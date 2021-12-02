Ultra-light Aircraft Market Size and Share by 2027|P&M Aviation, Costruzioni Aeronautiche TECNAM, Cub Crafters

“Los Angeles, United States,- QY Research has recently published a new report, titled Global and United States Ultra-light Aircraft Market Insights, Forecast to 2027 The report has been put together using primary and secondary research methodologies, which offer an accurate and precise understanding of the Ultra-light Aircraft market. Analysts have used a top-down and bottom-up approach to evaluate the segments and provide a fair assessment of their impact on the global Ultra-light Aircraft market. The report offers an overview of the market, which briefly describes the market condition and the leading segments. It also mentions the top players present in the global Ultra-light Aircraft market.

The research report on the global Ultra-light Aircraft market includes a SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis, which help in providing the precise trajectory of the market. These market measurement tools help in identifying drivers, restraints, weaknesses, Ultra-light Aircraft market opportunities, and threats. The research report offers global market figures as well as figures for regional markets and segments therein.

The Ultra-light Aircraft research report opens with an executive summary that gives a brief overview of the market. It mentions the leading segments and the players that are expected to shape the market in the coming years. The executive summary offers a glance of the market without any bias. In the succeeding chapters, the research report on the global Ultra-light Aircraft market focuses on the drivers. It explains the changing demographic that is expected to impact demand and supply in the Ultra-light Aircraft market. It delves into the regulatory reforms that are projected to shift perspectives. Additionally, researchers have discussed the very source of the demand to analyze its nature.

The report also sheds light on the restraints present in the global Ultra-light Aircraft market. Analysts have discussed the details highlighting the factors that are expected to hamper the growth of the market in the coming years. Evolving lifestyles, taxation policies, and purchasing powers of various economies have been scrutinized in great detail. The report presents fair points about how these restraints can be turned into opportunities if assessed properly.

Ultra-light Aircraft Market Competitive Landscape

The last chapter of the research report on the global Ultra-light Aircraft market focuses on the key players and the competitive landscape present in the market. The report includes a list of strategic initiatives taken by the companies in recent years along with the ones that are expected to happen in the foreseeable future. Researchers have made a note of the financial outlook of these companies, their research and development activities, and their expansion plans for the near future. The research report on the global Ultra-light Aircraft market is a sincere attempt at giving the readers a comprehensive view of the market to interested readers.

Ultra-light Aircraft Market Leading Players

P&M Aviation, Costruzioni Aeronautiche TECNAM, Cub Crafters, Flight Design, Quicksilver Aircraft, Jabiru Aircraft, American Legend Aircraft, Aeropro, Gulfstream, Belite Enterprises, Learjet, Cessna, Pilatus Aircraft, Cirrus Aircraft, The Airplane Factory, CGS Aviation, Ekolot, Progressive Aerodyne, FANTASY AIR, Kitfox Aircraft, Tecnam

Ultra-light Aircraft Market Segmentation

Through the next chapters, the research report reveals the development of the Ultra-light Aircraft market segments. Analysts have segmented the market on the basis of product, application, end-users, and geography. Each segment of the global Ultra-light Aircraft market has been studied with in-depth insight. Analysts have evaluated the changing nature of the market segments, growing investments in manufacturing activities, and product innovation that are likely to impact them. In terms of geography, the report studies the changing political environment, social upliftment, and other government initiatives that are expected to contribute to the regional markets.

Ultra-light Aircraft Segmentation by Product

Rotary Wing

Fixed Wing

Ultra-light Aircraft Segmentation by Application

Commercial

Personal

Questions answered in the report

Which are the five top players of the global Ultra-light Aircraft market?

How will the global Ultra-light Aircraft market change in the next five years?

Which product and application will take a lion’s share of the global Ultra-light Aircraft market?

What are the drivers and restraints of the global Ultra-light Aircraft market?

Which regional market will show the highest growth?

What will be the CAGR and size of the global Ultra-light Aircraft market throughout the forecast period?

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Ultra-light Aircraft Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Ultra-light Aircraft Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Rotary Wing

1.2.3 Fixed Wing

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Ultra-light Aircraft Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Commercial

1.3.3 Personal

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Ultra-light Aircraft Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Ultra-light Aircraft Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Ultra-light Aircraft Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Ultra-light Aircraft, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Ultra-light Aircraft Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Ultra-light Aircraft Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Ultra-light Aircraft Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Ultra-light Aircraft Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Ultra-light Aircraft Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Ultra-light Aircraft Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027) 3 Global Ultra-light Aircraft Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Ultra-light Aircraft Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Ultra-light Aircraft Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Ultra-light Aircraft Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Ultra-light Aircraft Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Ultra-light Aircraft Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Ultra-light Aircraft Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Ultra-light Aircraft Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Ultra-light Aircraft Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Ultra-light Aircraft Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Ultra-light Aircraft Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Ultra-light Aircraft Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Ultra-light Aircraft Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Ultra-light Aircraft Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Ultra-light Aircraft Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Ultra-light Aircraft Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Ultra-light Aircraft Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Ultra-light Aircraft Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Ultra-light Aircraft Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Ultra-light Aircraft Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Ultra-light Aircraft Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Ultra-light Aircraft Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Ultra-light Aircraft Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Ultra-light Aircraft Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Ultra-light Aircraft Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Ultra-light Aircraft Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Ultra-light Aircraft Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Ultra-light Aircraft Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Ultra-light Aircraft Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Ultra-light Aircraft Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Ultra-light Aircraft Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Ultra-light Aircraft Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 6 United States by Players, Type and Application

6.1 United States Ultra-light Aircraft Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 United States Ultra-light Aircraft Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 United States Ultra-light Aircraft Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 United States Ultra-light Aircraft Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 United States Ultra-light Aircraft Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 United States Top Ultra-light Aircraft Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 United States Top Ultra-light Aircraft Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 United States Ultra-light Aircraft Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 United States Ultra-light Aircraft Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 United States Ultra-light Aircraft Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 United States Ultra-light Aircraft Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 United States Ultra-light Aircraft Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 United States Ultra-light Aircraft Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 United States Ultra-light Aircraft Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States Ultra-light Aircraft Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 United States Ultra-light Aircraft Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 United States Ultra-light Aircraft Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 United States Ultra-light Aircraft Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 United States Ultra-light Aircraft Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 United States Ultra-light Aircraft Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 United States Ultra-light Aircraft Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 United States Ultra-light Aircraft Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 United States Ultra-light Aircraft Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America

7.1 North America Ultra-light Aircraft Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Ultra-light Aircraft Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Ultra-light Aircraft Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Ultra-light Aircraft Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada 8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Ultra-light Aircraft Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Ultra-light Aircraft Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Ultra-light Aircraft Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Ultra-light Aircraft Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.8 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam 9 Europe

9.1 Europe Ultra-light Aircraft Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Ultra-light Aircraft Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Ultra-light Aircraft Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Ultra-light Aircraft Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy 10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Ultra-light Aircraft Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Ultra-light Aircraft Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Ultra-light Aircraft Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Ultra-light Aircraft Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Ultra-light Aircraft Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Ultra-light Aircraft Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Ultra-light Aircraft Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Ultra-light Aircraft Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E 12 Company Profiles

12.1 P&M Aviation

12.1.1 P&M Aviation Corporation Information

12.1.2 P&M Aviation Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 P&M Aviation Ultra-light Aircraft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 P&M Aviation Ultra-light Aircraft Products Offered

12.1.5 P&M Aviation Recent Development

12.2 Costruzioni Aeronautiche TECNAM

12.2.1 Costruzioni Aeronautiche TECNAM Corporation Information

12.2.2 Costruzioni Aeronautiche TECNAM Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Costruzioni Aeronautiche TECNAM Ultra-light Aircraft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Costruzioni Aeronautiche TECNAM Ultra-light Aircraft Products Offered

12.2.5 Costruzioni Aeronautiche TECNAM Recent Development

12.3 Cub Crafters

12.3.1 Cub Crafters Corporation Information

12.3.2 Cub Crafters Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Cub Crafters Ultra-light Aircraft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Cub Crafters Ultra-light Aircraft Products Offered

12.3.5 Cub Crafters Recent Development

12.4 Flight Design

12.4.1 Flight Design Corporation Information

12.4.2 Flight Design Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Flight Design Ultra-light Aircraft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Flight Design Ultra-light Aircraft Products Offered

12.4.5 Flight Design Recent Development

12.5 Quicksilver Aircraft

12.5.1 Quicksilver Aircraft Corporation Information

12.5.2 Quicksilver Aircraft Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Quicksilver Aircraft Ultra-light Aircraft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Quicksilver Aircraft Ultra-light Aircraft Products Offered

12.5.5 Quicksilver Aircraft Recent Development

12.6 Jabiru Aircraft

12.6.1 Jabiru Aircraft Corporation Information

12.6.2 Jabiru Aircraft Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Jabiru Aircraft Ultra-light Aircraft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Jabiru Aircraft Ultra-light Aircraft Products Offered

12.6.5 Jabiru Aircraft Recent Development

12.7 American Legend Aircraft

12.7.1 American Legend Aircraft Corporation Information

12.7.2 American Legend Aircraft Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 American Legend Aircraft Ultra-light Aircraft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 American Legend Aircraft Ultra-light Aircraft Products Offered

12.7.5 American Legend Aircraft Recent Development

12.8 Aeropro

12.8.1 Aeropro Corporation Information

12.8.2 Aeropro Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Aeropro Ultra-light Aircraft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Aeropro Ultra-light Aircraft Products Offered

12.8.5 Aeropro Recent Development

12.9 Gulfstream

12.9.1 Gulfstream Corporation Information

12.9.2 Gulfstream Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Gulfstream Ultra-light Aircraft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Gulfstream Ultra-light Aircraft Products Offered

12.9.5 Gulfstream Recent Development

12.10 Belite Enterprises

12.10.1 Belite Enterprises Corporation Information

12.10.2 Belite Enterprises Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Belite Enterprises Ultra-light Aircraft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Belite Enterprises Ultra-light Aircraft Products Offered

12.10.5 Belite Enterprises Recent Development

12.12 Cessna

12.12.1 Cessna Corporation Information

12.12.2 Cessna Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Cessna Ultra-light Aircraft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Cessna Products Offered

12.12.5 Cessna Recent Development

12.13 Pilatus Aircraft

12.13.1 Pilatus Aircraft Corporation Information

12.13.2 Pilatus Aircraft Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Pilatus Aircraft Ultra-light Aircraft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Pilatus Aircraft Products Offered

12.13.5 Pilatus Aircraft Recent Development

12.14 Cirrus Aircraft

12.14.1 Cirrus Aircraft Corporation Information

12.14.2 Cirrus Aircraft Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 Cirrus Aircraft Ultra-light Aircraft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Cirrus Aircraft Products Offered

12.14.5 Cirrus Aircraft Recent Development

12.15 The Airplane Factory

12.15.1 The Airplane Factory Corporation Information

12.15.2 The Airplane Factory Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 The Airplane Factory Ultra-light Aircraft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 The Airplane Factory Products Offered

12.15.5 The Airplane Factory Recent Development

12.16 CGS Aviation

12.16.1 CGS Aviation Corporation Information

12.16.2 CGS Aviation Description and Business Overview

12.16.3 CGS Aviation Ultra-light Aircraft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 CGS Aviation Products Offered

12.16.5 CGS Aviation Recent Development

12.17 Ekolot

12.17.1 Ekolot Corporation Information

12.17.2 Ekolot Description and Business Overview

12.17.3 Ekolot Ultra-light Aircraft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Ekolot Products Offered

12.17.5 Ekolot Recent Development

12.18 Progressive Aerodyne

12.18.1 Progressive Aerodyne Corporation Information

12.18.2 Progressive Aerodyne Description and Business Overview

12.18.3 Progressive Aerodyne Ultra-light Aircraft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Progressive Aerodyne Products Offered

12.18.5 Progressive Aerodyne Recent Development

12.19 FANTASY AIR

12.19.1 FANTASY AIR Corporation Information

12.19.2 FANTASY AIR Description and Business Overview

12.19.3 FANTASY AIR Ultra-light Aircraft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 FANTASY AIR Products Offered

12.19.5 FANTASY AIR Recent Development

12.20 Kitfox Aircraft

12.20.1 Kitfox Aircraft Corporation Information

12.20.2 Kitfox Aircraft Description and Business Overview

12.20.3 Kitfox Aircraft Ultra-light Aircraft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.20.4 Kitfox Aircraft Products Offered

12.20.5 Kitfox Aircraft Recent Development

12.21 Tecnam

12.21.1 Tecnam Corporation Information

12.21.2 Tecnam Description and Business Overview

12.21.3 Tecnam Ultra-light Aircraft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.21.4 Tecnam Products Offered

12.21.5 Tecnam Recent Development 13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Ultra-light Aircraft Industry Trends

13.2 Ultra-light Aircraft Market Drivers

13.3 Ultra-light Aircraft Market Challenges

13.4 Ultra-light Aircraft Market Restraints 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Ultra-light Aircraft Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer