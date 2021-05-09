UHMWPE Rod Market SWOT Analysis, Competitive Landscape, And Segment Forecasts 2021-2027 | PAR Group, Braskem S.A., LyondellBasell Industries

“

The report titled Global UHMWPE Rod Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global UHMWPE Rod market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global UHMWPE Rod market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global UHMWPE Rod market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global UHMWPE Rod market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The UHMWPE Rod report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the UHMWPE Rod report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global UHMWPE Rod market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global UHMWPE Rod market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global UHMWPE Rod market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global UHMWPE Rod market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global UHMWPE Rod market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: PAR Group, Braskem S.A., LyondellBasell Industries, Asahi Kasei, Quadrant Engineering Plastic Products, Honeywell International, Rochling‭ ‬Engineering‭ ‬Plastics, LEP Engineering Plastics, Allplastics Engineering, Trent Plastics Fabrications, Plastic Center, Hebei Hengshui Jinggong Rubber Products Co., Ltd., Shandong Grad Group Co. Ltd., Dezhou Jiasheng Rubber Products Co., Ltd., Tangyin Dingyuan Engineering Plastic Co., Ltd., HiShiRon Industries Co., Ltd., Dunone New Material, Henan Jinhang Engineering Plastic Co., Ltd.

Market Segmentation by Product: Low Range

Medium Range

High Range



Market Segmentation by Application: Transport

Conveyor Systems and Automation

Mechanical and Plant Engineering

Water Treatment

Food Industry

Medical Surgical Parts

Other



The UHMWPE Rod Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global UHMWPE Rod market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global UHMWPE Rod market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the UHMWPE Rod market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in UHMWPE Rod industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global UHMWPE Rod market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global UHMWPE Rod market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global UHMWPE Rod market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 UHMWPE Rod Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global UHMWPE Rod Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Low Range

1.2.3 Medium Range

1.2.4 High Range

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global UHMWPE Rod Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Transport

1.3.3 Conveyor Systems and Automation

1.3.4 Mechanical and Plant Engineering

1.3.5 Water Treatment

1.3.6 Food Industry

1.3.7 Medical Surgical Parts

1.3.8 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global UHMWPE Rod Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global UHMWPE Rod Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global UHMWPE Rod Production by Region

2.3.1 Global UHMWPE Rod Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global UHMWPE Rod Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 UHMWPE Rod Industry Trends

2.4.2 UHMWPE Rod Market Drivers

2.4.3 UHMWPE Rod Market Challenges

2.4.4 UHMWPE Rod Market Restraints

3 Global UHMWPE Rod Sales

3.1 Global UHMWPE Rod Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global UHMWPE Rod Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global UHMWPE Rod Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top UHMWPE Rod Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top UHMWPE Rod Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top UHMWPE Rod Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top UHMWPE Rod Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top UHMWPE Rod Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top UHMWPE Rod Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global UHMWPE Rod Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global UHMWPE Rod Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top UHMWPE Rod Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top UHMWPE Rod Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by UHMWPE Rod Sales in 2020

4.3 Global UHMWPE Rod Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top UHMWPE Rod Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top UHMWPE Rod Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by UHMWPE Rod Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global UHMWPE Rod Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global UHMWPE Rod Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global UHMWPE Rod Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global UHMWPE Rod Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global UHMWPE Rod Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global UHMWPE Rod Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global UHMWPE Rod Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global UHMWPE Rod Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global UHMWPE Rod Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global UHMWPE Rod Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global UHMWPE Rod Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global UHMWPE Rod Price by Type

5.3.1 Global UHMWPE Rod Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global UHMWPE Rod Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global UHMWPE Rod Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global UHMWPE Rod Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global UHMWPE Rod Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global UHMWPE Rod Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global UHMWPE Rod Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global UHMWPE Rod Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global UHMWPE Rod Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global UHMWPE Rod Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global UHMWPE Rod Price by Application

6.3.1 Global UHMWPE Rod Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global UHMWPE Rod Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America UHMWPE Rod Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America UHMWPE Rod Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America UHMWPE Rod Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America UHMWPE Rod Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America UHMWPE Rod Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America UHMWPE Rod Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America UHMWPE Rod Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America UHMWPE Rod Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America UHMWPE Rod Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America UHMWPE Rod Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America UHMWPE Rod Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America UHMWPE Rod Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe UHMWPE Rod Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe UHMWPE Rod Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe UHMWPE Rod Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe UHMWPE Rod Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe UHMWPE Rod Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe UHMWPE Rod Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe UHMWPE Rod Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe UHMWPE Rod Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe UHMWPE Rod Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe UHMWPE Rod Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe UHMWPE Rod Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe UHMWPE Rod Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific UHMWPE Rod Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific UHMWPE Rod Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific UHMWPE Rod Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific UHMWPE Rod Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific UHMWPE Rod Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific UHMWPE Rod Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific UHMWPE Rod Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific UHMWPE Rod Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific UHMWPE Rod Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific UHMWPE Rod Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific UHMWPE Rod Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific UHMWPE Rod Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America UHMWPE Rod Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America UHMWPE Rod Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America UHMWPE Rod Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America UHMWPE Rod Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America UHMWPE Rod Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America UHMWPE Rod Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America UHMWPE Rod Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America UHMWPE Rod Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America UHMWPE Rod Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America UHMWPE Rod Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America UHMWPE Rod Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America UHMWPE Rod Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa UHMWPE Rod Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa UHMWPE Rod Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa UHMWPE Rod Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa UHMWPE Rod Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa UHMWPE Rod Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa UHMWPE Rod Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa UHMWPE Rod Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa UHMWPE Rod Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa UHMWPE Rod Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa UHMWPE Rod Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa UHMWPE Rod Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa UHMWPE Rod Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 PAR Group

12.1.1 PAR Group Corporation Information

12.1.2 PAR Group Overview

12.1.3 PAR Group UHMWPE Rod Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 PAR Group UHMWPE Rod Products and Services

12.1.5 PAR Group UHMWPE Rod SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 PAR Group Recent Developments

12.2 Braskem S.A.

12.2.1 Braskem S.A. Corporation Information

12.2.2 Braskem S.A. Overview

12.2.3 Braskem S.A. UHMWPE Rod Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Braskem S.A. UHMWPE Rod Products and Services

12.2.5 Braskem S.A. UHMWPE Rod SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Braskem S.A. Recent Developments

12.3 LyondellBasell Industries

12.3.1 LyondellBasell Industries Corporation Information

12.3.2 LyondellBasell Industries Overview

12.3.3 LyondellBasell Industries UHMWPE Rod Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 LyondellBasell Industries UHMWPE Rod Products and Services

12.3.5 LyondellBasell Industries UHMWPE Rod SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 LyondellBasell Industries Recent Developments

12.4 Asahi Kasei

12.4.1 Asahi Kasei Corporation Information

12.4.2 Asahi Kasei Overview

12.4.3 Asahi Kasei UHMWPE Rod Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Asahi Kasei UHMWPE Rod Products and Services

12.4.5 Asahi Kasei UHMWPE Rod SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Asahi Kasei Recent Developments

12.5 Quadrant Engineering Plastic Products

12.5.1 Quadrant Engineering Plastic Products Corporation Information

12.5.2 Quadrant Engineering Plastic Products Overview

12.5.3 Quadrant Engineering Plastic Products UHMWPE Rod Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Quadrant Engineering Plastic Products UHMWPE Rod Products and Services

12.5.5 Quadrant Engineering Plastic Products UHMWPE Rod SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Quadrant Engineering Plastic Products Recent Developments

12.6 Honeywell International

12.6.1 Honeywell International Corporation Information

12.6.2 Honeywell International Overview

12.6.3 Honeywell International UHMWPE Rod Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Honeywell International UHMWPE Rod Products and Services

12.6.5 Honeywell International UHMWPE Rod SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Honeywell International Recent Developments

12.7 Rochling‭ ‬Engineering‭ ‬Plastics

12.7.1 Rochling‭ ‬Engineering‭ ‬Plastics Corporation Information

12.7.2 Rochling‭ ‬Engineering‭ ‬Plastics Overview

12.7.3 Rochling‭ ‬Engineering‭ ‬Plastics UHMWPE Rod Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Rochling‭ ‬Engineering‭ ‬Plastics UHMWPE Rod Products and Services

12.7.5 Rochling‭ ‬Engineering‭ ‬Plastics UHMWPE Rod SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Rochling‭ ‬Engineering‭ ‬Plastics Recent Developments

12.8 LEP Engineering Plastics

12.8.1 LEP Engineering Plastics Corporation Information

12.8.2 LEP Engineering Plastics Overview

12.8.3 LEP Engineering Plastics UHMWPE Rod Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 LEP Engineering Plastics UHMWPE Rod Products and Services

12.8.5 LEP Engineering Plastics UHMWPE Rod SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 LEP Engineering Plastics Recent Developments

12.9 Allplastics Engineering

12.9.1 Allplastics Engineering Corporation Information

12.9.2 Allplastics Engineering Overview

12.9.3 Allplastics Engineering UHMWPE Rod Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Allplastics Engineering UHMWPE Rod Products and Services

12.9.5 Allplastics Engineering UHMWPE Rod SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Allplastics Engineering Recent Developments

12.10 Trent Plastics Fabrications

12.10.1 Trent Plastics Fabrications Corporation Information

12.10.2 Trent Plastics Fabrications Overview

12.10.3 Trent Plastics Fabrications UHMWPE Rod Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Trent Plastics Fabrications UHMWPE Rod Products and Services

12.10.5 Trent Plastics Fabrications UHMWPE Rod SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Trent Plastics Fabrications Recent Developments

12.11 Plastic Center

12.11.1 Plastic Center Corporation Information

12.11.2 Plastic Center Overview

12.11.3 Plastic Center UHMWPE Rod Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Plastic Center UHMWPE Rod Products and Services

12.11.5 Plastic Center Recent Developments

12.12 Hebei Hengshui Jinggong Rubber Products Co., Ltd.

12.12.1 Hebei Hengshui Jinggong Rubber Products Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

12.12.2 Hebei Hengshui Jinggong Rubber Products Co., Ltd. Overview

12.12.3 Hebei Hengshui Jinggong Rubber Products Co., Ltd. UHMWPE Rod Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Hebei Hengshui Jinggong Rubber Products Co., Ltd. UHMWPE Rod Products and Services

12.12.5 Hebei Hengshui Jinggong Rubber Products Co., Ltd. Recent Developments

12.13 Shandong Grad Group Co. Ltd.

12.13.1 Shandong Grad Group Co. Ltd. Corporation Information

12.13.2 Shandong Grad Group Co. Ltd. Overview

12.13.3 Shandong Grad Group Co. Ltd. UHMWPE Rod Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Shandong Grad Group Co. Ltd. UHMWPE Rod Products and Services

12.13.5 Shandong Grad Group Co. Ltd. Recent Developments

12.14 Dezhou Jiasheng Rubber Products Co., Ltd.

12.14.1 Dezhou Jiasheng Rubber Products Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

12.14.2 Dezhou Jiasheng Rubber Products Co., Ltd. Overview

12.14.3 Dezhou Jiasheng Rubber Products Co., Ltd. UHMWPE Rod Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Dezhou Jiasheng Rubber Products Co., Ltd. UHMWPE Rod Products and Services

12.14.5 Dezhou Jiasheng Rubber Products Co., Ltd. Recent Developments

12.15 Tangyin Dingyuan Engineering Plastic Co., Ltd.

12.15.1 Tangyin Dingyuan Engineering Plastic Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

12.15.2 Tangyin Dingyuan Engineering Plastic Co., Ltd. Overview

12.15.3 Tangyin Dingyuan Engineering Plastic Co., Ltd. UHMWPE Rod Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Tangyin Dingyuan Engineering Plastic Co., Ltd. UHMWPE Rod Products and Services

12.15.5 Tangyin Dingyuan Engineering Plastic Co., Ltd. Recent Developments

12.16 HiShiRon Industries Co., Ltd.

12.16.1 HiShiRon Industries Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

12.16.2 HiShiRon Industries Co., Ltd. Overview

12.16.3 HiShiRon Industries Co., Ltd. UHMWPE Rod Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 HiShiRon Industries Co., Ltd. UHMWPE Rod Products and Services

12.16.5 HiShiRon Industries Co., Ltd. Recent Developments

12.17 Dunone New Material

12.17.1 Dunone New Material Corporation Information

12.17.2 Dunone New Material Overview

12.17.3 Dunone New Material UHMWPE Rod Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Dunone New Material UHMWPE Rod Products and Services

12.17.5 Dunone New Material Recent Developments

12.18 Henan Jinhang Engineering Plastic Co., Ltd.

12.18.1 Henan Jinhang Engineering Plastic Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

12.18.2 Henan Jinhang Engineering Plastic Co., Ltd. Overview

12.18.3 Henan Jinhang Engineering Plastic Co., Ltd. UHMWPE Rod Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Henan Jinhang Engineering Plastic Co., Ltd. UHMWPE Rod Products and Services

12.18.5 Henan Jinhang Engineering Plastic Co., Ltd. Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 UHMWPE Rod Value Chain Analysis

13.2 UHMWPE Rod Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 UHMWPE Rod Production Mode & Process

13.4 UHMWPE Rod Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 UHMWPE Rod Sales Channels

13.4.2 UHMWPE Rod Distributors

13.5 UHMWPE Rod Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

”