrasonic Tester Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Ultrasonic Tester Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Ultrasonic Tester Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Ultrasonic Tester Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Ultrasonic Tester Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Ultrasonic Tester Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Ultrasonic Tester Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Ultrasonic Tester Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Ultrasonic Tester Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Ultrasonic Tester Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Ultrasonic Tester Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Ultrasonic Tester Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Ultrasonic Tester Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Ultrasonic Tester Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Ultrasonic Tester Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Ultrasonic Tester Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Ultrasonic Tester Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Ultrasonic Tester Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Ultrasonic Tester Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Ultrasonic Tester Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Ultrasonic Tester Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 UAE

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 GE Measurement & Control(US)

12.1.1 GE Measurement & Control(US) Corporation Information

12.1.2 GE Measurement & Control(US) Overview

12.1.3 GE Measurement & Control(US) Ultrasonic Tester Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 GE Measurement & Control(US) Ultrasonic Tester Product Description

12.1.5 GE Measurement & Control(US) Related Developments

12.2 Olympus(Japan)

12.2.1 Olympus(Japan) Corporation Information

12.2.2 Olympus(Japan) Overview

12.2.3 Olympus(Japan) Ultrasonic Tester Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Olympus(Japan) Ultrasonic Tester Product Description

12.2.5 Olympus(Japan) Related Developments

12.3 Sonatest(UK)

12.3.1 Sonatest(UK) Corporation Information

12.3.2 Sonatest(UK) Overview

12.3.3 Sonatest(UK) Ultrasonic Tester Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Sonatest(UK) Ultrasonic Tester Product Description

12.3.5 Sonatest(UK) Related Developments

12.4 Sonotron NDT(Israel)

12.4.1 Sonotron NDT(Israel) Corporation Information

12.4.2 Sonotron NDT(Israel) Overview

12.4.3 Sonotron NDT(Israel) Ultrasonic Tester Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Sonotron NDT(Israel) Ultrasonic Tester Product Description

12.4.5 Sonotron NDT(Israel) Related Developments

12.5 Karldeutsch(Germany)

12.5.1 Karldeutsch(Germany) Corporation Information

12.5.2 Karldeutsch(Germany) Overview

12.5.3 Karldeutsch(Germany) Ultrasonic Tester Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Karldeutsch(Germany) Ultrasonic Tester Product Description

12.5.5 Karldeutsch(Germany) Related Developments

12.6 Proceq(Swiss)

12.6.1 Proceq(Swiss) Corporation Information

12.6.2 Proceq(Swiss) Overview

12.6.3 Proceq(Swiss) Ultrasonic Tester Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Proceq(Swiss) Ultrasonic Tester Product Description

12.6.5 Proceq(Swiss) Related Developments

12.7 Zetec(US)

12.7.1 Zetec(US) Corporation Information

12.7.2 Zetec(US) Overview

12.7.3 Zetec(US) Ultrasonic Tester Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Zetec(US) Ultrasonic Tester Product Description

12.7.5 Zetec(US) Related Developments

12.8 SONOTEC GmbH(Germany)

12.8.1 SONOTEC GmbH(Germany) Corporation Information

12.8.2 SONOTEC GmbH(Germany) Overview

12.8.3 SONOTEC GmbH(Germany) Ultrasonic Tester Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 SONOTEC GmbH(Germany) Ultrasonic Tester Product Description

12.8.5 SONOTEC GmbH(Germany) Related Developments

12.9 Centurion NDT(US)

12.9.1 Centurion NDT(US) Corporation Information

12.9.2 Centurion NDT(US) Overview

12.9.3 Centurion NDT(US) Ultrasonic Tester Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Centurion NDT(US) Ultrasonic Tester Product Description

12.9.5 Centurion NDT(US) Related Developments

12.10 Nova Instruments(NDT Systems)(US)

12.10.1 Nova Instruments(NDT Systems)(US) Corporation Information

12.10.2 Nova Instruments(NDT Systems)(US) Overview

12.10.3 Nova Instruments(NDT Systems)(US) Ultrasonic Tester Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Nova Instruments(NDT Systems)(US) Ultrasonic Tester Product Description

12.10.5 Nova Instruments(NDT Systems)(US) Related Developments

12.11 Hitachi Power Solutions(Japan)

12.11.1 Hitachi Power Solutions(Japan) Corporation Information

12.11.2 Hitachi Power Solutions(Japan) Overview

12.11.3 Hitachi Power Solutions(Japan) Ultrasonic Tester Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Hitachi Power Solutions(Japan) Ultrasonic Tester Product Description

12.11.5 Hitachi Power Solutions(Japan) Related Developments

12.12 Modsonic(India)

12.12.1 Modsonic(India) Corporation Information

12.12.2 Modsonic(India) Overview

12.12.3 Modsonic(India) Ultrasonic Tester Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Modsonic(India) Ultrasonic Tester Product Description

12.12.5 Modsonic(India) Related Developments

12.13 RYOSHO(Japan)

12.13.1 RYOSHO(Japan) Corporation Information

12.13.2 RYOSHO(Japan) Overview

12.13.3 RYOSHO(Japan) Ultrasonic Tester Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 RYOSHO(Japan) Ultrasonic Tester Product Description

12.13.5 RYOSHO(Japan) Related Developments

12.14 KJTD(Japan)

12.14.1 KJTD(Japan) Corporation Information

12.14.2 KJTD(Japan) Overview

12.14.3 KJTD(Japan) Ultrasonic Tester Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 KJTD(Japan) Ultrasonic Tester Product Description

12.14.5 KJTD(Japan) Related Developments

12.15 Novotest(Ukraine)

12.15.1 Novotest(Ukraine) Corporation Information

12.15.2 Novotest(Ukraine) Overview

12.15.3 Novotest(Ukraine) Ultrasonic Tester Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Novotest(Ukraine) Ultrasonic Tester Product Description

12.15.5 Novotest(Ukraine) Related Developments

12.16 Dakota Ultrasonics(US)

12.16.1 Dakota Ultrasonics(US) Corporation Information

12.16.2 Dakota Ultrasonics(US) Overview

12.16.3 Dakota Ultrasonics(US) Ultrasonic Tester Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Dakota Ultrasonics(US) Ultrasonic Tester Product Description

12.16.5 Dakota Ultrasonics(US) Related Developments

12.17 Mitech(China)

12.17.1 Mitech(China) Corporation Information

12.17.2 Mitech(China) Overview

12.17.3 Mitech(China) Ultrasonic Tester Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Mitech(China) Ultrasonic Tester Product Description

12.17.5 Mitech(China) Related Developments

12.18 Siui(China)

12.18.1 Siui(China) Corporation Information

12.18.2 Siui(China) Overview

12.18.3 Siui(China) Ultrasonic Tester Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Siui(China) Ultrasonic Tester Product Description

12.18.5 Siui(China) Related Developments

12.19 Nantong YouLian(China)

12.19.1 Nantong YouLian(China) Corporation Information

12.19.2 Nantong YouLian(China) Overview

12.19.3 Nantong YouLian(China) Ultrasonic Tester Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 Nantong YouLian(China) Ultrasonic Tester Product Description

12.19.5 Nantong YouLian(China) Related Developments

12.20 Doppler(China)

12.20.1 Doppler(China) Corporation Information

12.20.2 Doppler(China) Overview

12.20.3 Doppler(China) Ultrasonic Tester Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.20.4 Doppler(China) Ultrasonic Tester Product Description

12.20.5 Doppler(China) Related Developments

8.21 Suzhou Fuerte(China)

12.21.1 Suzhou Fuerte(China) Corporation Information

12.21.2 Suzhou Fuerte(China) Overview

12.21.3 Suzhou Fuerte(China) Ultrasonic Tester Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.21.4 Suzhou Fuerte(China) Ultrasonic Tester Product Description

12.21.5 Suzhou Fuerte(China) Related Developments

12.22 Kairda(China)

12.22.1 Kairda(China) Corporation Information

12.22.2 Kairda(China) Overview

12.22.3 Kairda(China) Ultrasonic Tester Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.22.4 Kairda(China) Ultrasonic Tester Product Description

12.22.5 Kairda(China) Related Developments

12.23 Testech Group(China)

12.23.1 Testech Group(China) Corporation Information

12.23.2 Testech Group(China) Overview

12.23.3 Testech Group(China) Ultrasonic Tester Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.23.4 Testech Group(China) Ultrasonic Tester Product Description

12.23.5 Testech Group(China) Related Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Ultrasonic Tester Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Ultrasonic Tester Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Ultrasonic Tester Production Mode & Process

13.4 Ultrasonic Tester Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Ultrasonic Tester Sales Channels

13.4.2 Ultrasonic Tester Distributors

13.5 Ultrasonic Tester Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Ultrasonic Tester Industry Trends

14.2 Ultrasonic Tester Market Drivers

14.3 Ultrasonic Tester Market Challenges

14.4 Ultrasonic Tester Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Ultrasonic Tester Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

”