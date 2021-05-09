UHMWPE Rod Market SWOT Analysis, Competitive Landscape, And Segment Forecasts 2021-2027 | PAR Group, Braskem S.A., LyondellBasell Industries

“
The report titled Global UHMWPE Rod Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global UHMWPE Rod market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global UHMWPE Rod market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global UHMWPE Rod market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global UHMWPE Rod market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The UHMWPE Rod report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2840883/global-uhmwpe-rod-industry
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the UHMWPE Rod report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global UHMWPE Rod market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global UHMWPE Rod market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global UHMWPE Rod market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global UHMWPE Rod market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global UHMWPE Rod market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: PAR Group, Braskem S.A., LyondellBasell Industries, Asahi Kasei, Quadrant Engineering Plastic Products, Honeywell International, Rochling Engineering Plastics, LEP Engineering Plastics, Allplastics Engineering, Trent Plastics Fabrications, Plastic Center, Hebei Hengshui Jinggong Rubber Products Co., Ltd., Shandong Grad Group Co. Ltd., Dezhou Jiasheng Rubber Products Co., Ltd., Tangyin Dingyuan Engineering Plastic Co., Ltd., HiShiRon Industries Co., Ltd., Dunone New Material, Henan Jinhang Engineering Plastic Co., Ltd.
Market Segmentation by Product: Low Range
Medium Range
High Range
Market Segmentation by Application: Transport
Conveyor Systems and Automation
Mechanical and Plant Engineering
Water Treatment
Food Industry
Medical Surgical Parts
Other
The UHMWPE Rod Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global UHMWPE Rod market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global UHMWPE Rod market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the UHMWPE Rod market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in UHMWPE Rod industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global UHMWPE Rod market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global UHMWPE Rod market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global UHMWPE Rod market?
Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2840883/global-uhmwpe-rod-industry
Table of Contents:
1 Report Overview
1.1 UHMWPE Rod Research Scope
1.2 Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global UHMWPE Rod Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Low Range
1.2.3 Medium Range
1.2.4 High Range
1.3 Market Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global UHMWPE Rod Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Transport
1.3.3 Conveyor Systems and Automation
1.3.4 Mechanical and Plant Engineering
1.3.5 Water Treatment
1.3.6 Food Industry
1.3.7 Medical Surgical Parts
1.3.8 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Market Production
2.1 Global UHMWPE Rod Production Capacity (2016-2027)
2.2 Global UHMWPE Rod Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Global UHMWPE Rod Production by Region
2.3.1 Global UHMWPE Rod Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.2 Global UHMWPE Rod Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.3 North America
2.3.4 Europe
2.3.5 Japan
2.3.6 China
2.3.7 South Korea
2.3.8 India
2.4 Industry Trends
2.4.1 UHMWPE Rod Industry Trends
2.4.2 UHMWPE Rod Market Drivers
2.4.3 UHMWPE Rod Market Challenges
2.4.4 UHMWPE Rod Market Restraints
3 Global UHMWPE Rod Sales
3.1 Global UHMWPE Rod Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.2 Global UHMWPE Rod Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.3 Global UHMWPE Rod Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
3.4 Global Top UHMWPE Rod Regions by Sales
3.4.1 Global Top UHMWPE Rod Regions by Sales (2016-2021)
3.4.2 Global Top UHMWPE Rod Regions by Sales (2022-2027)
3.5 Global Top UHMWPE Rod Regions by Revenue
3.5.1 Global Top UHMWPE Rod Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.5.2 Global Top UHMWPE Rod Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)
3.5.3 North America
3.5.4 Europe
3.5.5 Asia-Pacific
3.5.6 Latin America
3.5.7 Middle East & Africa
4 Competition by Manufacturers
4.1 Global UHMWPE Rod Production Capacity by Manufacturers
4.2 Global UHMWPE Rod Sales by Manufacturers
4.2.1 Global Top UHMWPE Rod Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.2 Global Top UHMWPE Rod Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by UHMWPE Rod Sales in 2020
4.3 Global UHMWPE Rod Revenue by Manufacturers
4.3.1 Global Top UHMWPE Rod Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Global Top UHMWPE Rod Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by UHMWPE Rod Revenue in 2020
4.4 Global UHMWPE Rod Sales Price by Manufacturers
4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
4.5.2 Global UHMWPE Rod Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
4.5.3 Global UHMWPE Rod Manufacturers Geographical Distribution
4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type
5.1 Global UHMWPE Rod Sales by Type
5.1.1 Global UHMWPE Rod Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global UHMWPE Rod Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)
5.1.3 Global UHMWPE Rod Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.2 Global UHMWPE Rod Revenue by Type
5.2.1 Global UHMWPE Rod Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
5.2.2 Global UHMWPE Rod Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global UHMWPE Rod Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.3 Global UHMWPE Rod Price by Type
5.3.1 Global UHMWPE Rod Price by Type (2016-2021)
5.3.2 Global UHMWPE Rod Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6 Market Size by Application
6.1 Global UHMWPE Rod Sales by Application
6.1.1 Global UHMWPE Rod Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Global UHMWPE Rod Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)
6.1.3 Global UHMWPE Rod Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.2 Global UHMWPE Rod Revenue by Application
6.2.1 Global UHMWPE Rod Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
6.2.2 Global UHMWPE Rod Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)
6.2.3 Global UHMWPE Rod Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.3 Global UHMWPE Rod Price by Application
6.3.1 Global UHMWPE Rod Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 Global UHMWPE Rod Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
7 North America
7.1 North America UHMWPE Rod Sales Breakdown by Company
7.1.1 North America UHMWPE Rod Sales by Company (2016-2021)
7.1.2 North America UHMWPE Rod Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
7.2 North America UHMWPE Rod Market Size by Type
7.2.1 North America UHMWPE Rod Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.2.2 North America UHMWPE Rod Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
7.3 North America UHMWPE Rod Market Size by Application
7.3.1 North America UHMWPE Rod Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.3.2 North America UHMWPE Rod Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
7.4 North America UHMWPE Rod Market Size by Country
7.4.1 North America UHMWPE Rod Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.4.2 North America UHMWPE Rod Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.4.3 U.S.
7.4.4 Canada
8 Europe
8.1 Europe UHMWPE Rod Sales Breakdown by Company
8.1.1 Europe UHMWPE Rod Sales by Company (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Europe UHMWPE Rod Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
8.2 Europe UHMWPE Rod Market Size by Type
8.2.1 Europe UHMWPE Rod Sales by Type (2016-2027)
8.2.2 Europe UHMWPE Rod Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
8.3 Europe UHMWPE Rod Market Size by Application
8.3.1 Europe UHMWPE Rod Sales by Application (2016-2027)
8.3.2 Europe UHMWPE Rod Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
8.4 Europe UHMWPE Rod Market Size by Country
8.4.1 Europe UHMWPE Rod Sales by Country (2016-2027)
8.4.2 Europe UHMWPE Rod Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
8.4.3 Germany
8.4.4 France
8.4.5 U.K.
8.4.6 Italy
8.4.7 Russia
9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific UHMWPE Rod Sales Breakdown by Company
9.1.1 Asia Pacific UHMWPE Rod Sales by Company (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Asia Pacific UHMWPE Rod Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
9.2 Asia Pacific UHMWPE Rod Market Size by Type
9.2.1 Asia Pacific UHMWPE Rod Sales by Type (2016-2027)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific UHMWPE Rod Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
9.3 Asia Pacific UHMWPE Rod Market Size by Application
9.3.1 Asia Pacific UHMWPE Rod Sales by Application (2016-2027)
9.3.2 Asia Pacific UHMWPE Rod Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
9.4 Asia Pacific UHMWPE Rod Market Size by Region
9.4.1 Asia Pacific UHMWPE Rod Sales by Region (2016-2027)
9.4.2 Asia Pacific UHMWPE Rod Revenue by Region (2016-2027)
9.4.3 China
9.4.4 Japan
9.4.5 South Korea
9.4.6 India
9.4.7 Australia
9.4.8 Taiwan
9.4.9 Indonesia
9.4.10 Thailand
9.4.11 Malaysia
9.4.12 Philippines
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America UHMWPE Rod Sales Breakdown by Company
10.1.1 Latin America UHMWPE Rod Sales by Company (2016-2021)
10.1.2 Latin America UHMWPE Rod Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
10.2 Latin America UHMWPE Rod Market Size by Type
10.2.1 Latin America UHMWPE Rod Sales by Type (2016-2027)
10.2.2 Latin America UHMWPE Rod Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
10.3 Latin America UHMWPE Rod Market Size by Application
10.3.1 Latin America UHMWPE Rod Sales by Application (2016-2027)
10.3.2 Latin America UHMWPE Rod Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
10.4 Latin America UHMWPE Rod Market Size by Country
10.4.1 Latin America UHMWPE Rod Sales by Country (2016-2027)
10.4.2 Latin America UHMWPE Rod Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
10.4.3 Mexico
10.4.4 Brazil
10.4.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa UHMWPE Rod Sales Breakdown by Company
11.1.1 Middle East and Africa UHMWPE Rod Sales by Company (2016-2021)
11.1.2 Middle East and Africa UHMWPE Rod Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
11.2 Middle East and Africa UHMWPE Rod Market Size by Type
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa UHMWPE Rod Sales by Type (2016-2027)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa UHMWPE Rod Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
11.3 Middle East and Africa UHMWPE Rod Market Size by Application
11.3.1 Middle East and Africa UHMWPE Rod Sales by Application (2016-2027)
11.3.2 Middle East and Africa UHMWPE Rod Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
11.4 Middle East and Africa UHMWPE Rod Market Size by Country
11.4.1 Middle East and Africa UHMWPE Rod Sales by Country (2016-2027)
11.4.2 Middle East and Africa UHMWPE Rod Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
11.4.3 Turkey
11.4.4 Saudi Arabia
11.4.5 UAE
12 Company Profiles
12.1 PAR Group
12.1.1 PAR Group Corporation Information
12.1.2 PAR Group Overview
12.1.3 PAR Group UHMWPE Rod Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 PAR Group UHMWPE Rod Products and Services
12.1.5 PAR Group UHMWPE Rod SWOT Analysis
12.1.6 PAR Group Recent Developments
12.2 Braskem S.A.
12.2.1 Braskem S.A. Corporation Information
12.2.2 Braskem S.A. Overview
12.2.3 Braskem S.A. UHMWPE Rod Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 Braskem S.A. UHMWPE Rod Products and Services
12.2.5 Braskem S.A. UHMWPE Rod SWOT Analysis
12.2.6 Braskem S.A. Recent Developments
12.3 LyondellBasell Industries
12.3.1 LyondellBasell Industries Corporation Information
12.3.2 LyondellBasell Industries Overview
12.3.3 LyondellBasell Industries UHMWPE Rod Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 LyondellBasell Industries UHMWPE Rod Products and Services
12.3.5 LyondellBasell Industries UHMWPE Rod SWOT Analysis
12.3.6 LyondellBasell Industries Recent Developments
12.4 Asahi Kasei
12.4.1 Asahi Kasei Corporation Information
12.4.2 Asahi Kasei Overview
12.4.3 Asahi Kasei UHMWPE Rod Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 Asahi Kasei UHMWPE Rod Products and Services
12.4.5 Asahi Kasei UHMWPE Rod SWOT Analysis
12.4.6 Asahi Kasei Recent Developments
12.5 Quadrant Engineering Plastic Products
12.5.1 Quadrant Engineering Plastic Products Corporation Information
12.5.2 Quadrant Engineering Plastic Products Overview
12.5.3 Quadrant Engineering Plastic Products UHMWPE Rod Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 Quadrant Engineering Plastic Products UHMWPE Rod Products and Services
12.5.5 Quadrant Engineering Plastic Products UHMWPE Rod SWOT Analysis
12.5.6 Quadrant Engineering Plastic Products Recent Developments
12.6 Honeywell International
12.6.1 Honeywell International Corporation Information
12.6.2 Honeywell International Overview
12.6.3 Honeywell International UHMWPE Rod Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 Honeywell International UHMWPE Rod Products and Services
12.6.5 Honeywell International UHMWPE Rod SWOT Analysis
12.6.6 Honeywell International Recent Developments
12.7 Rochling Engineering Plastics
12.7.1 Rochling Engineering Plastics Corporation Information
12.7.2 Rochling Engineering Plastics Overview
12.7.3 Rochling Engineering Plastics UHMWPE Rod Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 Rochling Engineering Plastics UHMWPE Rod Products and Services
12.7.5 Rochling Engineering Plastics UHMWPE Rod SWOT Analysis
12.7.6 Rochling Engineering Plastics Recent Developments
12.8 LEP Engineering Plastics
12.8.1 LEP Engineering Plastics Corporation Information
12.8.2 LEP Engineering Plastics Overview
12.8.3 LEP Engineering Plastics UHMWPE Rod Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 LEP Engineering Plastics UHMWPE Rod Products and Services
12.8.5 LEP Engineering Plastics UHMWPE Rod SWOT Analysis
12.8.6 LEP Engineering Plastics Recent Developments
12.9 Allplastics Engineering
12.9.1 Allplastics Engineering Corporation Information
12.9.2 Allplastics Engineering Overview
12.9.3 Allplastics Engineering UHMWPE Rod Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Allplastics Engineering UHMWPE Rod Products and Services
12.9.5 Allplastics Engineering UHMWPE Rod SWOT Analysis
12.9.6 Allplastics Engineering Recent Developments
12.10 Trent Plastics Fabrications
12.10.1 Trent Plastics Fabrications Corporation Information
12.10.2 Trent Plastics Fabrications Overview
12.10.3 Trent Plastics Fabrications UHMWPE Rod Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 Trent Plastics Fabrications UHMWPE Rod Products and Services
12.10.5 Trent Plastics Fabrications UHMWPE Rod SWOT Analysis
12.10.6 Trent Plastics Fabrications Recent Developments
12.11 Plastic Center
12.11.1 Plastic Center Corporation Information
12.11.2 Plastic Center Overview
12.11.3 Plastic Center UHMWPE Rod Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 Plastic Center UHMWPE Rod Products and Services
12.11.5 Plastic Center Recent Developments
12.12 Hebei Hengshui Jinggong Rubber Products Co., Ltd.
12.12.1 Hebei Hengshui Jinggong Rubber Products Co., Ltd. Corporation Information
12.12.2 Hebei Hengshui Jinggong Rubber Products Co., Ltd. Overview
12.12.3 Hebei Hengshui Jinggong Rubber Products Co., Ltd. UHMWPE Rod Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 Hebei Hengshui Jinggong Rubber Products Co., Ltd. UHMWPE Rod Products and Services
12.12.5 Hebei Hengshui Jinggong Rubber Products Co., Ltd. Recent Developments
12.13 Shandong Grad Group Co. Ltd.
12.13.1 Shandong Grad Group Co. Ltd. Corporation Information
12.13.2 Shandong Grad Group Co. Ltd. Overview
12.13.3 Shandong Grad Group Co. Ltd. UHMWPE Rod Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 Shandong Grad Group Co. Ltd. UHMWPE Rod Products and Services
12.13.5 Shandong Grad Group Co. Ltd. Recent Developments
12.14 Dezhou Jiasheng Rubber Products Co., Ltd.
12.14.1 Dezhou Jiasheng Rubber Products Co., Ltd. Corporation Information
12.14.2 Dezhou Jiasheng Rubber Products Co., Ltd. Overview
12.14.3 Dezhou Jiasheng Rubber Products Co., Ltd. UHMWPE Rod Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 Dezhou Jiasheng Rubber Products Co., Ltd. UHMWPE Rod Products and Services
12.14.5 Dezhou Jiasheng Rubber Products Co., Ltd. Recent Developments
12.15 Tangyin Dingyuan Engineering Plastic Co., Ltd.
12.15.1 Tangyin Dingyuan Engineering Plastic Co., Ltd. Corporation Information
12.15.2 Tangyin Dingyuan Engineering Plastic Co., Ltd. Overview
12.15.3 Tangyin Dingyuan Engineering Plastic Co., Ltd. UHMWPE Rod Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.15.4 Tangyin Dingyuan Engineering Plastic Co., Ltd. UHMWPE Rod Products and Services
12.15.5 Tangyin Dingyuan Engineering Plastic Co., Ltd. Recent Developments
12.16 HiShiRon Industries Co., Ltd.
12.16.1 HiShiRon Industries Co., Ltd. Corporation Information
12.16.2 HiShiRon Industries Co., Ltd. Overview
12.16.3 HiShiRon Industries Co., Ltd. UHMWPE Rod Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.16.4 HiShiRon Industries Co., Ltd. UHMWPE Rod Products and Services
12.16.5 HiShiRon Industries Co., Ltd. Recent Developments
12.17 Dunone New Material
12.17.1 Dunone New Material Corporation Information
12.17.2 Dunone New Material Overview
12.17.3 Dunone New Material UHMWPE Rod Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.17.4 Dunone New Material UHMWPE Rod Products and Services
12.17.5 Dunone New Material Recent Developments
12.18 Henan Jinhang Engineering Plastic Co., Ltd.
12.18.1 Henan Jinhang Engineering Plastic Co., Ltd. Corporation Information
12.18.2 Henan Jinhang Engineering Plastic Co., Ltd. Overview
12.18.3 Henan Jinhang Engineering Plastic Co., Ltd. UHMWPE Rod Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.18.4 Henan Jinhang Engineering Plastic Co., Ltd. UHMWPE Rod Products and Services
12.18.5 Henan Jinhang Engineering Plastic Co., Ltd. Recent Developments
13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
13.1 UHMWPE Rod Value Chain Analysis
13.2 UHMWPE Rod Key Raw Materials
13.2.1 Key Raw Materials
13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
13.3 UHMWPE Rod Production Mode & Process
13.4 UHMWPE Rod Sales and Marketing
13.4.1 UHMWPE Rod Sales Channels
13.4.2 UHMWPE Rod Distributors
13.5 UHMWPE Rod Customers
14 Key Findings
15 Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.2 Data Source
15.2 Author Details
15.3 Disclaimer
In Order to place the Purchase Query Click Here:
https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/2840883/global-uhmwpe-rod-industry
About Us:
QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.
”