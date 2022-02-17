Ultra-Absorbent Diaper Market Overview, Industry Top Manufactures, Size, Growth rate 2022- 2028 | Kimberley Clark, P&G, Unicharm

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “Ultra-Absorbent Diaper Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Ultra-Absorbent Diaper report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Ultra-Absorbent Diaper market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Ultra-Absorbent Diaper market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Ultra-Absorbent Diaper market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Ultra-Absorbent Diaper market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Ultra-Absorbent Diaper market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Kimberley Clark, P&G, Unicharm, Hengan, SCA Hygiene, Kao Corporation, Domtar Corporation, DSG International, Nobel Hygiene Private, Oji Holdings Corporation, Essity Aktiebolag, Ontex Group

Market Segmentation by Product:

Pre-fold Diaper

All-in-one Diaper

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Baby Diaper

Adult Diaper



The Ultra-Absorbent Diaper Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Ultra-Absorbent Diaper market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Ultra-Absorbent Diaper market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Ultra-Absorbent Diaper Market Overview

1.1 Ultra-Absorbent Diaper Product Overview

1.2 Ultra-Absorbent Diaper Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Pre-fold Diaper

1.2.2 All-in-one Diaper

1.2.3 Others

1.3 Global Ultra-Absorbent Diaper Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Ultra-Absorbent Diaper Market Size Overview by Type (2017-2028)

1.3.2 Global Ultra-Absorbent Diaper Historic Market Size Review by Type (2017-2022)

1.3.2.1 Global Ultra-Absorbent Diaper Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2017-2022)

1.3.2.2 Global Ultra-Absorbent Diaper Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2017-2022)

1.3.2.3 Global Ultra-Absorbent Diaper Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017-2022)

1.3.3 Global Ultra-Absorbent Diaper Forecasted Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

1.3.3.1 Global Ultra-Absorbent Diaper Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2023-2028)

1.3.3.2 Global Ultra-Absorbent Diaper Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2023-2028)

1.3.3.3 Global Ultra-Absorbent Diaper Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2023-2028)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Ultra-Absorbent Diaper Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

1.4.2 Europe Ultra-Absorbent Diaper Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Ultra-Absorbent Diaper Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

1.4.4 Latin America Ultra-Absorbent Diaper Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Ultra-Absorbent Diaper Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

2 Global Ultra-Absorbent Diaper Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Ultra-Absorbent Diaper Sales (2017-2022)

2.2 Global Top Players by Ultra-Absorbent Diaper Revenue (2017-2022)

2.3 Global Top Players Ultra-Absorbent Diaper Price (2017-2022)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Ultra-Absorbent Diaper Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Ultra-Absorbent Diaper Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Ultra-Absorbent Diaper Market Concentration Rate (2017-2022)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Ultra-Absorbent Diaper Sales and Revenue in 2021

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Ultra-Absorbent Diaper as of 2021)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Ultra-Absorbent Diaper Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Ultra-Absorbent Diaper Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Ultra-Absorbent Diaper Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Ultra-Absorbent Diaper Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.2 Global Ultra-Absorbent Diaper Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Ultra-Absorbent Diaper Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2022)

3.2.2 Global Ultra-Absorbent Diaper Sales in Value by Region (2017-2022)

3.2.3 Global Ultra-Absorbent Diaper Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.3 Global Ultra-Absorbent Diaper Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Ultra-Absorbent Diaper Sales in Volume by Region (2023-2028)

3.3.2 Global Ultra-Absorbent Diaper Sales in Value by Region (2023-2028)

3.3.3 Global Ultra-Absorbent Diaper Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2023-2028)

4 Global Ultra-Absorbent Diaper by Application

4.1 Ultra-Absorbent Diaper Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Baby Diaper

4.1.2 Adult Diaper

4.2 Global Ultra-Absorbent Diaper Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Ultra-Absorbent Diaper Market Size Overview by Application (2017-2028)

4.2.2 Global Ultra-Absorbent Diaper Historic Market Size Review by Application (2017-2022)

4.2.2.1 Global Ultra-Absorbent Diaper Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2017-2022)

4.2.2.2 Global Ultra-Absorbent Diaper Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2017-2022)

4.2.2.3 Global Ultra-Absorbent Diaper Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017-2022)

4.2.3 Global Ultra-Absorbent Diaper Forecasted Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

4.2.3.1 Global Ultra-Absorbent Diaper Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2023-2028)

4.2.3.2 Global Ultra-Absorbent Diaper Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2023-2028)

4.2.3.3 Global Ultra-Absorbent Diaper Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2023-2028)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Ultra-Absorbent Diaper Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

4.3.2 Europe Ultra-Absorbent Diaper Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Ultra-Absorbent Diaper Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

4.3.4 Latin America Ultra-Absorbent Diaper Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Ultra-Absorbent Diaper Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

5 North America Ultra-Absorbent Diaper by Country

5.1 North America Ultra-Absorbent Diaper Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Ultra-Absorbent Diaper Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)

5.1.2 North America Ultra-Absorbent Diaper Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)

5.2 North America Ultra-Absorbent Diaper Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Ultra-Absorbent Diaper Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)

5.2.2 North America Ultra-Absorbent Diaper Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)

6 Europe Ultra-Absorbent Diaper by Country

6.1 Europe Ultra-Absorbent Diaper Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Ultra-Absorbent Diaper Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)

6.1.2 Europe Ultra-Absorbent Diaper Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)

6.2 Europe Ultra-Absorbent Diaper Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Ultra-Absorbent Diaper Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)

6.2.2 Europe Ultra-Absorbent Diaper Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)

7 Asia-Pacific Ultra-Absorbent Diaper by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Ultra-Absorbent Diaper Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Ultra-Absorbent Diaper Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2022)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Ultra-Absorbent Diaper Sales in Value by Region (2017-2022)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Ultra-Absorbent Diaper Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Ultra-Absorbent Diaper Sales in Volume by Region (2023-2028)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Ultra-Absorbent Diaper Sales in Value by Region (2023-2028)

8 Latin America Ultra-Absorbent Diaper by Country

8.1 Latin America Ultra-Absorbent Diaper Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Ultra-Absorbent Diaper Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)

8.1.2 Latin America Ultra-Absorbent Diaper Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)

8.2 Latin America Ultra-Absorbent Diaper Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Ultra-Absorbent Diaper Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)

8.2.2 Latin America Ultra-Absorbent Diaper Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)

9 Middle East and Africa Ultra-Absorbent Diaper by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Ultra-Absorbent Diaper Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Ultra-Absorbent Diaper Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Ultra-Absorbent Diaper Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Ultra-Absorbent Diaper Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Ultra-Absorbent Diaper Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Ultra-Absorbent Diaper Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Ultra-Absorbent Diaper Business

10.1 Kimberley Clark

10.1.1 Kimberley Clark Corporation Information

10.1.2 Kimberley Clark Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Kimberley Clark Ultra-Absorbent Diaper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.1.4 Kimberley Clark Ultra-Absorbent Diaper Products Offered

10.1.5 Kimberley Clark Recent Development

10.2 P&G

10.2.1 P&G Corporation Information

10.2.2 P&G Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 P&G Ultra-Absorbent Diaper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.2.4 P&G Ultra-Absorbent Diaper Products Offered

10.2.5 P&G Recent Development

10.3 Unicharm

10.3.1 Unicharm Corporation Information

10.3.2 Unicharm Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Unicharm Ultra-Absorbent Diaper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.3.4 Unicharm Ultra-Absorbent Diaper Products Offered

10.3.5 Unicharm Recent Development

10.4 Hengan

10.4.1 Hengan Corporation Information

10.4.2 Hengan Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Hengan Ultra-Absorbent Diaper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.4.4 Hengan Ultra-Absorbent Diaper Products Offered

10.4.5 Hengan Recent Development

10.5 SCA Hygiene

10.5.1 SCA Hygiene Corporation Information

10.5.2 SCA Hygiene Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 SCA Hygiene Ultra-Absorbent Diaper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.5.4 SCA Hygiene Ultra-Absorbent Diaper Products Offered

10.5.5 SCA Hygiene Recent Development

10.6 Kao Corporation

10.6.1 Kao Corporation Corporation Information

10.6.2 Kao Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Kao Corporation Ultra-Absorbent Diaper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.6.4 Kao Corporation Ultra-Absorbent Diaper Products Offered

10.6.5 Kao Corporation Recent Development

10.7 Domtar Corporation

10.7.1 Domtar Corporation Corporation Information

10.7.2 Domtar Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Domtar Corporation Ultra-Absorbent Diaper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.7.4 Domtar Corporation Ultra-Absorbent Diaper Products Offered

10.7.5 Domtar Corporation Recent Development

10.8 DSG International

10.8.1 DSG International Corporation Information

10.8.2 DSG International Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 DSG International Ultra-Absorbent Diaper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.8.4 DSG International Ultra-Absorbent Diaper Products Offered

10.8.5 DSG International Recent Development

10.9 Nobel Hygiene Private

10.9.1 Nobel Hygiene Private Corporation Information

10.9.2 Nobel Hygiene Private Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Nobel Hygiene Private Ultra-Absorbent Diaper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.9.4 Nobel Hygiene Private Ultra-Absorbent Diaper Products Offered

10.9.5 Nobel Hygiene Private Recent Development

10.10 Oji Holdings Corporation

10.10.1 Oji Holdings Corporation Corporation Information

10.10.2 Oji Holdings Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.10.3 Oji Holdings Corporation Ultra-Absorbent Diaper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.10.4 Oji Holdings Corporation Ultra-Absorbent Diaper Products Offered

10.10.5 Oji Holdings Corporation Recent Development

10.11 Essity Aktiebolag

10.11.1 Essity Aktiebolag Corporation Information

10.11.2 Essity Aktiebolag Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Essity Aktiebolag Ultra-Absorbent Diaper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.11.4 Essity Aktiebolag Ultra-Absorbent Diaper Products Offered

10.11.5 Essity Aktiebolag Recent Development

10.12 Ontex Group

10.12.1 Ontex Group Corporation Information

10.12.2 Ontex Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Ontex Group Ultra-Absorbent Diaper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.12.4 Ontex Group Ultra-Absorbent Diaper Products Offered

10.12.5 Ontex Group Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Ultra-Absorbent Diaper Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Ultra-Absorbent Diaper Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Ultra-Absorbent Diaper Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Ultra-Absorbent Diaper Industry Trends

11.4.2 Ultra-Absorbent Diaper Market Drivers

11.4.3 Ultra-Absorbent Diaper Market Challenges

11.4.4 Ultra-Absorbent Diaper Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Ultra-Absorbent Diaper Distributors

12.3 Ultra-Absorbent Diaper Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

